Apr 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambuja Cements Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 700 Assigned Amora Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 3.75 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Castle Rock Fisheries Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 44.7 Reaffirmed Credit Castle Rock Fisheries Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Colourflex Laminators Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 9 Reaffirmed Commander Vitrified Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 7 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Davanam Jewellerrs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned Frisco Foods Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4 13.5 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL A4+ Frisco Foods Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4 15 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL -Discounting A4+ Frisco Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ Inspira Enterprise India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Lauls Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 3 Assigned Lauls Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 3 Assigned Mahalaxmi Dhatu Udhyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed Offshore Infrastructures Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 502 Reaffirmed Offshore Infrastructures Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A2+ 123 Reaffirmed Primo Fashions Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 7.45 Reaffirmed Raj Fishmeal and Oil Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Assigned Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1 14 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Shogini Technoarts Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Fac Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambika Electronics Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 13.5 Reaffirmed Fac Ambuja Cements Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 100 Reaffirmed Amora Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 9 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Amora Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1.25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Amora Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 15.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Andhra Pradesh Power Development Co. LtdCC CRISIL B- 900 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Andhra Pradesh Power Development Co. LtdProposed FB Bk CRISIL B- 600 Downgraded Limits from CRISIL BBB- Avenue Supermarts Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA 170.24 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Avenue Supermarts Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA 119.36 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Avenue Supermarts Ltd TL CRISIL AA 357.4 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Avenue Supermarts Ltd WC Fac CRISIL AA 103 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Bihani Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 9 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Bihani Enterprises TL CRISIL BB 3.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Castle Rock Fisheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cauvery Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 6 Reaffirmed Cauvery Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 56 Reaffirmed Fac Cauvery Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 1.27 Reaffirmed Colourflex Laminators Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 14.5 Reaffirmed Colourflex Laminators Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Colourflex Laminators Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 4.5 Reaffirmed Commander Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 16.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Commander Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 28.89 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Commander Vitrified Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 7.22 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Davanam Jewellerrs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 73 Assigned Davanam Jewellerrs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 6 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Davanam Jewellerrs Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 0.92 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Davanam Jewellerrs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.08 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Frisco Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 9.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- H. K. Industries CC CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Inspira Enterprise India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 10 Assigned J. B. Cotton Industries CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed J. B. Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jay Khodiyar Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7.95 Downgraded from CRISIL B KLG Jewellers Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) KLG Jewellers LT Loan CRISIL BB- 4 Reaffirmed KLG Jewellers Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Fac Kogta Financial India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Kogta Financial India Ltd CC Withdrawal 20 Reaffirmed Laljee Godhoo and Co. CC CRISIL BBB- 33 Reaffirmed Lauls Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 48 Assigned Lauls Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 9 Assigned Mahalaxmi Dhatu Udhyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 12 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Dhatu Udhyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nandi Sahakari Sakkare Karakhane NiyamitSugar Pledge CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Offshore Infrastructures Ltd CC CRISIL A- 60 Reaffirmed Offshore Infrastructures Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 40 Reaffirmed Offshore Infrastructures Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Power Finance Corporation Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed *Limit for working capital'working capital demand loan/overdraft facility/cash credit/line of credit/bank guarantee. Limit includes long-term and short-term facilities. Total working capital borrowings not to exceed board-approved limit of Rs.10000 crore. Power Finance Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 11000 Reaffirmed Primo Fashions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Raj Fishmeal and Oil Company CC CRISIL BB+ 34.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Raj Fishmeal and Oil Company LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB+ 5.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Raj Fishmeal and Oil Company Overdraft* CRISIL BB+ 7 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- *Long term Raj Fishmeal and Oil Company TL CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 25 Reaffirmed Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A 80 Reaffirmed Credit Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ravi Foods Pvt Ltd Standby FB Limits CRISIL A 11 Reaffirmed Shogini Technoarts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 28 Reaffirmed Shogini Technoarts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shogini Technoarts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 30.75 Assigned Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 24.5 Reaffirmed Fac Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Sree Saradhambal Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sun Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Surbhi Industries - Morbi CC CRISIL B 1.8 Reaffirmed Surbhi Industries - Morbi TL CRISIL B 6 Reaffirmed Vatika Tracom Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 8 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Vatika Tracom Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 1.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Waa Solar Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 75.09 Reaffirmed Waa Solar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 24.91 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.