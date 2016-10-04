Oct 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 3, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akash Infra-Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 270 Reaffirmed Akay Flavours and Aromatics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed Akay Flavours and Aromatics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 583 Reaffirmed Allkoshys Allspices Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 35 Suspended Discounting Allkoshys Allspices Packing Credit CRISIL A4 45 Suspended Anant Electricals and Engineers BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Apple Chemie India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Arun Agriculture BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Arun Agro Combine BG CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Suspended Arun Trade Combines BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Suspended Ashish Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 50 Reassigned Chandra Bhagat Pharma Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Circle Infotech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Suspended Deiveegam Trade Links Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 70 Suspended Ever Shine Traders Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 730 Reaffirmed Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 310 Reaffirmed HSN International LOC CRISIL A3 90 Assigned INOX Leisure Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 900 Withdrawal INOX Leisure Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 413.5 Reaffirmed Jatin & Company BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended Jatin & Company LOC CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Jatin & Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Jayachandran Alloys Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Jayachandran Alloys Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Negotiation Kapsons Worldwide Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Kapsons Worldwide Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Credit Kapsons Worldwide Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Forward Kapsons Worldwide LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Karnataka Aromas LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Manohar Filaments Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Manohar Filaments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3+ 45 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Millennium Automation and Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Millennium Automation and Systems Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 6 Downgraded Forward from CRISIL A4+ Millennium Automation and Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Najeem Cashew Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Purchase Najeem Cashew Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 90 Suspended Nexus Electro Steel Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Nexus Electro Steel Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Nexus Electro Steel Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 105 Reaffirmed Pundrik Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Rafiq Naik Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Discounting Bill Purchase Rafiq Naik Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Rafiq Naik Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Discounting Bill Purchase Rafiq Naik Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Ratan Metal LOC CRISIL A4 27.5 Suspended RCC Eco-Build Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed RCC Eco-Build Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed RCC Infra Ventures Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1150 Reaffirmed RCC Infra Ventures Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Ridley Life Science Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended SCOPE T & M Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 180 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sheel Impex Packing Credit CRISIL A4 42.5 Suspended Sri Srinivasa Constructions India Pvt BG CRISIL A3+ 530 Assigned Ltd Sukaso Ceracolors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Sun Shine Food Products LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Super Seal Flexible Hose Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Tata Chemicals Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed (Including CP) Tata Motors Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Tirupathi Construction Corporation BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Triveni Construction co BG CRISIL A4 25.2 Assigned United Global Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Assigned United Infra Minerals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Assigned Umberto Ceramics International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 57.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Umberto Ceramics International Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Vaishnovi Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL D 550 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Vrindavan Engineers And Contractors BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended (India) Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajanta Offset and Packagings Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 50 Suspended Ajanta Offset and Packagings Ltd CC CRISIL D 230 Suspended Ajanta Offset and Packagings Ltd LOC CRISIL D 70 Suspended Ajanta Offset and Packagings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 278.9 Suspended Loan Fac Ajanta Offset and Packagings Ltd TL CRISIL D 192.3 Suspended Ajanta Offset and Packagings Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 218.8 Suspended Akash Infra-Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Akash Infra-Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 320 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Akash Infra-Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Akay Flavours and Aromatics Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Purchase Akay Flavours and Aromatics Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit Akay Flavours and Aromatics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 27 Reaffirmed Allkoshys Allspices CC CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Anant Electricals and Engineers CC CRISIL BB- 48 Reaffirmed Anant Electricals and Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 37 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Apple Chemie India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Apple Chemie India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 3.5 Suspended Credit Apple Chemie India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 19.9 Suspended Arun Agriculture CC CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended Arun Agro Combine CC CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Arun Trade Combines CC CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended Ashish Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Autocreates (India) Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended Autocreates (India) Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Loan Fac Bhagyodaya Rice Industries CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Bhagyodaya Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 18.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhagyodaya Rice Industries Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Credit Bhagyodaya Rice Industries TL CRISIL BB- 1.8 Reaffirmed Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 55 Suspended Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 14.8 Suspended Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 25 Suspended Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 23.5 Suspended Loan Fac Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 71.7 Suspended Canaan Engineering Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 60 Suspended Chandra Bhagat Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Suspended Circle Infotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended CMAX Metals India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned CMAX Metals India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Loan Fac Deiveegam Trade Links CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended DRN Hospitalities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 3 Upgraded from CRISIL B DRN Hospitalities Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 92.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B DRN Hospitalities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 27.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Dwarikamayee Bhandar CC CRISIL BBB- 47 Reaffirmed Dwarikamayee Bhandar Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 58 Reaffirmed Ever Shine Traders CC CRISIL B 8 Suspended Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 135 Reaffirmed Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Flovel Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Gajanan Extraction Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Gajanan Extraction Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gajanan Extraction Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit Golhar Ginning & Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 47.5 Suspended Golhar Ginning & Oils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 41 Suspended Gracious Communication Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Hind Tools CC CRISIL BB 60 Suspended Hind Tools Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Loan Fac Hind Tools TL CRISIL BB 6.2 Suspended HSN International CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned INOX Leisure Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed INOX Leisure Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1533.3 Reaffirmed J. M. D. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J. M. D. Industries TL CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed J. M. D. Industries WC Fac CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Jatin & Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1.6 Suspended Loan Fac Jayachandran Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 122.5 Suspended Jayachandran Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 7.5 Suspended Kapsons Worldwide Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kapsons Worldwide Standby LOC CRISIL BB+ 9.5 Reaffirmed Karnataka Aromas CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Kitchen Foods CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Kitchen Foods Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Kohenoor Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed Kothari Jewellers CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed KSM Nirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed KSM Nirman Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Mahle Engine Components India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1044 Reaffirmed Mahle Engine Components India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed Manohar Filaments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 88 Reaffirmed Manohar Filaments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 6.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Manohar Filaments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 203.4 Reaffirmed Manthan Software Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 200 Suspended Millennium Automation and Systems Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Millennium Automation and Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 444 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Najeem Cashew Industries CC CRISIL B- 10 Suspended Nexus Electro Steel Ltd CC CRISIL B- 250 Reaffirmed Nexus Electro Steel Ltd LOC^ CRISIL B- 230 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable to CC to a maximum of Rs.180 million Nexus Electro Steel Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 160 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nexus Electro Steel Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 225 Reaffirmed Olympia Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 550 Reaffirmed Opaline Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Watch Positive P.C.Dey and Son Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 143 Reaffirmed P.C.Dey and Son Distributors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P.C.Dey and Son Distributors Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB- 12 Reaffirmed Parinay Jewellery Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 100 Suspended Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 83.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 100.9 Reaffirmed Provet Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Pundrik Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Rafiq Naik Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2 Suspended Loan Fac Rafiq Naik Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 151.9 Suspended Rafiq Naik Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2 Suspended Loan Fac Rafiq Naik Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 151.9 Suspended Ratan Metal CC CRISIL B 25 Suspended Ratan Metal Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 47.5 Suspended Loan Fac RCC Eco-Build Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed RCC Eco-Build Systems Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed RCC Infra Ventures Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 310 Reaffirmed Ridley Life Science Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Ridley Life Science Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Loan Fac S R Towncon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Suspended Sadaf Steel India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 53.5 Suspended Sandeep Agro Foods CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Sandeep Agro Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 42 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sandeep Agro Foods Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 28 Reaffirmed SCOPE T & M Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ SCOPE T & M Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sheel Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Suspended Loan Fac Sreenidhi Infra Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 70 Suspended Fac Sri Srinivasa Constructions India Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Ltd Sri Srinivasa Constructions India Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Ltd Sri Srinivasa Constructions India Pvt Proposed BG CRISIL BBB 320 Assigned Ltd Sri Vijaya Durga Parboiled Rice CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Industries Sri Vijaya Durga Parboiled Rice Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 44.5 Reaffirmed Industries Limits Sri Vijaya Durga Parboiled Rice SME Credit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Industries Sukaso Ceracolors Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB- 240 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB #Includes sublimit of Rs 100 million for export packing credit, Rs 100 million for bill discounting, Rs 50 million for bill discounting, Rs 30 million for buyer's credit, and Rs 10 million for bank guarantee Sukaso Ceracolors Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 60 Downgraded Credit@ from CRISIL BBB @Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit Sukaso Ceracolors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 131.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Sukaso Ceracolors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 68.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Sun Shine Food Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 135.5 Assigned Loan Fac Sun Shine Food Products LT Loan CRISIL BB- 37 Assigned Sun Shine Food Products CC CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned Super Seal Flexible Hose Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Ltd BG CRISIL AA 45060 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA 80000 Reaffirmed Tirupathi Construction Corporation Proposed BG CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Triveni Construction co Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 11.3 Assigned Limits Triveni Construction co CC CRISIL B+ 13.5 Assigned Umberto Ceramics International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Umberto Ceramics International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Umberto Ceramics International Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Umberto Ceramics International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 745 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ United Global Corporation Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 115 Assigned United Global Corporation Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB 600 Assigned United Global Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 135 Assigned United Infra Minerals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 77.6 Assigned United Infra Minerals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 92.4 Assigned Loan Fac United Infra Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Vaishnovi Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Vessel Warehousing Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs 550 million Vikas Udyog CC CRISIL B 47 Suspended Vikas Udyog Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21.3 Suspended Loan Fac Vikas Udyog TL CRISIL B 2.2 Suspended VIN Auto CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed VIN Auto Channel Financing CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed VIN Auto Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac VIN Auto TL CRISIL B 26.5 Reaffirmed Vitagreen Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 28 Suspended Vitagreen Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 22 Suspended Loan Fac Vrindavan Engineers And Contractors Overdraft Fac* CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended (India) Pvt Ltd * It is a revolving facility Vrindavan Engineers And Contractors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended (India) Pvt Ltd Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)