Mar 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arya Energy Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Bindal Smelting Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Clean Science and Technology Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Clean Science and Technology Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Deccan Fine Chemicals India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 750 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Deccan Fine Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1 2000 Upgraded from Foreign Currency CRISIL A2+ ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Prin Protected CRISIL PP- MLD 12000 Reaffirmed Mkt Linked Deb A1 + r Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Withdrawal Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue CRISIL A1+ - Assigned Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Principal CRISIL PP - 715 Reaffirmed Protected Mkt MLD A1 + r Linked Deb Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 35000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 63500 Reaffirmed Excel Industries Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Excel Industries Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2+ 450 Reaffirmed Excel Industries Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Excel Industries Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A2+ 35 Reaffirmed Excel Industries Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Excel Industries Ltd Supplier Bill CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Galaxy Glass Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Granite Mart Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 135 Reaffirmed Granite Mart Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Granite Mart Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt Issue - Reaffirmed INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue CRISIL A1+ 135000 Assigned INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed Kailash Healthcare Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Kailash Hospitals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Karam Industries LOC CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed M. R. Dairy Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned M/S. S.K. Agarwalla BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Maan Aluminium Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Maan Aluminium Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Downgraded Forward from CRISIL A3 Maan Aluminium Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 P N International BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed P N International Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A2 65 Reaffirmed P N International Foreign CRISIL A2 190 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase P N International LOC CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Peacock Apparels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Peacock Apparels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Discounting Peacock Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Peacock Apparels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Credit Ring Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd Bill Discounting***CRISIL A3 120 Assigned ***- Interchangeable with Inland Bill Negotiation(IBN)/FBN/FBP/FBD/Advance against Collection Bills(AACB) /Post Shipment in Foreign credit(PSFC)/Foreign Letter of Credit(FLC)/Foreign Currency loan(FCL)/BG for Short term trade credit(STTC ) Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Forward Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Assigned Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Forward Tirath Ram Ahuja Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Tirath Ram Ahuja Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 12 Reaffirmed Tirath Ram Ahuja Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Universal Yarns and Tex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 54.3 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Excel Industries Ltd FD FA 135 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aark India Educational Trust Overdraft CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Amar Ujala Publications Ltd CC CRISIL A 650 Reaffirmed Arshad Cashew Industry CC CRISIL B+ 49.5 Reaffirmed Arshad Cashew Industry Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 55.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arya Energy Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Arya Energy Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL BB+ 37 Reaffirmed Arya Energy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 6.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arya Energy Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 359 Reaffirmed Bindal Smelting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Bindal Smelting Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Cepro Building Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 54 Assigned Cepro Building Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Cepro Building Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6 Assigned Loan Fac Clean Science and Technology Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 102 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Clean Science and Technology Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 267.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Deccan Fine Chemicals India Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A 510.1 Upgraded from Commercial CRISIL A- Borrowings Deccan Fine Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A 3529.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Deccan Fine Chemicals India Pvt Ltd LT Unsecured Loan CRISIL A 342.8 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Deccan Fine Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 0.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A- DLF Emporio Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA(SO) 5250 Reaffirmed DLF Emporio Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA(SO) 3750 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Principal CRISIL PP- 5000 Reaffirmed Protected Market MLD AAr Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Prin Protected CRISIL PP- 11900 Reaffirmed Equity Linked Deb MLD AAr ECL Finance Ltd Prin Protected CRISIL PP- 350 Reaffirmed Commoptionally MLD AAr convertible debentureity Linked Deb ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 11800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 13300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA 1200 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 20000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 9300 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL AA 1050 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd NCD CRISIL AA - Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd PS CRISIL AA - Reaffirmed Excel Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 650 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with export packing credit, foreign bills discounting, and inland bills discounting. Excel Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Galaxy Glass Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Govind Rubber Ltd BG CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed Govind Rubber Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 42.9 Reaffirmed Govind Rubber Ltd Bills - Inland CRISIL D 12.6 Reaffirmed Govind Rubber Ltd CC CRISIL D 401.8 Reaffirmed Govind Rubber Ltd LOC CRISIL D 286 Reaffirmed Govind Rubber Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 36 Reaffirmed Govind Rubber Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 366.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Govind Rubber Ltd TL CRISIL D 109.2 Reaffirmed Govind Rubber Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 210 Reaffirmed Granite Mart Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Granite Mart Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 63 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kailash Healthcare Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 260 Reaffirmed Kailash Healthcare Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 76 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kailash Healthcare Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 444 Reaffirmed Kailash Hospitals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 15 Reaffirmed Kailash Hospitals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 35 Reaffirmed Karam Industries CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed M. R. Dairy Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed M/S. S.K. Agarwalla TL CRISIL BB 20 Assigned M/S. S.K. Agarwalla CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Maan Aluminium Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Maan Aluminium Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- P N International CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Peacock Apparels Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Rajapalayam Textile Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 110 Assigned *Buyers credit to the extent of Rs.9.56 Cr as sublimit to Cash Credit(CC) Rajapalayam Textile Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 45.8 Assigned Ring Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Ring Forgings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Sai Spacecon India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Sai Spacecon India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 267.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sai Spacecon India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 307.5 Reaffirmed Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 304.7 Assigned Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 415 Assigned * - Interchangeable with short-term loans; includes sublimit of Packing Credit (PC)/ Packing Credit Foreign Currency (PCFC)/ Working Capital demand Loan(WCDL) Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd WC Demand Loan# CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned # - Interchangeable with EPC/PCFC/FBD/Post shipment credit in foreign currency(PSCFC)/Purchase Bills discounting (PBD)/LC/BC; includes sublimit of Cash credit Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB- 450 Assigned Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned **-Interchangeable with Export packing credit(EPC)/PC/PCFC/Foreign Bill Negotiation(FBN)/Foreign Bills Purchase(FBP)/Foreign Bills Discounting(FBD)/Letter of Credit and Bills Discounting(LCBD)/Clean Bill Discounting(CBD)/Letter of Credit(LC)/Buyers credit(BC)/Bank Guarantee(BG); includes sublimit of WCDL to the extent of Rs 7.50 crs Sandhya Spinning Mill Ltd CC@ CRISIL BBB- 215 Assigned @ - Interchangeable with short-term loans Shiv Carriers Roadways Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 125 Reaffirmed Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 500 Assigned Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 210 Assigned * Interchangeable with export packing credit (EPC)/ packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC) Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 248.3 Assigned Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB- 400 Assigned Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB- 450 Assigned ** Interchangeable with EPC/PCFC/ FBN/ FBP/ FBD Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd CC@ CRISIL BBB- 220 Assigned @ Interchangeable with short term loan/EPC/ letter of credit/bank guarantee/ buyer's credit Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Thanjavur Spinning Mill Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 58.3 Assigned Thanjavur Spinning Mill Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Thanjavur Spinning Mill Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 350 Assigned Thanjavur Spinning Mill Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 125 Assigned * Includes buyers credit sublimit of Rs 2.64 crore Universal Yarns and Tex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65.7 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)