Mar 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 16, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A K Lumbers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Ace Kudale Car Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Dadi Ji Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Dadi Ji Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Dadi Ji Steels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 13 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3 Dhairya International BG CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Digi Drives Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed International Trading Corporation LOC CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Kajaria Iron And Steel Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed (pre-shipment credit) Kajaria Iron And Steel Company Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Credit Kokuyo Camlin Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 300 Reaffirmed Kokuyo Camlin Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A1 24 Reaffirmed Kokuyo Camlin Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A1 510 Reaffirmed La Renon Healthcare Pvt Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A2 150 Assigned Discounting Mahle Behr India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Mahle Behr India Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A1 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Mahle Behr India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Medicamen Biotech Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Medicamen Biotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 OSD Coke Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed OSD Coke Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Print-Tech Offset Pvt Ltd Capex LOC CRISIL A4 52.5 Reaffirmed PRS Tyres Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Loan Fac PRS Tyres Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Rajul Builders BG CRISIL A4+ 0.8 Reaffirmed Rajul Builders Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 11.5 Assigned Ramdev Chemical Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 206.3 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Ranisati Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed S V Distributors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Savino Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 14 Reaffirmed Sharma Construction - Ghaziabad Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 142.5 Assigned Sharma Construction - Ghaziabad BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Somany Ceramics Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 900 Reaffirmed Soubhik Exports Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Soubhik Exports Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 200 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 Soubhik Exports Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Satyam Ispat (North East) Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Satyam Ispat (North East) Ltd LOC CRISIL D 95 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Sri Laxmi Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Sri Laxmi Timbers Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 27 Reaffirmed Sri Siddhi Freezers and Exporters Pvt Overdraft CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Siddhi Freezers and Exporters Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed Ltd Suyog Electricals Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 180 Reaffirmed Suyog Electricals Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed T Line Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Tonza Paper LLP BG CRISIL A4 10 Reassigned Turbhe Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned Vinaykumar & Co. BG CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Vital Chemtech LLP Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A K Lumbers Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed A K Lumbers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ace Kudale Car Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B Ace Kudale Car Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 267.5 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL B Ace Kudale Car Pvt Ltd Loan Against CRISIL B+ 19.4 Upgraded from Property CRISIL B Ace Kudale Car Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 62.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Ace Kudale Car Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 35.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B B. R. Oil Mills CC CRISIL BB+ 85 Assigned B. R. Oil Mills Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB+ 31.3 Assigned Limits B. R. Oil Mills TL CRISIL BB+ 8.7 Assigned B.P.Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 38 Upgraded from CRISIL B- B.P.Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 22 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Bajrang Steel Sales Corporation CC CRISIL BBB- 125 Assigned Bajrang Steel Sales Corporation Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 175 Assigned Dadi Ji Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Dadi Ji Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 52.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Dadi Ji Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Dhairya International Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 110 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL BB- Digi Drives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 105 Reaffirmed Galaxy Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Galaxy Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Galaxy Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Indus Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Indus Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Indus Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac International Trading Corporation CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed International Trading Corporation Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Jasbir Singh And Sons Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 120 Assigned Kajaria Iron And Steel Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Kaushalya Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Kaushalya Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 40 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB Kaushalya Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Kokuyo Camlin Ltd CC CRISIL A 320 Reaffirmed Kokuyo Camlin Ltd External CRISIL A 279.1 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Kokuyo Camlin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 12.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac La Renon Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Assigned Linen Art Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 500 Assigned Loan Fac Mahle Behr India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL A+ 600 Upgraded from CRISIL A- * Interchangeable with WCDL upto Rs 20 crore or with PCFC upto Rs 20 crore Mahle Behr India Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL A+ 250 Upgraded from loan$ CRISIL A- $ Interchangeable with Trade finance facilities upto Rs 25 crore Mahle Behr India Pvt Ltd FB Fac^ CRISIL A+ 500 Upgraded from CRISIL A- ^Interchangeable with working capital loan upto Rs 30 crore or with buyers credit upto Rs 40 crore Mahle Behr India Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A+ 290 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL A- Mahle Behr India Pvt Ltd FB Fac@ CRISIL A+ 760 Upgraded from CRISIL A- @ Interchangeable with Purchase Order (PO) finance upto Rs 7 crore, sales invoice finance upto Rs 23 crore or with purchase invoice finance upto Rs 12 crore Maxwell Auto Components Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 17.5 Assigned Loan Fac Maxwell Auto Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 57.5 Assigned Maxwell Auto Components Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL D 80 Assigned Medicamen Biotech Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B Medicamen Biotech Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B Motherland Garments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Motherland Garments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 18.6 Reaffirmed Motherland Garments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 59.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Motherland Garments Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL B+ 2 Reaffirmed Nakoda Industries CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Nakoda Industries TL CRISIL BB- 27.5 Assigned Narayan Agro Foods Ltd CC CRISIL C 70 Assigned National Insurance Co. Ltd. Financial Strength AAA Reaffirmed Rating National Insurance Co. Ltd. Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 8950 Assigned Issue OSD Coke Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed OSD Coke Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 225 Reaffirmed Limits Pinnacle Infotech Solutions TL CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned Premier Carworld Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 375 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Print-Tech Offset Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Print-Tech Offset Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Print-Tech Offset Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 37.5 Reaffirmed PRS Tyres Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 9.7 Assigned PRS Tyres Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 37.5 Assigned PRS Tyres Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned Credit Rajul Builders TL CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Rajul Builders Drop Line CRISIL BB- 79.5 Assigned Overdraft Fac Ramdev Chemical Industries Export Packing CRISIL BBB 60 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB- Ranisati Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ranisati Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Ranisati Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Revive Realty Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BBB 396 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Revive Realty Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Revive Realty Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 204 Reaffirmed S V Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 340 Reaffirmed Satyam Ispat (North East) Ltd CC CRISIL D 209 Downgraded from CRISIL C Satyam Ispat (North East) Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 92 Downgraded from CRISIL C Satyam Ispat (North East) Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 139 Downgraded from CRISIL C Savino Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Savino Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Savino Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 43 Reaffirmed Sharma Construction - Ghaziabad Overdraft CRISIL BB- 17.5 Assigned Somany Ceramics Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 1500 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ * Interchangeable with working capital demand loan facility Somany Ceramics Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AA- 264.4 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL A+ Somany Ceramics Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1020.4 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Soubhik Exports Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B/ Soubhik Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Balaganesan Spinners TL CRISIL BB 3.1 Assigned Sri Balaganesan Spinners CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Sri Balaganesan Spinners Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 6.9 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Laxmi Timbers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Siddhi Freezers and Exporters Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Suyog Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 97.5 Reaffirmed Suyog Electricals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 7.5 Reaffirmed Suyog Electricals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac T Line Infra Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 50 Assigned T Line Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B 5 Assigned Tonza Paper LLP CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Tonza Paper LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tonza Paper LLP TL CRISIL B+ 74.4 Reaffirmed Turbhe Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16 Assigned Loan Fac Turbhe Chemicals Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Vinaykumar & Co. Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 110 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL BB- Vital Chemtech LLP CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 