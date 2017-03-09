Mar 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India
(CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 8, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 300 Assigned
Aunde India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Bangalore Paper Store LOC CRISIL A4 95 Reaffirmed
Bhageria Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 180 Notice of
Discounting Withdrawal
Bhageria Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Notice of
Withdrawal
Bhageria Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 40 Notice of
Withdrawal
Empire Silk Wvg Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Empire Silk Wvg Industries Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Reaffirmed
Credit & Export
Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting
Hallmark Automotive Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Notice of
Withdrawal
Hallmark Automotive Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A3 50 Notice of
Withdrawal
JNV Vira Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed
Mepro Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed
Mepro Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed
# Including sublimit for buyer's credit up to Rs 1.50 crore
Muthoot Finance Ltd Rs.4000 Crore ST CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed
Debt
Nanz Med Science Pharma Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Nanz Med Science Pharma Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Nanz Med Science Pharma Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
Pawar Patkar Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 490 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Revive Construction Company India Pvt BG CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shri Harikrishna Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Spictex Coton Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 9.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Sri Devaraaja Agro Industries LOC CRISIL A3 30 Assigned
Tech Sutre Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Thriive Cars Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 9 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Altrade Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
Altrade Minerals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned
Credit
Altrade Minerals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 275 Assigned
Loan Fac
Amman Sago Factory CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Amman Sago Factory LT Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed
Amman Sago Factory Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
Amman Sago Factory Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 800 Reaffirmed
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A- 460 Reaffirmed
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 5150 Reaffirmed
Aunde India Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed
Aunde India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 215 Reaffirmed
Aunde India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 3.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Aunde India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 206.1 Reaffirmed
Bangalore Paper Store CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Birla Sun Life Birla Sun Life CRISIL AA+mfs - Notice of
Dynamic Bond Fund Withdrawal
Chandana Brothers Shopping Mall Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 790 Reaffirmed
Chandana Brothers Shopping Mall Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 126 Reaffirmed
Chandana Brothers Shopping Mall Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 64 Assigned
Chandana Brothers Textiles and CC CRISIL BBB 760 Reaffirmed
Jewellers Pvt Ltd
Clear Polyplast India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed
Clear Polyplast India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 48 Reaffirmed
Clear Polyplast India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 142 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Crystal Containers CC CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 7150 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 1200 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5000 Assigned
Loan Fac
Empire Silk Wvg Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Empire Silk Wvg Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 6.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Empire Silk Wvg Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 36.4 Reaffirmed
Fit Tech Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
* LC amounting to Rs.2.5 Cr is a sublimit of CC
G. R. Woollen Mills CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned
Hallmark Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Notice of
Withdrawal
Hallmark Automotive Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 555 Notice of
Withdrawal
IV County Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 3000 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
JNV Vira Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed
JNV Vira Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed
Kolte-Patil I-Ven Townships (Pune) Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 850 Reaffirmed
Overdraft Fac
Kolte-Patil I-Ven Townships (Pune) Ltd TL CRISIL A 650 Reaffirmed
Kumar Audyogik Vikas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 160 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Kumar Audyogik Vikas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Mehta Gold CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed
Mehta Gold Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mepro Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed
*Including sublimit of Rs 1 crore for export packing credit, and
of Rs 1 crore for foreign bill purchase/negotiation
Mepro Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 73 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Muthoot Finance Ltd Rs.50 Crore CRISIL AA 500 Assigned
Subordinated Debt
Muthoot Finance Ltd Rs.1950 Crore NCDs CRISIL AA 19500 Assigned
Muthoot Finance Ltd Rs.693.28 Crore CRISIL AA 6932.8 Withdrawal
NCDs
Muthoot Finance Ltd Rs.31.78 Crore CRISIL AA 317.8 Reaffirmed
Subordinate Debt
(Reduced from Rs.100 Crore)
Muthoot Finance Ltd Rs.365.27 Crore CRISIL AA 3652.7 Reaffirmed
NCDs (Reduced from
Rs.500 Crore)
Muthoot Finance Ltd Rs.23.0392 Crore CRISIL AA 230.392 Reaffirmed
Subordinate Debt
(Reduced from Rs.500 Crore)
Muthoot Finance Ltd Rs.3.78 Crore NCDs CRISIL AA 37.8 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from
Rs.456.24 Crore
Muthoot Finance Ltd Rs.3.92 Crore NCDs CRISIL AA 39.2 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from
Rs.276.71 Crore)
Muthoot Finance Ltd Rs.5.18 Crore NCDs CRISIL AA 51.8 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from
Rs.279.07 Crore)
Muthoot Finance Ltd Rs.76.89 Crore CRISIL AA 768.9 Reaffirmed
NCDs (Reduced from
Rs.259.75 Crore)
Muthoot Finance Ltd Rs.92.62 Crore CRISIL AA 936.2 Reaffirmed
NCDs (Reduced from
Rs.274.94 Crore)
Muthoot Finance Ltd Rs.91.02 Crore CRISIL AA 910.2 Reaffirmed
NCDs (Reduced from
Rs.459.32 Crore)
Muthoot Finance Ltd Rs.500 Crore NCDs CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd Rs.100 Crore CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed
Subordinate Bond
Muthoot Finance Ltd Rs.1300 Crore NCDs CRISIL AA 13000 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Finance Ltd Rs.43.7571 Crore CRISIL AA 437.571 Reaffirmed
Subordinate Bond
Muthoot Finance Ltd Rs.23.2879 Crore CRISIL AA 232.879 Reaffirmed
Subordinate Bond
Muthoot Finance Ltd Rs.20.93 Crore CRISIL AA 209.3 Reaffirmed
Subordinate Bond
Nanz Med Science Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Nanz Med Science Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Nanz Med Science Pharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 32 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Pawar Patkar Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Power Finance Corporation Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 100000 Reaffirmed
*Limit for working capital-working capital demand loan/overdraft facility/cash
credit/line of credit/bank guarantee. Limit includes long-term and short-term
facilities. Total working capital borrowings not to exceed board-approved
limit of Rs.10000 crore.
Power Finance Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 110000 Reaffirmed
Revive Construction Company India Pvt Overdraft CRISIL B+ 200 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL B-
Revive Construction Company India Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Ltd Loan Fac
Shre Devaraja Agro Aseptic Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Assigned
Shre Devaraja Agro Aseptic Industries Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned
Credit
Shri Harikrishna Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Shri Harikrishna Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 233 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Shri Harikrishna Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 110 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Sindhujaa Residency Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Spictex Coton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Spictex Coton Mills Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 72.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Spictex Coton Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 37.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Spictex Coton Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 205.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Sri Devaraaja Agro Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 190 Assigned
Sri Devaraaja Agro Industries LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned
Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 34 Assigned
Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B- 102 Assigned
Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 24 Assigned
Team Interventure Exports India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 1270 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Team Interventure Exports India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tech Sutre Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed
Tech Sutre Industries Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed
Tech Sutre Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 123.4 Reaffirmed
Thriive Cars Drop Line CRISIL BB- 7.6 Upgraded from
Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+
Thriive Cars Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from
Fac CRISIL B+
Thriive Cars LT Loan CRISIL BB- 7.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Thriive Cars Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.1 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Vishaal Promoters Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL B- 350 Assigned
Discounting Loan
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
