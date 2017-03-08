Mar 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 7, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anna Trouver Export Agenzia Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Negotiation Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A3+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ #Includes sublimit of bank guarantee of Rs.5.0 crore BL Food Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Calicut Landmark Builders and Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Developers India Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Celebi Ground Handling Delhi Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 700 Reaffirmed Competent Automobiles Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A2 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Gayatri Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed IIFL Facilities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned JM Financial Capital Ltd CP Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis. JM Financial Capital Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed CP) JM Financial Products Ltd CP Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 40000 Assigned ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis. JM Financial Products Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Properties And Holdings LtdCP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 29850 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed KVR Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed KVR Automobiles Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Manjushree Technopack Ltd BG CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed Manjushree Technopack Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed Progressive Share Brokers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Assigned Progressive Share Brokers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 350 Assigned Loan Fac R.A.K. Ceramics India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 605 Reaffirmed Rama Phosphates Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Saraswathi Engineering Construction Pvt BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Shri Basaveshwar Veerashaiva BG CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Vidayavardhak Sangha Super Olefins Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Texool Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Toyota Financial Services India Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 16000 Reaffirmed Veeral Controls Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Vipul Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 170 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anna Trouver Export Agenzia Export Packing CRISIL B 30 Assigned Credit Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd CC@ CRISIL BBB 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A- @Includes sublimit for packing credit/post-shipment credit/export packing credit/pre-shipment credit in foreign currency/foreign bill purchase/post-shipment credit in foreign currency to an extent of Rs.10 crore Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 140 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd TL* CRISIL BBB 42.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A- * Includes sublimit of standby letter of credit/letter of undertaking to an extent of Rs.2.84 crore Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 18.3 Downgraded from CRISIL A- BL Food Industries TL CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned BL Food Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL B 30 Assigned Discounting BL Food Industries Open CC CRISIL B 37.5 Assigned Calicut Landmark Builders and TL CRISIL BB 199 Reaffirmed Developers India Pvt Ltd Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management TL CRISIL BBB- 1502.3 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Celebi Ground Handling Delhi Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Celebi Ground Handling Delhi Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 600 Reaffirmed Competent Automobiles Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 405 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Competent Automobiles Co. Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB+ 652 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BBB Competent Automobiles Co. Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 8 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB Deepjyot Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B Deepjyot Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 36 Upgraded from CRISIL B Epygen Biotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 250 Assigned Ganpati Cold Storage Overdraft CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Ganpati Cold Storage TL CRISIL B 22.5 Reaffirmed Gayatri Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Jayshree Enterprises - Pune Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed JM Financial Capital Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft# CRISIL AA 993.8 Reaffirmed # Including sublimit of Rs.99.38 Crore of Working Capital Term Loan. KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 7156.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA 5850 Reaffirmed Kolkata Municipal Corporation Corporate Credit CCR A+ - Reaffirmed Rating Kolkata Municipal Corporation Bond CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 38500 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 2710 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 28790 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KVR Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed M.R.S. Leather Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed M.R.S. Leather Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Credit M.R.S. Leather Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M.R.S. Leather Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 7 Reaffirmed Credit M/s Aditya Agro - Chhindwara Proposed TL CRISIL D 2.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B- M/s Aditya Agro - Chhindwara TL CRISIL D 64.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Manjushree Technopack Ltd CC CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed Manjushree Technopack Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 1410 Reaffirmed Osia Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Osia Jewels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Planned Social Concern Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Loan Fac Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd Corporate Credit CCR AA- - Reaffirmed Rating Power Finance Corporation Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 100000 Reaffirmed *Limit for working capital'working capital demand loan/overdraft facility/cash credit/line of credit/bank guarantee. Limit includes long-term and short-term facilities. Total working capital borrowings not to exceed board-approved limit of Rs.10000 crore. Power Finance Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 110000 Reaffirmed Premium Medical and Health Care TL CRISIL BB- 2165 Reaffirmed Providers Pvt Ltd R.A.K. Ceramics India Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A- 180 Reaffirmed R.A.K. Ceramics India Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL A- 1880 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with packing credit/buyer’s credit/export bill discounting and working capital demand loan. R.A.K. Ceramics India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 137 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R.A.K. Ceramics India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Rama Phosphates Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 700 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Rama Phosphates Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 12 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Rama Phosphates Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 38 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Saraswathi Engineering Construction Pvt CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Ltd Saraswathi Engineering Construction Pvt Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Sethi Seeds India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned Sharoff Steel Traders CC CRISIL BB+ 210 Reaffirmed Sharoff Steel Traders Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Sharoff Steel Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Shri Basaveshwar Veerashaiva TL CRISIL B+ 777.1 Upgraded from Vidayavardhak Sangha CRISIL B Super Olefins Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 23.8 Reaffirmed Super Olefins Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Super Olefins Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 11.2 Assigned Texool Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Texool Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Purchase Tirupati Agri Inputs Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.6 Assigned Loan Fac Tirupati Agri Inputs CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Tirupati Agri Inputs LT Loan CRISIL B+ 6.4 Assigned Toyota Financial Services India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 3000 Assigned Toyota Financial Services India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 31000 Reaffirmed Unique Malls Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 1875 Reaffirmed Veeral Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Veeral Controls Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vipul Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.