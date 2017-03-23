Mar 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 22, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aspen Shaving Products LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 1000 Notice of Withdrawal Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 2900 Notice of Withdrawal Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 4500 Notice of Withdrawal Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 7850 Notice of Withdrawal Bharat Aluminium Co. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Withdrawn *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Withdrawn *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 63500 Reaffirmed Gruh Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 55000 Reaffirmed INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 35000 Withdrawn *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed Kanohar Electricals Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1400 Reaffirmed Kanohar Electricals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Assigned Lansh Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned M. A. Ambhore BG CRISIL A4 17.5 Reaffirmed M. A. Ambhore Proposed BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed MA Mahamaya Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.4 Assigned Manoj Cables Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Nagman Instruments and Electronics Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Ltd Navnit Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 209.4 Reaffirmed O. P. S. International LOC CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed OM Prakash Satish Kumar LOC CRISIL A4 230 Reaffirmed Optiemus Infracom Ltd Bill Discounting# CRISIL A2+ 310 Rating watch with Developing implications #Includes sub-limit of Rs 10 crore for letter of credit/bank guarantee. Optiemus Infracom Ltd LOC & BG$ CRISIL A2+ 350 # $Includes sub-limit of inland/foreign letter of credit Rs 35 crore Optiemus Infracom Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 650 # Optiemus Infracom Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2+ 900 # Panasian Construction Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Pooja Trading Corporation Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned S.S. Spinning Mills LOC CRISIL A3+ 55 Reaffirmed Safa Enterprises Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 60 Upgraded from Negotiation CRISIL A4 Safa Enterprises Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 48 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Safa Enterprises Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 12 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 Satabdi Tea Processing Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 5 Assigned Selva Stone Export Ltd Import Payment CRISIL A4 58.8 Reaffirmed Deferred Credit Selva Stone Export Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Shreyas Relay Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 70 Reaffirmed Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 50 # Spentagon Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Sunbeam Generators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Sunbond Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 17500 Reaffirmed Supertex Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reassigned Symtronics Automation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Technical Products Corporation Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Technical Products Corporation Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Vardhman Plastochem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 4 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd EPCG Guarantee CRISIL A1+ 30321.2 Reaffirmed (ST)# # Equivalent to USD 450 million, 1 USD=INR 67.38 Vedanta Ltd Non-FBL* CRISIL A1+ 159250 Reaffirmed * Non-fund-based limit of Rs 1500 crore interchangeable with fund-based limit Vedanta Ltd EPCG Guarantee CRISIL A1+ 30321.2 Reaffirmed (ST)# # Equivalent to USD 450 million, 1 USD=INR 67.38 Vedanta Ltd Non-FBL* CRISIL A1+ 159250 Reaffirmed * Non-fund-based limit of Rs 1500 crore interchangeable with fund-based limit VR Earth Movers and Constructions Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 7 Assigned Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gruh Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhi Diagnostic Imagings Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB- 61.8 Reaffirmed Abhi Diagnostic Imagings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 88.2 Reaffirmed Aspen Shaving Products Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Limits Aspen Shaving Products LT Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Aspen Shaving Products CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Bajwa Developers Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 180 Assigned Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 2500 Notice of Withdrawal Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1500 Notice of Withdrawal C H Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed C H Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Devi Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed Devi Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 11800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 13300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 12000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **interchangeable with short term bank facilities ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA 1200 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **interchangeable with short term bank facilities Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac^ ^Interchangeable between short term and long term Gruh Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 8000 Assigned Gruh Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed Gruh Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 1150 Reaffirmed Gruh Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 13500 Reaffirmed Gruh Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 350 Reaffirmed Kanohar Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Kanohar Electricals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 17 Assigned Kanohar Electricals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 43 Assigned Loan Fac Krishna Vasudeva Foods And Derivatives CC CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Krishna Vasudeva Foods And Derivatives LT Loan CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Lansh Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Lansh Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned M. A. Ambhore CC CRISIL B 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ M. A. Ambhore Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 15 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ MA Mahamaya Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned MA Mahamaya Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 19 Assigned Manoj Cables Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Assigned Manoj Cables Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Credit Nagman Instruments and Electronics Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 65 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Nagman Instruments and Electronics Pvt Export Packing CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Ltd Credit Nagman Instruments and Electronics Pvt CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Ltd Navnit Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 370 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Navnit Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 2276.8 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB Navnit Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 393.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB O. P. S. International CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed OM Prakash Satish Kumar CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Optiemus Infracom Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 200 # *Includes sub-limit of Rs 55 crore for bill discounting/invoice funding. Optiemus Infracom Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A- 50 # Optiemus Infracom Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A- 100 # Optiemus Infracom Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1972.9 # Optiemus Infracom Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1787.1 # Panasian Construction Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Panasian Construction Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Paras Nutritions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Paras Nutritions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 32.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Paras Nutritions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 17.6 Reaffirmed Pooja Trading Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed S.S. Spinning Mills CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed S.S. Spinning Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned Loan Fac S.S. Spinning Mills LT Loan CRISIL BBB 75 Assigned Satabdi Tea Processing Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 77.5 Assigned Satabdi Tea Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned Selva Stone Export Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 22 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Selva Stone Export Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Shreyas Relay Systems Ltd CC CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Shreyas Relay Systems Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A- 30 Reaffirmed Limits Shreyas Relay Systems Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A- 863.5 Reaffirmed Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 2769.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Ltd TL CRISIL A- 377.2 Reaffirmed Siddhivinayak Aesthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL C Siddhivinayak Aesthetics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL C Spentagon Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Spentagon Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sunbeam Generators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed Sunbeam Generators Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 26.2 Reaffirmed Sunbond Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Sunbond Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sunbond Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA+ 12000 Assigned Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 45500 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 6500 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Supertex Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Supertex Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 35 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- Supertex Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Symtronics Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Symtronics Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL AA-(SO) 7620 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL AA-(SO) 3900 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC CRISIL AA-(SO) 1700 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA-(SO) 32500 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA-(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Programme Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 5000 Assigned Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 115683 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Vardhman Plastochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Vardhman Plastochem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 56 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vedanta Ltd External CRISIL AA- 33091 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Vedanta Ltd FB Fac** CRISIL AA- 47300 Reaffirmed **Fund-based limit completely interchangeable with non-fund-based limit Vedanta Ltd Non-FBL## CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed ## Capex LC limit, interchangeable with operational Non Fund based Limits Vedanta Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 142450 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 10000 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd FB Fac** Withdrawal 2450 Withdrawn **Fund-based limit completely interchangeable with non-fund-based limit Vedanta Ltd Non-FBL* Withdrawal 780 Withdrawn * Non-fund-based limit of Rs 1500 crore interchangeable with fund-based limit Vedanta Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 10479.9 Withdrawn Loan Fac Vedanta Ltd FB Fac** Withdrawal 2450 Reaffirmed Capex LC limit, interchangeable with operational Non Fund based Limits Vedanta Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 142450 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 10000 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd External CRISIL AA- 33091 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Vedanta Ltd FB Fac** CRISIL AA- 47300 Reaffirmed **Fund-based limit completely interchangeable with non-fund-based limit Vedanta Ltd Non-FBL## CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed ## Capex LC limit, interchangeable with operational Non Fund based Limits Vedanta Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 142450 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 10000 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd FB Fac** Withdrawal 2450 Withdrawn **Fund-based limit completely interchangeable with non-fund-based limit Vedanta Ltd Non-FBL* Withdrawal 780 Withdrawn * Non-fund-based limit of Rs 1500 crore interchangeable with fund-based limit Vedanta Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 10479.9 Withdrawn Loan Fac Vedanta Ltd FB Fac** Withdrawal 2450 Reaffirmed **Fund-based limit completely interchangeable with non-fund-based limit Vedanta Ltd Non-FBL* Withdrawal 780 Reaffirmed * Non-fund-based limit of Rs 1500 crore interchangeable with fund-based limit Vedanta Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 10479.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac VR Earth Movers and Constructions Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30.8 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)