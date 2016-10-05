Oct 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 4, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Bills Payable CRISIL A1+ 1059.2 Reaffirmed Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Bank of Maharashtra Billion CDs CRISIL A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed Cogeme Precision Parts India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Computer Engineers BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Dynasty Promoters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Galpha Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Galpha Laboratories Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Indo Amines Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 240 Assigned Jindal Fibres Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 4 Suspended Mehrotra Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 450 Assigned Loan Fac Mehrotra Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 670 Assigned N B Construction Company BG CRISIL A3 125 Reaffirmed P.N.Gadgil Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL 450 Notice of A2(Notice of Withdrawa Withdrawal) Pall India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Severn Glocon India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 220 Reaffirmed Shakthi Electricals Chennai Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 52.5 Assigned Shree Sai Calnates India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Shyam Polytex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Sports Lifestyle Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Sports Lifestyle Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Sundram Fasteners Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed CP) United Ship Breaking Co. LOC CRISIL A4+ 380 Reaffirmed Varks Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrasen Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Alamelu Balaji Spg Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 124.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Alamelu Balaji Spg Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 66.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd CC CRISIL AA 742.7 Reaffirmed Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 3448.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 18150 Reaffirmed Bank of Maharashtra Tier-I Bonds CRISIL A- 10000 Downgraded (Under Basel III) from CRISIL A+ Bank of Maharashtra Tier-I Bonds CRISIL A+ 2950 Downgraded (Under Basel II) from CRISIL AA- Bank of Maharashtra Upper Tier-II CRISIL A+ 12500 Downgraded Bonds (Under Basel from CRISIL II) AA- Bank of Maharashtra Lower Tier-II CRISIL AA- 1000 Downgraded Bonds (Under Basel from CRISIL II) AA Best Tanning Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Best Tanning Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Best Tanning Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed Best Tanning Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cogeme Precision Parts India Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Cogeme Precision Parts India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Cogeme Precision Parts India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Computer Engineers CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Dynasty Promoters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Easyaccess Financial Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1950 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A- Easyaccess Financial Services Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A 1550 Upgraded from CRISIL A- *Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft/foreign currency non-resident bank (FCNR-B) loans/short-term loans. Ferro Steel Solutions CC CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed Ferro Steel Solutions Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Ferro Steel Solutions Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Fac Gajraula Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned Gajraula Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Galpha Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Glastronix CC CRISIL BBB- 34 Reaffirmed Glastronix Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 56 Reaffirmed Credit H.M.V. Associates CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with post-shipment credit of Rs 450 million and LC limit of Rs 100 million Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd Packing Credit^ CRISIL A+ 955 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with CC limits of Rs 250 million Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 925 Reaffirmed Indo Amines Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 82.7 Assigned Indo Amines Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 7.3 Assigned Loan Fac Indo Amines Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 360 Assigned J.M.D. Corporation of India Ltd CC CRISIL D 185 Downgraded from CRISIL B J.M.D. Corporation of India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 115 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B J.M.D. Laxmi Enterprises CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B- J.M.D. Laxmi Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Jindal Fibres Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Suspended Jindal Fibres Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended Jubilee Infratech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Suspended Kanak Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30.6 Reaffirmed Kanak Automobiles Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Kanak Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 70.2 Reaffirmed Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 135 Suspended Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 20 Suspended Credit Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 40 Suspended Purchase Kays Jewels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1 Suspended Loan Fac Khedut Agro Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Khedut Agro Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Khedut Agro Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7 Reaffirmed Kirti Agrotech Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Suspended Kirti Agrotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 33 Suspended Loan Fac Kirti Agrotech Ltd TL CRISIL BB 87 Suspended Kirti Agrovet Ltd CC CRISIL BB 233 Suspended Kirti Agrovet Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Kirti Agrovet Ltd TL CRISIL BB 54 Suspended Kirti Agrovet Ltd CC CRISIL BB 233 Suspended Kirti Agrovet Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Kirti Agrovet Ltd TL CRISIL BB 54 Suspended Kirti Dal Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Suspended Kirti Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Suspended Kirti Solvex Ltd CC CRISIL BB 170 Suspended Makhwan Metal Trading Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Mansons International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed # Includes sub limit Postshipment credit Rs.180 Million, Cash Credit Rs.60 Million, LC Rs.10 Million,One time BG Rs.50 Million Mehrotra Buildcon Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Mehrotra Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned Loan Fac Mehrotra Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 160 Assigned Muthoot Automotive India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Fac N B Construction Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed P.N.Gadgil Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 850 Notice of Withdrawa P.N.Gadgil Jewellers Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 550 Notice of Withdrawa Pilania Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Suspended Prakash Jha Productions CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed S. Kumaraguru CC CRISIL BB- 55 Suspended S. R. Textile Suppliers CC CRISIL BB- 210 Reaffirmed S. R. Textile Suppliers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Severn Glocon India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Severn Glocon India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 240 Reaffirmed Credit Severn Glocon India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 165 Reaffirmed Shakthi Electricals Chennai Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 27.5 Assigned Shivam Cotton Industries (Junagadh) CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended Shivam Cotton Industries (Junagadh) TL CRISIL B 49 Suspended Shree Sai Calnates India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 118.2 pgraded from CRISIL B+ Shyam Polytex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Shyamali Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 34.5 Reaffirmed Shyamali Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 28 Reaffirmed Shyamali Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 7.5 Reaffirmed Sports Lifestyle Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended Sri lakshmi Mounica Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Sri lakshmi Mounica Rice Industries CC CRISIL B- 52.5 Assigned Sri lakshmi Mounica Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Sterling Habitats Pvt Ltd NCD - Series I CRISIL BB-(SO) 250000 Downgraded from CRISIL BB(SO) Sterling Habitats Pvt Ltd NCD - Series II CRISIL BB-(SO) 250000 Outlook revised from Stable; rating reaffirmed T.M.M.R. Rathinasamy Nadar & Co. CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended United Ship Breaking Co. CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed United Ship Breaking Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 17 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Varks Engineers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 230 Reaffirmed Zenith Strips Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)