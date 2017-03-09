Mar 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 8, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aster DM Healthcare Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 300 Assigned Aunde India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Bangalore Paper Store LOC CRISIL A4 95 Reaffirmed Bhageria Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 180 Notice of Discounting Withdrawal Bhageria Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Notice of Withdrawal Bhageria Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 40 Notice of Withdrawal Empire Silk Wvg Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Empire Silk Wvg Industries Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Hallmark Automotive Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Notice of Withdrawal Hallmark Automotive Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A3 50 Notice of Withdrawal JNV Vira Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Mepro Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed Mepro Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed # Including sublimit for buyer's credit up to Rs 1.50 crore Muthoot Finance Ltd Rs.4000 Crore ST CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Debt Nanz Med Science Pharma Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Nanz Med Science Pharma Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Nanz Med Science Pharma Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Pawar Patkar Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 490 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Revive Construction Company India Pvt BG CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Shri Harikrishna Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Spictex Coton Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 9.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sri Devaraaja Agro Industries LOC CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Tech Sutre Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Thriive Cars Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 9 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Altrade Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Altrade Minerals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Credit Altrade Minerals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 275 Assigned Loan Fac Amman Sago Factory CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Amman Sago Factory LT Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Amman Sago Factory Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Amman Sago Factory Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Aster DM Healthcare Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 800 Reaffirmed Aster DM Healthcare Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A- 460 Reaffirmed Aster DM Healthcare Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 5150 Reaffirmed Aunde India Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Aunde India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 215 Reaffirmed Aunde India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 3.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aunde India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 206.1 Reaffirmed Bangalore Paper Store CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Birla Sun Life Birla Sun Life CRISIL AA+mfs - Notice of Dynamic Bond Fund Withdrawal Chandana Brothers Shopping Mall Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 790 Reaffirmed Chandana Brothers Shopping Mall Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 126 Reaffirmed Chandana Brothers Shopping Mall Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 64 Assigned Chandana Brothers Textiles and CC CRISIL BBB 760 Reaffirmed Jewellers Pvt Ltd Clear Polyplast India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed Clear Polyplast India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 48 Reaffirmed Clear Polyplast India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 142 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Crystal Containers CC CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 7150 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 1200 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5000 Assigned Loan Fac Empire Silk Wvg Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Empire Silk Wvg Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 6.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Empire Silk Wvg Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 36.4 Reaffirmed Fit Tech Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed * LC amounting to Rs.2.5 Cr is a sublimit of CC G. R. Woollen Mills CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Hallmark Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Notice of Withdrawal Hallmark Automotive Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 555 Notice of Withdrawal IV County Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 3000 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- JNV Vira Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed JNV Vira Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Kolte-Patil I-Ven Townships (Pune) Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 850 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Kolte-Patil I-Ven Townships (Pune) Ltd TL CRISIL A 650 Reaffirmed Kumar Audyogik Vikas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 160 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kumar Audyogik Vikas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Mehta Gold CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Mehta Gold Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mepro Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed *Including sublimit of Rs 1 crore for export packing credit, and of Rs 1 crore for foreign bill purchase/negotiation Mepro Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 73 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Finance Ltd Rs.50 Crore CRISIL AA 500 Assigned Subordinated Debt Muthoot Finance Ltd Rs.1950 Crore NCDs CRISIL AA 19500 Assigned Muthoot Finance Ltd Rs.693.28 Crore CRISIL AA 6932.8 Withdrawal NCDs Muthoot Finance Ltd Rs.31.78 Crore CRISIL AA 317.8 Reaffirmed Subordinate Debt (Reduced from Rs.100 Crore) Muthoot Finance Ltd Rs.365.27 Crore CRISIL AA 3652.7 Reaffirmed NCDs (Reduced from Rs.500 Crore) Muthoot Finance Ltd Rs.23.0392 Crore CRISIL AA 230.392 Reaffirmed Subordinate Debt (Reduced from Rs.500 Crore) Muthoot Finance Ltd Rs.3.78 Crore NCDs CRISIL AA 37.8 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.456.24 Crore Muthoot Finance Ltd Rs.3.92 Crore NCDs CRISIL AA 39.2 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.276.71 Crore) Muthoot Finance Ltd Rs.5.18 Crore NCDs CRISIL AA 51.8 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.279.07 Crore) Muthoot Finance Ltd Rs.76.89 Crore CRISIL AA 768.9 Reaffirmed NCDs (Reduced from Rs.259.75 Crore) Muthoot Finance Ltd Rs.92.62 Crore CRISIL AA 936.2 Reaffirmed NCDs (Reduced from Rs.274.94 Crore) Muthoot Finance Ltd Rs.91.02 Crore CRISIL AA 910.2 Reaffirmed NCDs (Reduced from Rs.459.32 Crore) Muthoot Finance Ltd Rs.500 Crore NCDs CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd Rs.100 Crore CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Subordinate Bond Muthoot Finance Ltd Rs.1300 Crore NCDs CRISIL AA 13000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd Rs.43.7571 Crore CRISIL AA 437.571 Reaffirmed Subordinate Bond Muthoot Finance Ltd Rs.23.2879 Crore CRISIL AA 232.879 Reaffirmed Subordinate Bond Muthoot Finance Ltd Rs.20.93 Crore CRISIL AA 209.3 Reaffirmed Subordinate Bond Nanz Med Science Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Nanz Med Science Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Nanz Med Science Pharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 32 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Pawar Patkar Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Power Finance Corporation Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 100000 Reaffirmed *Limit for working capital-working capital demand loan/overdraft facility/cash credit/line of credit/bank guarantee. Limit includes long-term and short-term facilities. Total working capital borrowings not to exceed board-approved limit of Rs.10000 crore. Power Finance Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 110000 Reaffirmed Revive Construction Company India Pvt Overdraft CRISIL B+ 200 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B- Revive Construction Company India Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Shre Devaraja Agro Aseptic Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Assigned Shre Devaraja Agro Aseptic Industries Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned Credit Shri Harikrishna Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shri Harikrishna Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 233 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Shri Harikrishna Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 110 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sindhujaa Residency Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Spictex Coton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Spictex Coton Mills Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 72.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Spictex Coton Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 37.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Spictex Coton Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 205.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Sri Devaraaja Agro Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 190 Assigned Sri Devaraaja Agro Industries LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 34 Assigned Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B- 102 Assigned Sri Ram Spinning Mills Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 24 Assigned Team Interventure Exports India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 1270 Reaffirmed Purchase Team Interventure Exports India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tech Sutre Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Tech Sutre Industries Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Tech Sutre Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 123.4 Reaffirmed Thriive Cars Drop Line CRISIL BB- 7.6 Upgraded from Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ Thriive Cars Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL B+ Thriive Cars LT Loan CRISIL BB- 7.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Thriive Cars Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Vishaal Promoters Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL B- 350 Assigned Discounting Loan -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)