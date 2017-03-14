Mar 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABA Builders Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Arun Oil Trade LOC CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Arun Rega Bakery Machineries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 900 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A2 200 Downgraded Discounting Fac from CRISIL A2+ Forech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Forech India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Forech India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed Forech India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 110 Reaffirmed Credit Forech India Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Ginni Filaments Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25.3 Reaffirmed Ginni Filaments Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Ginni Filaments Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Credit Ginni Filaments Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 449.1 Reaffirmed Ginni Filaments Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4+ 125.6 Reaffirmed JMT Auto Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Issuer not Cooperating and Downgraded from CRISIL A4+; Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications JMT Auto Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Issuer not Cooperating and Downgraded from CRISIL A4+; Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications JMT Auto Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 440 Issuer not Cooperating and Downgraded from CRISIL A4+; Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications Kavit Industries LOC CRISIL A4 23.4 Reaffirmed KLJ Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 320 Reaffirmed M and B Footwear Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Magnum Mi Steel Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 30 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A3+ Paramount Conductors Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Phooltas Transrail Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 540 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+; Placed on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Phooltas Transrail Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+; Placed on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Qmax Test Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Qmax Test Equipments Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Qmax Test Equipments Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Qmax Test Equipments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Rana Denim Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 18.8 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Rathi Bars Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Speedcrafts Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+; Placed on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Speedcrafts Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+; Placed on Rating Watch with Negative Implications State Bank of Travancore CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 105000 Reaffirmed Supreme Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Supreme Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed TRK Textile India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned TRK Textile India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned United India Shoe Corporation Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed # 50% one way interchangeable to LC United India Shoe Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 85 Reaffirmed Urvarak Abhikaran Neemuch Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed VMT Spinning Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed VMT Spinning Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aatash Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 87.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aatash Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 192.1 Reaffirmed Amarparkash Rice Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Amarparkash Rice Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 95 Reaffirmed Arun Oil Trade CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Arun Rega Bakery Machineries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Asian Spices Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 67.5 Assigned Discounting Bhima Boutique Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 370 Reaffirmed Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2050 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 770 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 110 Downgraded from CRISIL A- C.I.Builders Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed C.I.Builders Pvt Ltd Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL BB- 64.4 Reaffirmed C.I.Builders Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 175 Reaffirmed Crafts India Industries CC CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned Crafts India Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 42.1 Assigned Dewan and Sons Export Packing CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB- Dewan and Sons Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 150 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL BBB- Dewan and Sons Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 40 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB- Dewan India Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Credit Dewan India Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Purchase Dewan India Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable between long-term and short-term Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 5000 Assigned Loan Fac* *Interchangeable between long-term and short-term Forech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 185 Reaffirmed Forech India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 140 Assigned Forech India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 125 Assigned Loan Fac Fortpoint Automotive (Cars) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 130 Reaffirmed Fortpoint Automotive (Cars) Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Fortpoint Automotive (Cars) Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B- 492.5 Reaffirmed Fac Fortpoint Automotive (Cars) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 166.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Fortpoint Automotive (Cars) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 160.7 Assigned Ginni Filaments Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 1750.3 Reaffirmed Ginni Filaments Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 229.7 Reaffirmed Limits Ginni Filaments Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 307.3 Reaffirmed Ginni Filaments Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1603.9 Reaffirmed Ginni Filaments Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 188.8 Reaffirmed H.P. International - Chandigarh CC CRISIL B+ 117.5 Assigned Jaishree Krishna and Company CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned JMT Auto Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 670 Issuer not Cooperating and Downgraded from CRISIL BB; Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications JMT Auto Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 240 Issuer not Cooperating and Downgraded from CRISIL BB; Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications JMT Auto Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 550 Issuer not Cooperating and Downgraded from CRISIL BB; Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications JMT Auto Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 80 Issuer not Cooperating and Downgraded from CRISIL BB; Removed from Rating Watch with Negative Implications Kavit Industries CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Kavit Industries TL CRISIL B- 6.6 Reaffirmed KLJ Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed KLJ Realtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Kuttanadu Vikasana Samithy Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 11.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B M and B Footwear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB M.M.G. Holdings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 142.8 Reaffirmed M.M.G. Holdings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Magnum Mi Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Magnum Mi Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 17.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Metro Plywoods CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Modi Motors Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed Modi Motors Agencies Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 520 Reaffirmed Fac Modi Motors Agencies Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Modi Motors Agencies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 185 Reaffirmed Mula Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd TL CRISIL B 182.5 Reaffirmed Mundhra Bullion Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Paramount Conductors Ltd CC CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed Paramount Conductors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 42.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Paramount Conductors Ltd TL CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed Patwa Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Phooltas Transrail Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB/Negative; Placed on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Phooltas Transrail Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB/Negative; Placed on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Phooltas Transrail Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB/Negative; Placed on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Prem Henna Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 480 Reaffirmed Prem Henna Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 200.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prem Henna Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 24.1 Reaffirmed Prem Henna Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 95.3 Reaffirmed Qmax Test Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Rana Denim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Rana Denim Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 66.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Rana Denim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 65.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Rana Denim Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Rathi Bars Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Rathi Bars Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 37.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Regent Resorts and Properties Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Regent Resorts and Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 192.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Regent Resorts and Properties Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed RM Dairy Products LLP CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned RM Dairy Products LLP TL CRISIL B+ 149 Assigned S V Creditline Pvt Ltd PS CRISIL BB 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Speedcrafts Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 240 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB/Negative; Placed on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Speedcrafts Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 192.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB/Negative; Placed on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Speedcrafts Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 20 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB/Negative; Placed on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Speedcrafts Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 89 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB/Negative; Placed on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Sri Bhagyalakshmi Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 125 Assigned State Bank of Travancore Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA+ 3000 Assigned (Under Basel III) State Bank of Travancore Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA+ 6000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) State Bank of Travancore Upper Tier II CRISIL AAA 2000 Withdrawal Bonds (Under Basel II) State Bank of Travancore Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 12500 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) State Bank of Travancore Lower Tier II CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) State Bank of Travancore Upper Tier II CRISIL AAA 8000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) State Bank of Travancore Perpetual Tier I CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Sukra Jewels CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Supreme Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed Supreme Polymers Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Supreme Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Swastik Denim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Swastik Denim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 73 Reaffirmed TRK Textile India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 240 Assigned TRK Textile India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 210.5 Assigned United India Shoe Corporation Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 287 Reaffirmed Credit* * Sublimit FBD - Non LC of Rs 5 Cr United India Shoe Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed United India Shoe Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Urvarak Abhikaran Neemuch Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Urvarak Abhikaran Neemuch Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 67.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vel Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Vel Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 110 Assigned VMT Spinning Co. Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 60 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with Packing Credit and Bill Discounting VMT Spinning Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 90 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Packing Credit & includes sub limit of Rs 2.5 crores for Foreign Bills Purchase/ Foreign Bills Discounting facilities VMT Spinning Co. Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 264 Reaffirmed VMT Spinning Co. Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA- 5.5 Reaffirmed VMT Spinning Co. Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 470.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 