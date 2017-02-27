Feb 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 24, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aero Club BG CRISIL A3+ 32.2 Reaffirmed Aero Club LOC CRISIL A3+ 648 Reaffirmed Ahammed Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Bhargovi Gems Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3 407 Reaffirmed Credit Choice Diamond Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit Choice Diamond Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Dilshad Trading Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2000 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Dutta Agro Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.3 Reaffirmed EPC Industrie Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10.4 Reaffirmed Hallmark Aquaequipment Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Hallmark Aquaequipment Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Hallmark Aquaequipment Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 1.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hanuman Texnit and Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Hav Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hemraj Devkarandas Metals And Minerals LOC CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Ltd Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL 3 Reaffirmed A3(Notice of Withdrawal) Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL 16 Reaffirmed Forward A3(Notice of Withdrawal) Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL 7 Reaffirmed A3(Notice of Withdrawal) Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL 65 Reaffirmed A3(Notice of Withdrawal) Hillwood Furniture Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Hillwood Furniture Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 350 Reaffirmed Hillwood Imports and Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed J R Tantia Charitable Trust Overdraft CRISIL A3 90 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kalyani Technoforge Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A2 420 Reaffirmed Discounting Kavi Protein and Feed Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed LCL Logistix India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed M. K. Enterprises JV BG CRISIL A4+ 84.1 Reaffirmed Mars Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 16.5 Assigned Megamiles Bearing Cups Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Mohib Shoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 85 Assigned Negotiation Mohib Shoes Pvt Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A3+ 75 Assigned Packing Credit Natraj Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Natraj Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Forward New Nalanda Tubewell Boring and BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Engineering Works Ocean Gate Container Terminals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed Pact Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Peekay Roller Flour Mills LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Pregna International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Rajeev Kumar - Patna BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Rajeev Kumar - Patna Overdraft CRISIL A4 8 Assigned Ranika Exports Design Foreign CRISIL A4+ 40.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Ranika Exports Design Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40.5 Reaffirmed Shrilekha Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 1200 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Subhkaran and Sons LOC CRISIL D 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Southern Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed Super Dynic Clothing Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Super Dynic Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Vikas Transport Co. BG CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Viraj Syntex Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Viraj Syntex Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Viraj Syntex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 13.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Car Care Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 220 Reaffirmed Fac Aero Club CC CRISIL BBB 1382.8 Reaffirmed Aero Club WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 2270 Reaffirmed Agency House (A and N Islands) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Agency House (A and N Islands) Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Fac Ahammed Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 51 Reaffirmed ANG Life Sciences India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed ANG Life Sciences India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed ANG Life Sciences India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed ANG Life Sciences India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 14 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ANG Life Sciences India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 36 Reaffirmed Bhargovi Gems Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 226 Reaffirmed Credit Bhargovi Gems Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 97 Reaffirmed Credit Choice Diamond Export Packing CRISIL BBB 602 Reaffirmed Credit Choice Diamond Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 84 Reaffirmed Credit Choice Diamond Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 64 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dhansri Complex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Dhansri Complex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 125 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Dutta Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 88 Reaffirmed Dutta Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 8.7 Reaffirmed Limits EPC Industrie Ltd CC# CRISIL A+ 445 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs 30.00 crore, letter of credit to the extent of Rs 33.00 crore; interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs 26.00 crore EPC Industrie Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 44.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Genesys Biologics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 600 Assigned Loan Fac Georai Taluka Shikshak Sahakari CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Patsanstha Maryadit Hallmark Aquaequipment Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 66 Reaffirmed Hallmark Aquaequipment Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5.1 Reaffirmed Hanuman Texnit and Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Reaffirmed Hanuman Texnit and Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hanuman Texnit and Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Hari Om Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 87.5 Assigned Hari Om Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Assigned Hari Om Industries Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Assigned Limits Hav Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Hav Automobiles Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB 8 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Hemraj Devkarandas Metals And Minerals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Hemraj Devkarandas Metals And Minerals CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Ltd Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Credit Hillwood Furniture Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Hillwood Imports and Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed J R Tantia Charitable Trust TL CRISIL BBB- 280 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Jaideep Trading Company CC CRISIL BB- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B Jaideep Trading Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Janardhan Plyboard Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Janardhan Plyboard Industries Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL D 13.5 Downgraded Limits from CRISIL B- Janardhan Plyboard Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 8 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Kalyani Technoforge Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 920 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Kalyani Technoforge Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Kalyani Technoforge Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 330 Reaffirmed Kalyani Technoforge Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 650 Reaffirmed Kavi Poultrie CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Kavi Poultrie LT Loan CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Kavi Poultrie Overdraft CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Kavi Poultrie Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Loan Fac Kavi Protein and Feed Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Kavi Protein and Feed Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Kishore G Lund CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed LCL Logistix India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Lily Realty Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB-(SO) Lily Realty Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL D 3100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB-(SO) *Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee/Stand-by Letter of Credit Facility of Rs 30 Crore as sublimit of Term Loan M. K. Enterprises JV LT Loan CRISIL BB- 85.9 Reaffirmed Mac Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 14 Assigned Mac Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Mac Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6 Assigned Loan Fac Maha Agricultural Products Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Maha Agricultural Products Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Credit Maha Agricultural Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac Mandovi Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Mandovi Minerals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 26.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mandovi Minerals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 123.1 Reaffirmed Mangalore Minerals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Mangalore Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Mangalore Minerals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 275.5 Reaffirmed Mars Construction CC CRISIL BB- 33.5 Assigned Megamiles Bearing Cups Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Metropolis Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Metropolis Properties Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Fac Mohib Shoes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 5 Assigned Mohib Shoes Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 115 Assigned Credit Mohib Shoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 120 Assigned Purchase Natraj Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Discounting New Nalanda Tubewell Boring and Overdraft CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Engineering Works Pact Industries Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Pact Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Peekay Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Peekay Roller Flour Mills LT Loan CRISIL BB 2 Reaffirmed Pregna International Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Pregna International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Premium Medical and Health Care TL CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Providers Pvt Ltd Raghunath Laxminarayan Spices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Rajeev Kumar - Patna Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned Loan Fac Ranika Exports Design Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 18.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ranika Exports Design Standby Line of CRISIL BB 14 Reaffirmed Credit S.B. Syscon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 105 Reaffirmed S.B. Syscon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shiv Mahima Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Shiv Mahima Milk Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 66 Reaffirmed Shrilekha Trading Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL C 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB * including sublimit cash credit of Rs.10 Crore Siddhi Ganesh Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Siddhi Ganesh Metal Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Southern Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 120 Reaffirmed Southern Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 9 Reaffirmed Southern Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 41 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SRC Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 24 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- SRC Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 97.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sri Srinivasa Agro Products CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sri Srinivasa Agro Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Subrahmanyeswara Swamy Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 32.1 Assigned Loan Fac Subrahmanyeswara Swamy Rice Mill CC CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Subrahmanyeswara Swamy Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B- 57.9 Assigned Super Dynic Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Super Dynic Clothing Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Superways Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 1000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL A+ 4150 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 20000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 30000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 50000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 14000 Reaffirmed Programme Techna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 810.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Techna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 889.5 Reaffirmed Vikas Transport Co. CC CRISIL B+ 38 Reaffirmed Viraj Syntex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 41.5 Reaffirmed Viraj Syntex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Viraj Syntex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20.6 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)