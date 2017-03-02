Mar 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 1, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Antony Garages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed BC Power Controls Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed BC Power Controls Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Purchase BC Power Controls Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed BC Power Controls Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed Blackberry Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 14 Reaffirmed Britto Amusements Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.3 Reaffirmed Chemline India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 37 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Chemline India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 23 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Darjeeling Dooars Plantations (Tea) Ltd BG CRISIL A3 8 Reaffirmed Darjeeling Dooars Plantations (Tea) Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 11.5 Reaffirmed Divya Engicon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Eltech Appliances Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 1050 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ ETA General Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed ETA General Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 400 Reaffirmed FCS Software Solutions Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reassigned FCS Software Solutions Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 80 Reassigned Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Galaxy Mica Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 0.5 Reaffirmed Forward Galaxy Office Automation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Gatiman Auto Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Gatiman Auto Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 14.5 Reaffirmed H.V.Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed H.V.Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt BG# CRISIL A1+ 848 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A1 # Includes sublimit of letter of credit (LC) of Rs 12 crore for bank guarantee of Rs 60 crore. Hi-Tech Butterfly Valves India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Butterfly Valves India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Butterfly Valves India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Jumbo Bag Ltd BG CRISIL A4 77 Reaffirmed Jumbo Bag Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed K.Kumar Raja Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 310 Reaffirmed Lala Harbhagwan Dass Memorial and Dr. BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Prem Hospital Pvt Ltd Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2450 Reaffirmed Manisha Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 570 Reaffirmed Nancy Krafts Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 166.6 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ Nancy Krafts Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 45 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Nancy Krafts Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ Narayan Powertech Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nezami Rekha Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Credit Nezami Rekha Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 1.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nui Pulp and Paper Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed under LOC Nui Pulp and Paper Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Nui Pulp and Paper Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P.K.Hospitality Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Philips India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 650 Reaffirmed Phoenix Foils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Purbanchal Laminates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25.2 Reaffirmed Raghav Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Rajan Overseas Inc. Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 116 Reaffirmed Rajkamal Textiles BG CRISIL A4 0.9 Reaffirmed Saket Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Shankar Trading Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.7 Reaffirmed Silver Sea Food Export Packing CRISIL A2 350 Reaffirmed Credit Silver Sea Food Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 34 Reaffirmed Forward Silver Sea Food Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 16 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sonia Fisheries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 220 Reassigned Credit Sterling Impex - Delhi LOC & BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Sunil Garg and Co BG CRISIL A4+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Super Plateck Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Sweta Minerals Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed The Cots Knits Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Trimoorti Electricals BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Trimoorti Electricals LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Usha Shriram Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Usha Shriram Enterprises Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Usha Shriram Enterprises Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Vikas Organics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Vikas Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 23 Reaffirmed Wood Heaven Educational Society Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Zuri Hospitality Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Zuri Hospitality Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adroit Corporate Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Adroit Corporate Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 185.3 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Aizawl Municipal Corporation CCR CCR BB - Reaffirmed Ameya Logistics Pvt Ltd CCR CCR A - Reaffirmed Ameya Logistics Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac CRISIL A - Reaffirmed Ameya Logistics Pvt Ltd Non FB Bk Fac CRISIL A - Reaffirmed Antony Garages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 220 Reaffirmed Antony Garages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed B. D. Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL C B. D. Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 8.2 Upgraded from CRISIL C B. D. Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B- 21.8 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL C BC Power Controls Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Blackberry Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B Blackberry Tiles Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B Blackberry Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Britto Amusements Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Britto Amusements Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Fac Chemline India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 190 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ *Including a sublimit of buyers' credit of Rs.6.00 crore, EPC/PCFC of Rs.6.00 crore, and Foreign discounting bills purchased (FDBP)/Foreign bill of exchange purchased (FBEP)/Export bill re-discounting (EBRD) of Rs.6.00 crore Darjeeling Dooars Plantations (Tea) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 159 Reaffirmed Darjeeling Dooars Plantations (Tea) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 67.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Darjeeling Dooars Plantations (Tea) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 4 Reaffirmed Divya Engicon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Divya Engicon Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Divya Engicon Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Eltech Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Eltech Appliances Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 200 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ ETA General Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 235 Reaffirmed ETA General Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 215 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Floatels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Floatels India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 67.5 Reaffirmed Galaxy Mica Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B Galaxy Mica Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 59.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Galaxy Office Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Galaxy Office Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gatiman Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 46 Upgraded from CRISIL B- H.V.Equipments Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with overdraft facility H.V.Equipments Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt External CRISIL AA- 169.5 Upgraded from Ltd Commercial CRISIL A+ Borrowings Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt Overdraft CRISIL AA- 500 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A+ Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 5.5 Upgraded from Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL A+ Hi-Tech Butterfly Valves India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Jumbo Bag Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 345 Reaffirmed Jumbo Bag Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Jumbo Bag Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit K.Kumar Raja Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed K.Kumar Raja Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K.Kumar Raja Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed Standby CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Line of Credit Lala Harbhagwan Dass Memorial and Dr. Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Prem Hospital Pvt Ltd Lala Harbhagwan Dass Memorial and Dr. TL CRISIL BB+ 65 Reaffirmed Prem Hospital Pvt Ltd Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 4500 Upgraded from CRISIL AA *Cash credit facility fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd External CRISIL AA+ 75.9 Upgraded from Commercial CRISIL AA Borrowings## ## ECB outstanding USD 0.133 crore Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA+ 1495.3 Upgraded from CRISIL AA Manisha Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Nancy Krafts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 78.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Narayan Powertech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 123 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Narayan Powertech Pvt Ltd WC Fac* CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed *Including packing credit sublimit of 4 Crore, Packing credit in foreign currency of 4 Crore, Foreign Documentary Bills for purchase of 2.5 Crore, Letter of Credit of 6 Crore, Buyer credit of 1 Crore and Bank Guarantee of 3 Crore. NeuroGen Brain And Spine Institute Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 220 Upgraded from CRISIL B NIF Ispat Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 69.5 Reaffirmed Credit NIF Ispat Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 69.5 Reaffirmed Discounting NIF Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 31 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P.K.Hospitality Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 166 Downgraded from CRISIL BB P.K.Hospitality Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 51.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB P.K.Hospitality Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 232.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Philips India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 3350 Upgraded from CRISIL AA * Rs 285 crore interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee Phoenix Foils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Phoenix Foils Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 46 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Phoenix Foils Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 8.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Purbanchal Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 67.5 Reaffirmed Purbanchal Laminates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 32.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Purbanchal Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 14 Reaffirmed Raghav Industries CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Raghav Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Rajan Overseas Inc. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajkamal Textiles CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Saket Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Saket Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 405 Reaffirmed Saket Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shankar Trading Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 72.5 Reaffirmed Shankar Trading Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shikhar Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Shikhar Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Sonia Fisheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sood Steel Industries CC CRISIL B+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sterling Impex - Delhi Overdraft CRISIL B 100 Assigned Sunil Garg and Co CC CRISIL BB- 71 Reaffirmed Sunil Garg and Co Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 16.5 Reaffirmed Super Plateck Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 37.5 Reaffirmed Sweta Minerals CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed The Cots Knits CC CRISIL B+ 3.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B The Cots Knits Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 72.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Usha Shriram Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 210 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Usha Shriram Enterprises Pvt Ltd Government Bill CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL BB Usha Shriram Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 48 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Vikas Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 28.5 Reaffirmed Vikas Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 17 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Wood Heaven Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 41.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Wood Heaven Educational Society TL CRISIL BB+ 18.2 Reaffirmed Zuri Hospitality Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 292.5 Withdrawal Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.