Mar 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 28, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alchemist Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Alchemist Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Hind Hydraulics and Engineers(Prop. BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Hind Fluid Power Pvt Ltd) Pilot Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Pilot Industries Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Pilot Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 180 Reaffirmed Pilot Industries Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Pilot Industries Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed R. M. Katore BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed R. M. Katore Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Ram Sarup Murari Lal LOC CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aimil Pharmaceuticals India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 135 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Aimil Pharmaceuticals India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Aimil Pharmaceuticals India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 125 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Alchemist Foods Ltd CC CRISIL C 80 Upgraded from CRISIL D Alchemist Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 240 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Alchemist Foods Ltd CC CRISIL C 80 Upgraded from CRISIL D Alchemist Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 240 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Alchemist Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed Alchemist Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 198.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alchemist Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hind Hydraulics and Engineers(Prop. CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Hind Fluid Power Pvt Ltd) Hind Hydraulics and Engineers(Prop. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 98.9 Reaffirmed Hind Fluid Power Pvt Ltd) Loan Fac Hind Hydraulics and Engineers(Prop. TL CRISIL B+ 6.1 Reaffirmed Hind Fluid Power Pvt Ltd) KVR Autocars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- KVR Autocars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 150 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB- KVR Cars CC CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- KVR Cars Overdraft CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Pilot Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 900 Reaffirmed Pilot Industries Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Pilot Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 650 Reaffirmed R. M. Katore CC CRISIL BB 46 Reaffirmed Ram Sarup Murari Lal CC CRISIL B 17.5 Reaffirmed Skandashree Jewel Creations BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Skandashree Jewel Creations CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)