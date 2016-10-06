Oct 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 5, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aishwarya Healthcare BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed
Aishwarya Lifesciences BG CRISIL A2 24 Reaffirmed
Aruna International-Sankarankovil LOC CRISIL A4 12 Assigned
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 22100 Reaffirmed
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 4100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 2.75 Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 65000 Reaffirmed
Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs.1.0 Billion
Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 63900 Reaffirmed
Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 23119.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 70 Assigned
Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3+ 500 Assigned
Canter Engineers Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 220 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
*Including letter of credit sublimit of Rs.40 million
Chandra Shipping & Trading Services BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Chhavan Engineering Works Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 84 Reaffirmed
CJI Porcelain Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
CJI Porcelain Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Hero Cycles Ltd BG# CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed
# Fully Interchangeable with each other
Hero Cycles Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
# Fully Interchangeable with each other
Hero Cycles Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs.1500 Million
Hillstone Granites Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Reassigned
Hillstone Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 35 Reassigned
Himenviro Environmental Technologies BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Himenviro Environmental Technologies LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Hindalco Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 9000 Notice of
Withdrawal
Hindalco Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac# CRISIL A1+ 81370 Notice of
Withdrawal
#Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee
Hindalco Industries Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
(Including CP)
Indo Autotech Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed
Indo Autotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 130 Reaffirmed
Indo Autotech Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 110 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
JMT Auto Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Watch Negative
JMT Auto Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Watch Negative
JMT Auto Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 440 Watch Negative
Kovai Maruthi Papers and Boards Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Kovai Maruthi Papers and Boards Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Kovai Maruthi Papers and Boards Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
KSE Ltd Cash Management CRISIL A2+ 15 Reaffirmed
Service
Machino Plastics Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed
Machino Plastics Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 48 Reaffirmed
Medi Sales (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 8 Assigned
Mysore Mercantile Co. Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 610 Reaffirmed
Nithin Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Pelican Air Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Priyanka Processors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.4 Suspended
PTS HITECH PROJECTS India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Rainbow Spinners Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Raj Shyama Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 975 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Raj Shyama Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Rishi Raj Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Rishi Raj Construction Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Sachdeva Metal Works BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Shree Ganesh EPC Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended
Shree Ganesh EPC Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended
Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd Foreign Currency
Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed
Ltd Credit
Tara Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 7.1 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 5.75 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Structurals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 130 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Structurals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed
VIP Industries Ltd LOC & BG^ CRISIL A1+ 595 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with buyer's credit
Viswaat Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Viswaat Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 250 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bajaj Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed
CJI Porcelain Pvt Ltd FD FB+ 50 Withdrawal
KSE Ltd FD FA 100 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agarwal Corporation CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Agarwal Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B-
Aishwarya Healthcare CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Aishwarya Healthcare LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 380 Reaffirmed
Aishwarya Lifesciences CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed
Aishwarya Lifesciences LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 320 Reaffirmed
Aishwarya Lifesciences Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 106 Reaffirmed
Aruna International-Sankarankovil Export Packing CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Credit
Aruna International-Sankarankovil Foreign Bill CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Discounting
Ashoka Belgaum Dharwad Tollway Ltd TL CRISIL BBB(SO) 4541.3 Reaffirmed
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 3500 Reaffirmed
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 360 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ashoka Dhankuni Kharagpur Tollway Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB-(SO)1427 Reaffirmed
Ashoka Dhankuni Kharagpur Tollway Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB-(SO)1400 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ashoka Dhankuni Kharagpur Tollway Ltd TL CRISIL BBB-(SO)13260 Reaffirmed
Ashoka Highways (Durg) Ltd Project Loan^ CRISIL A-(SO) 4050 Reaffirmed
^IDFC Bank has refinanced the entire outstanding loan
Ashoka Sambalpur Baragarh Tollway Ltd TL CRISIL BBB(SO) 8100 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Asian Beverage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Asian Beverage Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL D 169 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Asian Beverage Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL D 1 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Bajaj Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 29.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA+
Bajaj Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 136.2304Upgraded from
CRISIL AA+
Bajaj Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 41.5196 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL AA+
Bajaj Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 98500 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA+
Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 20000 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA+
Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier-II CRISIL AAA 7000 Upgraded from
Bonds CRISIL AA+
Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA 20000 Reaffirmed
Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd TL CRISIL AA 56850.7 Reaffirmed
Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 70 Assigned
Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned
Canter Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Canter Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB-
Chandana Ramesh Jewellers and Textiles CC CRISIL BB 125 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Chandra Shipping & Trading Services CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Suspended
Chandra Shipping & Trading Services Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Chhavan Engineering Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
CJI Porcelain Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
CJI Porcelain Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Falcon Infrastructures Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Suspended
Falcon Infrastructures Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 55 Suspended
Falcon Infrastructures Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Suspended
Loan Fac
Five Vision Promoters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 68.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Five Vision Promoters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 281.4 Reaffirmed
Garg Poly Packs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Garg Poly Packs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Golconda Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5.5 Reaffirmed
Golconda Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed
Golconda Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 4.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Golconda Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed
Hero Cycles Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Hero Cycles Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA+ 700 Reaffirmed
^ Include sublimit of Rs.100 million for EPC and Rs.90 million for FBD
Hero Cycles Ltd TL CRISIL AA+ 150 Reaffirmed
Hillstone Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hillstone Granites Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12 Reaffirmed
Hindalco Industries Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac* CRISIL AA- 7800 Reaffirmed
*Fund-based facilities are fungible with non-fund-based facilities
Hindalco Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 14000 Reaffirmed
Hindalco Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed
Hindalco Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 30000 Reaffirmed
Hindalco Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 15000 Reaffirmed
Hindalco Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 174000 Withdrawal
Indo Autotech Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A- 77.1 Reaffirmed
Indo Autotech Ltd CC CRISIL A- 535 Reaffirmed
Indo Autotech Ltd External CRISIL A- 910.7 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
Indo Autotech Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A- 85.5 Reaffirmed
Indo Autotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 10.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Indo Autotech Ltd TL CRISIL A- 180.8 Reaffirmed
J.B. Oil Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
J.B. Oil Industries TL CRISIL B 8 Reaffirmed
JMT Auto Ltd CC CRISIL BB 670 Watch Negative
JMT Auto Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 240 Watch Negative
JMT Auto Ltd TL CRISIL BB 550 Watch Negative
JMT Auto Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 80 Watch Negative
Kalaiselvi Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 77.9 Suspended
Kalaiselvi Modern Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B+ 7.1 Suspended
Kausikh Therapeutics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned
Kausikh Therapeutics Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B+ 7 Assigned
Fac
Kausikh Therapeutics Pvt Ltd Loan Against CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
Property
Kausikh Therapeutics Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 8 Assigned
Kovai Maruthi Papers and Boards Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed
KSE Ltd CC CRISIL A- 510 Reaffirmed
KSE Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 105 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
LSC Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1040 Reaffirmed
LSC Infratech Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Credit
LSC Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 310 Reaffirmed
Machino Plastics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 465 Reaffirmed
Machino Plastics Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Machino Plastics Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1105 Reaffirmed
Markandeshwar Foods and Allied Products CC CRISIL BB- 182.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Medi Sales (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 61.3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Medi Sales (India) Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned
Medi Sales (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80.7 Assigned
Mysore Mercantile Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed
Mysore Mercantile Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 512.9 Reaffirmed
Nithin Textiles Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Nithin Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed
Nithin Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Nithin Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 270 Reaffirmed
Pelican Air Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Pelican Air Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Prakash Auto Pvt Ltd Fac CRISIL BB- 117 Reaffirmed
Prakash Auto Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed
Priyanka Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended
Priyanka Processors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 22 Suspended
PTS HITECH PROJECTS India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Rainbow Spinners Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Suspended
Rainbow Spinners Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 70 Suspended
Raj Shyama Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 110 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Raj Shyama Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Sachdeva Metal Works CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Sachdeva Metal Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Saivenkata Nirmiti Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 96 Assigned
Shree Ganesh EPC Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Suspended
Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 140.6 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt TL CRISIL BBB+ 29.4 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Tara Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tara Educational Trust TL CRISIL B+ 13.8 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 30000 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 50000 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 14000 Reaffirmed
Programme
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL AA 4150 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 40.48 Reaffirmed
loan*@
*Only cash credit facility, not interchangeable with working capital demand loan facility for
the following: Andhra Bank Rs 1.0 billion, IDBI Bank Rs 100 million, and Syndicate Bank Rs 100
million; @For Standard Chartered Bank cash credit/working capital demand loan limit of Rs 1.5
billion, Rs 1.05 billion is interchangeable with term loan
Tata Motors Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac** CRISIL AA 70.263 Reaffirmed
**For South Indian Bank- Rs 0.25 billion of term loan is interchangeable with CC
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed CC Limit# CRISIL AA 6.8 Reaffirmed
# Facility is fungible with long-term bank facility
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 76.208 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 40000 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd Subordinate Debt CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 2 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 26.5 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 6.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac*
* Interchangeable with short-term facilities.
Tirupati Structurals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 190 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Structurals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 18 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tirupati Structurals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 12 Reaffirmed
VIP Industries Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA- 750 Reaffirmed
loan*
* Interchangeable with packing credit
VIP Industries Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA- 455 Reaffirmed
Viswaat Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 415 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Viswaat Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 85 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
