Mar 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agro Tech Foods Ltd BG~ CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed $ Fully-interchangeable with vendor financing; interchangeable with overdraft facility up to Rs 15 crore. Agro Tech Foods Ltd LOC~ CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed ~ Fully interchangeable with fund-based limits Agro Tech Foods Ltd LOC & BG~ CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed ~ Fully interchangeable with fund-based limits Aqua Geno Exim Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 42.5 Reaffirmed B.N.R. Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Kadinya Enterprise LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Krishna Udyog - New Delhi BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Manjira Machine Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Assigned Manjira Machine Builders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Menzies Aviation Bobba (Bangalore) Pvt BG CRISIL A1 400 Reaffirmed Ltd MKU Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 500 Reaffirmed MKU Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A3+ 220 Reaffirmed MKU Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL A3+ 105 Reaffirmed MKU Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 240 Reaffirmed P.S. Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed POSCO- India Pune Processing Center Pvt ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 7970 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A1 Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1+ 500 Upgraded from Credit++ CRISIL A1 ++ Interchangeable with inland bills purchased - inland bills discounted/foreign usance bills discounted - foreign bills purchased/packing credit in foreign currency/post-shipment credit in foreign currency/working capital demand loans/buyer's credit/letter of credit/bank guarantee. Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1+ 850 Upgraded from Credit@ CRISIL A1 @ Interchangeable with overdraft facility/short term loans facility/export bills discounting facility/credit bills negotiated - discrepant facility/bond and guarantees facility/import letter of credit/import invoice financing facility Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC##CRISIL A1+ 37.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 ##Interchangeable with acceptance related to buyer's credit/ performance bank guarantee/financial bank guarantee. Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd LOC@@ CRISIL A1+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 @@ Interchangeable with bank guarantees/letter of undertaking Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd LOC@@@ CRISIL A1+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 @@@ Interchangeable with bank guarantee/letter of undertaking Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 500 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A1 Sri Balaji Assemblies and Plastics Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reassigned Ltd Sri Balaji Assemblies and Plastics Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reassigned Ltd Varalakshmi Starch Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Varalakshmi Starch Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Vatco Elec-Power Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed under LOC Vatco Elec-Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aathi Velan Mills CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Aathi Velan Mills Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Agro Tech Foods Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 350 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ * Fully-interchangeable with working capital demand loan/export credit/bill discounting Agro Tech Foods Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA- 600 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Agro Tech Foods Ltd WC Demand Loan# CRISIL AA- 550 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ # Interchangeable with overdraft facility up to Rs 10 crore Agro Tech Foods Ltd WC Loan$ CRISIL AA- 420 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ $ Fully-interchangeable with vendor financing; interchangeable with overdraft facility up to Rs 15 crore. Anubandana Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B Aqua Geno Exim Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Aqua Geno Exim TL CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed B.N.R. Constructions LT Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed B.N.R. Constructions Overdraft CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed B.N.R. Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bitcorp Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 127.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Bitcorp Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B- 70 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B Bitcorp Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Bunge India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 1850 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ *Interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee, pre-export advance, post-shipment credit, overdraft, and other short-term facility. Bunge India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 6820 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ CB Agros and Shopping Malls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed CB Agros and Shopping Malls Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jhajjar Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 7810 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Jhajjar Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 2190 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A+ JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kadinya Enterprise CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Kaushalya Spinners Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.2 Assigned Loan Fac Kaushalya Spinners CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Kaushalya Spinners LT Loan CRISIL B+ 52.8 Assigned KHR Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 64.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B KHR Infrastructures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B Krishna Udyog - New Delhi CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Krishna Udyog - New Delhi Drop Line CRISIL BB 16 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Krishna Udyog - New Delhi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Krishna Udyog - New Delhi TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Mahadev Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned Mahadev Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned Fac Mahadev Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 40.5 Assigned Mahadev Motors Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB- 27 Assigned Overdraft Fac Manjira Machine Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Assigned Manjira Machine Builders Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 46.5 Assigned Manjira Machine Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 23.5 Assigned Loan Fac MKU Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed MKU Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 269.5 Reaffirmed P.S. Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Prakasam Milk Producer Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Prakasam Milk Producer Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 60 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ PSR Silk Sarees India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed PSR Silk Sarees India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 149.5 Reaffirmed Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd CC! CRISIL AA- 750 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ ! Interchangeable with working capital demand loan/pre- and post-shipment credit (export packing credit)/foreign usance bills discounted - foreign bills purchased/purchase bills - invoice discounting/sales bills - invoice discounting. Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd CC!! CRISIL AA- 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ !! Interchangeable with inland bills purchased - inland bills discounted/working capital demand loan/foreign usance bills discounted - foreign bills purchased/export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency/post shipment credit in foreign currency. Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 281.2 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ # Interchangeable With working capital demand loan/ pre-shipment export credit/post-shipment export credit. Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd Overdraft^^ CRISIL AA- 531.3 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ ^^ Interchangeable with working capital demand loan/pre-shipment export credit/post-shipment export credit/bank guarantee. Sri Balaji Assemblies and Plastics Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Balaji Assemblies and Plastics Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Balaji Assemblies and Plastics Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Sri Balaji Assemblies and Plastics Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Sri Venkatalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sri Venkatalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 34.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd CC CRISIL D 202 Downgraded from CRISIL C Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 157.5 Downgraded from CRISIL C Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 54.3 Downgraded from CRISIL C Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 276.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL C Tech Sutre Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Tech Sutre Industries Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Varalakshmi Starch Industries Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Varalakshmi Starch Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 207 Assigned Vatco Elec-Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.