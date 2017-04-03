Apr 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 31, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABB India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Money Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Agra Wire Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Amaravathi Garments Manufacturing Export Packing CRISIL A4 45 Issuer Not Company Credit Cooperating Amaravathi Garments Manufacturing Standby Line of CRISIL A4 10 Issuer Not Company Credit Cooperating American International School - Chennai BG CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed American International School - Chennai Import Documentary CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit American International School - Chennai Import Payment CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed Deferred Credit Azad Impex Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 440 Issuer Not Cooperating Balaji Dayalpura Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 210 Assigned Balaji Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 280 Assigned BASF India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Bihani International Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A4+ 36 Assigned Bihani International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Bismi Cashew Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 270 Assigned Bostin Engineers Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 24 Assigned Bostin Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 65 Assigned Braco Electricals India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Brij Nandan Singh BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned C.S. Construction Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL 1670 Notice of A3(Notice of Withdrawal Withdrawal) C.S. Construction Company Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL 780 Notice of A3(Notice of Withdrawal Withdrawal) Cartoon Sanitation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 96.2 Assigned Century Textiles and Industries Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 11000 Reaffirmed Classy Kontainers LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned Clix Capital Services Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 3000 Assigned Loan Fac Clix Finance India UnLtd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 2000 Assigned Loan Fac Coal India Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Forward Coal India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 22900 Reaffirmed Comsat Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 85 Assigned Deepak Builders - Ludhiana BG CRISIL A4+ 550 Assigned Deepak Singal Engineers and Builders BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Pvt Ltd Devon Foods Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Dhanashree Electronics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed DVB Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed DVB Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Eastern Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Endurance Technologies Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1+ 2450 Reaffirmed @ interchangeable with bank guarantee Endurance Technologies Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Entertainment Network (India) Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Eplus Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Excellent Moulders LOC CRISIL A4 95 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Fabrimax Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Issuer Not Cooperating Fabrimax Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Issuer Not Cooperating Fedbank Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Fibcom India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 420 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Fibcom India Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 200 Downgraded Forward from CRISIL A4+ Fibcom India Ltd Inland/Import LOC* CRISIL A4 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ * Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit Fibcom India Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 180 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Fibcom India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Fibcom India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 17.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Fortune Associates Pvt Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A4+ 188.4 Assigned; Packing Credit Suspension Revoked Future Parking Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1+(SO) 35 Reaffirmed ^Guaranteed by Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd Future Parking Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Ganesh Tamuli Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 53 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Garware Polyester Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 3999.5 Reaffirmed Garware Polyester Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 554.4 Reaffirmed Gill and Company Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 220 Notice of Discounting Withdrawal Gill and Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 140 Notice of Withdrawal Gill and Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit$ CRISIL A4+ 1000 Notice of Withdrawal Ginni International Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 140 Reaffirmed Negotiation Ginni International Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 77.5 Reaffirmed Gruh Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 55000 Reaffirmed Gulshan Rai Jain II BG CRISIL A3 375 Assigned Gurudeva Trust Overdraft CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Harji Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 550 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Harji Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Harji Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ IKAA Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Inca Multisolutions Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Indotech Industries India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.8 Assigned IndusInd Bank Ltd CDs CRISIL A1+ 250000 Reaffirmed J V Commodity Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed J. K. Engineers - Jammu BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Jamshedpur Utilities and Services Co. BG CRISIL A2 700 Reaffirmed Ltd JBS Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Kamal and Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Kamal Enterprises - Mumbai BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Kashvi Power and Steel Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 221 Reaffirmed Credit Manmatha Nath Kundu & Sons Construction BG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Manubhai Mangaldas Securities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed Mateshwari Construction BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Mateshwari Construction Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 10 Issuer Not Loan Fac Cooperating Megawin Leather (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Murli Polymer BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Nandan Petrochem Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Nandan Petrochem Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A3 75 Assigned Neelkanth Yarn LOC CRISIL A4+ 61.5 Assigned Neelkanth Yarn BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Assigned Oriental Bank of Commerce CD CRISIL A1+ 350000 Reaffirmed Ozone Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Ozone Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 130 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 P.S.R. Granites Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 90 Downgraded Negotiation from CRISIL A4+ P.S.R. Granites Packing Credit CRISIL A4 62.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ P.S.R. Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 35 Issuer Not Negotiation Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ P.S.R. Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 62.5 Issuer Not Negotiation Cooperating Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Pacific Jute Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Pallavi Constructions- Hyderabad BG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 57 Reaffirmed Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 75 Reaffirmed Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A2 370 Reaffirmed Discounting Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A2 159 Reaffirmed Pinnaccle Educational Trust Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 5 Reassigned Raja Rajeswari Krafts Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Forward Raja Rajeswari Krafts Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Recos Soil Substrates Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with stand by letter of credit; includes sub limit of Rs 3.0 crore of Buyers Credit Recos Soil Substrates Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Reliance Retail Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 69500 Reaffirmed Reliance Retail Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 70500 Reaffirmed Reliance Utilities and Power Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Reliance Utilities and Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3170 Reaffirmed Rex Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 16 Reaffirmed S S Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Sahajanand Laser Technology Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Sai Construction Corporation BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Sam Exports Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Credit Sami Umayaal Traders BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Shanti Devi Charitable Trust (Regd.) BG CRISIL A4 135 Assigned Shanti Enggicon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 480 Assigned Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit Shri Bholanath Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Shri Bholanath Industries Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Shri Sai Construction Company - BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned Chandrapur Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal LOC CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal Overdraft CRISIL A1 1474 Reaffirmed Shrinath Construction - Nashik BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Shrinath Construction - Nashik Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned Signum Electrowave LOC CRISIL A4 55 Assigned Sona Biscuits Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 4 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Sona Biscuits Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 4 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Sri Ganga Mills BG CRISIL A4 0.3 Assigned Sri Kanya Corporation BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Star Wire India Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 45 Reaffirmed Star Wire India Engineering Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 6 Reaffirmed Forward Star Wire India Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Star Wire India Ltd CP CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Star Wire India Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 900 Reaffirmed Star Wire India Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 46 Reaffirmed Forward Star Wire India Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Sudheer Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Suyash Metatech Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 11.6 Reaffirmed Tirubala Exports Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Tirubala Exports LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Tirubala Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Thrive Solar Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Thrive Solar Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Tropical Coatings International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Reaffirmed Tropical Coatings International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 3.6 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Reaffirmed Ujaas Energy Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2+ 80 Assigned Ujaas Energy Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1750 Assigned Ujaas Energy Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 1300 Assigned USV Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac^ CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.10 crore V. N. V. Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- BASF India Ltd FD Programme FAAA 0 Reaffirmed Cent Bank Home Finance Ltd FD FA- 0 Downgraded from FA Gruh Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed Oriental Bank of Commerce FD FAA+ 0 Downgraded From FAAA IndusInd Bank Ltd FD Programme CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABB India Ltd Overdraft* CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with short-term loan and working capital demand loan Adarsh Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Adarsh Synthetics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Loan Fac Adore Suitings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 46.5 Assigned Adore Suitings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 8 Assigned Advanced Mining Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 320 Reaffirmed Advanced Mining Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1010 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Agra Wire Industries CC CRISIL BB 42.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Agra Wire Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 17.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Amaravathi Garments Manufacturing Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 35 Issuer Not Company Discounting Cooperating Amaravathi Garments Manufacturing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Issuer Not Company Loan Fac Cooperating American International School - Chennai Bill Purchase – Discount Fac CRISIL A+ 2.3 Reaffirmed American International School - Chennai Foreign Currency CRISIL A+ 275.8 Reaffirmed TL* * USD 4.25 Million term loan converted to INR (based on the March 31, 2017 exchange rate of Rs.64.894 per USD) American International School - Chennai Overdraft CRISIL A+ 10 Reaffirmed American International School - Chennai Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 114.1 Reaffirmed Amity Rock Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Amity Rock Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 92.1 Assigned Loan Fac Amity Rock Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 34.4 Assigned Amtex Software Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Amtex Software Solutions Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL B- 220 Assigned Amylo Dex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 12 Assigned Amylo Dex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 38 Assigned Loan Fac Apotex Pharmachem India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL BBB+ 320 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Arena Food and Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 1 Assigned Arena Food and Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Arena Food and Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Arihant Gems and Jewelleries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 153.5 Assigned Arihant Gems and Jewelleries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.5 Assigned Loan Fac Aryabhatta Academic Society Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 11.6 Assigned Fac Aryabhatta Academic Society CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Aryabhatta Academic Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 38.4 Assigned Loan Fac Azad Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Issuer Not Cooperating Bajrangbali Vanijya Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Assigned Bajrangbali Vanijya Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 120 Assigned Bala Balaji Srinivasa Poultries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Assigned Loan Fac Bala Balaji Srinivasa Poultries CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned Bala Balaji Srinivasa Poultries LT Loan CRISIL D 12.3 Assigned Balaji Dayalpura Infra Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 90 Assigned Fac Balaji Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned Loan Fac Balaji Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Assigned Balaji Solutions Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned BASF India Ltd NCD CRISIL 200 Reaffirmed AAA/Negative Bhavani Cotton CC CRISIL BB- 79.5 Reaffirmed Bhavani Cotton TL CRISIL BB- 5.6 Reaffirmed Bihani International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 16.5 Assigned Bihani International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Bismi Cashew Company Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Discounting Bostin Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Braco Electricals India Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Braco Electricals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Braco Electricals India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 17.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Braco Electricals India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 3.4 Reaffirmed Brij Nandan Singh TL CRISIL BB+ 10.2 Assigned Brij Nandan Singh Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 13.9 Assigned Loan Fac Brij Nandan Singh Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 55 Assigned Canopy Estates Pvt Ltd Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL D 200 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Canopy Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Canopy Nirmans Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Century Textiles and Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL AA- 11000 Reaffirmed Century Textiles and Industries Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA- 15000 Reaffirmed Century Textiles and Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 3788.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Century Textiles and Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 20694.8 Reaffirmed Charisma Builders CC CRISIL B+ 99 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Charisma Builders Overdraft CRISIL B+ 211 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Charisma Builders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Charisma Builders TL CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Classic Hyundai CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B Classy Kontainers TL CRISIL BBB 35 Assigned Classy Kontainers Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 22.5 Assigned Classy Kontainers CC CRISIL BBB 182.5 Assigned Coal India Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Comsat Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Dango Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Dango Poultries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 45 Assigned DARP Construction (J.V.) TL CRISIL D 150 Assigned Darshanam Life Space Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 450 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Deepak Builders - Ludhiana Overdraft CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Deepak Singal Engineers and Builders Overdraft CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Pvt Ltd Deo Mangal Memorial Trust Overdraft CRISIL B+ 60 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Deo Mangal Memorial Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL BB Deo Mangal Memorial Trust TL CRISIL B+ 150 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL BB Devon Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Devon Foods Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 17 Assigned Dhanashree Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Dhanashree Electronics Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Dimesco Footcare India Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB 64.5 Assigned DVB Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 48 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ DVB Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ DVB Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Eastern Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 190 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Elegent Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Elegent Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Endurance Technologies Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 1100 Reaffirmed *interchangeable with non-fund based limits Endurance Technologies Ltd CC** CRISIL AA- 610 Reaffirmed **interchangeable with non-fund based facility upto Rs.10cr and interchangeable with other fund based facilities upto Rs.41cr Endurance Technologies Ltd CC*** CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed ***interchangeable with other fund based and non-fund based facilities Endurance Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1410 Reaffirmed Endurance Technologies Ltd Bill Discounting$ CRISIL AA- 1600 Reaffirmed $ interchangeable with other fund based and non-fund based facilities upto Rs.50cr Endurance Technologies Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 510.3 Reaffirmed Entertainment Network (India) Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA+ 100 Reaffirmed Entertainment Network (India) Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL AA+ 400 Assigned Entertainment Network (India) Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Eplus Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Eplus Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Eswari Stores CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Euro Solar Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 38.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Euro Solar Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 344.7 Assigned Excellent Moulders CC CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Fabrimax Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 92.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Fabrimax Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.5 Issuer Not Loan Fac Cooperating Fabrimax Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 49 Issuer Not Cooperating Fibcom India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 494.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Fibcom India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 153.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Flagmark Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Fortune Associates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 111.6 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Future Parking Pvt Ltd Proposed TL -- 200 Withdrawal Future Parking Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed G. R. Multiflex Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed G. R. Multiflex Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac G. R. Multiflex Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 16.8 Reaffirmed Ganesh Tamuli Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Ganesh Tamuli Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Garware Polyester Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 269.7 Reaffirmed Garware Polyester Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB+ 345.1 Reaffirmed Discounting Garware Polyester Ltd FB Fac CRISIL BBB+ 898.4 Reaffirmed Garware Polyester Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 256.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Garware Polyester Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 586.7 Reaffirmed Genus Paper & Boards Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 208 Assigned Genus Paper & Boards Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 312 Assigned Gill and Company Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 300 Notice of Withdrawal * Fully interchangeable with packing credit Gill and Company Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BB+ 500 Notice of Withdrawal # Fully interchangeable with export packing credit, packing credit in foreign currency, foreign bills purchasing/foreign bills discounting, and interchangeable with Rs.3 crore of letter of credit and bank guarantee Ginni International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Ginni International Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 244.3 Reaffirmed Ginni International Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 758.2 Reaffirmed Golden Developers TL CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Goodluck Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Goodluck Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 95 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Grasp Clothings Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2 Assigned Loan Fac Grasp Clothings CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Grasp Clothings Cash TL CRISIL BB- 48 Assigned Gruh Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 23150 Reaffirmed Gruh Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 350 Reaffirmed Issue Gulshan Rai Jain II CC CRISIL BBB- 225 Assigned Gurudeva Trust TL CRISIL B 82 Assigned H. K. International CC CRISIL B+ 45 Notice of Withdrawal H. K. International Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 30 Notice of Withdrawal Hari Om Foods - Kaithal CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Harji Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Hasbro Clothing Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Hasbro Clothing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 280 Assigned Hindustan Unilever Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AAA 6830 Reaffirmed Limits Hindustan Unilever Ltd WC Demand Loan^ CRISIL AAA 3170 Reaffirmed ^HUL is authorized by its board to borrow up to Rs.1000 Crore under a multiple banking arrangement and this amount is interchangeable with overdraft, export packing credit, pre-shipment credit, letter of credit, and bank guarantee IKAA Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 272.7 Assigned IKAA Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Inca Multisolutions Proposed TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned Inca Multisolutions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Inca Multisolutions Proposed BG CRISIL B 15 Assigned Inca Multisolutions Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 15 Assigned Indian Bank Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Indian Bank Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Indian Bank Upper Tier-II CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Indian Bank Lower Tier-II CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Indotech Industries India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 6.1 Assigned Indotech Industries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Indus Educational and Charitable Trust Overdraft CRISIL B- 2.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Indus Educational and Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20.5 Issuer Not Loan Fac Cooperating Indus Educational and Charitable Trust TL CRISIL B- 47 Issuer Not Cooperating IndusInd Bank Ltd Tier-I Bonds CRISIL AA 10000 Assigned IndusInd Bank Ltd Tier-I Bond CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed IndusInd Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AA 15000 Reaffirmed Bond issue J B Publishing House Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed J B Publishing House Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed J. K. Engineers - Jammu CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Jamshedpur Utilities and Services Co. CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Jamshedpur Utilities and Services Co. LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 280 Reaffirmed Ltd Jamshedpur Utilities and Services Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 770 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac JBS Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Jeevisha Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 40.7 Assigned Jeevisha Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Jeevisha Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.3 Assigned Loan Fac Jin Plast India Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Jin Plast India Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Jin Plast India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Junction Fabrics And Apparels Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 93.1 Assigned Junction Fabrics And Apparels Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB- 0.4 Assigned Kamal and Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Kamal Enterprises - Mumbai Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Assigned Loan Fac Kamal Enterprises - Mumbai CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned Kashvi Power and Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 99 Reaffirmed KKrishna Vaahan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed KKrishna Vaahan Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Fac KKrishna Vaahan Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL AAA 56730 Reaffirmed L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AAA 93270 Assigned Liberty Hospitals LT Loan CRISIL B 90 Assigned Lily Realty Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B 200 Upgraded from CRISIL D Lily Realty Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL B 3100 Upgraded from CRISIL D *Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee/Stand-by Letter of Credit Facility of Rs 30 Crore as sublimit of Term Loan Lotus Greens Constructions Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ 4500 Reaffirmed M. M. Patel Public Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M. M. Patel Public Charitable Trust TL CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed M. M. Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed M. M. Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed M. M. Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M/s Ganesh Ram Dokania CC CRISIL B 400 Issuer Not Cooperating Magikle Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Issuer Not Cooperating Magikle Pharma Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 17 Issuer Not Cooperating Magikle Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 8 Issuer Not Cooperating Manglam Build Developers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 1735.1 Issuer Not Cooperating Manglam Build Developers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 572.4 Issuer Not Loan Fac Cooperating Manglam Build Developers Ltd TL CRISIL B 192.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Manmatha Nath Kundu & Sons Construction CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Manubhai Mangaldas Securities Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Mateshwari Construction CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Megawin Leather (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed MGM Minerals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed MGM Minerals Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB 600 Reaffirmed Limits Motherson Auto Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 2990 Reaffirmed Motherson Auto Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 100 Reaffirmed Motherson Auto Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 10 Assigned Loan Fac Murli Polymer CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Murli Polymer Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Mylan Laboratories Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 7764 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan/packing credit/bill discounting/letter of credit/bank guarantee. Mylan Laboratories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 286 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nandan Petrochem Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned Nandan Petrochem Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Assigned Nandan Petrochem Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Nandan Petrochem Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 530 Assigned Nandan Petrochem Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 55 Assigned Nandanam Sanitaries TL CRISIL B+ 34.5 Assigned Nandanam Sanitaries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20.5 Assigned Loan Fac Nandanam Sanitaries CC CRISIL B+ 125 Assigned Natural Coir Industries CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Natural Coir Industries Export Packing CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned; Credit Suspension Revoked Natures Organics CC CRISIL B+ 12.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Natures Organics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 37.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Neelkanth Yarn Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Neelkanth Yarn CC CRISIL BB 178 Assigned Niklesh Cooking Oil Refineries CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Niklesh Cooking Oil Refineries TL CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Nilkanth Cotton Fibers CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Nilkanth Cotton Fibers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nilkanth Cotton Fibers TL CRISIL BB- 22.5 Assigned Nirmal Lifestyle Ltd NCD CRISIL D 2970 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ SO NLC India Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA 6000 Reaffirmed NLC India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL AAA 8000 Reaffirmed NLC India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 22000 Assigned Oditi Appliances LLP CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Oditi Appliances LLP TL CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Omar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Omar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Omar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Ozone Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 340 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Ozone Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ P.S.R. Granites CC CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- P.S.R. Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Pacific Jute Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL B+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B Pacific Jute Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B Pallavi Constructions- Hyderabad Secured Overdraft CRISIL C 70 Assigned Fac Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL BBB+ 320 Reaffirmed @Includes sublimit of Rs. 5 crore Working Capital Demand Loan and Rs. 4 crore Bank Guarantee Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 160 Reaffirmed Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 259 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pashupati Industries TL CRISIL BB- 33.4 Assigned Pashupati Industries CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Pashupati Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.6 Assigned Loan Fac Patanjali Biscuits Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Assigned Penguin Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed Penguin Electronics Ltd Loan Against CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed Property Penguin Electronics Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Penguin Electronics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10 Assigned Loan Fac Pinnaccle Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pinnaccle Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Prem Henna Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 24.1 Reaffirmed Prem Henna Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 95.3 Reaffirmed Punjab National Bank Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Bonds Punjab National Bank Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AAA 35000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Punjab National Bank Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL AAA 26630 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Punjab National Bank Upper Tier-II CRISIL AAA 75000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Punjab National Bank Lower Tier-II CRISIL AAA 5600 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II Raja Rajeswari Krafts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Raja Rajeswari Krafts Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 37.4 Assigned Reliance Retail Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AAA 29000 Reaffirmed Reliance Retail Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Limits Reliance Utilities and Power Pvt Ltd External CRISIL AAA 19000 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Reliance Utilities and Power Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 22500 Reaffirmed Rex Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Rex Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 14 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rex Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed S S Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B- 35 Assigned S S Rice Mill CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned S. J. Green Park Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 54.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S. J. Green Park Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 295.5 Assigned S.K.P.V.V. Hindu High Schools Committee LT Loan CRISIL BB 20 Assigned S.K.P.V.V. Hindu High Schools Committee Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Fac Sahajanand Laser Technology Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 230 Reaffirmed Sahajanand Laser Technology Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sahajanand Laser Technology Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 64.3 Reaffirmed Sai Construction Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Sam Exports Proposed TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned Samarpan Laminates TL CRISIL B+ 4.1 Assigned Samarpan Laminates CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Samarpan Laminates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15.9 Assigned Loan Fac Sami Umayaal Traders Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Sami Umayaal Traders Key CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Sami Umayaal Traders CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Sand Land Real Estates Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 2306.7 Reaffirmed Sand Land Real Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 38.3 Assigned Loan Fac Satyam Pulse Mill CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Satyam Pulse Mill TL CRISIL B+ 9.3 Assigned Savlon Sulz Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Savlon Sulz Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Loan Fac Season Rubbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Season Rubbers Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 20 Assigned Shanti Devi Charitable Trust (Regd.) TL CRISIL B+ 950 Assigned Shanti Devi Charitable Trust (Regd.) CC CRISIL B+ 32 Assigned Shanti Enggicon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Shree Khiwaj Traders CC CRISIL B 80 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shree Khiwaj Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Issuer Not Cooperating; Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shree Rajendra Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Shri Beereshwar Co-Operative Credit CC CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from Society Ltd CRISIL B+ Shri Beereshwar Co-Operative Credit Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from Society Ltd CRISIL B+ Shri Beereshwar Co-Operative Credit Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 215 Upgraded from Society Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Shri Beereshwar Co-Operative Credit TL CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from Society Ltd CRISIL B+ Shri Ganesh Agro Industries - Parbhani CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Shri Ganesh Agro Industries - Parbhani Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Shri Maharana Chains CC CRISIL B 59 Reaffirmed Shri Maharana Chains Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 11 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Sai Construction Company - TL CRISIL BB- 16.3 Assigned Chandrapur Shri Sai Construction Company - Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.6 Assigned Chandrapur Loan Fac Shri Sai Construction Company - CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Chandrapur Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal CC CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 261 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal TL CRISIL A 6415 Reaffirmed Shrinath Construction - Nashik Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7 Assigned Loan Fac Shrinath Construction - Nashik Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Signum Electrowave LT Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Signum Electrowave CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned SMN Poultry Farms CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned SMN Poultry Farms LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Sona Biscuits Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 83.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sona Biscuits Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 46 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Sona Biscuits Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 140 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- SP Photovoltaic Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 2415 Assigned Sri Ganga Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.7 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Ganga Mills LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 4.5 Assigned Sri Ganga Mills Key CC CRISIL B+ 11.5 Assigned Sri Ganga Mills CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Sri Ganga Mills Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 0.5 Assigned Sri Kanya Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Sri Kanya Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri S.R. Mill CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Sri S.R. Mill TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Sri Venkateswara Granites & Exports Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 70 Issuer Not Credit Cooperating; Rating Reaffirmed Sri Venkateswara Granites & Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Reaffirmed Sri Venkateswara Granites & Exports Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 150 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Reaffirmed Star Wire India Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Star Wire India Engineering Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Credit Star Wire India Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 214 Reaffirmed Star Wire India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1600 Reaffirmed Star Wire India Ltd External CRISIL A- 93.3 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Star Wire India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 2.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Star Wire India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Credit Star Wire India Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1108.1 Reaffirmed Sudheer Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Sunny Star Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Suyash Metatech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Suyash Metatech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 12 Reaffirmed Suyash Metatech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Terra Developers Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Thrive Solar Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 170 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Thrive Solar Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 37 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Tirubala Exports CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Tirupati Plaza Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Tirupati Plaza Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B 150 Assigned Overdraft Fac Tirupati Vinyl India Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Tirupati Vinyl India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 29 Assigned Tirupati Vinyl India Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 41 Assigned Torrent Power Grid Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 2440 Reaffirmed Tropical Coatings International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15.7 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Reaffirmed Tropical Coatings International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 62 Issuer Not Cooperating; Rating Reaffirmed Ujaas Energy Ltd TL CRISIL A- 925.5 Assigned Ujaas Energy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 19.5 Assigned Loan Fac Ujaas Energy Ltd CC CRISIL A- 295 Assigned Umiya Nagar LT Loan CRISIL B 250 Issuer Not Cooperating Uniton Enterprise Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac Upasana Jewellers Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Fac USV Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 640 Reaffirmed Loan Fac V. N. V. Builders Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ V.N. INN Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B 50 Assigned V.N. INN Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned Valley Fresh Cold Chain Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Valley Fresh Cold Chain Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Valley Fresh Cold Chain Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B 300 Reaffirmed Veekay Polycoats Ltd CC CRISIL D 665 Reaffirmed Veekay Polycoats Ltd LOC CRISIL D 660 Reaffirmed Veekay Polycoats Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 443.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Veekay Polycoats Ltd TL CRISIL D 256.1 Reaffirmed Veekay Polycoats Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 225 Reaffirmed Vinar Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)