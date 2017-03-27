Mar 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 24, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 2000 Notice of Ltd Withdrawal Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 15920 Notice of Ltd Withdrawal Agsons Agencies India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 700 Reaffirmed Aquapharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1300 Reaffirmed Arrow Powertech Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Arrow Powertech Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Ashirwad Construction Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Asian Leather Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Reaffirmed Asian Leather Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Credit Asian Leather Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Discounting Asian Leather Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 4 Reaffirmed Asian Leather Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Credit B.L. International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Bharat Exim and Trading Company Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Negotiation Bharat Exim and Trading Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 93.6 Reaffirmed Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 534450 Reaffirmed Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 15550 Reaffirmed Bhilai Engineering Works BG CRISIL A4 13 Reaffirmed Bhilai Engineering Works LOC CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed Cargill India Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Classic Binding Industries Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 100 Assigned DDN SFA Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed DEE Control and Electric Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed DEE Control and Electric Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Emmbros AutoComp Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1.2 Reaffirmed Garuda Infratech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D Grand Auto Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed Grover Zampa Vineyards Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Grover Zampa Vineyards Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4 26.5 Reaffirmed H.D. System Sales Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned HGE International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed HGE International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Highway Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 495.2 Reaffirmed India Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd. BG CRISIL A3+ 156.5 Reaffirmed India Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd. LOC* CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed India Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd. LOC CRISIL A3+ 43.5 Reaffirmed India Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd. ST Loan CRISIL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Jatson Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 32.5 Reaffirmed Laila Nutraceuticals Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Mahendra Rice Industry BG CRISIL A4+ 7 Assigned Mehta Petro-Refineries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Mehta Petro-Refineries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Modelama Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 770 Reaffirmed Credit Modelama Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 300 Reaffirmed Modelama Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 150 Assigned Credit Nandilath G-Mart Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Omega International Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Foreign Currency Pasupati Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25.1 Reaffirmed Pasupati Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 44.6 Reaffirmed Pasupati Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Prakash Chand Rai BG CRISIL A4 80.5 Reassigned Rajshekhar Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Sandoz Merchants Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Shib Dass Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Singhal Power Presses Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Singhal Power Presses Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Sonas - Bangalore BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned SPDD Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned SPI Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Sunpack Barrier Films Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Swiss Parenterals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Swiss Parenterals Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed #Includes sub-limit of buyer's credit of Rs.8 Crore Tirupati Basmati Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Forward from CRISIL A3 URSS Techservices Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 14 Reaffirmed Ved Sassomeccanica India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Ved Sassomeccanica India Pvt Ltd Capex LOC CRISIL A3+ 14 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Vihan Engineering Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 16 Reaffirmed under LOC VRC Constructions India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2130 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABC Inc CC CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone LT Loan CRISIL AA- 0 Reaffirmed Ltd Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone LT Loan CRISIL AA- 0 Reaffirmed Ltd Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone LT Loan CRISIL AA- 0 Reaffirmed Ltd Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL A 200 Assigned Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A 500 Assigned Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 300 Assigned Loan Fac Agarwal Fabtex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 125 Reaffirmed Agarwal Fabtex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Agsons Agencies India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Aquapharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Aquapharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A- Arrow Powertech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Loan Fac Arrow Powertech Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Arrow Powertech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Ashirwad Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Loan Fac Asian Leather Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 8 Reaffirmed Limits B.L. International Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed B.L. International Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 75.3 Reaffirmed Limits B.L. International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 186.5 Reaffirmed B.L. International Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 118.2 Reaffirmed Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 37500 Reaffirmed Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 12500 Reaffirmed Bhilai Engineering Works CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Bhilai Engineering Works TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Bodycare Creations Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 215 Reaffirmed Bodycare Creations Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 143 Reaffirmed Bodycare Creations Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 22 Reaffirmed Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co. Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 1000 Assigned Ltd Issue Classic Binding Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned DDN SFA Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed DDN SFA Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 67.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac DDN SFA Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 67.8 Reaffirmed Debogram Agro Industries LLP LT Loan CRISIL B 120 Assigned DEE Control and Electric Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Embiotic Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Emmbros AutoComp Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Emmbros AutoComp Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 29.6 Reaffirmed G3 Motors Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned G3 Motors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Assigned Loan Fac G3 Motors Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned G3 Motors Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned G3 Motors Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 140 Assigned Fac Ganapati India International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 400 Assigned Gartech Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Gartech Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Gartech Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 4.8 Reaffirmed Gartech Equipments Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 19.1 Assigned Garuda Infratech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 60 Upgraded from CRISIL D Garuda Infratech India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 170 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Golawala Diamonds Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Credit Golawala Diamonds Non-FBL CRISIL BB+ 8.2 Reaffirmed Golawala Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 180 Reaffirmed Credit Golawala Diamonds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Grand Auto Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed Grover Zampa Vineyards Ltd CC CRISIL B 135 Reaffirmed Grover Zampa Vineyards Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B 8.5 Reaffirmed Discounting H.D. System Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned HCL Technologies Ltd Corporate Credit CRISIL AAA 0 Reaffirmed Rating HGE International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Purchase HGE International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed HGE International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Highway Industries Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A 146.5 Reaffirmed Highway Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A 717.5 Reaffirmed Highway Industries Ltd CC$ CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed $ Fully interchangeable among letter of credit/buyers credit/bank guarantee facilities Highway Industries Ltd TL^^ CRISIL A 91.7 Reaffirmed ^^Fully interchangeable among capex letter of credit/buyers credit Highway Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 1006.6 Reaffirmed India Infradebt Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 2000 Assigned India Infradebt Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 40000 Reaffirmed India Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed India Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 580 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ishwarcharan Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 300 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jatson Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40.2 Reaffirmed Jatson Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1.2 Reaffirmed Kalinga Commercial Corporation Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 420 Assigned Kalinga Commercial Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 100 Assigned Loan Fac Kalinga Commercial Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL D 200 Assigned Kalinga Commercial Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL D 230 Assigned Krishna Ginning And Pressing Factory CC CRISIL BB- 53 Reaffirmed Kushal Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed Kushal Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5.5 Assigned Loan Fac Kushal Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 24.5 Assigned Laila Nutraceuticals LT Loan CRISIL BB 46.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Laila Nutraceuticals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 233.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Lecole Chempaka Society for Educare CC CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Lecole Chempaka Society for Educare Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 11 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lecole Chempaka Society for Educare TL CRISIL BB- 44 Reaffirmed Lion Insulation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Lion Insulation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 34 Assigned Lord Ganesh Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Mahendra Rice Industry CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Mahendra Rice Industry Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Assigned Limits Mehta Petro-Refineries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 270 Reaffirmed Mehta Petro-Refineries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mehta Petro-Refineries Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Mehta Petro-Refineries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Minaxi Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BB 155 Assigned Minaxi Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL BB 55 Assigned Modelama Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned Modelama Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 500 Assigned Loan Fac Mukti Firms Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B- 5 Assigned Mukti Firms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Assigned Mukti Firms Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 49 Assigned Nandilath G-Mart CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Nandilath G-Mart LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Nupur Heights Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Omega International Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Discounting Onora Hospitality Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Parthvimeda Panchgavy Utpad Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed Parthvimeda Panchgavy Utpad Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Pasupati Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 299.2 Reaffirmed Pasupati Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 51.7 Reaffirmed Discounting Pasupati Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 48.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pasupati Spinning and Weaving Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 59.1 Reaffirmed Pate Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 55 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Pate Developers TL CRISIL BB- 145 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Popular Vehicles and Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned Popular Vehicles and Services Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB 2225 Assigned Fac Popular Vehicles and Services Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 375.7 Assigned Popular Vehicles and Services Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL BBB 99.3 Assigned Prakash Chand Rai CC CRISIL B+ 9.5 Assigned PVR Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 3483.3 Reaffirmed Rajshekhar Constructions Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Overdraft Fac Rayontex Yarn Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Rayontex Yarn Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sakku Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 300 Assigned Sakku Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 500 Assigned Sakku Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Assigned Sandoz Merchants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Sapthavarna Builders Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Sapthavarna Builders Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 17 Reaffirmed Sapthavarna Builders Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Sapthavarna Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 33 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shib Dass Metals Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Shib Dass Metals Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Siddheshwari Paper Mill CC CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B Siddheshwari Paper Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Siddheshwari Paper Mill TL CRISIL B+ 49.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Singhal Power Presses Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Singhal Power Presses Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 141.7 Reaffirmed Sonas - Bangalore WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Sonas - Bangalore CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned SPDD Infra Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned SPI Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed SPI Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Rice Industry CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Rice Industry Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Limits Sunpack Barrier Films Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sunpack Barrier Films Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 29.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Sunpack Barrier Films Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Swarnsarita Gems Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed Swarnsarita Gems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Swiss Parenterals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Swiss Parenterals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Credit Swiss Parenterals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Purchase Swiss Parenterals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 64 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tapi Prestressed Products Ltd LOC CRISIL D 230 Assigned Tapi Prestressed Products Ltd BG CRISIL D 200 Assigned Tapi Prestressed Products Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Assigned Tirupati Basmati Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 435 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Tirupati Basmati Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 520 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB- Tirupati Basmati Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 175 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL BBB- Tirupati Basmati Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 35 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Tirupati Basmati Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 105 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB- Tirupati Basmati Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- URSS Techservices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Valli Murugan Tile Works & Chamber TL CRISIL B 35 Assigned Bricks Valli Murugan Tile Works & Chamber CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Bricks Valli Murugan Tile Works & Chamber Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Bricks Loan Fac Ved Sassomeccanica India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ved Sassomeccanica India Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB 44.5 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL BBB- Ved Sassomeccanica India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 6.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vihan Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Vihan Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 34.5 Reaffirmed Vihan Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5.5 Assigned Loan Fac Vikas Home Furnishing TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Vikas Home Furnishing CC CRISIL B+ 26 Assigned Vikas Home Furnishing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 44 Assigned Loan Fac VRC Constructions India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 260 Reaffirmed VRC Constructions India Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB 85 Reaffirmed VRC Constructions India Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned VRC Constructions India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 75 Assigned Wonderland Amusement Park Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Yasika Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Issuer not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL C Yasika Steels Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 15.1 Issuer not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL C Yasika Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50.6 Issuer not Loan Fac Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL C Yasika Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 6.8 Issuer not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL C Downgraded from CRISIL C Yasika Steels Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 47.5 Issuer not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL C -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.