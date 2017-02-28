Feb 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 27, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A P Steel Re-Rolling Mill Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned A P Steel Re-Rolling Mill Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Amit Auto Wheels Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 180 Reaffirmed Fac Bakshi Security and Personnel Services BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Calicut Landmark Builders and Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Developers India Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Charak Pharma Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Datta Meghe Institute of Medical BG CRISIL A4 160 Reaffirmed Sciences DPB Antibiotics LOC CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Emerging Infrastructure Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Finolex Cables Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed G. P. Timber LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed GSM Plus India Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Jaidhar Constructions BG CRISIL A4 8 Assigned Krupa Chaton Manufacturing Company Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 235 Reaffirmed Ltd Krupa Chaton Manufacturing Company Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A4+ 701.8 Withdrawal Ltd Loan Fac Mech Well Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Makalu Trading Ltd LOC CRISIL D 2350 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Mini Diamonds India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting N. S. Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed N. S. Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed N. S. Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed NIF Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed NIF Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 350 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Orange City Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed P. Murugesan BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Parekh Petrochemicals LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned PCM Strescon Overseas Ventures Ltd BG CRISIL A4 615 Reaffirmed PCM Strescon Overseas Ventures Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 256.5 Reaffirmed PCM Strescon Overseas Ventures Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 218.5 Reaffirmed PCM Strescon Overseas Ventures Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Picasso Home Products Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reassigned Prolific Systems and Technologies Pvt BG CRISIL A3 140 Reaffirmed Ltd Ruby Mica Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Ruby Mica Co. Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 19 Reaffirmed Credit Ruby Mica Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Ruby Mica Co. Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Credit Sagar Cements Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal and Issuer Not Cooperating Sagar Cements Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal and Issuer Not Cooperating Saumil Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 610 Revised from CRISIL A4+ to CRISIL D simultaneously upgraded to CRISIL A4 Sigma Search Lights Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed Sigma Search Lights Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Sonthalia Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Sri Karpagam Mills India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 134.5 Reaffirmed Sterling Agro Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed Sukhesh Marketing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 220 Assigned Sumangal Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Sumangal Polymers LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 7600 Reaffirmed Torque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 57 Reaffirmed Tria Industries LLP Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Vardhini Industries BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A P Steel Re-Rolling Mill Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned A P Steel Re-Rolling Mill Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Angayarkkanni Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Angayarkkanni Enterprises WC TL CRISIL B+ 185 Reaffirmed Bakshi Security and Personnel Services Overdraft CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB- Bakshi Security and Personnel Services Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Bhagabati Store CC CRISIL B+ 125 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bhuvan Wheels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Calicut Landmark Builders and TL CRISIL BB 99 Reaffirmed Developers India Pvt Ltd Charak Pharma Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 180 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan Datta Meghe Institute of Medical CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Sciences Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Loan Against CRISIL B 50 Assigned Sciences Property Dhiren Diamonds Export Packing CRISIL B+ 160 Assigned Credit* * 100% interchangeability with post shipment credit DPB Antibiotics CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed DPB Antibiotics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Emerging Infrastructure TL CRISIL BB- 4 Assigned Emerging Infrastructure Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 36 Assigned Loan Fac Exotic Realtors & Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned Loan Fac Exotic Realtors & Developers TL CRISIL B+ 73 Assigned Fedora Sea Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Fedora Sea Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Finolex Cables Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with overdraft facility, bill discounting, cheque discounting, packing credit, and short-term loan Finolex Cables Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed G. P. Timber CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Ganga Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Ganga Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Goel Food Product CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Goel Food Product Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Goel Food Product TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned GSM Plus India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GSM Plus India TL CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Jaidhar Constructions TL CRISIL B 40.3 Assigned Jaidhar Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10.7 Assigned Loan Fac Jaidhar Constructions CC CRISIL B 41 Assigned Jaika Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed K. Chandrakant and Co. International Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 252.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Credit K. Chandrakant and Co. International Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 131 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Credit K. Chandrakant and Co. International Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 616.8 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Credit Kakumanu Seeds Drop Line CRISIL BB- 28.7 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Kakumanu Seeds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 43.8 Assigned Loan Fac Karnataka Turned Components Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Karnataka Turned Components Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 57 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Karnataka Turned Components Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 43 Reaffirmed KCC Roads Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 760 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Krupa Chaton Manufacturing Company Pvt CC CRISIL BB 410 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Krupa Chaton Manufacturing Company Pvt TL CRISIL BB 338.7 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Makalu Trading Ltd LOC* CRISIL D 400 Downgraded from CRISIL BB * Including sublimit for cash credit of Rs 40 crore Mech Well Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Mini Diamonds India Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Mini Diamonds India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Mullas Wedding Centre LT Loan CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Mullas Wedding Centre Overdraft CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed N. S. Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 390 Reaffirmed N. S. Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 76.7 Reaffirmed N. S. Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 105.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac N. S. Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 181 Reaffirmed N. S. Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 103.6 Reaffirmed Natural Herbals and Seeds CC CRISIL BB- 195 Reaffirmed NIF Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 460 Reaffirmed NIF Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed NIF Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1040 Reaffirmed Orange City Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 53 Reaffirmed Orange City Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed P. Murugesan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Loan Fac P. Murugesan CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Parekh Petrochemicals CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Parevartan Educare Foundation TL CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B PCM Strescon Overseas Ventures Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 310 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PCM Strescon Overseas Ventures Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 120 Assigned Phoenix Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Phoenix Ispat Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Phoenix Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Picasso Home Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Picasso Home Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 32.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prolific Systems and Technologies Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed Ltd Prolific Systems and Technologies Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac PSR Silk Sarees India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed PSR Silk Sarees India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Ratan Cold Storage TL CRISIL B+ 57 Assigned Ratan Cold Storage CC CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Ratan Cold Storage Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10.5 Assigned Loan Fac Ruby Mica Co. Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL B+ 8 Reaffirmed Ruby Mica Co. Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL B+ 12 Reaffirmed Ruby Mica Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ruby Mica Co. Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 9 Reaffirmed Credit RVM Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL B+ 300 Assigned Sagar Cements Ltd CC CRISIL BB 720 Reaffirmed Sagar Cements Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 430 Withdrawal Sagar Cements Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1830 Withdrawal Saumil Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 71 Revised from CRISIL BB/CRISIL D Saumil Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 14 Revised from Loan Fac CRISIL BB/CRISIL D Sigma Search Lights Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Sigma Search Lights Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sigma Search Lights Ltd TL CRISIL BB 14.2 Reaffirmed Skyhigh Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Solano Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Reaffirmed Solano Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 37.3 Reaffirmed Solano Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35.2 Reaffirmed Sonthalia Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Sonthalia Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sonthalia Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB- 84 Reaffirmed Sri Kangeyaa Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Sri Kangeyaa Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 31 Reaffirmed Sri Kangeyaa Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed Sri Karpagam Mills India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 362.5 Reaffirmed Sri Karpagam Mills India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sterling Agro Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A 2350 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with packing credit, export packing credit, foreign bills discounting/foreign bills purchase, letter of credit, working capital demand loans,short-term loans, and buyer's credit facilities. Sterling Agro Industries Ltd External CRISIL A 1093.8 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Sterling Agro Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 61.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sterling Agro Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 1414.9 Reaffirmed Sukhesh Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Loan Fac Sukhesh Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Sumangal Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Loan Fac Sumangal Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Sumangal Polymers CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Sumangal Polymers Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA- 410 Reaffirmed Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd FB Fac^ CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed ^ includes sub-limit of Rs.30 crore for non-fund based limits Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AA- 900 Reaffirmed * includes sub-limit of Rs.25 crore for non-fund based limits Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd Non-FBL$ CRISIL AA- 1100 Reaffirmed $ includes sub-limit of Rs.60 crore for fund-based facilities Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd Non-FBL! CRISIL AA- 1140 Reaffirmed ! Fully interchangeable with fund-based facilities Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd Non-FBL# CRISIL AA- 600 Reaffirmed # includes sub-limit of Rs.30 crore for fund-based facilities Techno Electric and Engg Co Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Torque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 270 Reaffirmed Torque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 105.5 Reaffirmed Torque Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 167.5 Reaffirmed Tria Industries LLP CC CRISIL BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Tria Industries LLP Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed V. M. V. M. Star Bill Purchase - CRISIL D 150 Downgraded Discounting Fac from CRISIL B+ Vardhini Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.2 Assigned Loan Fac Vardhini Industries CC CRISIL B+ 64.8 Assigned Viney Corporation Ltd FCNR (B) LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned Viney Corporation Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned Viney Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 400 Assigned Vishal Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 35.5 Assigned Loan Fac Vishal Construction BG CRISIL D 34.5 Assigned Vishal Construction CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned Vrajpack Industries CC CRISIL B 59.5 Reaffirmed Vrajpack Industries TL CRISIL B 40.5 Reaffirmed 