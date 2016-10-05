Oct 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 4, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Bills Payable CRISIL A1+ 1059.2 Reaffirmed
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed
Bank of Maharashtra Billion CDs CRISIL A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed
Cogeme Precision Parts India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed
Computer Engineers BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Dynasty Promoters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed
Galpha Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed
Galpha Laboratories Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed
Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed
Indo Amines Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 240 Assigned
Jindal Fibres Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended
Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 4 Suspended
Mehrotra Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 450 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mehrotra Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 670 Assigned
N B Construction Company BG CRISIL A3 125 Reaffirmed
P.N.Gadgil Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL 450 Notice of
A2(Notice of Withdrawa
Withdrawal)
Pall India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
Severn Glocon India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 220 Reaffirmed
Shakthi Electricals Chennai Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 52.5 Assigned
Shree Sai Calnates India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Shyam Polytex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Sports Lifestyle Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended
Sports Lifestyle Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended
Sundram Fasteners Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed
CP)
United Ship Breaking Co. LOC CRISIL A4+ 380 Reaffirmed
Varks Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agrasen Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
Alamelu Balaji Spg Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 124.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Alamelu Balaji Spg Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 66.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd CC CRISIL AA 742.7 Reaffirmed
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 3448.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 18150 Reaffirmed
Bank of Maharashtra Tier-I Bonds CRISIL A- 10000 Downgraded
(Under Basel III) from CRISIL
A+
Bank of Maharashtra Tier-I Bonds CRISIL A+ 2950 Downgraded
(Under Basel II) from CRISIL
AA-
Bank of Maharashtra Upper Tier-II CRISIL A+ 12500 Downgraded
Bonds (Under Basel from CRISIL
II) AA-
Bank of Maharashtra Lower Tier-II CRISIL AA- 1000 Downgraded
Bonds (Under Basel from CRISIL
II) AA
Best Tanning Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed
Best Tanning Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
Best Tanning Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed
Best Tanning Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Cogeme Precision Parts India Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed
Cogeme Precision Parts India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed
Cogeme Precision Parts India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed
Computer Engineers CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
Dynasty Promoters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed
Easyaccess Financial Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1950 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A-
Easyaccess Financial Services Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A 1550 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
*Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft/foreign currency non-resident bank (FCNR-B)
loans/short-term loans.
Ferro Steel Solutions CC CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed
Ferro Steel Solutions Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Ferro Steel Solutions Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Fac
Gajraula Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned
Gajraula Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned
Galpha Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed
Glastronix CC CRISIL BBB- 34 Reaffirmed
Glastronix Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 56 Reaffirmed
Credit
H.M.V. Associates CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended
Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with post-shipment credit of Rs 450 million and LC limit of Rs 100 million
Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL A+ 955 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with CC limits of Rs 250 million
Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 925 Reaffirmed
Indo Amines Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 82.7 Assigned
Indo Amines Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 7.3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Indo Amines Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 360 Assigned
J.M.D. Corporation of India Ltd CC CRISIL D 185 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
J.M.D. Corporation of India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 115 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B
J.M.D. Laxmi Enterprises CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
J.M.D. Laxmi Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
B-
Jindal Fibres Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Suspended
Jindal Fibres Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended
Jubilee Infratech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Suspended
Kanak Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30.6 Reaffirmed
Kanak Automobiles Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Kanak Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 70.2 Reaffirmed
Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 135 Suspended
Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 20 Suspended
Credit
Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 40 Suspended
Purchase
Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1 Suspended
Loan Fac
Khedut Agro Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed
Khedut Agro Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Khedut Agro Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7 Reaffirmed
Kirti Agrotech Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Suspended
Kirti Agrotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 33 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kirti Agrotech Ltd TL CRISIL BB 87 Suspended
Kirti Agrovet Ltd CC CRISIL BB 233 Suspended
Kirti Agrovet Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
Kirti Agrovet Ltd TL CRISIL BB 54 Suspended
Kirti Agrovet Ltd CC CRISIL BB 233 Suspended
Kirti Agrovet Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
Kirti Agrovet Ltd TL CRISIL BB 54 Suspended
Kirti Dal Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Suspended
Kirti Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Suspended
Kirti Solvex Ltd CC CRISIL BB 170 Suspended
Makhwan Metal Trading Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
Mansons International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed
# Includes sub limit Postshipment credit Rs.180 Million, Cash Credit Rs.60 Million,
LC Rs.10 Million,One time BG Rs.50 Million
Mehrotra Buildcon Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned
Mehrotra Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mehrotra Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 160 Assigned
Muthoot Automotive India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Fac
N B Construction Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed
P.N.Gadgil Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 850 Notice of
Withdrawa
P.N.Gadgil Jewellers Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 550 Notice of
Withdrawa
Pilania Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Suspended
Prakash Jha Productions CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
S. Kumaraguru CC CRISIL BB- 55 Suspended
S. R. Textile Suppliers CC CRISIL BB- 210 Reaffirmed
S. R. Textile Suppliers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Severn Glocon India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Severn Glocon India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 240 Reaffirmed
Credit
Severn Glocon India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 165 Reaffirmed
Shakthi Electricals Chennai Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 27.5 Assigned
Shivam Cotton Industries (Junagadh) CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended
Shivam Cotton Industries (Junagadh) TL CRISIL B 49 Suspended
Shree Sai Calnates India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 118.2 pgraded from
CRISIL B+
Shyam Polytex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed
Shyamali Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 34.5 Reaffirmed
Shyamali Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 28 Reaffirmed
Shyamali Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 7.5 Reaffirmed
Sports Lifestyle Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended
Sri lakshmi Mounica Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 7.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sri lakshmi Mounica Rice Industries CC CRISIL B- 52.5 Assigned
Sri lakshmi Mounica Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B- 40 Assigned
Sterling Habitats Pvt Ltd NCD - Series I CRISIL BB-(SO) 250000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB(SO)
Sterling Habitats Pvt Ltd NCD - Series II CRISIL BB-(SO) 250000 Outlook
revised from
Stable;
rating
reaffirmed
T.M.M.R. Rathinasamy Nadar & Co. CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended
United Ship Breaking Co. CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
United Ship Breaking Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 17 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Varks Engineers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 230 Reaffirmed
Zenith Strips Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
