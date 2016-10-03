Oct 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India
(CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 30 and October 1, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarkee Extrusion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
Absolute Projects India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned
Absolute Projects India Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
Akay Spices Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 180 Assigned
Akay Spices Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 13.8 Assigned
Akross Synthetics Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 2.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Allied Aviation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 250 Assigned
Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd Bill Pur-Dis Fac CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed
Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1162.5 Reaffirmed
Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 840 Reaffirmed
Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Anangoor Textile Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25.4 Suspended
Anangoor Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended
Aparna Controls Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned
B.L.D.E. University BG CRISIL A4+ 44 Suspended
Bentec India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 420 Suspended
Bentec India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Blue Whale Construction Technologies Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Chemi Enterprises LLP Inland/Import LOC**CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned
** Includes sublimit of Rs.90 million for letter of credit and buyer's credit
Chhattisgarh Power and Coal BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Benefication Ltd
Delta Electronics Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 50 Suspended
Dhiman Iron and Steel Industries Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended
E.S. Knit Wear Packing Credit CRISIL A4 32.5 Assigned
Eon Electric Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Assigned
Eon Electric Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Assigned
Fine Spavy Associates and Engineers Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Ltd
Greenway Clothings India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned
Greenway Clothings India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Gwalior Alcobrew Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed
Hero Motocorp Ltd Governance and CRISIL GVC - Reaffirmed
Value Creation Level 1
Rating
Italva Woods Industries Proposed BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
J.S.M. Forging and Allied Industries BG CRISIL A4 8 Assigned
Jewel Star Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 310 Assigned
Credit
Juniper Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
K.L. Concast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Kailashchandra Dilipkumar Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
KIMS Al Shifa Healthcare Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Krishna Construction BG CRISIL A3+ 550 Assigned
Manish Vinyls Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Manish Vinyls Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 400 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Manish Vinyls Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 130 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Maria Rug International Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 34 Assigned
Maria Rug International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Neat Wind Industries BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Nice Marine Exports (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Odisha Aqua Traders And Marine Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Exporters Pvt Ltd
Odisha Aqua Traders And Marine Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Assigned
Exporters Pvt Ltd Forward
Odisha Aqua Traders And Marine BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Assigned
Exporters Pvt Ltd
Odisha Aqua Traders And Marine Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned
Exporters Pvt Ltd
Odisha Aqua Traders And Marine Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Exporters Pvt Ltd
Odisha Aqua Traders And Marine Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Assigned
Exporters Pvt Ltd Forward
Odisha Aqua Traders And Marine BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Assigned
Exporters Pvt Ltd
Odisha Aqua Traders And Marine Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned
Exporters Pvt Ltd
PICL (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed
PICL (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 120 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
PICL (India) Pvt Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL A2+ 80 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Punjab General Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Pyro Electric Instruments Goa Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed
Pyro Electric Instruments Goa Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 46 Reaffirmed
R Systems International Ltd Derivatives Fac CRISIL A1 180 Reaffirmed
R. S. Foils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 21 Suspended
Rustam Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3+ 465 Assigned
Foreign Currency
Sai Krupa Construction BG CRISIL A4 150 Suspended
Sarvottam Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Shiv Shankar Oil Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended
Sky Diamonds LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended
Sky Diamonds Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 31.5 Suspended
Sky Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 38.5 Suspended
Credit
Sky Diamonds Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sri Srinivasa Constructions India Pvt BG CRISIL A3+ - Assigned
Ltd
Sri Srinivasa Constructions India Pvt BG CRISIL A3+ 530 Assigned
Ltd
Srivalli Shipping and Transport Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 250 Assigned
SSG Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 480 Reaffirmed
Subhodaya Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
Suprajit Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 15 Reaffirmed
Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd CP CRISIL A1+(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 7100 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 5750 Reaffirmed
Tuffwud India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended
United Infra Minerals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Assigned
Vedanga Solar Energy Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 0.5 Assigned
Forward
Venus Cotsyn India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
Vindhya Telelinks Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1450 Upgraded from
CRISIL A1
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.S. Traders CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended
Aarkee Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Abhijit Realtors and Infraventures Pvt CC CRISIL D 350 Suspended
Ltd
Abhijit Realtors and Infraventures Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 70 Suspended
Ltd Loan Fac
Absolute Projects India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned
Aerocon Buildwell Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 145 Assigned
Aerocon Buildwell Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Assigned
Aerocon Buildwell Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Assigned
Aerocon Buildwell Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned
Agasthya Copper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Suspended
Agasthya Copper Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Suspended
Loan Fac
Akay Spices Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 6.2 Assigned
Akross Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 76.7 Assigned
Akross Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50.5 Assigned
Allied Aviation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned
Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed
Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 637.5 Reaffirmed
Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A- 1025 Reaffirmed
Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 135.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 477.7 Reaffirmed
Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed
Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL A- 779.3 Reaffirmed
Anangoor Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Suspended
Anangoor Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 364.5 Suspended
Aparna Controls Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Aparna Controls Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 3 Assigned
Aparna Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 51 Assigned
Archana Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 5 Assigned
Archana Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B- 115 Assigned
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Arvind Singla CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned
Arvind Singla Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Asian Ventures TL CRISIL B 80.2 Assigned
B.L.D.E. University CC CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended
B.L.D.E. University LT Loan CRISIL BB- 217.3 Suspended
B.L.D.E. University Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 101 Suspended
Loan Fac
Balaji Ispat Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned
Balaji Ispat CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned
Bentec India Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Suspended
Bentec India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Suspended
Loan Fac
Blue Whale Construction Technologies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Blue Whale Construction Technologies Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Blue Whale Construction Technologies CC CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Blue Whale Construction Technologies Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Brahmaputra Biochem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 582 Assigned
Brahmaputra Biochem Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 200 Assigned
Brahmaputra Biochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 179.1 Assigned
Brahmaputra Biochem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 39 Assigned
Loan Fac
Brij Sugar Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Brij Sugar Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Suspended
Loan Fac
Brij Sugar Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Brisk Infrastructure and Developers Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 45 Suspended
Ltd Loan Fac
Brisk Infrastructure and Developers Pvt TL CRISIL D 450 Suspended
Ltd
Chemi Enterprises LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 60 Assigned
Loan Fac
Chemi Enterprises LLP CC* CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
*Includes sublimit of Rs.25 million for letter of credit and buyer's credit
Chhattisgarh Power and Coal CC CRISIL BB+ 185 Reaffirmed
Benefication Ltd
Delta Electronics CC CRISIL BBB- 380 Suspended
Delta Msand Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Delta Msand Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended
Dhiman Iron and Steel Industries Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 70 Suspended
Dhiman Iron and Steel Industries Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Suspended
Loan Fac
Dr. Rajendra Prasad Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned
Dr. Rajendra Prasad Educational Society TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
E.S. Knit Wear WC Fac CRISIL B+ 11 Assigned
E.S. Knit Wear TL CRISIL B+ 4 Assigned
E.S. Knit Wear Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned
Discounting
Eon Electric Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned
Export Import Bank of India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Fair Deal Food Ventures Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 350 Assigned
Fine Spavy Associates and Engineers Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned
Ltd
Fine Spavy Associates and Engineers Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned
Ltd
Futura Techpark Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB 720 Reaffirmed
G.S.R. & T.S.R. Educational Society CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
G.S.R. & T.S.R. Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL B+ 51 Assigned
Grand Auto Capital CC CRISIL B+ 73 Assigned
Greenway Clothings India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12 Assigned
Greenway Clothings India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 23 Assigned
Greenway Clothings India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
GSR and KKR Educational Society CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned
GSR and KKR Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Gwalior Alcobrew Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 130 Reaffirmed
Gwalior Alcobrew Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 515.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gwalior Alcobrew Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 54.1 Reaffirmed
Harish Chandra Ram Kali Charitable TrustOverdraft Fac CRISIL BB 150 Assigned
Institute of Management Studies Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Italva Woods Industries Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Italva Woods Industries Proposed TL CRISIL B 122.5 Assigned
J.S.M. Forging and Allied Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 11.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
J.S.M. Forging and Allied Industries CC CRISIL B- 10 Assigned
J.S.M. Forging and Allied Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL B- 13 Assigned
J.S.M. Forging and Allied Industries TL CRISIL B- 11.6 Assigned
J.S.M. Forging and Allied Industries WC TL CRISIL B- 10 Assigned
J.S.M. Forging and Allied Industries Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 6 Assigned
Jalaram Flexo Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended
Jalaram Flexo Laminates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 24.7 Suspended
Loan Fac
Jalaram Flexo Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 60.3 Suspended
Jalaram Flexo Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended
Jalaram Flexo Laminates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 24.7 Suspended
Loan Fac
Jalaram Flexo Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 60.3 Suspended
Jasamrat Cotgin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned
Jasamrat Cotgin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 34.5 Assigned
Jewel Star Export Packing CRISIL BB 40 Assigned
Credit
Juniper Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Juniper Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3.9 Reaffirmed
K.L. Concast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed
K.L. Concast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
K.M. Rafi & Co Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Kailashchandra Dilipkumar Constructions CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
KDP Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned
KIMS Al Shifa Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 204.4 Reaffirmed
KIMS Al Shifa Healthcare Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 494.4 Reaffirmed
Krishna Construction Proposed BG CRISIL BBB 970 Assigned
Krishna Construction Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 480 Assigned
Maa Kalika Bhandar CC CRISIL BBB- 225 Reaffirmed
Malwa Hospitality Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 8.1 Reaffirmed
Malwa Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 231.9 Reaffirmed
Manish Vinyls Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Manish Vinyls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Manish Vinyls Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
Maria Rug International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 16 Assigned
Loan Fac
Maruti Cotton Ind - Kadi CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended
Maruti Cotton Ind - Kadi LT Loan CRISIL B 19.5 Suspended
Medicare CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Medicare TL CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Mishribai Agro Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Mishribai Agro Tech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned
Mohani Food Products TL CRISIL BB- 4 Assigned
Mohani Food Products CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned
Mohani Food Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 46 Assigned
Loan Fac
Navhari Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed
Navhari Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Neat Wind Industries CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended
Neat Wind Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 23.9 Suspended
Loan Fac
Neat Wind Industries TL CRISIL B+ 36.1 Suspended
Nice Marine Exports (India) Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Nice Marine Exports (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Orbit Ayas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended
Parvin Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended
PICL (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 210 Reaffirmed
PICL (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
PICL (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 80 Reaffirmed
PICL (India) Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 20 Reaffirmed
PNR Infra India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Punjab General Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 240 Assigned
Pyro Electric Instruments Goa Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Pyro Electric Instruments Goa Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 4 Reaffirmed
R Systems International Ltd CC* CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with Letter of credit EPC, PCFC and PSC.
R. S. Foils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Suspended
R. S. Foils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 9 Suspended
Radhekrishna Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed
Radhekrishna Extractions Pvt Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Rivaa Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended
Rivaa Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 106 Suspended
Loan Fac
Rivaa Exports Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 26.8 Suspended
Royal Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Suspended
Rustam Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 212 Assigned
Rustam Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 243 Assigned
Loan Fac
Rustam Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned
Rustam Foods Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned
Sahayog Clean Milk Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 65 Suspended
Sai Krupa Construction CC CRISIL B+ 170 Suspended
Sai Krupa Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sai Krupa Construction TL CRISIL B+ 11 Suspended
Samanvaya Health Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 13 Assigned
Samanvaya Health Care Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 32 Assigned
Sanjay D. Ghodawat LT Loan CRISIL BB- 750 Assigned
Sanjay D. Ghodawat Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned
Loan Fac
Saraswati Gum and Chemicals CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Saraswati Gum and Chemicals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sarvottam Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Suspended
Sarvottam Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 35 Suspended
Satma Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Satma Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
Satma Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 48.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
SBT Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7.9 Assigned
SBT Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
SBT Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 1.1 Assigned
Shashwati Plastics CC CRISIL BB 75 Suspended
Shashwati Plastics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shiv Shankar Oil Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Suspended
Shiv Shankar Oil Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shree Maheshwar Hydel Power Corporation OFCDs* CRISIL AAA 4000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
*As on June 30, 2016, Rs.2.26 billion is outstanding
Shree Vanaspati Products India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Shree Vanaspati Products India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shri Ganga Vehicles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 79.5 Assigned
Shri Jagannath Sita Educational And TL CRISIL BB+ 77 Reaffirmed
Social Development Sansthan
Shriaman Agrovet Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shriaman Agrovet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 17.5 Assigned
Shriaman Agrovet Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned
Shyam Sunder Estates Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 300 Assigned
Solitaire Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Suspended
Solitaire Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Solitaire Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Sonpal Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Sonpal Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 320 Suspended
Credit
Sonpal Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 290 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sonpal Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended
Credit
Sri Srinivasa Constructions India Pvt CC CRISIL BBB - Assigned
Ltd
Sri Srinivasa Constructions India Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB - Assigned
Ltd
Sri Srinivasa Constructions India Pvt Proposed BG CRISIL BBB - Assigned
Ltd
Sri Srinivasa Constructions India Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned
Ltd
Sri Srinivasa Constructions India Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned
Ltd
Sri Srinivasa Constructions India Pvt Proposed BG CRISIL BBB 320 Assigned
Ltd
Sri Vaishnaoi Automobiles (India) Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned
Ltd Loan Fac
Sri Vaishnaoi Automobiles (India) Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned
Ltd
Sri Vaishnaoi Automobiles (India) Pvt Proposed Inventory CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned
Ltd Funding
Srivalli Shipping and Transport Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned
Srivalli Shipping and Transport Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned
Loan Fac
Srivalli Shipping and Transport Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned
Fac
SSG Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
St. Johns Cashew Company CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
Subhodaya Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Sun Associates TL CRISIL BB+ 65 Assigned
Suprajit Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 550 Reaffirmed
Suprajit Engineering Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 1059.1 Reaffirmed
Suprajit Engineering Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed
Suprajit Engineering Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed
Fac
Suprajit Engineering Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 450 Reaffirmed
Swami Hitech Projects Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 40480 Reaffirmed
loan*@
* Only Cash Credit facility, not interchangeable with WCDL facility for the following: Andhra
Bank Rs.1.0 billion, IDBI Bank Rs.100 million, and Syndicate Ban
Tata Motors Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac** CRISIL AA 70262.5 Reaffirmed
** For South Indian Bank- Rs 0.25 billion of Term Loan is interchangeable with CC
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed CC Limit# CRISIL AA 6800 Reaffirmed
# Facility is fungible with Long Term Bank Facility
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 76207.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 2 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 26.5 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 6.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac*
Tuffwud India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Suspended
United Infra Minerals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 77.6 Assigned
United Infra Minerals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 92.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
United Infra Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned
Usha Singla CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Usha Singla Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
V. R. Ghuge - Aurangabad TL CRISIL B+ 9.5 Assigned
V. R. Ghuge - Aurangabad Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
V. R. Ghuge - Aurangabad Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Vedanga Solar Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 144.5 Assigned
Veekay PVC Profiles LT Loan CRISIL BB- 3.2 Assigned
Veekay PVC Profiles Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned
Fac
Velocity Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 250 Suspended
Loan Fac
Venus Cotsyn India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 155 Suspended
Venus Cotsyn India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 13.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Venus Cotsyn India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended
Credit
Venus Cotsyn India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 61.2 Suspended
Virtue Industries CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Virtue Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 44.5 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
