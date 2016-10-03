Oct 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 30 and October 1, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarkee Extrusion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Absolute Projects India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Absolute Projects India Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Akay Spices Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 180 Assigned Akay Spices Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 13.8 Assigned Akross Synthetics Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 2.8 Assigned Loan Fac Allied Aviation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 250 Assigned Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd Bill Pur-Dis Fac CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1162.5 Reaffirmed Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 840 Reaffirmed Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Anangoor Textile Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25.4 Suspended Anangoor Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Aparna Controls Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned B.L.D.E. University BG CRISIL A4+ 44 Suspended Bentec India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 420 Suspended Bentec India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Blue Whale Construction Technologies Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Chemi Enterprises LLP Inland/Import LOC**CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned ** Includes sublimit of Rs.90 million for letter of credit and buyer's credit Chhattisgarh Power and Coal BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Benefication Ltd Delta Electronics Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 50 Suspended Dhiman Iron and Steel Industries Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended E.S. Knit Wear Packing Credit CRISIL A4 32.5 Assigned Eon Electric Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Eon Electric Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Fine Spavy Associates and Engineers Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Ltd Greenway Clothings India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Greenway Clothings India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Gwalior Alcobrew Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Hero Motocorp Ltd Governance and CRISIL GVC - Reaffirmed Value Creation Level 1 Rating Italva Woods Industries Proposed BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned J.S.M. Forging and Allied Industries BG CRISIL A4 8 Assigned Jewel Star Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 310 Assigned Credit Juniper Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed K.L. Concast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Kailashchandra Dilipkumar Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned Pvt Ltd KIMS Al Shifa Healthcare Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Krishna Construction BG CRISIL A3+ 550 Assigned Manish Vinyls Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Manish Vinyls Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 400 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Manish Vinyls Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 130 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Maria Rug International Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 34 Assigned Maria Rug International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Neat Wind Industries BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Nice Marine Exports (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Odisha Aqua Traders And Marine Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Exporters Pvt Ltd Odisha Aqua Traders And Marine Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Assigned Exporters Pvt Ltd Forward Odisha Aqua Traders And Marine BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Assigned Exporters Pvt Ltd Odisha Aqua Traders And Marine Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Exporters Pvt Ltd Odisha Aqua Traders And Marine Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Exporters Pvt Ltd Odisha Aqua Traders And Marine Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Assigned Exporters Pvt Ltd Forward Odisha Aqua Traders And Marine BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Assigned Exporters Pvt Ltd Odisha Aqua Traders And Marine Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Exporters Pvt Ltd PICL (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed PICL (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 120 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency PICL (India) Pvt Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL A2+ 80 Reaffirmed Discounting Punjab General Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Pyro Electric Instruments Goa Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Pyro Electric Instruments Goa Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 46 Reaffirmed R Systems International Ltd Derivatives Fac CRISIL A1 180 Reaffirmed R. S. Foils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 21 Suspended Rustam Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3+ 465 Assigned Foreign Currency Sai Krupa Construction BG CRISIL A4 150 Suspended Sarvottam Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Shiv Shankar Oil Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Sky Diamonds LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Sky Diamonds Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 31.5 Suspended Sky Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 38.5 Suspended Credit Sky Diamonds Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Srinivasa Constructions India Pvt BG CRISIL A3+ - Assigned Ltd Sri Srinivasa Constructions India Pvt BG CRISIL A3+ 530 Assigned Ltd Srivalli Shipping and Transport Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 250 Assigned SSG Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 480 Reaffirmed Subhodaya Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Suprajit Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 15 Reaffirmed Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd CP CRISIL A1+(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 7100 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 5750 Reaffirmed Tuffwud India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended United Infra Minerals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Assigned Vedanga Solar Energy Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 0.5 Assigned Forward Venus Cotsyn India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Vindhya Telelinks Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1450 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S. Traders CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Aarkee Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Abhijit Realtors and Infraventures Pvt CC CRISIL D 350 Suspended Ltd Abhijit Realtors and Infraventures Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 70 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Absolute Projects India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned Aerocon Buildwell Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 145 Assigned Aerocon Buildwell Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Assigned Aerocon Buildwell Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Assigned Aerocon Buildwell Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned Agasthya Copper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Suspended Agasthya Copper Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Suspended Loan Fac Akay Spices Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 6.2 Assigned Akross Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 76.7 Assigned Akross Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50.5 Assigned Allied Aviation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 637.5 Reaffirmed Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A- 1025 Reaffirmed Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 135.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 477.7 Reaffirmed Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL A- 779.3 Reaffirmed Anangoor Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Suspended Anangoor Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 364.5 Suspended Aparna Controls Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.5 Assigned Loan Fac Aparna Controls Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 3 Assigned Aparna Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 51 Assigned Archana Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 5 Assigned Archana Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B- 115 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Arvind Singla CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Arvind Singla Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Asian Ventures TL CRISIL B 80.2 Assigned B.L.D.E. University CC CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended B.L.D.E. University LT Loan CRISIL BB- 217.3 Suspended B.L.D.E. University Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 101 Suspended Loan Fac Balaji Ispat Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Balaji Ispat CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Bentec India Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Suspended Bentec India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Suspended Loan Fac Blue Whale Construction Technologies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Blue Whale Construction Technologies Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Blue Whale Construction Technologies CC CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Blue Whale Construction Technologies Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Brahmaputra Biochem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 582 Assigned Brahmaputra Biochem Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 200 Assigned Brahmaputra Biochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 179.1 Assigned Brahmaputra Biochem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 39 Assigned Loan Fac Brij Sugar Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Brij Sugar Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Suspended Loan Fac Brij Sugar Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Suspended Brisk Infrastructure and Developers Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 45 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Brisk Infrastructure and Developers Pvt TL CRISIL D 450 Suspended Ltd Chemi Enterprises LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Loan Fac Chemi Enterprises LLP CC* CRISIL BB 50 Assigned *Includes sublimit of Rs.25 million for letter of credit and buyer's credit Chhattisgarh Power and Coal CC CRISIL BB+ 185 Reaffirmed Benefication Ltd Delta Electronics CC CRISIL BBB- 380 Suspended Delta Msand Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Delta Msand Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Dhiman Iron and Steel Industries Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 70 Suspended Dhiman Iron and Steel Industries Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Suspended Loan Fac Dr. Rajendra Prasad Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Dr. Rajendra Prasad Educational Society TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned E.S. Knit Wear WC Fac CRISIL B+ 11 Assigned E.S. Knit Wear TL CRISIL B+ 4 Assigned E.S. Knit Wear Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned Discounting Eon Electric Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned Export Import Bank of India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Fair Deal Food Ventures Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 350 Assigned Fine Spavy Associates and Engineers Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Ltd Fine Spavy Associates and Engineers Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Ltd Futura Techpark Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB 720 Reaffirmed G.S.R. & T.S.R. Educational Society CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned G.S.R. & T.S.R. Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL B+ 51 Assigned Grand Auto Capital CC CRISIL B+ 73 Assigned Greenway Clothings India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12 Assigned Greenway Clothings India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 23 Assigned Greenway Clothings India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned GSR and KKR Educational Society CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned GSR and KKR Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL B 60 Assigned Gwalior Alcobrew Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 130 Reaffirmed Gwalior Alcobrew Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 515.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gwalior Alcobrew Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 54.1 Reaffirmed Harish Chandra Ram Kali Charitable TrustOverdraft Fac CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Institute of Management Studies Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Italva Woods Industries Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 30 Assigned Italva Woods Industries Proposed TL CRISIL B 122.5 Assigned J.S.M. Forging and Allied Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 11.4 Assigned Loan Fac J.S.M. Forging and Allied Industries CC CRISIL B- 10 Assigned J.S.M. Forging and Allied Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL B- 13 Assigned J.S.M. Forging and Allied Industries TL CRISIL B- 11.6 Assigned J.S.M. Forging and Allied Industries WC TL CRISIL B- 10 Assigned J.S.M. Forging and Allied Industries Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 6 Assigned Jalaram Flexo Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Jalaram Flexo Laminates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 24.7 Suspended Loan Fac Jalaram Flexo Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 60.3 Suspended Jalaram Flexo Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Jalaram Flexo Laminates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 24.7 Suspended Loan Fac Jalaram Flexo Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 60.3 Suspended Jasamrat Cotgin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Jasamrat Cotgin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 34.5 Assigned Jewel Star Export Packing CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Credit Juniper Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Juniper Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3.9 Reaffirmed K.L. Concast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed K.L. Concast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K.M. Rafi & Co Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Kailashchandra Dilipkumar Constructions CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd KDP Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned KIMS Al Shifa Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 204.4 Reaffirmed KIMS Al Shifa Healthcare Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 494.4 Reaffirmed Krishna Construction Proposed BG CRISIL BBB 970 Assigned Krishna Construction Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 480 Assigned Maa Kalika Bhandar CC CRISIL BBB- 225 Reaffirmed Malwa Hospitality Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 8.1 Reaffirmed Malwa Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 231.9 Reaffirmed Manish Vinyls Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Manish Vinyls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Manish Vinyls Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Maria Rug International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 16 Assigned Loan Fac Maruti Cotton Ind - Kadi CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Maruti Cotton Ind - Kadi LT Loan CRISIL B 19.5 Suspended Medicare CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Medicare TL CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Mishribai Agro Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Mishribai Agro Tech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Mohani Food Products TL CRISIL BB- 4 Assigned Mohani Food Products CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Mohani Food Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 46 Assigned Loan Fac Navhari Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Navhari Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Neat Wind Industries CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Neat Wind Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 23.9 Suspended Loan Fac Neat Wind Industries TL CRISIL B+ 36.1 Suspended Nice Marine Exports (India) Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Nice Marine Exports (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Orbit Ayas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended Parvin Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended PICL (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 210 Reaffirmed PICL (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PICL (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 80 Reaffirmed PICL (India) Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 20 Reaffirmed PNR Infra India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Punjab General Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 240 Assigned Pyro Electric Instruments Goa Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Pyro Electric Instruments Goa Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 4 Reaffirmed R Systems International Ltd CC* CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Letter of credit EPC, PCFC and PSC. R. S. Foils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Suspended R. S. Foils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 9 Suspended Radhekrishna Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Radhekrishna Extractions Pvt Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Rivaa Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended Rivaa Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 106 Suspended Loan Fac Rivaa Exports Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 26.8 Suspended Royal Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Suspended Rustam Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 212 Assigned Rustam Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 243 Assigned Loan Fac Rustam Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned Rustam Foods Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Sahayog Clean Milk Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 65 Suspended Sai Krupa Construction CC CRISIL B+ 170 Suspended Sai Krupa Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19 Suspended Loan Fac Sai Krupa Construction TL CRISIL B+ 11 Suspended Samanvaya Health Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 13 Assigned Samanvaya Health Care Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 32 Assigned Sanjay D. Ghodawat LT Loan CRISIL BB- 750 Assigned Sanjay D. Ghodawat Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Loan Fac Saraswati Gum and Chemicals CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Saraswati Gum and Chemicals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac Sarvottam Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Suspended Sarvottam Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 35 Suspended Satma Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Satma Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Satma Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 48.5 Assigned Loan Fac SBT Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7.9 Assigned SBT Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned SBT Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 1.1 Assigned Shashwati Plastics CC CRISIL BB 75 Suspended Shashwati Plastics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Suspended Loan Fac Shiv Shankar Oil Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Suspended Shiv Shankar Oil Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Maheshwar Hydel Power Corporation OFCDs* CRISIL AAA 4000 Reaffirmed Ltd *As on June 30, 2016, Rs.2.26 billion is outstanding Shree Vanaspati Products India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Shree Vanaspati Products India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Loan Fac Shri Ganga Vehicles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 79.5 Assigned Shri Jagannath Sita Educational And TL CRISIL BB+ 77 Reaffirmed Social Development Sansthan Shriaman Agrovet Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Shriaman Agrovet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 17.5 Assigned Shriaman Agrovet Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned Shyam Sunder Estates Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 300 Assigned Solitaire Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Suspended Solitaire Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Suspended Loan Fac Solitaire Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Suspended Sonpal Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Sonpal Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 320 Suspended Credit Sonpal Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 290 Suspended Loan Fac Sonpal Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Credit Sri Srinivasa Constructions India Pvt CC CRISIL BBB - Assigned Ltd Sri Srinivasa Constructions India Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB - Assigned Ltd Sri Srinivasa Constructions India Pvt Proposed BG CRISIL BBB - Assigned Ltd Sri Srinivasa Constructions India Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Ltd Sri Srinivasa Constructions India Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Ltd Sri Srinivasa Constructions India Pvt Proposed BG CRISIL BBB 320 Assigned Ltd Sri Vaishnaoi Automobiles (India) Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Sri Vaishnaoi Automobiles (India) Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Ltd Sri Vaishnaoi Automobiles (India) Pvt Proposed Inventory CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Ltd Funding Srivalli Shipping and Transport Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned Srivalli Shipping and Transport Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Loan Fac Srivalli Shipping and Transport Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned Fac SSG Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed St. Johns Cashew Company CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Subhodaya Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Sun Associates TL CRISIL BB+ 65 Assigned Suprajit Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 550 Reaffirmed Suprajit Engineering Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 1059.1 Reaffirmed Suprajit Engineering Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed Suprajit Engineering Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed Fac Suprajit Engineering Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 450 Reaffirmed Swami Hitech Projects Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 40480 Reaffirmed loan*@ * Only Cash Credit facility, not interchangeable with WCDL facility for the following: Andhra Bank Rs.1.0 billion, IDBI Bank Rs.100 million, and Syndicate Ban Tata Motors Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac** CRISIL AA 70262.5 Reaffirmed ** For South Indian Bank- Rs 0.25 billion of Term Loan is interchangeable with CC Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed CC Limit# CRISIL AA 6800 Reaffirmed # Facility is fungible with Long Term Bank Facility Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 76207.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 2 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 26.5 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 6.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* Tuffwud India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Suspended United Infra Minerals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 77.6 Assigned United Infra Minerals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 92.4 Assigned Loan Fac United Infra Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Usha Singla CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Usha Singla Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned V. R. Ghuge - Aurangabad TL CRISIL B+ 9.5 Assigned V. R. Ghuge - Aurangabad Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned V. R. Ghuge - Aurangabad Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.5 Assigned Loan Fac Vedanga Solar Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 144.5 Assigned Veekay PVC Profiles LT Loan CRISIL BB- 3.2 Assigned Veekay PVC Profiles Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned Fac Velocity Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 250 Suspended Loan Fac Venus Cotsyn India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 155 Suspended Venus Cotsyn India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 13.8 Suspended Loan Fac Venus Cotsyn India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended Credit Venus Cotsyn India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 61.2 Suspended Virtue Industries CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Virtue Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 44.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)