Oct 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 3, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akash Infra-Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 270 Reaffirmed
Akay Flavours and Aromatics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed
Akay Flavours and Aromatics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 583 Reaffirmed
Allkoshys Allspices Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 35 Suspended
Discounting
Allkoshys Allspices Packing Credit CRISIL A4 45 Suspended
Anant Electricals and Engineers BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed
Apple Chemie India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Arun Agriculture BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
Arun Agro Combine BG CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Suspended
Arun Trade Combines BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Suspended
Ashish Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 50 Reassigned
Chandra Bhagat Pharma Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended
Circle Infotech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Suspended
Deiveegam Trade Links Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 70 Suspended
Ever Shine Traders Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 60 Suspended
Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 730 Reaffirmed
Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 310 Reaffirmed
HSN International LOC CRISIL A3 90 Assigned
INOX Leisure Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 900 Withdrawal
INOX Leisure Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 413.5 Reaffirmed
Jatin & Company BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended
Jatin & Company LOC CRISIL A4 60 Suspended
Jatin & Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
Jayachandran Alloys Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended
Jayachandran Alloys Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended
Negotiation
Kapsons Worldwide Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Kapsons Worldwide Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Credit
Kapsons Worldwide Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Forward
Kapsons Worldwide LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Karnataka Aromas LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed
Manohar Filaments Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed
Manohar Filaments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3+ 45 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
Millennium Automation and Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Millennium Automation and Systems Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 6 Downgraded
Forward from CRISIL
A4+
Millennium Automation and Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Najeem Cashew Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Purchase
Najeem Cashew Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 90 Suspended
Nexus Electro Steel Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Nexus Electro Steel Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Nexus Electro Steel Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 105 Reaffirmed
Pundrik Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Rafiq Naik Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4 60 Suspended
Discounting Bill
Purchase
Rafiq Naik Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Suspended
Rafiq Naik Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4 60 Suspended
Discounting Bill
Purchase
Rafiq Naik Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Suspended
Ratan Metal LOC CRISIL A4 27.5 Suspended
RCC Eco-Build Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
RCC Eco-Build Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed
RCC Infra Ventures Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1150 Reaffirmed
RCC Infra Ventures Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed
Ridley Life Science Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
SCOPE T & M Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 180 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Sheel Impex Packing Credit CRISIL A4 42.5 Suspended
Sri Srinivasa Constructions India Pvt BG CRISIL A3+ 530 Assigned
Ltd
Sukaso Ceracolors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Sun Shine Food Products LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Super Seal Flexible Hose Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Tata Chemicals Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed
(Including CP)
Tata Motors Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed
Tirupathi Construction Corporation BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Triveni Construction co BG CRISIL A4 25.2 Assigned
United Global Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Assigned
United Infra Minerals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Assigned
Umberto Ceramics International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 57.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Umberto Ceramics International Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Vaishnovi Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL D 550 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Vrindavan Engineers And Contractors BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
(India) Pvt Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ajanta Offset and Packagings Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Ajanta Offset and Packagings Ltd CC CRISIL D 230 Suspended
Ajanta Offset and Packagings Ltd LOC CRISIL D 70 Suspended
Ajanta Offset and Packagings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 278.9 Suspended
Loan Fac
Ajanta Offset and Packagings Ltd TL CRISIL D 192.3 Suspended
Ajanta Offset and Packagings Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 218.8 Suspended
Akash Infra-Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed
Akash Infra-Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 320 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Akash Infra-Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed
Akay Flavours and Aromatics Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Akay Flavours and Aromatics Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Credit
Akay Flavours and Aromatics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 27 Reaffirmed
Allkoshys Allspices CC CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended
Anant Electricals and Engineers CC CRISIL BB- 48 Reaffirmed
Anant Electricals and Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 37 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Apple Chemie India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended
Apple Chemie India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 3.5 Suspended
Credit
Apple Chemie India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 19.9 Suspended
Arun Agriculture CC CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended
Arun Agro Combine CC CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended
Arun Trade Combines CC CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended
Ashish Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Autocreates (India) Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended
Autocreates (India) Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
Bhagyodaya Rice Industries CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Bhagyodaya Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 18.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bhagyodaya Rice Industries Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Credit
Bhagyodaya Rice Industries TL CRISIL BB- 1.8 Reaffirmed
Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 55 Suspended
Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 14.8 Suspended
Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 25 Suspended
Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 23.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 71.7 Suspended
Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 60 Suspended
Chandra Bhagat Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Suspended
Circle Infotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended
CMAX Metals India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned
CMAX Metals India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
Loan Fac
Deiveegam Trade Links CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended
DRN Hospitalities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 3 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
DRN Hospitalities Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 92.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
DRN Hospitalities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 27.8 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Dwarikamayee Bhandar CC CRISIL BBB- 47 Reaffirmed
Dwarikamayee Bhandar Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 58 Reaffirmed
Ever Shine Traders CC CRISIL B 8 Suspended
Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 135 Reaffirmed
Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 45 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed
Gajanan Extraction Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Gajanan Extraction Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 47.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gajanan Extraction Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Credit
Golhar Ginning & Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 47.5 Suspended
Golhar Ginning & Oils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 41 Suspended
Gracious Communication Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended
Hind Tools CC CRISIL BB 60 Suspended
Hind Tools Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
Hind Tools TL CRISIL BB 6.2 Suspended
HSN International CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned
INOX Leisure Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed
INOX Leisure Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1533.3 Reaffirmed
J. M. D. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
J. M. D. Industries TL CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed
J. M. D. Industries WC Fac CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
Jatin & Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1.6 Suspended
Loan Fac
Jayachandran Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 122.5 Suspended
Jayachandran Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 7.5 Suspended
Kapsons Worldwide Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kapsons Worldwide Standby LOC CRISIL BB+ 9.5 Reaffirmed
Karnataka Aromas CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Kitchen Foods CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Kitchen Foods Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Kohenoor Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed
Kothari Jewellers CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
KSM Nirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed
KSM Nirman Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed
Mahle Engine Components India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1044 Reaffirmed
Mahle Engine Components India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed
Manohar Filaments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 88 Reaffirmed
Manohar Filaments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 6.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Manohar Filaments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 203.4 Reaffirmed
Manthan Software Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 200 Suspended
Millennium Automation and Systems Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Millennium Automation and Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 444 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Najeem Cashew Industries CC CRISIL B- 10 Suspended
Nexus Electro Steel Ltd CC CRISIL B- 250 Reaffirmed
Nexus Electro Steel Ltd LOC^ CRISIL B- 230 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable to CC to a maximum of Rs.180 million
Nexus Electro Steel Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 160 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Nexus Electro Steel Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 225 Reaffirmed
Olympia Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 550 Reaffirmed
Opaline Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Watch Positive
P.C.Dey and Son Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 143 Reaffirmed
P.C.Dey and Son Distributors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
P.C.Dey and Son Distributors Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB- 12 Reaffirmed
Parinay Jewellery Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 100 Suspended
Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 83.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 100.9 Reaffirmed
Provet Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Pundrik Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
Rafiq Naik Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Rafiq Naik Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 151.9 Suspended
Rafiq Naik Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Rafiq Naik Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 151.9 Suspended
Ratan Metal CC CRISIL B 25 Suspended
Ratan Metal Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 47.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
RCC Eco-Build Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
RCC Eco-Build Systems Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed
RCC Infra Ventures Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 310 Reaffirmed
Ridley Life Science Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended
Ridley Life Science Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended
Loan Fac
S R Towncon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Suspended
Sadaf Steel India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 53.5 Suspended
Sandeep Agro Foods CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Sandeep Agro Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 42 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sandeep Agro Foods Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 28 Reaffirmed
SCOPE T & M Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
SCOPE T & M Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Sheel Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sreenidhi Infra Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 70 Suspended
Fac
Sri Srinivasa Constructions India Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned
Ltd
Sri Srinivasa Constructions India Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned
Ltd
Sri Srinivasa Constructions India Pvt Proposed BG CRISIL BBB 320 Assigned
Ltd
Sri Vijaya Durga Parboiled Rice CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Industries
Sri Vijaya Durga Parboiled Rice Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 44.5 Reaffirmed
Industries Limits
Sri Vijaya Durga Parboiled Rice SME Credit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed
Industries
Sukaso Ceracolors Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB- 240 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
#Includes sublimit of Rs 100 million for export packing credit, Rs 100 million for bill
discounting, Rs 50 million for bill discounting, Rs 30 million for buyer's credit, and Rs 10
million for bank guarantee
Sukaso Ceracolors Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 60 Downgraded
Credit@ from CRISIL
BBB
@Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit
Sukaso Ceracolors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 131.6 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB
Sukaso Ceracolors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 68.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Sun Shine Food Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 135.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sun Shine Food Products LT Loan CRISIL BB- 37 Assigned
Sun Shine Food Products CC CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned
Super Seal Flexible Hose Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Ltd BG CRISIL AA 45060 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA 80000 Reaffirmed
Tirupathi Construction Corporation Proposed BG CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Triveni Construction co Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 11.3 Assigned
Limits
Triveni Construction co CC CRISIL B+ 13.5 Assigned
Umberto Ceramics International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Umberto Ceramics International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.4 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Umberto Ceramics International Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 25 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Umberto Ceramics International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 745 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
United Global Corporation Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 115 Assigned
United Global Corporation Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB 600 Assigned
United Global Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 135 Assigned
United Infra Minerals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 77.6 Assigned
United Infra Minerals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 92.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
United Infra Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned
Vaishnovi Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Vessel Warehousing Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs 550 million
Vikas Udyog CC CRISIL B 47 Suspended
Vikas Udyog Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21.3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Vikas Udyog TL CRISIL B 2.2 Suspended
VIN Auto CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
VIN Auto Channel Financing CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
VIN Auto Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
VIN Auto TL CRISIL B 26.5 Reaffirmed
Vitagreen Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 28 Suspended
Vitagreen Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 22 Suspended
Loan Fac
Vrindavan Engineers And Contractors Overdraft Fac* CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended
(India) Pvt Ltd
* It is a revolving facility
Vrindavan Engineers And Contractors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended
(India) Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)