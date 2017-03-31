Mar 31 Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 30, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aero Club BG CRISIL A3+ 32.2 Reaffirmed Aero Club LOC CRISIL A3+ 873 Reaffirmed Alishan Veneer and Plywood Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Alishan Veneer and Plywood Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 360 Reaffirmed Amol Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 70 Notice of Withdrawal Amol Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Notice of Withdrawal Aqua Machineries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Aqua Machineries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Asha Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Ashish Timber Depot LOC CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed Axel Polymers Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Bhati Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Central Bank of India CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 200000 Reaffirmed Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals LOC* CRISIL A1+ 2800 Assigned Ltd Diasqua India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 320 Reaffirmed Credit Durasign Corporation Proposed BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Edimannickal Fashion Jewellery - BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned kanjirapally Entrack Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed Credit Enzal Chemicals India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Enzal Chemicals India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 26 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Gee Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Gulati Brothers Packing Credit CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Gulati Brothers Overdraft CRISIL A4 5 Assigned DMR Hospitals Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Indag Rubber Ltd ST Rating CRISIL A1+ 0 Assigned India Fashions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ India Fashions Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 65 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Indus Teqsite Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Indus Teqsite Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed J and S Construction BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Jai Ambey Wire Exim Pvt Ltd Composite WC Limit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Kamal Coach Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Kaneriya Oil Industries BG CRISIL A3+ 3 Reaffirmed Kapoor Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL A Kapoor Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 780 Issuer Not Credit & Export Cooperating; Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Downgraded from CRISIL A Kapoor Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 6 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL A Kodibail Import Export Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed M. M. Industries - Ramgarh LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Mallikarjun Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Mallikarjun Construction Co. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mansi International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Marwadi Commodity Broker Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 400 Reaffirmed Marwadi Shares and Finance Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2950 Reaffirmed National Bank For Agriculture and Rural CP CRISIL A1+ 230000 Reaffirmed Development National Bank For Agriculture and Rural One-Year CDs CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Development Programme New Spice Sales and Solutions Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 2050 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs 10 crore for bill discounting facility New Spice Sales and Solutions Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 1450 Reaffirmed New Spice Sales and Solutions Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 2050 Reaffirmed New Spice Sales and Solutions Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 1450 Reaffirmed Pratibha Electrical Contractor LLP BG CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed Pratibha Electrical Contractor LLP Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Pratibha Electrical Contractor LLP LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed PTC Energy Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 2500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pushpagiri Medical Society LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Assigned R. R. Enterprises - Mumbai BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Rai Bahadur Narain Singh Sugar Mills LtdBG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Ramaa Shyama Papers Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 6.9 Assigned Ramaa Shyama Papers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Rhythm Real Food Products Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4+ 23.7 Assigned Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme^@CRISIL A1+ 50000 Assigned ^ Borrowing programme for fiscal 2018 refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31). The overall limit for the long-term borrowing programme and the short-term borrowing programme is Rs.55000.0 crore. # Total incremental long-term bank borrowing and borrowings under the rated long-term bonds programme not to exceed Rs.50000.0 crore any point in time during fiscal 2018. The long-term borrowing programme includes tax-free bonds under Section 10 of the Income Tax Act 1961 and lower Tier II bonds. Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme$ CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed $ Borrowing programme for fiscal 2017 Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed Sarathy Coffee Curing Works Export Packing CRISIL A4 17 Reaffirmed Credit Sarathy Coffee Curing Works Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Sharp Tanks and Structurals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 260 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sharp Tanks and Structurals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shivaraja Impex Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Shivaraja Impex Company Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Ramani Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.2 Reaffirmed Stark Ridge Paper Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 11.7 Assigned Suresh Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Synokem Pharmaceuticals Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 10 Upgraded from under LOC CRISIL A3+ System Control and Automation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Tarawade Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed UPL Environmental Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed Wiintrack Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 85 Assigned Y.M.R. Constructions BG CRISIL A4 105 Reaffirmed Y.M.R. Constructions Overdraft CRISIL A4 42.5 Reaffirmed Young Industries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- National Bank For Agriculture and Rural FD Programme FAAA 1000 Reaffirmed Development PKF Finance Ltd FD FA- Reaffirmed Punjab Kashmir Finance Ltd FD FA- Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B Equipments Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Loan Fac A B Equipments CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned A B Equipments Channel Financing CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Aadhar Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 125 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL BB Aadhar Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 26.1 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL BB Adani Power Ltd LT Loan - 116023.3Withdrawal Adani Power Ltd BG CRISIL BB- 11654 Reaffirmed Adani Power Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 31120 Reaffirmed Adani Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 18817.9 Reaffirmed Adani Power Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB- 4000 Notice of Withdrawal Aero Club CC CRISIL BBB 2440 Reaffirmed Aero Club CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB 290 Reaffirmed Aero Club WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB 2270 Assigned Airports Authority of India LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 30000 Reaffirmed Programme Ajanta Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL D 140 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Ajanta Spintex Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 275 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Alishan Veneer and Plywood Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Alishan Veneer and Plywood Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 33 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Amol Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Notice of Withdrawal Amol Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 132.5 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal Aqua Machineries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Aqua Machineries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Arashu Clothing Company TL CRISIL BB- 4 Assigned Arashu Clothing Company CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Arashu Clothing Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16 Assigned Loan Fac Archeesh Health Care Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 100 Assigned Archeesh Health Care Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Limits Asha Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned Ashish Timber Depot CC CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Auto Centre Channel Financing CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Auto Centre Overdraft CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Axel Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Balraj Kumar Vinod Kumar Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Bhati Constructions LT Loan CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Bhati Constructions CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Blue Pink Apparels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Blue Pink Apparels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 16.7 Reaffirmed Boss Computers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Assigned Boss Computers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 35 Assigned Brijlax Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Brijlax Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Financing Schemee-DFS Brijlax Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Brijlax Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Financing Schemee-DFS Central Bank of India Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL A 5000 Downgraded Bond Issue Under from CRISIL Basel II A+/Negative Central Bank of India Upper Tier-II CRISIL A 6000 Downgraded Bonds Under Basel from CRISIL II A+/Negative Central Bank of India Tier-II Bond Issue CRISIL A+ 20000 Downgraded Under Basel III from CRISIL AA-/Negative Central Bank of India Lower Tier-II CRISIL A+ 23000 Downgraded Bonds Under Basel from CRISIL II AA-/Negative Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals CC CRISIL AA 500 Assigned Ltd Dasmesh Mechanical Works CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Dasmesh Mechanical Works LT Loan CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Dasmesh Mechanical Works TL CRISIL BB- 130 Upgraded from CRISIL B- D-Link India Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed DMR Hospitals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 26 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B DMR Hospitals Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 89 Downgraded from CRISIL B Durasign Corporation Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Durasign Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Durasign Corporation Proposed TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Edimannickal Fashion Jewellery - Gold Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned kanjirapally Edimannickal Fashion Jewellery - CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned kanjirapally Entrack Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 550 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Enzal Chemicals India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB-/ Enzal Chemicals India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB-/ Five-Star Business Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac - 70 Notice of Withdrawal Five-Star Business Finance Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Notice of Withdrawal Five-Star Business Finance Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed Five-Star Business Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB 545 Reaffirmed Five-Star Business Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 85 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Five-Star Business Finance Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 175 Reaffirmed G.S.R. Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 83 Reaffirmed G.S.R. Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gee Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 425 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Gee Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 159.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Gee Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 95.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Gold Spin India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 71.5 Assigned Gold Spin India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 4.8 Assigned Gold Spin India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 14.5 Assigned Loan Fac Gulati Brothers Foreign Bill CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned Purchase H M Steels Ltd CC CRISIL D 260 Reaffirmed H M Steels Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 55.1 Reaffirmed H M Steels Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed H M Steels Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 400 Reaffirmed H M Steels Ltd CC CRISIL D 260 Reaffirmed H M Steels Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 55.1 Reaffirmed H M Steels Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed H M Steels Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 400 Reaffirmed Haryana Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 350 Reaffirmed Homeland Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hydromet India Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Indag Rubber Ltd LT Rating CRISIL A+ 0 Assigned Indus Teqsite Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 190 Reaffirmed Indus Teqsite Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Credit Indus Teqsite Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Discounting Indus Teqsite Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 58 Reaffirmed Indus Teqsite Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 70.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indus Teqsite Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 28 Reaffirmed Credit J and S Construction CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B J and S Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Jai Ambey Wire Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Jai Ambey Wire Exim Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Jakharia Fabric Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Jakharia Fabric Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 54.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jakharia Fabric Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 123 Reaffirmed Josan Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 370 Reaffirmed Josan Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Josan Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Josan Foods Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Kamakshi Lamipack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Kamakshi Lamipack Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Kamakshi Lamipack Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 77 Reaffirmed Kamal Coach Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Kamal Coach Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kaneriya Oil Industries CC CRISIL BBB 370 Reaffirmed Kapoor Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 493.7 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL A Kapoor Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 67.8 Issuer Not Loan Fac Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL A KCC Lateri Expressway Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1100 Reaffirmed Kesho Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Kesho Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac Kodibail Import Export Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Kudgi Transmission Ltd NCD CRISIL AAASO 15000 Assigned Kumar Company LT Loan CRISIL BB 810 Reaffirmed Laxmi Meghan Speciality Hospital Overdraft CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Lohitha Lifesciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 18 Reaffirmed Lohitha Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Lohitha Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Lohitha Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lushlife Properties LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lushlife Real Estate LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M Madhavaraya Prabhu CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed M. M. Industries - Ramgarh Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Malankara Social Service Society Proposed TL CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Mallikarjun Construction Co. CC CRISIL C 30 Reaffirmed Mallikarjun Construction Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mansi International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Mansi International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maruti Developers TL CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Maruti International - New Delhi Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Marwadi Commodity Broker Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Marwadi Shares and Finance Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1150 Reaffirmed Milky Mist Dairy Food Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1602.9 Assigned Milky Mist Dairy Food Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 119.5 Assigned Milky Mist Dairy Food Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 212.1 Assigned Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation Corporate Credit CCR A Upgraded from Rating CCR A- MK Builders and Developers Corporate Loan CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed MK Builders and Developers Project Loan CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed MK Builders and Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 400 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mohan Rocky Springwater Breweries Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B- 90 Reaffirmed Nanded Waghala City Municipal Corporate Credit CCR BBB- Upgraded from Corporation Rating CCR BB+ National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 40000 Assigned Development National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Bonds CRISIL AAA 1180000 Reaffirmed Development National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Tax-Free Bonds CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Development Nizam Deccan Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL D 1033 Reaffirmed Nizam Deccan Sugars Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Nizam Deccan Sugars Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 480.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nizam Deccan Sugars Ltd TL CRISIL D 333.4 Reaffirmed Pegasus Properties Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 1500 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Perambalur Sugar Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B 300 Reaffirmed Pilania Industries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Pilania Industries India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed PKF Finance Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Prajay Properties Pvt Ltd Project Loan CRISIL D 1213 Reaffirmed Prajay Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Pranavam Aerospace Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Pranavam Aerospace Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 150 Assigned Pratibha Electrical Contractor LLP CC CRISIL B 65 Issuer Not Co-operating Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Pratibha Electrical Contractor LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Issuer Not Loan Fac Cooperating; Rating Reaffirmed PTC Energy Ltd LT Loan^ CRISIL A 16384.3 Reaffirmed ^ Includes Rs 1179 crore sublimit of letter of credit PTC Energy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 115.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Punjab Kashmir Finance Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Pushpagiri Medical Society Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 250 Assigned Fac Pushpagiri Medical Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1700 Assigned Loan Fac Pushpagiri Medical Society Cash TL CRISIL BB 400 Assigned R. R. Enterprises - Mumbai CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B R. R. Enterprises - Mumbai Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 150 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Rai Bahadur Narain Singh Sugar Mills LtdCC CRISIL B+ 1810 Reaffirmed Rajave Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10.5 Reaffirmed Rajave Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 500 Reaffirmed Rajave Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Rajave Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 122.9 Reaffirmed Rajave Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 101 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ramaa Shyama Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 82.5 Assigned Ramaa Shyama Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Assigned Ramgo Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 47 Assigned Ramgo Modern Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 3 Assigned Ramgo Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 47 Assigned Ramgo Modern Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 3 Assigned Rhythm Real Food Products TL CRISIL BB- 65.3 Assigned Rhythm Real Food Products CC CRISIL BB- 4 Assigned Royal Chains Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 750 Reaffirmed Ruchi Malls Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A- 2400 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 50000 Assigned Programme ^# ^ Borrowing programme for fiscal 2018 (refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31). The overall limit for the long-term borrowing programme and the short-term borrowing programme is Rs.55000.0 crore. # Total incremental long-term bank borrowing and borrowings under the rated long-term bonds programme not to exceed Rs.50000.0 crore any point in time during fiscal 2018. The long-term borrowing programme includes tax-free bonds under Section 10 of the Income Tax Act 1961 and lower Tier II bonds. Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Programme $ $ Borrowing programme for fiscal 2017 Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 350000 Reaffirmed Programme S. S. Oil and General Mills A Unit Of CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Shorewala Paper India Pvt Ltd S. S. Oil and General Mills A Unit Of Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Shorewala Paper India Pvt Ltd Sarathy Coffee Curing Works CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Sarathy Coffee Curing Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shantiniketan Ashraya Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac Sharp Tanks and Structurals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shivaraja Impex Company Bill Discounting CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Shivaraja Impex Company CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Shivaraja Impex Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shorewala Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac Shorewala Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Shorewala Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Shri Sant Damaji Sahakari Sakhar LT Loan CRISIL B- 125 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd Shri Sant Damaji Sahakari Sakhar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd Loan Fac Singh Cycle & Motor Co. CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Singh Cycle & Motor Co. Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Fac Singh Cycle & Motor Co. TL CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Speciality Silica Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Speciality Silica Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Speciality Silica Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Sri Ganesh Cashew Industries CC CRISIL BB- 185.8 Reaffirmed Sri Ganesh Cashew Industries TL CRISIL BB- 4.2 Reaffirmed Sri Ramani Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 38.8 Reaffirmed Sri Ramani Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B 8.5 Reaffirmed Sri Ramani Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B 1 Reaffirmed Sri Ramani Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Stark Ridge Paper Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 165 Assigned Loan Fac Stark Ridge Paper Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Stark Ridge Paper Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 235 Assigned Super Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Super Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2 Reaffirmed Supraja Dairy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.9 Assigned Loan Fac Supraja Dairy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 59.5 Assigned Supraja Dairy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 4.1 Assigned Suresh Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 472.5 Reaffirmed Suresh Enterprises Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan Suresh Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 107.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suresh Enterprises Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Fac Surgicare Centre & Hospital Overdraft CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Synokem Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 115 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Synokem Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB+ 25 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL BBB System Control and Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac System Control and Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 37.5 Assigned Tarawade Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Texas Lifestyle Furniture Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Texas Lifestyle Furniture Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Texas Lifestyle Furniture Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 43 Reaffirmed Texas Lifestyle Furniture Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Ugar Sugar Works Ltd CC CRISIL BB 2340 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- The Ugar Sugar Works Ltd TL CRISIL BB 780 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Trimurti Flour Mill Pvt Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL C 15 Reaffirmed Trimurti Flour Mill Pvt Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL C 45 Reaffirmed Trimurti Flour Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 30 Reaffirmed Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd CDs CRISIL A1+ Assigned Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd ST FD CRISIL A1+ Assigned UPL Environmental Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Varunani Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Viceroy Bangalore Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 2060 Reaffirmed Vikas Pulse Mill CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Vikas Pulse Mill TL CRISIL B+ 7.7 Assigned Vishnu Steels CC CRISIL D 190 Reaffirmed Vishnu Steels LOC & BG CRISIL D 15.5 Reaffirmed Vishnu Steels LT Loan CRISIL D 39 Reaffirmed Wiintrack Exports LT Loan CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Y.M.R. Constructions LT Loan CRISIL B- 2.5 Reaffirmed Young Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCDSO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 