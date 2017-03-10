Mar 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 9, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alam Tannery Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 25 Upgraded from CRISIL D Creanza Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Assigned Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd ST Principal CRISIL PP- MLD 5000 Reaffirmed Protected Market A1+r Linked Debentures Galaxy Office Automation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 1550 Upgraded Credit from CRISIL A2 Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 600 Upgraded Purchase from CRISIL A2 Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2+ 310 Upgraded Credit from CRISIL A2 Imperial Granites Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Imperial Granites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed J.S.V Motors and Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 125 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 150 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A2 Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 208 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A2 Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2+ 55 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 166.7 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A2+ 1200 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A2+ 200 Upgraded from Finance CRISIL A2 Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd Standby Export CRISIL A2+ 75.3 Upgraded from Packing Credit CRISIL A2 Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd Standby Loan CRISIL A2+ 240.4 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 4260 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Corrocoat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed M. E. Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed MIRC Electronics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 3250 Reaffirmed Pebco Motors Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A3 6 Reaffirmed R.G. Timbers and Saw Mills LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 346.1 Reaffirmed Standard Chartered Investments and ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Loans India Ltd Vardhman Acrylics Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bank guarantee facility Vardhman Special Steels Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Vardhman Special Steels Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed CP) Vardhman Textiles Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed # Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are interchangeable Vardhman Textiles Ltd ST Debt ( CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Vardhman Textiles Ltd FD FAA+ Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alam Tannery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Alam Tannery Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B- 160 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL D Alam Tannery Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 130 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL D Alam Tannery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 85 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Amravati Municipal Corporation Corporate Credit CCR BBB- Reaffirmed Rating Bhima Jewels CC CRISIL BBB- 1740 Reaffirmed Bhima Jewels Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Bhima Jewels WC TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Blueberry Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Blueberry Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Blueberry Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Classic Tea Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed Classic Tea Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Classic Tea Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 32.4 Reaffirmed Creanza Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Creanza Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Creanza Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 240 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Delhi International Airport Pvt Ltd Corporate Credit CCR AA- - Reaffirmed Rating Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **interchangeable with short term bank facilities Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 10000 Assigned Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL AA 1050 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5000 Assigned Loan Fac^ ^Interchangeable between short term and long term Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 5000 Assigned Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd LT Principal CRISIL PP- MLD 3000 Reaffirmed Protected Market AAr Linked Debentures Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd LT Principal CRISIL PP- MLD 3500 Reaffirmed Protected Market AAr Linked Debentures Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5000 Assigned Loan Fac^ ^Interchangeable between short term and long term Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 5000 Assigned Galaxy Office Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Galaxy Office Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 52.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Ihsedu Agrochem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 192.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Imperial Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B Imperial Granites Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 55 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B Imperial Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 28.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B J.S.V Motors and Constructions Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 140 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL B+ J.S.V Motors and Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 66.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ J.S.V Motors and Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 8.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 157.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1027.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A- 2690 Reaffirmed Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 800 Reaffirmed Kans Wedding Centre CC CRISIL B+ 67.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kans Wedding Centre LT Loan CRISIL B+ 12.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kirloskar Corrocoat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed M. E. Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed M. E. Energy Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Maa Bhagwati Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Maa Bhagwati Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 49 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maruti Oil Mills CC CRISIL B+ 96.5 Assigned Maruti Oil Mills Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 3.5 Assigned MIRC Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 1450 Reaffirmed Pebco Motors Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Pebco Motors Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Fac Pebco Motors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 74 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Putzmeister Concrete Machines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Putzmeister Concrete Machines Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 579.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- R.G. Timbers and Saw Mills CC CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 359.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sarda Plywood Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B- 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Standard Chartered Investments and Equity Linked - - Withdrawal Loans India Ltd Debentures Standard Chartered Investments and NCD CRISIL 5000 Upgraded from Loans India Ltd AA+ CRISIL AA Suryaa Chamball Power Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Suryaa Chamball Power Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 67.5 Reaffirmed Suryaa Chamball Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 199.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suryaa Chamball Power Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 36.1 Reaffirmed Vardhman Acrylics Ltd CC@ CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed @ Rs.5.5 crore cash credit facility interchangeable with short-term loan facility Vardhman Acrylics Ltd FB Fac# CRISIL AA- 350 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with Non-Fund Based Facility Vardhman Acrylics Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA- 40 Reaffirmed Vardhman Acrylics Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 10 Reaffirmed Vardhman Nisshinbo Garments Co. Ltd CC^ CRISIL A+ 85 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with non-fun based (LC & BGs) Vardhman Nisshinbo Garments Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 243.8 Reaffirmed Vardhman Nisshinbo Garments Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 114 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vardhman Special Steels Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed Vardhman Special Steels Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL AA- 1400 Reaffirmed Vardhman Special Steels Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AA- 1110.9 Reaffirmed Vardhman Special Steels Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 454.3 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 15000 Reaffirmed * Includes Rs.1,155 crore sublimit for packing credit Vardhman Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL AA 2500 Reaffirmed Purchase Vardhman Textiles Ltd FB Fac^ CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with non-fund based limits Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 2.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL AA 8460 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 24200 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)