Sep 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 29, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2350 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 ASSRM & Co Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 70 Suspended Aswathi Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Baazar Retail Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Bhuptani Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Flexican Bellows and Hoses Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Girin Deka BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Indu Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 International Commerce Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Suspended International Rubber Tech Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 22.5 Suspended Credit Jagdamba Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.8 Assigned Kaira Can Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Kaira Can Co. Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Kaira Can Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 190 Reaffirmed Kaira Can Co. Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2+ 25 Reaffirmed Karnani Solvex Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 240 Assigned Credit Kasturi Commodities Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Suspended KIMS Al Shifa Healthcare Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Kores India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 356.7 Reaffirmed Kores India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 500 Reaffirmed Krans Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Mahalaxmi Investment and Trading Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Mahalaxmi Investment and Trading Pvt LtdBill Purchase - CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Discounting Fac Mahalaxmi Investment and Trading Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Mahesh Value Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Masturlal Fabrichem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 23.9 Assigned Masturlal Fabrichem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Mayur Seeds and Agritech BG CRISIL A4 90 Suspended Meridian Apparels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Discounting Modern Prefab Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 462.2 Reaffirmed Mount Zion Medical College BG CRISIL A4 70 Suspended Mukund Overseas Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Credit Mukund Overseas Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Muthu Pipes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Muthu Pipes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Nirma Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Northern India Trading Co LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed NTPC-SAIL Power Company Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1450 Reaffirmed Pasupati Acrylon Ltd BG CRISIL A3 49.6 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Pasupati Acrylon Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1500.9 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Pragati Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 208.5 Reaffirmed Promising Exports Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Notice of Forward Withdrawal Promising Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Notice of Withdrawal Promising Exports Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 100 Notice of Credit Withdrawal Promising Exports Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 100 Notice of Withdrawal Revathi Equipment Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 375 Reaffirmed Ricasil Ceramic Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 29 Suspended Ricasil Ceramic Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Forward Ricasil Ceramic Industries Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 46 Suspended # Bank Guarantee is sub-limit of Letter Of Credit to the extent of Rs.3 million Shree Jagdamba Agrico Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 650 Assigned Sree Mangayarkarasi Mills Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 0.5 Suspended Sree Mangayarkarasi Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Sri Jayabalaji Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1165 Reaffirmed Tecco Ceramics BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Tex Corp Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A3+ 140 Assigned Vallabhji Malsi and Co. BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Vallabhji Malsi and Co. Export Finance CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Limit* *Interchangeable between Pre & Post Shipment Credit/ Cash Credit/ WCDL/ Gold Loan upto 50% LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarkay Food Products Ltd CC CRISIL D 27.5 Suspended Aarkay Food Products Ltd TL CRISIL D 28.1 Suspended Aarti Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 7950 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Aarti Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 670 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Aarti Industries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Aarti Industries Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1650 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Aran Kitchen World India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Aran Kitchen World India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Arihant Tiles And Marbles Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Suspended Arupadai Arulmurugan Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Suspended Arupadai Arulmurugan Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 40.3 Suspended Loan Fac Arupadai Arulmurugan Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 89.7 Suspended ASSRM & Co CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Aswathi Exports LT Loan CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Autocreates Services Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan Autocreates Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Baazar Retail Ltd CC CRISIL A- 400.5 Reaffirmed Bhuptani Associates CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Bhuptani Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Loan Fac BNR Infrastructure Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 170 Suspended Deligent Hotel Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 400 Reaffirmed Flexican Bellows and Hoses Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Flexican Bellows and Hoses Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B+ 10.7 Suspended Girin Deka CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Glatt Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 165 Assigned Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd BG* Withdrawal 42.15 @ *Interchangeable with letter of credit/standby letter of credit. Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd Line of Credit Withdrawal 20 @ Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd ST Loan Withdrawal 22 @ Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd TL Withdrawal 57.43 @ Gupta Syntex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Gupta Syntex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 88 Suspended Indu Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 700 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- International Commerce Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended International Rubber Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Suspended International Rubber Tech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 32.7 Suspended International Rubber Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 32.3 Suspended Loan Fac International Rubber Tech Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 2.5 Suspended Credit Jagdamba Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 81 Assigned Jagdamba Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 6.2 Assigned Limits Jagdamba Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Jara Infratech Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned Jara Infratech Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Kaira Can Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A- 125 Reaffirmed Kaira Can Co. Ltd WC Fac* CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed *Sublimits for overdraft facility of Rs 75 million, working capital demand loan of Rs 60 million, letter of credit of Rs 150 million, buyer's credit of Rs 150 million Karnani Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned Karnani Solvex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Kasturi Commodities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended KIMS Al Shifa Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 204.4 Reaffirmed KIMS Al Shifa Healthcare Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 534.4 Reaffirmed Kores India Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL BBB 643.5 Reaffirmed loan* *includes overdraft facility. Kores India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac# # sub-limit under LAP Kores India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 418 Reaffirmed Krans Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Krans Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 74.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Lamba Food Products CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Lamba Food Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac LB Cotton Industries LLP CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned LB Cotton Industries LLP TL CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Mahalaxmi Investment and Trading Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B 100 Suspended Mahalaxmi Investment and Trading Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Suspended Loan Fac Mahalaxmi Investment and Trading Pvt LtdTL CRISIL B 25 Suspended Mahesh Value Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Mahesh Value Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 34.5 Reaffirmed Mahesh Value Products Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Martin & Brown Bio-Sciences CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned Masturlal Fabrichem Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 5.5 Assigned Fac Masturlal Fabrichem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 58.1 Assigned Loan Fac Masturlal Fabrichem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 52.5 Assigned Mayur Seeds and Agritech CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended Meridian Apparels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Meridian Apparels Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Credit Meridian Apparels Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Meridian Apparels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Meridian Apparels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Mithila Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Mithila Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 130 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB+ Mithila Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Modern Prefab Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 395 Reaffirmed Modern Prefab Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 2.7 Reaffirmed Mount Zion Medical College LT Loan CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Mount Zion Medical College Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 12.5 Suspended Mukund Overseas CC CRISIL BB- 37 Suspended Mukund Overseas Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Suspended Loan Fac Muthu Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Muthu Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 88 Suspended Loan Fac Muthu Pipes Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 5 Suspended Credit Muthu Pipes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 2 Suspended Nirma Ltd CC*^$ CRISIL AA 12000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs3950 million ^Interchangeable with inland/import letter of credit to the extent of Rs250 $Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs400 million Nirma Ltd TL CRISIL AA 25000 Reaffirmed Northern India Trading Co CC - Book Debt CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Northern India Trading Co Export Packing CRISIL B+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Credit Northern India Trading Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac NTPC-SAIL Power Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 13050 Reaffirmed NTPC-SAIL Power Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 7850 Reaffirmed Loan Fac NTPC-SAIL Power Company Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL AA 2650 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable to Rs.1150 Million Non- fund Based Limits from SBI; Sublimit of Rs.640 Million for Inland/Import LC & Rs.600 Million of BG Pasupati Acrylon Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 106.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Pasupati Acrylon Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 115.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Pasupati Acrylon Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 134.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Pasupati Acrylon Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB- 16.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Pink Star Export Packing CRISIL D 40 Suspended Credit Pink Star Post Shipment CRISIL D 150 Suspended Credit Pink Star Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 53.8 Suspended Loan Fac PM Dimensions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Suspended Power Welfare Society LT Loan CRISIL D 300 Assigned Prabhat Industries CC CRISIL BB- 120 Suspended Prabhat Industries Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 2.4 Suspended Prabhat Industries TL CRISIL BB- 37.6 Suspended Pragati Construction CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Punjab Medical Foundation Charitable Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from Trust CRISIL B Punjab Medical Foundation Charitable TL CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from Trust CRISIL B Punjab Medical Foundation Charitable Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 114.2 Upgraded from Trust Loan Fac CRISIL B Raj Jewels CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Ramchandra Dahyabhai Narrow Fab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Suspended Rashmi Yarns Ltd CC CRISIL B 180 Suspended Rashmi Yarns Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Suspended Loan Fac Responce Renewable Energy Ltd TL CRISIL BB 500 Assigned Revathi Equipment Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 669.5 Reaffirmed Revathi Equipment Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 61.3 Reaffirmed Ricasil Ceramic Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Suspended Ricasil Ceramic Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan@ CRISIL BB 370 Suspended @ Buyer's Credit is sub-limit of Long Term Loan to the extent of Rs.250 million Rise Packers Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Rise Packers Pvt. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 29.6 Suspended Rise Packers Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.4 Suspended Loan Fac Sachin Fibers TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Sachin Fibers WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Scientific International Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B 68 Assigned Overdraft Fac Scientific International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 52 Assigned Shere Punjab Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Shere Punjab Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 24.3 Reaffirmed Limits Shere Punjab Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30.7 Reaffirmed Shree Jagdamba Agrico Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Shri Ambica International Food Company CC CRISIL D 1100 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B Shri Ambica International Food Company Export Packing CRISIL D 700 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Credit from CRISIL A4+ Shri Ambica International Food Company TL CRISIL D 110.6 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B Sree Mangayarkarasi Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Sree Mangayarkarasi Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended Sree Mangayarkarasi Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 64.5 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Jayabalaji Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Sri Jayabalaji Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 13.1 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Jayabalaji Spinners Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 20.2 Suspended Sri Rajeswari Fireworks CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Sri Rajeswari Fireworks LT Loan CRISIL B+ 4.5 Suspended Sri Rajeswari Fireworks Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10.5 Suspended Loan Fac TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd CC CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd LT Loan^ CRISIL A 550 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs.550 million Tecco Ceramics LT Loan CRISIL BB- 69 Assigned Tecco Ceramics CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Technovaa Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 180 Assigned Technovaa Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 475 Assigned Tex Corp Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 75 Assigned Tex Corp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 35 Assigned Loan Fac Trinity Sand & Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Trinity Sand & Minerals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 180 Suspended Vallabhji Malsi and Co. CC CRISIL A- 600 Reaffirmed Vallabhji Malsi and Co. CC CRISIL A- 600 Reaffirmed Vallabhji Malsi and Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A- 350 Reaffirmed Vardhman Enterprise - Ahmedabad CC CRISIL B+ 48 Assigned Vardhman Enterprise - Ahmedabad Drop Line CRISIL B+ 44.5 Assigned Overdraft Fac Vindeep Developers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 5 Suspended Vindeep Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 4.4 Suspended Loan Fac Vindeep Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100.6 Suspended Voxco Pigments and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Voxco Pigments and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 115 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Voxco Pigments and Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 