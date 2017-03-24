Mar 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 23, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1212.5 Reaffirmed Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 750 Reaffirmed Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A2+ 450 Reaffirmed Discounting Aster Industries Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 240 Reaffirmed Bangalore Paper Store LOC CRISIL A4 170 Reaffirmed Bayer Bioscience Pvt Ltd Non-FBL# CRISIL A1+ 4.2 Reaffirmed # comprises letter of credit and bank guarantee (fully interchangeable) Bayer Cropscience Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal - CRISIL PP- MLD 12000 Reaffirmed Protected Mkt A1+r Linked Debentures Galaxy Machinery Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Galaxy Machinery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Grand Marine Foods Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 120 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 Grand Marine Foods Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from Negotiation CRISIL A4 GOL Offshore Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 1500 Reaffirmed Himatsingka Seide Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 55 Reaffirmed Himatsingka Seide Ltd Export Finance CRISIL A2+ 1000 Reaffirmed Limit* *Interchangeable with bills discounting and export factoring Himatsingka Seide Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 2140 Reaffirmed Himatsingka Seide Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A2+ 1850 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with bills discounting Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd LOC% CRISIL A2 350 Reaffirmed %Interchangeable with upto maximum of Rs.15 Crores for buyers' credit Lubrizol India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed Lubrizol India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed Lubrizol India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with standby letter of credit Lucas-TVS Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed CP) Lucas-TVS Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 2350 Reaffirmed Manu Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Manu Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed MBG Commodities Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 3250 Reaffirmed Meenu Creation LLP Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Discounting Meenu Creation LLP Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Meenu Creation LLP Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Navkar Transcore Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 180 Reaffirmed Neptune Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Neptune Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed NSC Projects Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned NSC Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 350 Assigned Offshore Infrastructures Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5020 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Offshore Infrastructures Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A2+ 480 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 P.K. Construction Shimla Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed PICL (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 120 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency PICL (India) Pvt Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL A2+ 80 Reaffirmed Discounting PNB Gilts Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Popular Enterprise BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Popular Enterprise BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 16000 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 46000 Reaffirmed CP)** ** PGCIL intends to raise short-term working capital loans against this programme RD Dynamech Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Notice of Withdrawal RD Dynamech Infra Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Notice of Withdrawal Shiv Durga Constructions and BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Engineerings Pvt Ltd Shogini Technoarts Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Siva Stones INC Export Packing CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Credit TATA AutoComp Hendrickson Suspensions BG CRISIL A1+ 30 # Pvt Ltd TATA AutoComp Hendrickson Suspensions LOC* CRISIL A1+ 85 # Pvt Ltd *Interchangeable with bank guarantee or buyer's credit of the order of Rs.6.5 Crore Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bank guarantee Tata Ficosa Automotive Systems Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 75 Reaffirmed Tata Ficosa Automotive Systems Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2+ 90 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.2.0 Crore Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Bill Discounting** CRISIL A1+ 190 Reaffirmed ** Includes letter of credit-backed sales bill discounting up to Rs.3 crore Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 60 Reaffirmed Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Torrent Power Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 22610 Reaffirmed Torrent Power Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Torrent Power Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Varahi Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 155 Reaffirmed Varahi Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 220 Reaffirmed Vardhman Stampings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Vardhman Stampings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 600 Reaffirmed Vardhman Stampings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Vardhman Stampings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 600 Reaffirmed Yatin Steels India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 3690 Notice of Withdrawal MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Beardsell Ltd FD Programme FB+ 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhay Ispat (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1415 Reaffirmed Abhay Ispat (India) Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Abhay Ispat (India) Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB- 500 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Aiswarya Silks CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Aiswarya Silks LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Aiswarya Silks Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Credit Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 637.5 Reaffirmed Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A- 725 Reaffirmed Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 181.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 428.9 Reaffirmed Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL A- 772.6 Reaffirmed Aster Industries Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Aster Industries CC CRISIL B+ 12 Assigned Aster Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 18 Assigned Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 170 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with bank guarantee and letter of credit up to Rs 5.00 Crore; and with working capital demand loan, short-term loan, letter of credit, bank guarantee, and export credit up to Rs 9.00 Crore Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bangalore Paper Store CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Bayer Bioscience Pvt Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA 255.8 Reaffirmed Bayer Cropscience Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AA+ 1125.5 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with cash credit, overdraft, short-term loans, letter of credit, and bank guarantee Bayer Cropscience Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 154.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bayer Cropscience Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AA+ 1125.5 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with cash credit, overdraft, short-term loans, letter of credit, and bank guarantee Bayer Cropscience Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 154.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bayer Vapi Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 130 Reaffirmed Bayer Vapi Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AA+ 50 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities Bayer Vapi Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Brijlax Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Brijlax Auto Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from Financing Scheme CRISIL B (e - DFS) Brijlax Auto Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B Brijlax Auto Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 11.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B ECL Finance Ltd CC CRISIL AA 20800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 46477.8 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 25022.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **interchangeable with short term bank facilities ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 12000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 20000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 9300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP- MLD 11900 Reaffirmed Protected Equity Aar Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP- MLD 350 Reaffirmed Protected Aar Commoptionally convertible debentureity Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd LT Principal CRISIL PP- MLD 5000 Reaffirmed Protected Market Aar Linked Debentures Elroy Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Elroy Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme (e - DFS) Elroy Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL BB 120 Assigned Funding Elroy Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Elroy Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme (e - DFS) Elroy Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL BB 120 Assigned Funding Galaxy Machinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Galaxy Machinery Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 17 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Galaxy Machinery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 73 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Gemini Equipment and Rentals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 45.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gemini Equipment and Rentals Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 104.5 Reaffirmed GOL Offshore Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 1850 Reaffirmed GOL Offshore Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 8020 Reaffirmed GOL Offshore Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL D 650 Reaffirmed GOL Offshore Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2980 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Grand Marine Foods LT Loan CRISIL BB- 0.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Grand Marine Foods Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 6.1 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ Himatsingka Seide Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 2.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Himatsingka Seide Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A- 116.1 Reaffirmed Himatsingka Seide Ltd TL CRISIL A- 10648 Reaffirmed Himatsingka Seide Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A- 450 Assigned Himatsingka Seide Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 200 Assigned Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd CC^^ CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed ^^Interchangeable with upto maximum of Rs. 20 crores for working capital demand loan, Rs. 15 crores for Export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency / export bill discounting/ export bill negotiation Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd CC@@ CRISIL BBB+ 660 Reaffirmed @@Includes sublimit of Rs. 33 crores for working capital demand loan, Rs. 15 crores for export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency / export bill Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd CC& CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed &Fully interchangeability with fund based working capital and letter of credit, includes a sublimit for standby line of credit of Rs. 15 Crores for onward lending of working capital limits to the borrower's subsidiary 'Laxmi Petrochem Middle East FZE' in Dubai Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 95 Reaffirmed Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 589.7 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd LOC@@@ CRISIL BBB+ 750 Reaffirmed @@@Fully interchangeability with fund based working capital and letter of credit, includes sublimit of Rs. 65 crores for buyers credit, Rs.49 crores for export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency / export bill discounting/ export bill negotiation, Rs. 10 Crores for cash credit, Rs. 5 Crores for working capital demand loan Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd LOC! CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed ! Fully interchangeability with buyers credit, cash credit, working capital demand loan, export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency, post shipment credit/ post shipment in foreign currency, sale invoice discounting Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with Rs. 50 Crores for cash credit Lubrizol India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 60 Reaffirmed Lucas-TVS Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 1245 Reaffirmed Manu Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Manu Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Manu Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Manu Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maruti Industries CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Maruti Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MBG Commodities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed MBG Commodities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Meenu Creation LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthuraja Modern Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Muthuraja Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Muthuraja Modern Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac National Electronics CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Navkar Transcore Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Neptune Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BB NSC Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Offshore Infrastructures Ltd CC CRISIL A- 600 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Offshore Infrastructures Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Offshore Infrastructures Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 250 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ P.K. Construction Shimla Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Reaffirmed P.S. Bhat Brother CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed P.S. Bhat Brother Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed P.S. Bhat Brother Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Paramashiva Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Paramashiva Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Parv Metal Processing Co. CC CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Parv Metal Processing Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- PICL (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 130 Reaffirmed PICL (India) Pvt Ltd FB Fac CRISIL A- 125 Reaffirmed PICL (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 118.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PICL (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 31.5 Reaffirmed Popular Enterprise CC CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Popular Enterprise Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 72.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Popular Enterprise CC CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Popular Enterprise Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 72.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 90912 Reaffirmed Series (XLIII, XLIV and XLV)* * Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2016 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 53062.5 Reaffirmed (Series XXXIII and XXXIV)* * Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2016 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 24650 Reaffirmed (Series XXVIII and XXIX)* * Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2016 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 20150 Reaffirmed (Series XXIV, XXV, XXVI and XXVII)* * Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2016 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 1537.5 Reaffirmed (Series XXIII)* * Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2016 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 3450 Reaffirmed (Series XXII)* * Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2016 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 7162.5 Reaffirmed (Series XVII and XVIII)* * Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2016 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 1500 Reaffirmed (Series XVI)* * Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2016 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 2250 Reaffirmed (Series XV)* * Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2016 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 1956.3 Reaffirmed (Series XI, XII and XIII)* * Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2016 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 93681.3 Reaffirmed (Series XXXV, XXXVI, XXXVII, XXXVIII and XXXIX)* * Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2016 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 88300 Reaffirmed (Series XL, XLI and XLII)* * Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2016 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 12525 Reaffirmed (Series XIX, XX, and XXI)* * Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2016 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 40612.5 Reaffirmed (Series XXX, XXXI and XXXII)* * Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2016 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 108870 Reaffirmed Series (XLVI, XLVII, XLVIII and XLIX)* * Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2016 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 73260 Reaffirmed (Series L, LI and LII)* * Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2016 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 260000 Reaffirmed Programme (Enhanced from Rs.14,000 crore)# #Out of total amount of Rs 26,000 crore, PGCIL intends to raise Rs 12,000 crore as long term loans from banks. Ramkripa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 49.5 Reaffirmed Ramkripa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 25.5 Reaffirmed RD Dynamech Infra Pvt Ltd BG - 10 Withdrawal RD Dynamech Infra Pvt Ltd CC - 7.5 Withdrawal RD Dynamech Infra Pvt Ltd LT Loan - 0.8 Withdrawal RD Dynamech Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 12.6 Withdrawal Loan Fac RD Dynamech Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 7.5 Notice of Withdrawal Samasta Microfinance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 250 Assigned Loan Fac Shiv Durga Constructions and CC CRISIL B 27.5 Reaffirmed Engineerings Pvt Ltd Shiv Durga Constructions and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.5 Reaffirmed Engineerings Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Shiv Durga Constructions and TL CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Engineerings Pvt Ltd Shiv Durga Constructions and CC CRISIL B 27.5 Reaffirmed Engineerings Pvt Ltd Shiv Durga Constructions and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.5 Reaffirmed Engineerings Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Shiv Durga Constructions and TL CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Engineerings Pvt Ltd Shogini Technoarts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 280 Reaffirmed Shogini Technoarts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Siva Stones INC Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 3.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Siva Stones INC Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 3.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac TATA AutoComp Hendrickson Suspensions CC CRISIL A+ 15 # Pvt Ltd Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1450 Reaffirmed Tata Ficosa Automotive Systems Ltd CC CRISIL A- 65 Reaffirmed Tata Ficosa Automotive Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 16.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Bill Discounting***CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed ***Interchangeable with buyer's credit Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed *Credit exposure of Rs.1 crore as sub-limit for cash credit limit Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 877 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Torrent Power Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 8500 Reaffirmed Torrent Power Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 8590 Reaffirmed Torrent Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 79300 Reaffirmed Torrent Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 4950 Assigned Torrent Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed Torrent Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Torrent Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1750 Reaffirmed Torrent Power Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1750 Reaffirmed Varahi Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 570 Reaffirmed Varahi Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 122 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Varahi Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 713 Reaffirmed Vardhman Stampings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Vardhman Stampings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vardhman Stampings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Vardhman Stampings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vishal Papertech India Ltd TL CRISIL BB 110.3 Assigned Vishal Papertech India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.4 Assigned Loan Fac Vishal Papertech India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Assigned Vishal Papertech India Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 27.3 Assigned West Bengal Mfg. Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Yatin Steels India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 650 Notice of Withdrawal *Sublimits of letter of credit Yatin Steels India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 10 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 