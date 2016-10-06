Oct 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 5, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aishwarya Healthcare BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Aishwarya Lifesciences BG CRISIL A2 24 Reaffirmed Aruna International-Sankarankovil LOC CRISIL A4 12 Assigned Ashoka Buildcon Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Ashoka Buildcon Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 22100 Reaffirmed Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 4100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 2.75 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 65000 Reaffirmed Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.1.0 Billion Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 63900 Reaffirmed Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 23119.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 70 Assigned Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3+ 500 Assigned Canter Engineers Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 220 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 *Including letter of credit sublimit of Rs.40 million Chandra Shipping & Trading Services BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Chhavan Engineering Works Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 84 Reaffirmed CJI Porcelain Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ CJI Porcelain Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Hero Cycles Ltd BG# CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed # Fully Interchangeable with each other Hero Cycles Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed # Fully Interchangeable with each other Hero Cycles Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.1500 Million Hillstone Granites Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Reassigned Hillstone Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 35 Reassigned Himenviro Environmental Technologies BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Pvt Ltd Himenviro Environmental Technologies LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Pvt Ltd Hindalco Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 9000 Notice of Withdrawal Hindalco Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac# CRISIL A1+ 81370 Notice of Withdrawal #Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee Hindalco Industries Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed (Including CP) Indo Autotech Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Indo Autotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 130 Reaffirmed Indo Autotech Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 110 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency JMT Auto Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Watch Negative JMT Auto Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Watch Negative JMT Auto Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 440 Watch Negative Kovai Maruthi Papers and Boards Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Kovai Maruthi Papers and Boards Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Kovai Maruthi Papers and Boards Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed KSE Ltd Cash Management CRISIL A2+ 15 Reaffirmed Service Machino Plastics Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Machino Plastics Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 48 Reaffirmed Medi Sales (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 8 Assigned Mysore Mercantile Co. Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 610 Reaffirmed Nithin Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Pelican Air Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Priyanka Processors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.4 Suspended PTS HITECH PROJECTS India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Rainbow Spinners Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Raj Shyama Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 975 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Raj Shyama Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Rishi Raj Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Rishi Raj Construction Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Sachdeva Metal Works BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Shree Ganesh EPC Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Shree Ganesh EPC Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Foreign Currency Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Tara Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 7.1 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 5.75 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Tirupati Structurals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 130 Reaffirmed Tirupati Structurals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed VIP Industries Ltd LOC & BG^ CRISIL A1+ 595 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with buyer's credit Viswaat Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Viswaat Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed CJI Porcelain Pvt Ltd FD FB+ 50 Withdrawal KSE Ltd FD FA 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Corporation CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Agarwal Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Aishwarya Healthcare CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Aishwarya Healthcare LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 380 Reaffirmed Aishwarya Lifesciences CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Aishwarya Lifesciences LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 320 Reaffirmed Aishwarya Lifesciences Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 106 Reaffirmed Aruna International-Sankarankovil Export Packing CRISIL B 20 Assigned Credit Aruna International-Sankarankovil Foreign Bill CRISIL B 50 Assigned Discounting Ashoka Belgaum Dharwad Tollway Ltd TL CRISIL BBB(SO) 4541.3 Reaffirmed Ashoka Buildcon Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed Ashoka Buildcon Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 3500 Reaffirmed Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 360 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ashoka Dhankuni Kharagpur Tollway Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB-(SO)1427 Reaffirmed Ashoka Dhankuni Kharagpur Tollway Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB-(SO)1400 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ashoka Dhankuni Kharagpur Tollway Ltd TL CRISIL BBB-(SO)13260 Reaffirmed Ashoka Highways (Durg) Ltd Project Loan^ CRISIL A-(SO) 4050 Reaffirmed ^IDFC Bank has refinanced the entire outstanding loan Ashoka Sambalpur Baragarh Tollway Ltd TL CRISIL BBB(SO) 8100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Asian Beverage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B Asian Beverage Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL D 169 Downgraded from CRISIL B Asian Beverage Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL D 1 Downgraded from CRISIL B Bajaj Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 29.5 Upgraded from CRISIL AA+ Bajaj Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 136.2304Upgraded from CRISIL AA+ Bajaj Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 41.5196 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL AA+ Bajaj Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 98500 Upgraded from CRISIL AA+ Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 20000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA+ Bajaj Finance Ltd Lower Tier-II CRISIL AAA 7000 Upgraded from Bonds CRISIL AA+ Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA 20000 Reaffirmed Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd TL CRISIL AA 56850.7 Reaffirmed Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 70 Assigned Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned Canter Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Canter Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Chandana Ramesh Jewellers and Textiles CC CRISIL BB 125 Suspended Pvt Ltd Chandra Shipping & Trading Services CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Suspended Chandra Shipping & Trading Services Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Suspended Loan Fac Chhavan Engineering Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac CJI Porcelain Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB CJI Porcelain Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Falcon Infrastructures Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Suspended Falcon Infrastructures Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 55 Suspended Falcon Infrastructures Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Suspended Loan Fac Five Vision Promoters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 68.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Five Vision Promoters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 281.4 Reaffirmed Garg Poly Packs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Garg Poly Packs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Golconda Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5.5 Reaffirmed Golconda Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed Golconda Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 4.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Golconda Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Hero Cycles Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Hero Cycles Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA+ 700 Reaffirmed ^ Include sublimit of Rs.100 million for EPC and Rs.90 million for FBD Hero Cycles Ltd TL CRISIL AA+ 150 Reaffirmed Hillstone Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hillstone Granites Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12 Reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac* CRISIL AA- 7800 Reaffirmed *Fund-based facilities are fungible with non-fund-based facilities Hindalco Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 14000 Reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 30000 Reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 15000 Reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 174000 Withdrawal Indo Autotech Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A- 77.1 Reaffirmed Indo Autotech Ltd CC CRISIL A- 535 Reaffirmed Indo Autotech Ltd External CRISIL A- 910.7 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Indo Autotech Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A- 85.5 Reaffirmed Indo Autotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 10.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indo Autotech Ltd TL CRISIL A- 180.8 Reaffirmed J.B. Oil Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed J.B. Oil Industries TL CRISIL B 8 Reaffirmed JMT Auto Ltd CC CRISIL BB 670 Watch Negative JMT Auto Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 240 Watch Negative JMT Auto Ltd TL CRISIL BB 550 Watch Negative JMT Auto Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 80 Watch Negative Kalaiselvi Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 77.9 Suspended Kalaiselvi Modern Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B+ 7.1 Suspended Kausikh Therapeutics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Kausikh Therapeutics Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B+ 7 Assigned Fac Kausikh Therapeutics Pvt Ltd Loan Against CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Property Kausikh Therapeutics Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 8 Assigned Kovai Maruthi Papers and Boards Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed KSE Ltd CC CRISIL A- 510 Reaffirmed KSE Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 105 Reaffirmed Loan Fac LSC Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1040 Reaffirmed LSC Infratech Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit LSC Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 310 Reaffirmed Machino Plastics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 465 Reaffirmed Machino Plastics Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Machino Plastics Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1105 Reaffirmed Markandeshwar Foods and Allied Products CC CRISIL BB- 182.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Medi Sales (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 61.3 Assigned Loan Fac Medi Sales (India) Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Medi Sales (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80.7 Assigned Mysore Mercantile Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed Mysore Mercantile Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 512.9 Reaffirmed Nithin Textiles Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Nithin Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Nithin Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nithin Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 270 Reaffirmed Pelican Air Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Pelican Air Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prakash Auto Pvt Ltd Fac CRISIL BB- 117 Reaffirmed Prakash Auto Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed Priyanka Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Priyanka Processors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 22 Suspended PTS HITECH PROJECTS India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Rainbow Spinners Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Suspended Rainbow Spinners Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 70 Suspended Raj Shyama Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 110 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Raj Shyama Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sachdeva Metal Works CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Sachdeva Metal Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Saivenkata Nirmiti Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 96 Assigned Shree Ganesh EPC Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Suspended Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 140.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles Pvt TL CRISIL BBB+ 29.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Tara Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tara Educational Trust TL CRISIL B+ 13.8 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 30000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 50000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 14000 Reaffirmed Programme Tata Motors Finance Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL AA 4150 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 40.48 Reaffirmed loan*@ *Only cash credit facility, not interchangeable with working capital demand loan facility for the following: Andhra Bank Rs 1.0 billion, IDBI Bank Rs 100 million, and Syndicate Bank Rs 100 million; @For Standard Chartered Bank cash credit/working capital demand loan limit of Rs 1.5 billion, Rs 1.05 billion is interchangeable with term loan Tata Motors Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac** CRISIL AA 70.263 Reaffirmed **For South Indian Bank- Rs 0.25 billion of term loan is interchangeable with CC Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed CC Limit# CRISIL AA 6.8 Reaffirmed # Facility is fungible with long-term bank facility Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 76.208 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 40000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd Subordinate Debt CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 2 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 26.5 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 6.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* * Interchangeable with short-term facilities. Tirupati Structurals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 190 Reaffirmed Tirupati Structurals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 18 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tirupati Structurals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 12 Reaffirmed VIP Industries Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA- 750 Reaffirmed loan* * Interchangeable with packing credit VIP Industries Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA- 455 Reaffirmed Viswaat Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 415 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Viswaat Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 85 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)