Apr 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 4, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd Composite WC Limit CRISIL A1 4230 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Aryan Pumps and Enviro Solutions Pvt BG CRISIL A3 200 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A4+ Bluepark Seafoods Pvt Ltd Standby Export CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Corporation Bank CD CRISIL A1+ 250000 Withdrawal Programme Desai Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 400 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Diffusion Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed H.P. Telecom India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Jivraj Tea Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed MTAR Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 850 Reaffirmed MTAR Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed MTAR Technologies Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Credit Onyx Techno System Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Assigned Pressure Vessels India BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Pressure Vessels India Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 12 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 R1 International India Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3 1000 Reaffirmed Salzer Magnet Wires Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Salzer Magnet Wires Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Synergene Active Ingredients Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed TUF Metallurgical Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 TUF Metallurgical Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A3 Vaibhavlaxmi Spintex LLP BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Vinod Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Corporation Bank FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Construction Company Overdraft CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Adoni Municipality Corporate Credit CCR BB - Assigned Rating Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A 325.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Aryan Pumps and Enviro Solutions Pvt LtdCC* CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Aryan Pumps and Enviro Solutions Pvt LtdOverdraft CRISIL BBB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Aryan Pumps and Enviro Solutions Pvt LtdProposed BG CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Aryan Pumps and Enviro Solutions Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BBB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bluepark Seafoods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 800 Reaffirmed Credit BSCPL Godhra Tollways Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 5250 Upgraded from CRISIL D Chittoor Municipal Corporation Corporate Credit CCR BBB- 0 Assigned Rating Corporation Bank Rs.1000 Crore CRISIL A 10000 Reaffirmed Tier-I Bonds Corporation Bank Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Corporation Bank Lower Tier-II CRISIL AA 12000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) (Reduced from Rs.1500 Crore) Corporation Bank Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL AA- 4375 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Corporation Bank Upper Tier-II CRISIL AA- 14000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Dharmavaram Municipality Corporate Credit CCR B+ - Assigned Rating Diffusion Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 180 Reaffirmed Diffusion Engineers Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Diffusion Engineers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Guntakal Municipality Corporate Credit CCR BB- - Assigned Rating H.P. Telecom India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed H.P. Telecom India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Loan Fac Hindupur Municipality Corporate Credit CCR BB - Assigned Rating Jivraj Tea Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Jivraj Tea Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 166.6 Reaffirmed Kadapa Municipal Corporation Corporate Credit CCR BBB- - Assigned Rating Kurnool Municipal Corporation Corporate Credit CCR BBB - Assigned Rating Mittal Global Cot. Industries CC CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ MTAR Technologies Pvt Ltd CC$ CRISIL C 300 Reaffirmed $Includes sub-limits of Rs.15 crore of Export Packing Credit/Post-shipment in Foreign Currency and Rs.5 crore for Foreign Bills Discounting/Export Bill Rediscounting. Onyx Techno System Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 17.5 Assigned Opaque Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Pressure Vessels India CC CRISIL BB- 70.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Pressure Vessels India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Salt Range Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 15 Assigned Salt Range Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 85 Assigned Loan Fac Salzer Magnet Wires Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Sarathy Motors (Kollam) CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Shakti Industries (Ahmedgarh) CC CRISIL B 104 Withdrawal Sri Gayathri Nature Cure Hospital Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned Loan Fac Synergene Active Ingredients Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Synergene Active Ingredients Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Tadipatri Municipality Corporate Credit CCR BB - Assigned Rating TUF Metallurgical Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 300 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB- TUF Metallurgical Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 400 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Vaibhavlaxmi Spintex LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 270 Assigned Loan Fac Vaibhavlaxmi Spintex LLP Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 50 Assigned Vaibhavlaxmi Spintex LLP LT Loan CRISIL B 480 Assigned Vaibhavlaxmi Spintex LLP CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Vinod Enterprises CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Walfs Infra India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 1200 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 