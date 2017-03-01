Mar 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of February 28, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agro Pulping Machinery Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 27 Reaffirmed Alectra Construction Ltd BG CRISIL A3 174 Assigned Anil Kumar and Company BG CRISIL A3 1000 Reaffirmed Anjana Constructions BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Aqua Machineries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Aqua Machineries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Arjun Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Arjun Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Armor Plast Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Best Buildwell Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Binjusaria Sponge and Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed C M Roy Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Chhajed Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Chhajed Foods Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed ClearTrip Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 352.1 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 ClearTrip Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 449.8 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 D B Machine Tools Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 45.5 Assigned Documentary Bills Purchase D B Machine Tools Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Deccan Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 12 Assigned Durga Polysters Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Durga Polysters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Ecron Acunova Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Elcom Innovations Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Elcom Innovations Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Electra Global Resources Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Emmbros Automotives Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.2 Reaffirmed Everest Flavours Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Everest Flavours Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Loan Fac Exmart International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Expanded Polymer Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Assigned Expanded Polymer Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Fanidhar Mega Food Park Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Loan Fac Fena Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Fransko Agro Foods BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Future Automobile Agency Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Guru Kirpa Agro Foods Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4 0.6 Assigned Hal-Ko-Infra Projects Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 3 Assigned Loan Fac Hal-Ko-Infra Projects BG CRISIL A4 42 Assigned Heena Engineering Co. Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Hindustan Construction - Raebareli BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Igaku Needles Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Jaypee Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jeevan Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Jindal Poly Films Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1 3000 Reaffirmed ** Comprises bank guarantees, which are interchangeable Jindal Poly Films Ltd CP CRISIL A1 600 Reaffirmed JMP Securities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Kailash Hillways Engineering associates BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Ksheeraabd Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 600 Reaffirmed Ksheeraabd Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed M B Motor Body Builders BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Maa Gauri Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 135 Reaffirmed Millenium Steel India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 160 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Nancy Krafts Export Packing CRISIL A4 35 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ Nancy Krafts LOC & BG CRISIL A4 11 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ North East Nutrients Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed North East Nutrients Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 130 Reaffirmed Oncocare Medicals Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Powertech Electroinfra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 34 Assigned Prudhvi Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned QVC Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Credit QVC Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Credit S. K. Impex Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Sanga Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Security Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Sesa Resources Ltd Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 0 Reaffirmed Shivam Hi-Tech Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 115 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Shivam Hi-Tech Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Shivshakti Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 19 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Shivshakti Construction Company Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 24.6 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Shree Venkateshwara Infrastructure Pvt BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Ltd Shree Venkateshwara Infrastructure Pvt Overdraft CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Ltd Sky Industries Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Sky Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Smith Industrial Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Somani Fabrics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 72 Assigned Spak Surfactants Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Srishti Apparels BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Srishti Apparels LOC CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sundaram Industries Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Tafe Motors and Tractors Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 450 Reaffirmed Takshi Auto Components Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Toshbro Medicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aachi Special Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aachi Special Foods Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB+ 400 Reaffirmed Agro Pulping Machinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Agro Pulping Machinery Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 3 Reaffirmed Agro Pulping Machinery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alectra Construction Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Alectra Construction Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 6 Assigned Credit Amisal Export Packing CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Credit Amrutvahini Sheti and Shikshan Vikas Overdraft CRISIL BB 47.5 Upgraded from Sanstha CRISIL B+ Amrutvahini Sheti and Shikshan Vikas Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 102.5 Upgraded from Sanstha Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Anil Kumar and Company Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Anjana Constructions CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Annur A P A Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 86 Assigned Aqua Machineries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Arjun Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 210 Reaffirmed Arjun Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 6.6 Reaffirmed Arjun Chemicals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Arjun Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 24.4 Reaffirmed Armor Plast Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Armor Plast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Loan Fac Armor Plast Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 4 Assigned Armor Plast Ltd CC CRISIL BB 16 Assigned Arvind Cotsyn India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Arvind Cotsyn India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Arvind Cotsyn India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 110 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Arvind Dyeing and Bleaching Mills Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 140 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BBB- Arvind Dyeing and Bleaching Mills Pvt TL CRISIL BBB 330 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BBB- Astra Rocks and Minerals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned Astra Rocks and Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Astra Rocks and Minerals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Best Buildwell Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB- 130 Upgraded from Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd Bk Fac CRISIL A+ 0 Reaffirmed /CRISIL A1 /CRISIL A1+ (SO) Bindal Coir Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Bindal Coir Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Binjusaria Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Binjusaria Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Binjusaria Sponge and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 82.5 Reaffirmed Binjusaria Sponge and Power Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB+ 34 Reaffirmed Bright star Syntex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Bright star Syntex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned C M Roy Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Chhajed Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Chhajed Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 77.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chhajed Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 94 Reaffirmed Chhajed Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 88.7 Reaffirmed ClearTrip Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- ClearTrip Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 348.1 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB- D B Machine Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 19.5 Assigned Loan Fac Deccan Construction Company Overdraft CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Durga Polysters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 207 Assigned Loan Fac Durga Polysters Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 283 Assigned Durga Polysters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned East India Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 37.8 Assigned East India Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 71.6 Assigned East India Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.6 Assigned Loan Fac Ecron Acunova Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Ecron Acunova Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL BB+ 352.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Ecron Acunova Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 7.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Ecron Acunova Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Edimannickal Jewellery CC CRISIL B+ 56 Reaffirmed Edimannickal Jewellery Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 43 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Elcom Innovations Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B- 5 Assigned Limits Elcom Innovations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 75 Assigned Elcom Innovations Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B- 5 Assigned Limits Elcom Innovations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 75 Assigned Electra Global Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Electra Global Resources Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Electrica Engineers (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Emmbros Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed Emmbros Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 28.8 Reaffirmed Exmart International Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned against term deposits Exmart International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Discounting Expanded Polymer Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 162 Assigned Loan Fac Expanded Polymer Systems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 83 Assigned Expanded Polymer Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Assigned Expanded Polymer Systems Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Fanidhar Mega Food Park Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 475 Assigned Loan Fac Fena Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Fransko Agro Foods CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Fransko Agro Foods LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1.5 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Fransko Agro Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 13.5 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Future Automobile Agency Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 2 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Future Automobile Agency Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 92 Upgraded from Financing CRISIL B+ Scheme(e-DFS) Future Automobile Agency Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 49 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL B+ Gopal Udhyog CC CRISIL BB- 87.5 Assigned Guru Kirpa Agro Foods SME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Guru Kirpa Agro Foods CC CRISIL B+ 88.5 Assigned Guru Kirpa Agro Foods Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 8.4 Assigned Limits GVRMP Whagdhari Ribbanpally Tollway Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B 2020 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB/Stable; Issuer Not Cooperating Hal-Ko-Infra Projects Overdraft CRISIL B 17.5 Assigned Heena Engineering Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Heena Engineering Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 175 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hindustan Construction - Raebareli TL CRISIL B 4.7 Assigned Hindustan Construction - Raebareli CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Hindustan Zinc Ltd Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 0 Reaffirmed /CRISIL A1+ Igaku Needles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 22 Assigned Igaku Needles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3 Assigned Loan Fac Igaku Needles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Imperial Hospital and Research Centre CC CRISIL A+ 190 Reaffirmed Ltd Imperial Hospital and Research Centre LT Loan CRISIL A+ 810 Reaffirmed Ltd Indian Sales Corporation - Raipur Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.5 Assigned Loan Fac Indian Sales Corporation - Raipur Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Indian Sales Corporation - Raipur CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Indian Sales Corporation - Raipur CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 1.5 Assigned Ishanika Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 120 Assigned Jai Bharat Rice Mills (Partnership) CC CRISIL B 250 Reaffirmed Jai Bharat Rice Mills (Partnership) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jaypee Projects Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Jaypee Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Jeet Home Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 90 Assigned Jeevan Construction Company CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Jindal Poly Films Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed * Includes working capital demand loan and packing credit, which are interchangeable Jindal Poly Films Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 1200 Reaffirmed Jindal Poly Films Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 2280 Reaffirmed Jindal Poly Films Ltd NCD CRISIL 2500 Reaffirmed A+/Negative JKR Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned JMK Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- JMK Motors Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B+ 17 Downgraded Overdraft Fac from CRISIL BB- JMK Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 29.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Kailash Hillways Engineering associates CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kailash Hillways Engineering associates TL CRISIL B+ 7 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kamdhenu Realities Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 95 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Kamdhenu Realities TL CRISIL BB- 105 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ KIA Textiles Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned; Suspension Revoked *Includes sub limit of export packing credit to the extent of Rs.7.0 Cr. and foreign bill purchase to the extent of Rs.5.0 Cr. Kohli and Sons CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Kohli and Sons Channel Financing CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Ksheeraabd Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 3550 Reaffirmed Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 900 Reaffirmed Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 1450 Reaffirmed Lord Balaji Ware Housing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Assigned Lotus Greens Constructions Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ (SO)4500 Reaffirmed M B Motor Body Builders CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned M. B. Chitale Constructions CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned M.G.Brothers Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 200 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Maa Gauri Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Maa Gauri Timbers Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Limits Maa Tara Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Maa Tara Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Malco Energy Ltd Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 0 Reaffirmed /CRISIL A1+ Manthan Software Services Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Millenium Steel India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 42.5 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Millenium Steel India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Nancy Krafts Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 19 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Nancy Krafts Standby Line of CRISIL B 5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- National Ginning and Pressing CC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed Industries National Ginning and Pressing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 8.8 Reaffirmed Industries Loan Fac National Ginning and Pressing TL CRISIL B- 21.2 Reaffirmed Industries National Trading Company Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Nikunj Exports CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Nikunj Exports LT Loan CRISIL B+ 46 Assigned Nikunj Exports Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 19 Assigned Limits North East Nutrients Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 700 Reaffirmed Oncocare Medicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Oncocare Medicals Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB 13 Upgraded from Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- Oncocare Medicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Oncocare Medicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 105 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Pluton Trading Co. CC CRISIL BB+ 440 Assigned Pluton Trading Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Loan Fac Power Max India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 130 Reaffirmed Power Max India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL C 70 Reaffirmed Powertech Electroinfra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 16 Assigned Loan Fac Powertech Electroinfra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Pride Hotels Ltd BG CRISIL D 14 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Pride Hotels Ltd CC CRISIL D 160 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Pride Hotels Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 262.6 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Pride Hotels Ltd Drop Line CRISIL D 13 Issuer Not Overdraft Fac Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Pride Hotels Ltd Overdraft CRISIL D 33 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Pride Hotels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 45.5 Issuer Not Loan Fac Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Pride Hotels Ltd TL CRISIL D 1461.9 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Prudhvi Constructions Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Fac Puneet Enterprises - Aurangabad CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Assigned QVC Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed QVC Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Rajchandra Agencies CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Rajul Builders TL CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Ramineni Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Ramineni Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Revathi Gold Agro Products CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Revathi Gold Agro Products Cash TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Sai Sree Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 105 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Sanga Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 130 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sanga Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 48 Assigned; Fac Suspension Revoked Sanga Automobiles Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 10.8 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sanga Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 141.2 Assigned; Suspension Revoked SAS Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed SAS Automotives Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 240 Reaffirmed Fac SAS Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Security Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Shah Construction CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Shiv Shanker Rice Mills (Ferozepur) CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Shiv Shanker Rice Mills (Ferozepur) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shiv Shanker Rice Mills (Ferozepur) TL CRISIL B+ 13.3 Reaffirmed Shivam Hi-Tech Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Shivam Hi-Tech Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 62.7 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Shivam Hi-Tech Steels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned; Credit Suspension Revoked Shivam Hi-Tech Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 42.3 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Shivshakti Construction Company CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Shivshakti Construction Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 6.4 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Shree Ameya Public Charitable Trust CC CRISIL BB 8.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shree Ameya Public Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Shree Ameya Public Charitable Trust TL CRISIL BB 134 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shree Ganesh Industries CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Shree Ganesh Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Shree Ponni Lead Alloy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Shree Ponni Lead Alloy Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned Shree Venkateshwara Infrastructure Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Shriram Properties and Infrastructure BG CRISIL C 300 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Siddham Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Siddham Jewels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac Singh Diamonds Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Singh Diamonds Packing Credit CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Singh Diamonds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sky Industries Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB 85 Assigned Smart Stack Warehousing TL CRISIL B 120 Assigned Smith Industrial Corporation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 22.7 Assigned Smith Industrial Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 21.3 Assigned Loan Fac Smith Industrial Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 46 Assigned Snehanjali Electronics and Trading Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned Ltd Snehanjali Electronics and Trading Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Somani Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.6 Assigned Loan Fac Spak Surfactants Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.7 Assigned Loan Fac Spak Surfactants Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 89.3 Assigned Spak Surfactants Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 20 Assigned Spak Surfactants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned SPR Construction Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB- 1300 Assigned Srikara Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned Srikara Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 50 Assigned Srishti Apparels CC CRISIL BB- 13 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Srishti Apparels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 90.5 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked SRK Infracon India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Sundaram Industries CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Swapna Enterprise TL CRISIL B+ 820 Reaffirmed T. C. M. Steels India CC CRISIL BB- 142.5 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Takshi Auto Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Takshi Auto Components Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 0 Reaffirmed (SO) /CRISIL A1+ (SO) The Panchmahal District Co-Op. Milk Corporate Credit CCR AA 0 Assigned Producers Union Ltd Rating The Panchmahal District Co-Op. Milk LT Loan CRISIL AAA (SO)2250 Reaffirmed Producers Union Ltd Tirupati Corrugators BG CRISIL D 14 Reaffirmed Tirupati Corrugators CC CRISIL D 77.5 Reaffirmed Tirupati Corrugators Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 57.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tirupati Corrugators TL CRISIL D 1.8 Reaffirmed Toshbro Medicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 530 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vedanta Ltd Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 0 Reaffirmed /CRISIL A1+ Vinayak Marine Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CRISIL AA- (SO)0 Reaffirmed Vyom - New Delhi Drop Line CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Overdraft Fac Vyom - New Delhi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)