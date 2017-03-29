US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Mar 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 28, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alchemist Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Alchemist Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Hind Hydraulics and Engineers(Prop. BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Hind Fluid Power Pvt Ltd) Pilot Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Pilot Industries Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Pilot Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 180 Reaffirmed Pilot Industries Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Pilot Industries Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed R. M. Katore BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed R. M. Katore Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Ram Sarup Murari Lal LOC CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aimil Pharmaceuticals India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 135 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Aimil Pharmaceuticals India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Aimil Pharmaceuticals India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 125 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Alchemist Foods Ltd CC CRISIL C 80 Upgraded from CRISIL D Alchemist Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 240 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Alchemist Foods Ltd CC CRISIL C 80 Upgraded from CRISIL D Alchemist Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 240 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Alchemist Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed Alchemist Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 198.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alchemist Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hind Hydraulics and Engineers(Prop. CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Hind Fluid Power Pvt Ltd) Hind Hydraulics and Engineers(Prop. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 98.9 Reaffirmed Hind Fluid Power Pvt Ltd) Loan Fac Hind Hydraulics and Engineers(Prop. TL CRISIL B+ 6.1 Reaffirmed Hind Fluid Power Pvt Ltd) KVR Autocars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- KVR Autocars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 150 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB- KVR Cars CC CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- KVR Cars Overdraft CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Pilot Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 900 Reaffirmed Pilot Industries Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Pilot Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 650 Reaffirmed R. M. Katore CC CRISIL BB 46 Reaffirmed Ram Sarup Murari Lal CC CRISIL B 17.5 Reaffirmed Skandashree Jewel Creations BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Skandashree Jewel Creations CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
