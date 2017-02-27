Feb 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 24, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aero Club BG CRISIL A3+ 32.2 Reaffirmed
Aero Club LOC CRISIL A3+ 648 Reaffirmed
Ahammed Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Bhargovi Gems Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3 407 Reaffirmed
Credit
Choice Diamond Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed
Credit
Choice Diamond Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Dilshad Trading Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Dutta Agro Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.3 Reaffirmed
EPC Industrie Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10.4 Reaffirmed
Hallmark Aquaequipment Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Hallmark Aquaequipment Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Hallmark Aquaequipment Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 1.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hanuman Texnit and Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed
Hav Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hemraj Devkarandas Metals And Minerals LOC CRISIL A4 80 Assigned
Ltd
Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL 3 Reaffirmed
A3(Notice of
Withdrawal)
Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL 16 Reaffirmed
Forward A3(Notice of
Withdrawal)
Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL 7 Reaffirmed
A3(Notice of
Withdrawal)
Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL 65 Reaffirmed
A3(Notice of
Withdrawal)
Hillwood Furniture Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Hillwood Furniture Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 350 Reaffirmed
Hillwood Imports and Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed
J R Tantia Charitable Trust Overdraft CRISIL A3 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Kalyani Technoforge Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A2 420 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Kavi Protein and Feed Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
LCL Logistix India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed
M. K. Enterprises JV BG CRISIL A4+ 84.1 Reaffirmed
Mars Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 16.5 Assigned
Megamiles Bearing Cups Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Mohib Shoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 85 Assigned
Negotiation
Mohib Shoes Pvt Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A3+ 75 Assigned
Packing Credit
Natraj Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Natraj Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Forward
New Nalanda Tubewell Boring and BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Engineering Works
Ocean Gate Container Terminals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed
Pact Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Peekay Roller Flour Mills LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Pregna International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Rajeev Kumar - Patna BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Rajeev Kumar - Patna Overdraft CRISIL A4 8 Assigned
Ranika Exports Design Foreign CRISIL A4+ 40.5 Reaffirmed
Discounting Bill
Purchase
Ranika Exports Design Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40.5 Reaffirmed
Shrilekha Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 1200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Subhkaran and Sons LOC CRISIL D 500 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Southern Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed
Super Dynic Clothing Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Super Dynic Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Vikas Transport Co. BG CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed
Viraj Syntex Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Viraj Syntex Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Viraj Syntex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 13.5 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Car Care Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 220 Reaffirmed
Fac
Aero Club CC CRISIL BBB 1382.8 Reaffirmed
Aero Club WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 2270 Reaffirmed
Agency House (A and N Islands) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned
Agency House (A and N Islands) Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned
Fac
Ahammed Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 51 Reaffirmed
ANG Life Sciences India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed
ANG Life Sciences India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed
ANG Life Sciences India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed
ANG Life Sciences India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 14 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
ANG Life Sciences India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 36 Reaffirmed
Bhargovi Gems Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 226 Reaffirmed
Credit
Bhargovi Gems Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 97 Reaffirmed
Credit
Choice Diamond Export Packing CRISIL BBB 602 Reaffirmed
Credit
Choice Diamond Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 84 Reaffirmed
Credit
Choice Diamond Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 64 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Dhansri Complex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Dhansri Complex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 125 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Dutta Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 88 Reaffirmed
Dutta Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 8.7 Reaffirmed
Limits
EPC Industrie Ltd CC# CRISIL A+ 445 Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs 30.00 crore,
letter of credit to the extent of Rs 33.00 crore; interchangeable with bank
guarantee to the extent of Rs 26.00 crore
EPC Industrie Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 44.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Genesys Biologics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 600 Assigned
Loan Fac
Georai Taluka Shikshak Sahakari CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Patsanstha Maryadit
Hallmark Aquaequipment Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 66 Reaffirmed
Hallmark Aquaequipment Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5.1 Reaffirmed
Hanuman Texnit and Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Reaffirmed
Hanuman Texnit and Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hanuman Texnit and Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Hari Om Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 87.5 Assigned
Hari Om Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Assigned
Hari Om Industries Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Assigned
Limits
Hav Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Hav Automobiles Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB 8 Reaffirmed
Overdraft Fac
Hemraj Devkarandas Metals And Minerals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Ltd Loan Fac
Hemraj Devkarandas Metals And Minerals CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Ltd
Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed
Credit
Hillwood Furniture Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Hillwood Imports and Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
J R Tantia Charitable Trust TL CRISIL BBB- 280 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Jaideep Trading Company CC CRISIL BB- 75 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Jaideep Trading Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Janardhan Plyboard Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Janardhan Plyboard Industries Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL D 13.5 Downgraded
Limits from CRISIL B-
Janardhan Plyboard Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 8 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Kalyani Technoforge Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 920 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
Kalyani Technoforge Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed
Kalyani Technoforge Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 330 Reaffirmed
Kalyani Technoforge Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 650 Reaffirmed
Kavi Poultrie CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned
Kavi Poultrie LT Loan CRISIL BB 25 Assigned
Kavi Poultrie Overdraft CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Kavi Poultrie Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kavi Protein and Feed Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Kavi Protein and Feed Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed
Kishore G Lund CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed
LCL Logistix India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed
Lily Realty Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL D 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-(SO)
Lily Realty Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL D 3100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-(SO)
*Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee/Stand-by Letter of Credit Facility
of Rs 30 Crore as sublimit of Term Loan
M. K. Enterprises JV LT Loan CRISIL BB- 85.9 Reaffirmed
Mac Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 14 Assigned
Mac Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned
Mac Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Maha Agricultural Products Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Maha Agricultural Products Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned
Credit
Maha Agricultural Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mandovi Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
Mandovi Minerals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 26.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mandovi Minerals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 123.1 Reaffirmed
Mangalore Minerals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
Mangalore Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed
Mangalore Minerals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 275.5 Reaffirmed
Mars Construction CC CRISIL BB- 33.5 Assigned
Megamiles Bearing Cups Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Metropolis Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Metropolis Properties Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Fac
Mohib Shoes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 5 Assigned
Mohib Shoes Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 115 Assigned
Credit
Mohib Shoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 120 Assigned
Purchase
Natraj Home Furnishings Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Discounting
New Nalanda Tubewell Boring and Overdraft CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Engineering Works
Pact Industries Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Pact Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned
Peekay Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Peekay Roller Flour Mills LT Loan CRISIL BB 2 Reaffirmed
Pregna International Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed
Pregna International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Premium Medical and Health Care TL CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned
Providers Pvt Ltd
Raghunath Laxminarayan Spices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Rajeev Kumar - Patna Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ranika Exports Design Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 18.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ranika Exports Design Standby Line of CRISIL BB 14 Reaffirmed
Credit
S.B. Syscon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 105 Reaffirmed
S.B. Syscon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shiv Mahima Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Shiv Mahima Milk Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 66 Reaffirmed
Shrilekha Trading Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL C 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
* including sublimit cash credit of Rs.10 Crore
Siddhi Ganesh Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Siddhi Ganesh Metal Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Southern Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 120 Reaffirmed
Southern Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 9 Reaffirmed
Southern Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 41 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
SRC Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 24 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
SRC Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 97.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Sri Srinivasa Agro Products CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Sri Srinivasa Agro Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Subrahmanyeswara Swamy Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 32.1 Assigned
Loan Fac
Subrahmanyeswara Swamy Rice Mill CC CRISIL B- 10 Assigned
Subrahmanyeswara Swamy Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B- 57.9 Assigned
Super Dynic Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed
Super Dynic Clothing Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed
Superways Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 1000 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL A+ 4150 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 20000 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 30000 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 50000 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 14000 Reaffirmed
Programme
Techna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 810.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Techna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 889.5 Reaffirmed
Vikas Transport Co. CC CRISIL B+ 38 Reaffirmed
Viraj Syntex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 41.5 Reaffirmed
Viraj Syntex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Viraj Syntex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20.6 Reaffirmed
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)