Mar 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 2, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Antony Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Arihant Steels - Mumbai LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Croda India Company Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Divyalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd Bill Negotiation CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Negotiation Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned JM Financial Capital Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned K. T. M. Maligai Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned LMD Educational and Research Foundation Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Mundhra Jewellers Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Propack Industries (Kunal Plastics Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Upgraded from Ltd) CRISIL A4 Propack Industries (Kunal Plastics Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from Ltd) CRISIL A4 Propack Industries (Kunal Plastics Pvt Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 78 Upgraded from Ltd) Loan Fac CRISIL A4 RSI Softech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Sandvik Asia Pvt Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1+ 2063 Reaffirmed @Short-term limit and PCFC limit are interchangeable. Sandvik Asia Pvt Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A1+ 1892 Reaffirmed #Buyer's credit fully interchangeable with packing credit Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd CD CCR A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Vishal Surgical Equipment Company Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Ltd Vishal Surgical Equipment Company Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Yazaki India Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Antony Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Antony Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 160 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Antony Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL B+ Antony Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 230 Upgraded from Financing CRISIL B+ Scheme(e-DFS) Arihant Steels - Mumbai CC* CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned *Interchangeable with LC Croda India Company Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL A * Fully convertible into packing credit, supplier’s credit, and other fund-based facilities Crown Worldwide Movers Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A- 284.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Crown Worldwide Movers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 465.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Devki Nandan J. Gupta Metals LLP LOC CRISIL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed Divyalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 95 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Divyalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Excel Crop Care Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 1162.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ *Interchangeable with bill discounting and working capital demand loan facilities. Excel Crop Care Ltd CC** CRISIL AA- - Upgraded from CRISIL A+ **Interchangeable with bill discounting and working capital demand loan facilities. Fully fungible. Guru Kirpa Agro Industries - Firozpur CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B Guru Kirpa Agro Industries - Firozpur TL CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Guru Kirpa Agro Industries - Firozpur Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B Indian Sucrose Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 1500 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Jawandamal Dhannamal LOC CRISIL BB+ 600 Reaffirmed Jawandamal Dhannamal Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 37.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- JM Financial Capital Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2000 Assigned JP Morgan Securities India Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 20000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA+ JP Morgan Securities India Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 20000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA+ K. T. M. Maligai Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Loan Fac LMD Educational and Research Foundation TL CRISIL BB- 182.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Milan Infrastructures and Developers TL CRISIL D 80 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ Mother India Agrofoods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 62 Assigned Mother India Agrofoods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 98.2 Assigned Mundhra Jewellers CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Mundhra Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 150 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB National Securities Clearing Corporate Credit CCR AAA - Outlook Corporation Ltd Rating assigned Propack Industries (Kunal Plastics Pvt CC CRISIL BB 76.5 Upgraded from Ltd) CRISIL B+ Propack Industries (Kunal Plastics Pvt TL CRISIL BB 13 Upgraded from Ltd) CRISIL B+ Rajarshi Cars Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B+ 105.5 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Rajarshi Cars Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Ramada Alleppey CC CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Ramada Alleppey LT Loan CRISIL D 175 Reaffirmed Reproscan Tech Park Llp Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 413 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Reproscan Tech Park Llp TL CRISIL BBB- 1837 Upgraded from CRISIL BB RSI Softech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed RSI Softech India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 2.2 Reaffirmed RSI Softech India Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 17.8 Reaffirmed Limits Sandvik Asia Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 1258 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- *Fully interchangeable with short-term loan Sardar Industries CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Sardar Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sardar Industries TL CRISIL B+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Shri Sai Hasti Agro CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Shri Sai Hasti Agro Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Sai Hasti Agro TL CRISIL B+ 9.3 Reaffirmed Songwon Specialty Chemicals - India Pvt Overdraft CRISIL BBB 250 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BBB- Songwon Specialty Chemicals - India Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 292 Upgraded from Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- South Central Railway Employees Co-op LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB+ 1250 Assigned Credit Society Ltd Southern Educational and Rural CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Development Society Southern Educational and Rural LT Loan CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Development Society Sunrise Foam Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 72 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sunrise Foam Product Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Unity Fabtext Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Unity Fabtext Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL B+ 6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Unity Fabtext Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Unity Fabtext Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Vishal Surgical Equipment Company Pvt Overdraft CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Wave Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 3000 Assigned Loan Fac Yazaki India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Yazaki India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 