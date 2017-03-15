Mar 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 14, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A K Shivhare Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 250 Assigned Balaji Associates - Nagpur BG CRISIL A4+ 52.6 Assigned Bang Overseas Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed BMW Ventures Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed BMW Ventures Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Canbank Factors Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Chartered Speed Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A2 235 Assigned # Letter of Credit upto Rs.2 Cr. as sub-limit of Bank Guarantee Eagle Electronics India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed GKR Infracon (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed Goma Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed H. R. Power Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ H. R. Power Projects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ HP Cotton Textile Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 HP Cotton Textile Mills Ltd Capex LOC CRISIL A4+ 67.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 HP Cotton Textile Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 24 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 J.J. Plastalloy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed J.J. Plastalloy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed J.J. Plastalloy Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Kamal Builders BG CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed L N Malviya Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 117 Assigned L N Malviya Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 48 Assigned My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Nandan Steels and Power Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 500 Reaffirmed S B Impex Export Packing CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Credit S B Impex Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Forward Sri Siddheshwar Engineers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Sri Vamshi Krishna Industries Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Credit Sri Varsha Food Products India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 3488 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 VBS Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A K Shivhare Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd CC CRISIL AA 5410 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd External CRISIL AA 92 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 181.9 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 3316.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA 3500 Reaffirmed Bal Kishan Om Prakash And Company Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Balaji Associates - Nagpur Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 114.9 Assigned Balaji Associates - Nagpur CC CRISIL BB- 32.5 Assigned Bang Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 155 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Bang Overseas Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 245 Withdrawal Loan Fac Bharat Agro Molecules Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Bharat Agro Molecules Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Loan Fac Bhuvan Marketing CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Bhuvan Marketing Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 42.5 Reaffirmed BMW Ventures Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed BMW Ventures Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed BNP Paribas Securities India Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AAA 200 Upgraded from CRISIL AA+ Chartered Speed Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 19 Assigned against term deposits Chartered Speed Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 96 Assigned Loan Fac Chartered Speed Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BBB+ 15 Assigned Overdraft Fac Chartered Speed Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 35 Assigned Eagle Electronics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed G M Cot Fibers CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed G M Cot Fibers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac G M Cot Fibers TL CRISIL B+ 28 Reaffirmed Ghaziabad Forgings (P) Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Ghaziabad Forgings (P) Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- GKR Infracon (India) Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed GKR Infracon (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 700 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Goma Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Goma Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 47.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Goma Engineering Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 17.7 Reaffirmed Goma Engineering Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Credit H. R. Power Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- HP Cotton Textile Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- HP Cotton Textile Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- HP Cotton Textile Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 16.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- J.J. Plastalloy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 210 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- J.J. Plastalloy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Kamal Builders CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Kamal Builders TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed L N Malviya Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 31.5 Assigned L N Malviya Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB+ 300 Assigned L N Malviya Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 3.5 Assigned Lancor Holdings Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB- 333.3 Downgraded Discounting Loan from CRISIL BBB Lancor Holdings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 426.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Lancor Holdings Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 200 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB Lancor Holdings Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 282.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Lancor Holdings Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 557.8 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BBB Mahavir Synthesis Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Mahavir Synthesis Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Loan Fac My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 724 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 207.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 353.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Nandan Steels and Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 570 Reaffirmed Nandan Steels and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 93 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nandan Steels and Power Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 265 Reaffirmed Patwa Abhikaran Ratlam Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 220 Reaffirmed Patwa Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 360 Reaffirmed Patwa Automotive Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Fac Poojitha Parboiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed PPS Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- PPS Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB 300 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BBB- Pragati Sahayog Development Services CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed S B Impex CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed S B Impex LT Loan CRISIL B 1.5 Reaffirmed S B Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SGM Packaging Industries BG CRISIL D 12.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ SGM Packaging Industries CC CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- SGM Packaging Industries LOC CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ SGM Packaging Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- SGM Packaging Industries TL CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib (C) Eye Overdraft CRISIL B+ 45 Upgraded from Hospital Trust (Regd.) CRISIL D Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib (C) Eye Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from Hospital Trust (Regd.) Loan Fac CRISIL D Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib (C) Eye Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from Hospital Trust (Regd.) CRISIL D Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib (C) Eye TL CRISIL B+ 145 Upgraded from Hospital Trust (Regd.) CRISIL D Sri Siddheshwar Engineers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Sri Surya Poultry Farm Proposed WC Fac CRISIL D 5 Assigned Sri Surya Poultry Farm LT Bk Fac CRISIL D 73 Assigned Sri Surya Poultry Farm BG CRISIL D 10 Assigned Sri Surya Poultry Farm CC CRISIL D 42 Assigned Sri Vamshi Krishna Industries CC CRISIL BB- 57.5 Reaffirmed Sri Vamshi Krishna Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Sri Vamshi Krishna Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Varsha Food Products India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 180 Assigned Sri Varsha Food Products India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 470 Assigned Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1750 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A- 577.4 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL BBB+ VBS Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 410 Assigned VBS Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Vohra Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Vohra Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 