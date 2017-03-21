Mar 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 20, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Busthan Al Wathaniya Export Packing CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4 Busthan Al Wathaniya Foreign Bill CRISIL D 30 Downgraded Negotiation from CRISIL A4 Carrier Engineers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Chicago Constructions International Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Ltd Gaurav Earthmoving Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Gawar Construction Ltd BG CRISIL A1 8550 Reaffirmed Gawar Construction Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 1100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gawar Construction Ltd CP CRISIL A1 250 Assigned Hi-Tech Sweet Water Technologies Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Sweet Water Technologies Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Commercial Credit Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.2000 crore) Jesmajo Industrial Fabrications BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Karnataka Pvt Ltd Kavumkal Road Builders BG CRISIL A4 25.6 Reaffirmed Kumaran Filaments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Kumaran Filaments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 130.5 Assigned My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed R. P. Industries - New Delhi LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Rachitech Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Ram Ratna International Bill Purchase - CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Ram Ratna International Packing Credit CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Ray Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A3 600 Reaffirmed Ray Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed RSPL Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed RSPL Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.200 Crore) S. S. Constructions - Hyderabad BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Shri Gajanan Engineering Services BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed South City Projects (Kolkata) Ltd BG CRISIL A2 123.6 Reaffirmed South City Projects (Kolkata) Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A2 280 Reaffirmed Sreedhanya Construction Co BG CRISIL A3 350 Assigned Sri Sainath Industry Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 320 Assigned Sri Vignesh Yarns Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Sri Vignesh Yarns Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Srinivasa Cystine Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2 Reaffirmed Srinivasa Cystine Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 38 Reaffirmed Swam Pneumatics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 160 Reaffirmed Swam Pneumatics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Transpek Industry Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 4 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Transpek Industry Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 450 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Transpek Industry Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A2+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 (Enhanced from Rs.18.61 Crore) Winsun Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 16 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Transpek Industry Ltd FD Programme FA 226.2 Upgraded from FA- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhitech Energycon Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Abhitech Energycon Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 26.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Abhitech Energycon Ltd TL CRISIL BB 28.6 Reaffirmed Bommidala Purnaiah Holdings Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL C 242 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Bommidala Purnaiah Holdings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 7.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Bommidala Purnaiah Holdings Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL C 48 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Busthan Al Wathaniya TL CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Carrier Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Carrier Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 7 Reaffirmed Carrier Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 73 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chicago Constructions International Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 80 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB Dipti Spaces Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 700 Assigned DJ Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- DJ Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 5994 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- DJ Energy Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Gaurav Earthmoving Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Gaurav Earthmoving Equipments Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Fac Gaurav Earthmoving Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Limits Gawar Construction Ltd BG* CRISIL A 850 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit for cash credit of Rs.85 crore Gawar Construction Ltd CC CRISIL A 550 Reaffirmed Gawar Construction Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A 950 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Sweet Water Technologies Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 700 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Sweet Water Technologies Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB 1.4 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Commercial Credit Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 4805.5 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Commercial Credit Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 20194.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indiabulls Commercial Credit Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 14500 Reaffirmed J. K. Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed J. K. Rice Mills Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 15 Assigned Jesmajo Industrial Fabrications Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Karnataka Pvt Ltd Fac Jesmajo Industrial Fabrications Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Karnataka Pvt Ltd Loan Fac JKR Sona Mandi Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed JKR Sona Mandi Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Kairali Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Kavumkal Road Builders CC CRISIL B+ 74 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kavumkal Road Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Kumaran Filaments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1.6 Assigned Kumaran Filaments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 97.9 Assigned Lajjya Steels Ltd CC CRISIL D 180 Downgraded from CRISIL B Lajjya Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Lajjya Steels Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 15 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Corporate Credit CCR AAA - Reaffirmed Ltd Rating My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 924 Reaffirmed Fac My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 61 Reaffirmed Loan Fac My Car (Pune) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Nandyal Municipality Corporate Credit CCR BB+ - Reaffirmed Rating Narbada Dairy Foods And Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Assigned Narbada Dairy Foods And Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 79.4 Assigned Nishit Aggarwal Krishi Sewa Kendra Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Pal Frozen Foods CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Pal Frozen Foods TL CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Peejay Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Peejay Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 64 Assigned Prozone Intu Developers Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL B+ 1950 Assigned Prozone Intu Developers Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL B+ 1050 Reaffirmed R. P. Industries - New Delhi CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed R. P. Industries - New Delhi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R. P. Industries - New Delhi TL CRISIL BB- 3.6 Reaffirmed Rachitech Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Ray Engineering Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed RSPL Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 2390 Reaffirmed RSPL Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 857.3 Reaffirmed RSPL Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AA- 292.7 Reaffirmed Limits RSPL Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 20000 Assigned RSPL Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed S. S. Constructions - Hyderabad Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB S. S. Constructions - Hyderabad Proposed BG CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB S. S. Constructions - Hyderabad Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB Shree Tirupati Jee Filling Station Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 642.3 Reaffirmed Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 89.5 Reaffirmed Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 112.5 Reaffirmed Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL D 412.5 Reaffirmed Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 391.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 212 Reaffirmed Shri Gajanan Engineering Services CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Shri Wardhman Academy For Technical Overdraft CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Education, Jabalpur Shri Wardhman Academy For Technical Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 11 Reaffirmed Education, Jabalpur Loan Fac Shri Wardhman Academy For Technical TL CRISIL BB- 24 Reaffirmed Education, Jabalpur Shri Wardhman Takniki Shiksha Samiti, Overdraft CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Jabalpur Shri Wardhman Takniki Shiksha Samiti, TL CRISIL B 67 Reaffirmed Jabalpur South City Projects (Kolkata) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 857.7 Reaffirmed Sreedhanya Construction Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 3 Assigned Loan Fac Sreedhanya Construction Co Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 247 Assigned Sri Sainath Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reassigned Sri Vignesh Yarns Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Sri Vignesh Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Sri Vignesh Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 70.5 Reaffirmed Srinivasa Cystine Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed State Bank of Hyderabad Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA+ 2000 Assigned (Under Basel III) State Bank of Hyderabad Upper Tier-II CRISIL AAA 17500 Reaffirmed Bonds (under Basel II) State Bank of Hyderabad Tier- CRISIL AAA 6850 Reaffirmed I Perpetual Bonds (under Basel II) State Bank of Hyderabad Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 3930 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) STS Products Inc. CC CRISIL BBB- 113.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ STS Products Inc. Suyog Logistics Park Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB+ 280 Assigned Discounting Loan (SO) Swam Pneumatics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Tirupati Municipal Corporation Corporate Credit CCR BBB - Reaffirmed Rating Transpek Industry Ltd CC CRISIL A- 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Transpek Industry Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 95.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Transpek Industry Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Transpek Industry Ltd TL CRISIL A- 194.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Uttar Urja Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Uttar Urja Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 4805 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Uttar Urja Projects Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 400 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Winsun Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B Winsun Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 14 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Winsun Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 