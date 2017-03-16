Mar 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 15, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adam & Coal Resources Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 1194.5 Reaffirmed Amrit Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Amrit Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Purchase Amrit Exports Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Amrit Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 182.5 Reaffirmed Banbury Exports ( A Div. of Banbury Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Impex Pvt Ltd) ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Short -Term PP-MLD A1+r 12000 Reaffirmed Principal - Protected Market - Linked Debentures Gayatri Spinners Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 14 Assigned Hospimax Healthcare Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Hospimax Healthcare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed HRS Process Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed HRS Process Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Jasch Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Jasch Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Khator Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Khator Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed M/S. Dipak J. Bhivare BG CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Met-Rolla Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 445 Reaffirmed MM Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed MM Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Omega Designs LOC CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Omega Designs Packing Credit CRISIL A4 32.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Para Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Prabhat Steel Traders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 840 Reaffirmed Rani Sati Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Ritesh Export Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 26.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Seco Warwick Allied Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Seco Warwick Allied Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Spic Fashions Pvt Ltd Bills Discount CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed /Cheque Purchase Spic Fashions Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Texmo Industries LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 70 Reaffirmed Tranter India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+(SO) 300 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adam & Coal Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Amrit Exports Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Amrit Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 28.9 Reaffirmed Limits Amrit Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Barbil Mining and Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Bhavin Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Bhavin Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 11800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 13300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 12000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **interchangeable with short term bank facilities ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA 1200 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 12000 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 20000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 9300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 11900 Reaffirmed Protected Equity- Aar Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd LT Principal CRISIL PP- MLD 5000 Reaffirmed Protected Market Aar Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal - CRISIL PP- MLD 350 Reaffirmed Protected Aar Commoptionally convertible debentureity - Linked Debentures FSN E-Commerce Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 500 Assigned Gayatri Spinners Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Gayatri Spinners Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 12.3 Assigned Gayatri Spinners Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.7 Assigned Loan Fac HCO Infrastructure Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 8.8 Assigned Loan Fac HCO Infrastructure LT Loan CRISIL D 38 Assigned HCO Infrastructure BG CRISIL D 20.2 Assigned HCO Infrastructure CC CRISIL D 13 Assigned Hospimax Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Hospimax Healthcare Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Hospimax Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HRS Process Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed HRS Process Systems Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Credit Jani Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Jani Sales Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Jasch Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 160 Reaffirmed Jasch Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 34.1 Reaffirmed Jasch Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB 11.6 Reaffirmed Khator Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 18.9 Reaffirmed Khator Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 29.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Khator Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 125.4 Reaffirmed Kirtilal Kalidas Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 2025 Reaffirmed M/S. Dipak J. Bhivare CC CRISIL D 105 Downgraded from CRISIL B- M/S. Dipak J. Bhivare Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Mahesh Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 92.8 Reaffirmed Mahesh Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 17.2 Reaffirmed Mapple Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 114 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Mapple Exim Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Met-Rolla Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 155 Reaffirmed Met-Rolla Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MM Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Nellore Municipal Corporation Corporate Credit CCR BB+ - Reaffirmed Rating Omega Designs Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 32.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Omega Designs Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 45 Downgraded Limits from CRISIL BB- Para Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 280 Downgraded from CRISIL B Para Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 81 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Para Enterprises Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 139 Downgraded from CRISIL B Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Bond CRISIL AA- 2000 Assigned Pioneer eServe Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Prabhat Steel Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Prabhat Steel Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Prabhat Steel Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Proddatur Municipal corporation Corporate Credit CCR BB+ - Reaffirmed Rating Punjab and Sind Bank Lower Tier-II CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed Bonds (under Basel II) Punjab and Sind Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Punjab and Sind Bank Lower Tier-II CRISIL AA 2000 Withdrawal Bonds (under Basel II) Radhee Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 105 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Radhee Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Rani Sati Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Rani Sati Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 38.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Rani Sati Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 18.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ritesh Export Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 235 Reaffirmed Ritesh Export Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 515 Reaffirmed Credit Ritesh Export TL CRISIL BBB- 173.4 Reaffirmed RK-CPR (JV) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 300 Assigned Loan Fac Seco Warwick Allied Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Seco Warwick Allied Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 48.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Seco Warwick Allied Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Spic Fashions Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 11.3 Reaffirmed Spic Fashions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 28.7 Assigned State Bank of Patiala Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA+ 11500 Assigned (Under Basel III) State Bank of Patiala Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Bonds (under Basel II) State Bank of Patiala Upper Tier II CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Bonds Texmo Industries CC CRISIL A+ 650 Reaffirmed Texmo Industries Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 850 Reaffirmed Tranter India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL AA(SO) 200 Reaffirmed Credit Tranter India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA(SO) 207 Reaffirmed Vaishnavi Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Vaishnavi Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 33.6 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Vaishnavi Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 86.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 