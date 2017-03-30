Mar 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 29, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A S Marine Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned A S Marine Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Documentary Bills Purchase Akshaya Builders BG CRISIL A4+ 64 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Alliance International Tours And TravelsOverdraft CRISIL A4+ 11.1 Assigned Alliance International Tours And TravelsBG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Bachmann Industries India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Bombay JCB Earthmovers BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Cyper Pharma LOC CRISIL A4 2.7 Reaffirmed Data Patterns India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 425 Reaffirmed Digvijay Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Dhoot Resorts and Spa Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Export Import Bank of India ST CDs programme* CRISIL A1+ 153972.5Reaffirmed *Amount outstanding under long-term and short-term certificates of deposit programmes and commercial paper programme will not exceed Rs 15397.25 crore at any point in time Export Import Bank of India CP Programme* CRISIL A1+ 153972.5Reaffirmed *Amount outstanding under long-term and short-term certificates of deposit programmes and commercial paper programme will not exceed Rs 15397.25 crore at any point in time Extinct Fire Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Extinct Fire Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Filtra Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 55 Reaffirmed Filtra Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A2+ 35 Reaffirmed Discounting Finolex Industries Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 11927.5 Reaffirmed *Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee are interchangeable with buyer's credit. Finolex Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 1030 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL AA- Garv Udyog LOC CRISIL D 65 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Gharda Chemicals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 900 Reaffirmed Hari Om Industries - Rajim BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Haripack Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.3000 crore) Himangi Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Assigned IBC Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 IBC Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 300 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4 IBC Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 IBC Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 62 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4 Kalp Diamonds Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 4 Downgraded Forward from CRISIL A4+ Kalp Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL B+ 110 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ Keshava Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6.7 Reaffirmed Keshava Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Kremoint Pharma Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kremoint Pharma Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kremoint Pharma Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ MacBrout Engineering Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 30 Assigned MacBrout Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 3.5 Assigned MacBrout Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 186 Assigned Mohata Coal Company Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Navneet Education Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Peekay Agencies Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 25 Upgraded from under LOC CRISIL A4+ Peekay Agencies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Peekay Agencies Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 25 Assigned Peekay Dealer Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 45 Assigned S. Sony and Co. Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Satya Parkash And Bros Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 570 Assigned Savitri Education Foundation BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Shah Brothers - Mumbai BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Shah Brothers - Mumbai LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Shambhu Singh Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Shoppers Stop Ltd CP CRISIL A1 1000 Reaffirmed Shri Khatu Shyam Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Shri Khatu Shyam Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Siddhi Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Credit Sidhi Vinayak Cotspin Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 33.4 Reaffirmed Sri Jayajothi and Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 63.5 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatesh Iron and Alloys India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Assigned Sriyash Vyapaar Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Svasca Industries India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 85 Reaffirmed Svasca Industries India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Swet Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Techno Power Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 665 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Uklana Commodities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Vithal Castor Polyols Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Wins International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Wins International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anil Colour Industries Pvt Ltd FD FB+ 20 Reaffirmed Export Import Bank of India Term Deposit FAAA - Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A S Marine Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Adinath Foundations Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Akshaya Builders CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B Alliance International Tours And TravelsTL CRISIL BB- 48.8 Assigned Alliance International Tours And TravelsSecured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 8.3 Assigned Fac Alliance International Tours And TravelsProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 14.3 Assigned Loan Fac Alliance International Tours And TravelsCC CRISIL BB- 37.5 Assigned Allied India Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Allied India Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Anir Techpark Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1500 Assigned Loan Fac Bachmann Industries India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Balaji Rice Mill Key CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Balaji Rice Mill Open CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Balaji Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bombay JCB Earthmovers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Loan Fac Bombay JCB Earthmovers CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Crystal Ceramic Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 335 Reaffirmed Crystal Ceramic Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Crystal Ceramic Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Crystal Ceramic Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 530 Reaffirmed Cyper Pharma CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Cyper Pharma Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 17.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Data Patterns India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed Data Patterns India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 6.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Data Patterns India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 29 Reaffirmed Dhanlaxmi TMT Bars Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Dhanlaxmi TMT Bars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 240 Reaffirmed Dhoot Resorts and Spa Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 480 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Dhupar Brothers Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 21 Assigned Loan Fac Dhupar Brothers Trading Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 99 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Dhupar Brothers Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Dhupar Brothers Trading Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Digvijay Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Diya Automobiles CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Diya Motors CC CRISIL BB+ 58.5 Reaffirmed Elan Auto India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Elan Auto India Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 4 Reaffirmed Elan Auto India Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 46 Reaffirmed Export Import Bank of India Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA+ 11000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Export Import Bank of India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 30000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* *No term loans outstanding as on date Export Import Bank of India Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Export Import Bank of India LT CDs programme* CRISIL AAA 153972.5Reaffirmed *Amount outstanding under long-term and short-term certificates of deposit programmes and commercial paper programme will not exceed Rs 15397.25 crore at any point in time Extinct Fire Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 17.5 Reaffirmed Extinct Fire Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Filtra Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 110 Reaffirmed Filtra Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A- 55.1 Reaffirmed Filtra Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL A- 25.3 Reaffirmed Finolex Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA 825 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Flex Foods Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Ganesa Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Ganesh Rice Mills (Partnership) CC CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed Ganesh Rice Mills (Partnership) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 51.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ganesh Rice Mills (Partnership) TL CRISIL D 63.4 Reaffirmed Garv Udyog CC CRISIL D 42.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Garv Udyog TL CRISIL D 37.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Gharda Chemicals Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AA- 3150 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable between cash credit facility, working capital demand loan, packing credit, and bill discounting Goldcoin Polyplast CC CRISIL B+ 56.5 Reaffirmed Goldcoin Polyplast TL CRISIL B+ 83.5 Reaffirmed Haji Sheik Ismail Educational and CC CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed Charitable Trust Haji Sheik Ismail Educational and LT Loan CRISIL B- 105.8 Reaffirmed Charitable Trust Haji Sheik Ismail Educational and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 4.2 Reaffirmed Charitable Trust Loan Fac Hari Om Industries - Rajim CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned Haripack Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 16860 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 9280 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 3860 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hero FinCorp Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 1500 Assigned Hero FinCorp Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 7500 Assigned Hero FinCorp Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Himangi Foods Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 82.5 Assigned * Interchangeable with BG up to Rs.6 cr Holy Trinity Trust Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned IBC Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B- IBC Ltd Drop Line CRISIL D 128 Downgraded Overdraft Fac from CRISIL B- Jay Khodiyar Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Jay Khodiyar Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Kalp Diamonds Export Packing CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- Kalp Diamonds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Keshava Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Keshava Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Keshava Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 32.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kohinoor Agro Foods CC CRISIL B+ 57.5 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Agro Foods TL CRISIL B+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Agro Foods Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Kremoint Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Kremoint Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Lekh Raj Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) M. O. Poonnen Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Credit M. O. Poonnen CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned M. O. Poonnen Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac MacBrout Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 40 Assigned MacBrout Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 0.5 Assigned Loan Fac Mealite Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Mealite Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 31 Reaffirmed Middha Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Mohata Coal Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Motilal Dhoot Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 32.5 Assigned Motilal Dhoot Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 41.5 Assigned Motilal Dhoot Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 16 Assigned Oneworld Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1400 Reaffirmed Oneworld Retail Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 285 Reaffirmed Oneworld Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 87.5 Reaffirmed Oneworld Sourcing CC CRISIL BBB 430 Reaffirmed Oneworld Sourcing TL CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Paroha Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 250 Assigned Loan Fac Peekay Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Peekay Dealer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned PR.M. Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned PR.M. Modern Rice Mill WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Pune Tubes Manufacturing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B Pune Tubes Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 72.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Pune Tubes Manufacturing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 82.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Punjab Rice and General Mills CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Punjab Rice and General Mills Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Limits R. L. Industries CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed R. L. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajarajeshwari Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 59 Reaffirmed Rohan Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed Rohan Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Samasta Microfinance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 5.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Samasta Microfinance Ltd TL CRISIL A 794.7 Assigned Satya Parkash And Bros Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Savitri Education Foundation TL CRISIL BB+ 400 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Savitri Education Foundation Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Shah Brothers - Mumbai CC CRISIL BB 42.5 Reaffirmed Shah Brothers - Mumbai Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 37.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shalin Infrastructure Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Shambhu Singh Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Shri Khatu Shyam Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Siddhi Diamonds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Sidhi Vinayak Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Sidhi Vinayak Cotspin Ltd TL CRISIL BB 38.8 Reaffirmed Sivaram Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Sivaram Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 155 Reaffirmed Sre Parthasarathi Hotels Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B 130 Reaffirmed Sri Jayajothi and Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 377.5 Reaffirmed Sri Jayajothi and Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 1077.2 Reaffirmed Sri Jayajothi and Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Sri Jayajothi and Co. Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 318.5 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatesh Iron and Alloys India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 13 Reaffirmed Credit Sri Venkatesh Iron and Alloys India Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatesh Iron and Alloys India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 24 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Venkatesh Iron and Alloys India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Sunil Steels - Podiyadi CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Sunil Steels - Podiyadi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Svasca Industries India Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Reaffirmed Swet Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Swet Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed T.A. Sambandam and Mr. T.S. LT Loan CRISIL B- 52.2 Reaffirmed Shanmugasundaram T.A. Sambandam and Mr. T.S. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 7.8 Reaffirmed Shanmugasundaram Loan Fac Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd LT Rating CRISIL AA+ - Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 55182 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 11487 Reaffirmed Techno Power Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 135 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Techno Power Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 540 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Techno Power Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 160 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Tresor Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Venus P.P. Varadaraju Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL D Venus P.P. Varadaraju Spinning Mills LT Loan CRISIL B 24 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL D Venus P.P. Varadaraju Spinning Mills Proposed TL CRISIL B 26.4 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL D Vithal Castor Polyols Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Wins International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 45 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Wins International TL CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B Worldstar Fabrics LLP CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 