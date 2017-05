Oct 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of October 6, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aamoda Publications Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Agappe Diagnostics Ltd CP CRISIL A2 100 Assigned Amul Boards Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Arora Matthey Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Arora Matthey Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Risk Limits Automag India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Automag India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Bharat Insulation Company India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Bharat Insulation Company India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Effwa Infra & Research Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned Effwa Infra & Research Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned JR Fibreglass Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed JR Fibreglass Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 11 Reaffirmed Kasa Anlagen India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Kasa Anlagen India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed under LOC Kirloskar Brothers Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Brothers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 14800 Reaffirmed Krishna Metacraft Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Krishna Metacraft Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Forward Krishna Metacraft Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Longowalia Yarns Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed M/s R. B. Chavan BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Metal Engineering and Treatment Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Metal Engineering and Treatment Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 64.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Metal Engineering and Treatment Company BG CRISIL A4+ 190 Assigned Pvt Ltd My Car (Indore) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Navratan Specialty Chemicals LLP LOC & BG CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed P A Footwear Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 220 Assigned Credit P A Footwear Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 27.5 Assigned Discounting P A Footwear Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Assigned P A Footwear Pvt Ltd Standby Export CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned Packing Credit Planet Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Funding Planet Agencies Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Fac Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing CRISIL A1+ 250000 Enhanced from Programme~ Rs.230 Billion Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing CRISIL A1+ 250000 Reaffirmed Programme* *Borrowing programme for fiscal 2016 Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Programme# #Borrowing programme for fiscal 2015 Purbanchal Laminates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25.2 Reaffirmed Purbanchal Lumbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Purbanchal Veneers LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed S.P.K. and Co. BG CRISIL A3+ 400 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 S.P.K. and Co. ST Loan CRISIL A3+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 S.P.K. and Co. Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Saboo Cylinders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Salasar Plywood Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Sarvottam Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Sarvottam Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Shree Satsangi Saket Dham Ram Ashram Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 26.6 Assigned Sitara Conductors and Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Vardhman Textiles Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.5 Billion Vardhman Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Purchase Vardhman Textiles Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed # Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are interchangeable Vardhman Yarns and Threads Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Withdrawal Vardhman Yarns and Threads Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 55 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with other non-fund-based limits MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Vardhman Textiles Ltd FD FAA+ Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aamoda Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Aamoda Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 43.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Aamoda Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 86.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Aamoda Publications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Aamoda Publications Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 130 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Adani Power Rajasthan Ltd BG CRISIL BB+ 1500 Reaffirmed Adani Power Rajasthan Ltd BG CRISIL BB+ 3600 Withdrawal Adani Power Rajasthan Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB+ 4900 Withdrawal Adani Power Rajasthan Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 56240 Withdrawal Loan Fac Adithya Global Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 152.5 Assigned Loan Fac Adithya Global Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned Adithya Global Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 100 Assigned Amar Ujala Publications Ltd CP -- 500 Withdrawal Amar Ujala Publications Ltd CC CRISIL A 650 Reaffirmed Amar Ujala Publications Ltd CC CRISIL A 500 Withdrawal Amar Ujala Publications Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A 100 Withdrawal Amar Ujala Publications Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 35 Withdrawal Loan Fac Amar Ujala Publications Ltd TL CRISIL A 715 Withdrawal Amul Boards Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Arora Matthey Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Arora Matthey Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 125 Reaffirmed Automag India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 105 Reaffirmed Automag India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Automag India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Bharat Insulation Company India Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Bharat Insulation Company India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Effwa Infra & Research Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Effwa Infra & Research Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Empire Meadows Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Godawri Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 75 Assigned Godawri Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 25 Assigned Loan Fac JKG Realtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned JKG Realtech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned JR Fibreglass Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 74 Reaffirmed JR Fibreglass Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kasa Anlagen India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Kasa Anlagen India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kirloskar Brothers Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 3200 Reaffirmed Kotak Securities Ltd Optionally CRISIL AAAr 500 Reaffirmed Convertible Debentures Krishna Metacraft Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Krishna Metacraft Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 27.5 Reaffirmed Longowalia Yarns Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 580 Reaffirmed Longowalia Yarns Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 28 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Longowalia Yarns Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1332 Reaffirmed M/s R. B. Chavan CC CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Metal Engineering and Treatment Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Metal Engineering and Treatment Company CC CRISIL BB- 48 Assigned Pvt Ltd Metal Engineering and Treatment Company Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd MY Car (Bhopal) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 350 Reaffirmed MY Car (Bhopal) Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Fac MY Car (Bhopal) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac My Car (Indore) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 330.2 Reaffirmed My Car (Indore) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 9.8 Reaffirmed My Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed My Equipments Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Fac My Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed MY Fone Teleservices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Navratan Specialty Chemicals LLP CC CRISIL BBB+ 72.5 Reaffirmed Navratan Specialty Chemicals LLP CC* CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed *One-way interchangeability from letter of credit to cash credit to the extent of Rs 50 Million. Navratan Specialty Chemicals LLP LOC & BG* CRISIL BBB+ 75 Reaffirmed *One-way interchangeability from letter of credit to cash credit to the extent of Rs 50 Million. Navratan Specialty Chemicals LLP LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 454.4 Reaffirmed Nexus Health and Beauty Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned P A Footwear Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 117.5 Assigned P A Footwear Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 25 Assigned Discounting P A Footwear Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Purchase P A Footwear Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 35 Assigned Loan Fac Pavan Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 175 Reaffirmed Fac Pavan Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pavan Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Planet Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Planet Agencies Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Planet Agencies Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 102.5 Reaffirmed Fac Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 450000 Enhanced from Programme~ Rs.190.0 Billion ~Borrowing programme for fiscal 2017 (refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31). Total incremental long-term bank borrowing and borrowings under the rate Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 450000 Reaffirmed Programme* *Borrowing programme for fiscal 2016 Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 460000 Reaffirmed Programme# #Borrowing programme for fiscal 2015 Power Finance Corporation Ltd Subordinated NCDs CRISIL AAA 150000 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd Bonds CRISIL AA 1227047.3 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 75 Reaffirmed *Limit for working capital'working capital demand loan/overdraft facility/cash credit/line of credit/bank guarantee. Limit includes long-term and short-term facilities. Total working capital borrowings not to exceed board-approved limit of Rs 75.0 billion Power Finance Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 224.7 Reaffirmed Prince T M T Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 185 Suspended Loan Fac Purbanchal Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 67.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Purbanchal Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 14 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Purbanchal Lumbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Purbanchal Lumbers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 101.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Purbanchal Veneers CC CRISIL BB 8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Quebec Petroleum Resources Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed Quebec Petroleum Resources Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 19.8 Reaffirmed Rewale Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Assigned Rewale Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac S.P.K. and Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 600 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- S.P.K. and Co. Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BBB 400 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BBB- S.P.K. and Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 200 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Saboo Cylinders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 135 Reaffirmed Sai Srinivasa Ginning Mill CC CRISIL BB- 81 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sai Srinivasa Ginning Mill LT Loan CRISIL BB- 9 Upgraded from CRISIL B Salasar Plywood Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Sarvottam Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Sarvottam Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 19.1 Reaffirmed Seven Islands Shipping Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A- 3045 Reaffirmed Seven Islands Shipping Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 45 Reaffirmed Seven Islands Shipping Ltd TL CRISIL A- 460 Reaffirmed Shree Satsangi Saket Dham Ram Ashram Rupee TL CRISIL C 66.7 Revised from CRISIL B- Shree Satsangi Saket Dham Ram Ashram Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 8.2 Revised from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Shriniwas Machine Craft Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Shriniwas Machine Craft Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sitara Conductors and Cables Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Loan Fac Sitara Conductors and Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Vardhman Textiles Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 15050 Reaffirmed * Includes Rs 11550 million sublimit for packing credit Vardhman Textiles Ltd FB Fac^ CRISIL AA 450 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with non-fund-based limits Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL AA 6516.8 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 27645.5 Reaffirmed Vardhman Yarns and Threads Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with other fund-based limits Vardhman Yarns and Threads Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 81.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vardhman Yarns and Threads Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1341.1 Reaffirmed Vikash Residential Institutions TL CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.