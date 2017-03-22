Mar 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 21, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R. Thermosets Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 74 Reaffirmed Aaditya Construction BG CRISIL A4 108 Assigned Amore Jewels Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 500 Reaffirmed Balaji Extrusions and Cables Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Balaji Extrusions and Cables Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 17.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Bhoomi Natural Products and Exports Pvt Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Ltd Foreign Currency Bhoomika Garments Pvt Ltd Foreign Demand CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase Bhoomika Garments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Bhoomika Garments Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac CMI FPE Ltd LOC^ CRISIL 1475 Withdrawal A2(Notice of Withdrawal) Credit Suisse AG CD CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.1500 Crore) Global Heavy Engineering industries - BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Assigned Bhopal Hindustan Zinc Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 2300 Reaffirmed Hindustan Zinc Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 10800 Reaffirmed Impression Furniture Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 India Steel Continental Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned India Steel Continental Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned M/s M.P. Agarwalla BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed MPS Telecom Pvt. Ltd. Proposed NFBL CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed MPS Telecom Pvt. Ltd. Standby LOC CRISIL A3+ 600 Reaffirmed National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Rs.23000 Crore CP CRISIL A1+ 0 Reaffirmed Development National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Rs.10000 Crore CRISIL A1+ 0 Reaffirmed Development One-Year CDs Programme Paras Glass Ware Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30.2 Reaffirmed Periyar Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Plazma Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reassigned Ray Constructions Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 320 Reaffirmed Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ TATA Sky Ltd ST Bk Fac@@ CRISIL A1+ 5980 Reaffirmed @@Interchangeable with short-term loan, purchase invoicing financing, purchase bill discounting, and non-fund-based facilities. Verity Spintex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Vishwaa Apparels Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Discounting Vishwaa Apparels Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Vishwanath Singh Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Vivan Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Vodafone India Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 186903.8Reaffirmed Vodafone India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 5113.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R. Thermosets Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 125 Reaffirmed Aaditya Construction CC CRISIL B+ 12 Assigned Alchemy Techsol India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Amore Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Amore Jewels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 220 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amore Jewels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Credit Aurangabad Divisional Life Insurance LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Employees Co-Operative Credit Society Ltd Bag Poly Enterprises TL CRISIL B+ 28.2 Assigned Bag Poly Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 21.4 Assigned Loan Fac Bag Poly Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 20.4 Assigned Bag Poly Enterprises Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Balaji Extrusions and Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 77.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Balaji Extrusions and Cables Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 4.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Balaji Extrusions and Cables Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 80.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Bayer Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 40 Reaffirmed CMI FPE Ltd CC@ CRISIL BBB+ 475 Reaffirmed CMI FPE Ltd CC@ Withdrawal 25 Withdrawal CMI FPE Ltd TL Withdrawal 300 Withdrawal CMI FPE Ltd LOC^ Withdrawal 25 Withdrawal Gajanan Siddhivinayak Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Global Heavy Engineering industries - TL CRISIL B 14.3 Assigned Bhopal Global Heavy Engineering industries - Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 38.2 Assigned Bhopal Loan Fac Global Heavy Engineering industries - CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned Bhopal Goodearth Minchem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Goodearth Minchem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Hindustan Zinc Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL AAA 1500 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with fund-based facilities Hindustan Zinc Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AAA 5200 Reaffirmed Hindustan Zinc Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AAA 200 Reaffirmed Impression Furniture Industries CC CRISIL BB- 44 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Impression Furniture Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Impression Furniture Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 4.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ India Steel Continental Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 117.7 Assigned India Steel Continental Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 1250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* *Interchangeable with short term facilities Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 6750 Reaffirmed M/s M.P. Agarwalla CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed M/s M.P. Agarwalla Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Motherson Auto Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 1740 Assigned Motherson Auto Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 10 Assigned Loan Fac MPS Telecom Pvt. Ltd. Vendor Bill CRISIL BBB 1000 Reaffirmed Discounting Limits Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 708 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 4242 Reaffirmed National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Rs.4000 Crore CRISIL AAA 0 Assigned Development Bond Issue National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Bonds Rs.114000 CRISIL AAA 0 Reaffirmed Development Crore National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Tax-Free Bonds at CRISIL AAA 0 Reaffirmed Development Rs.5000 Crore National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Rs.100 Crore FD FAAA 0 Reaffirmed Development Programme P&M and Hi Tech Infrastructures LLP CC CRISIL D 400 Reaffirmed Paras Glass Ware Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Paras Glass Ware Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Periyar Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B Periyar Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Periyar Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B Plazma Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Plazma Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Plazma Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 200 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Purple Medical Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed Purple Medical Solutions Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 6.1 Reaffirmed Purple Medical Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 3.1 Assigned Purple Medical Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed Purple Medical Solutions Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 6.1 Reaffirmed Purple Medical Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 3.1 Assigned Purple Medical Solutions Pvt Ltd TL Withdrawal 24.8 Assigned Purple Medical Solutions Pvt Ltd TL Withdrawal 24.8 Assigned Ray Constructions Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 200 Withdrawal Loan Fac Ray Constructions Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Sarna Marbles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Sarna Marbles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 70.8 Assigned Loan Fac Sarna Marbles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 29.2 Assigned Sri Saravana Constructions Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Fac Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Hatcharies Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Hatcharies TL CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 3250 Reaffirmed Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 3750 Reaffirmed Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac TATA Sky Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CRISIL A+ 28000 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with buyer's credit, working capital demand loan, and non-fund-based facilities Trimula G Basmati Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 142.5 Reaffirmed Unimarck Pharma (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Unimarck Pharma (India) Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Verity Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Verity Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 123.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Vishwaa Apparels CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Vishwaa Apparels Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB- 24 Reaffirmed Vishwaa Apparels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 36 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vishwanath Singh Enterprises Proposed BG CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Vishwanath Singh Enterprises CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Vivan Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Vivan Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 11 Reaffirmed Vmax Power Controls Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Assigned Vmax Power Controls Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL B 22 Assigned Vodafone India Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 15000 Reaffirmed Vodafone India Ltd External CRISIL AA 1990.4 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings^ ^ Facility of Rs.199.03 crore is INR equivalent of USD 44 million hedged at Rs.45.2350/USD Vodafone India Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL AA 30000 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable between Vodafone India Ltd and Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd Vodafone India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Vodafone India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5780 Reaffirmed Loan Fac VST Spintex India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed VST Spintex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed VST Spintex India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac VST Spintex India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 4.3 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.