Mar 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 27, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anil Kumar Biswal BG CRISIL A4 9 Reaffirmed Anil Kumar Biswal LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 2600 Reaffirmed Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 2600 Reaffirmed Deep Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 400 Reaffirmed Dhoot Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 280 Reaffirmed Dhoot Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 720 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dhoot Infrastructure Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 21.5 Reaffirmed GTZ India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5.9 Reaffirmed GTZ India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Hastalloy India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Himalayan Infracorp Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Himalayan Infracorp Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Integrated Enterprises India Ltd BG CRISIL A2 400 Reaffirmed Koshambh Multitred Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 325 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL A3 Koshambh Multitred Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Koshambh Multitred Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Koshambh Multitred Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 325 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL A3 Koshambh Multitred Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Koshambh Multitred Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Manisha Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 755 Reaffirmed Mittal Construction Unit BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Paresh Constructions and Foundations BG CRISIL A3 230 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd R R Durafabs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Shri Mohangarh Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned Shri Varalakshmi Company BG CRISIL A3+ 22 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Sneha Constructions BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed SRC Company Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Srini Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Srini Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed UCN Construction Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned UltraTech Cement Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 18000 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Vallabhaneni Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 355 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Vallabhaneni Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 355 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Vishwanath Singh Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd Bill Negotiation CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd Buyers Finance CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Wellcome Fisheries Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 800 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Wellcome Fisheries Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Wellcome Fisheries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amar Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Anil Kumar Biswal CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Anil Kumar Biswal Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 2200 Reaffirmed Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 8150 Reaffirmed Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 2200 Reaffirmed Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 8150 Reaffirmed Archana Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 86.9 Assigned Archana Hospitals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 13.1 Assigned Loan Fac Bank of Baroda Tier-II Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Bank of Baroda Lower Tier II Bond CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Bank of Baroda Tier I Perpetual CRISIL AAA 21500 Reaffirmed Bonds Bank of Baroda Upper Tier II Bond CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Centur Gems CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Centur Gems Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 86 Assigned Credit Chandan Realities Drop Line CRISIL B- 70 Downgraded Overdraft Fac from CRISIL CRISIL B Deep Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Deep Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Deep Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 156.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Deep Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1203.4 Reaffirmed Dhoot Infrastructure Projects Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BB+ 42 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan Dhoot Infrastructure Projects Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 700 Reaffirmed Dhoot Infrastructure Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 36.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac DSP BlackRock Liquidity Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Notice of withdrawal DSP BlackRock Ultra Short Term Fund Term Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable between long-term and short-term Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* *Interchangeable between long-term and short-term GTZ India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Upgraded from CRISIL B GTZ India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 24.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B Hastalloy India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Hastalloy India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Healthware Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Himalayan Infracorp Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed Himalayan Infracorp Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indchem Inc CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Integrated Enterprises India Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB 450 Reaffirmed Islamic Council For Productive EducationOverdraft CRISIL A- 170 Reaffirmed J B Publishing House Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- J B Publishing House Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- J. P. Industries CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ J. P. Industries CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Jindal Rolling Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Kalashreemukha CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Kalashreemukha Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac Kamal Cotton Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Kapil Enterprises Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Kapil Enterprises Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Credit Komal Texfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned Koshambh Multitred Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Koshambh Multitred Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 33.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Koshambh Multitred Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Koshambh Multitred Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 33.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Leeford Healthcare Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Upgraded from CRISIL Libertas IFMR Capital 2015 Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A 1800.1 Reaffirmed Libertas IFMR Capital 2015 Series A2 PTCs CRISIL BBB 19.1 Reaffirmed Lourdes Matha Catholic Educational WC TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Society Lourdes Matha Catholic Educational CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Society Lourdes Matha Catholic Educational Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Society Maad Mines and Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Maad Mines and Minerals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Maad Mines and Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Maad Mines and Minerals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Mahavir Rice Mill (Chamorshi) CC CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Mahavir Rice Mill (Chamorshi) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Manisha Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Reaffirmed Mittal Construction Unit CC CRISIL BB 110 Assigned Odisha Multispeciality Hospital And TL CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Trauma Care Centre Pvt Ltd Opulent Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 4 Reaffirmed Opulent Automobiles Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 95 Reaffirmed Opulent Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Palamoor Paper Products Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL D 110 Downgraded from CRISIL B Palamoor Paper Products Ltd. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B Paresh Constructions and Foundations CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Paresh Constructions and Foundations Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac R R Durafabs Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B RnP Marketing and Cargo Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 310 Reaffirmed S. K. Industries - Faridkot CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed S. K. Industries - Faridkot Cash TL CRISIL B 9.2 Reaffirmed S. K. Industries - Faridkot Proposed TL CRISIL B 0.8 Assigned Saffron Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 67.5 Assigned Satya Constructions LT Loan CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Sesa Minerals Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sesa Minerals Ltd LOC CRISIL B+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sesa Minerals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Shivdhan Boards Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 77.5 Reaffirmed Shivdhan Boards Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 11.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shiv-Raj Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Shiv-Raj Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Shree Balaji Steel Enterprises Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Shri Mohangarh Construction Co. Overdraft CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Shri Varalakshmi Company CC CRISIL BBB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Shri Varalakshmi Company Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 134.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sneha Constructions CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Sneha Constructions Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed SRC Company Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sri Nandha Educational Trust Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Sri Nandha Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 17 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Nandha Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB+ 147.7 Reaffirmed Sri Rudra Ginning Mill Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 12.8 Assigned Limits Sri Rudra Ginning Mill CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Sri Rudra Ginning Mill LT Loan CRISIL B 17.2 Assigned Sri Venkatarama Oil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 95 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatarama Oil Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 103.1 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatarama Oil Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 201.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Srini Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Srini Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 27.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Srini Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 190 Reaffirmed TMI Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 105 Reaffirmed Trident Infra Homes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 400 Reaffirmed UCN Construction Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned UltraTech Cement Ltd External CRISIL AAA 15687.4 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings UltraTech Cement Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AAA 8000 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 15052.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac UltraTech Cement Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 4000 Reaffirmed Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 14.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Unisource Papers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Vallabhaneni Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Vallabhaneni Constructions Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 40 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB+ Vallabhaneni Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Vallabhaneni Constructions Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 40 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB+ Vikhroli Corporate Park Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL A 5500 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan Vikhroli Corporate Park Pvt Ltd Overdraft Withdrawal 5440 Assigned Vishwanath Singh Enterprises CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 37 Reaffirmed Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 113 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Wellcome Fisheries Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB+ 87.1 Reaffirmed Wellcome Fisheries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 144.2 Reaffirmed Yash Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Yash Agro Industries TL CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 