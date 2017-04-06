Apr 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. B. Pal Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed A. B. Pal Electricals Pvt Ltd Bills CRISIL A4 9 Reaffirmed Discount/Cheque Purchase A. B. Pal Electricals Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Aditya Steel Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Upgraded from CRISIL D Angelique International Ltd BG CRISIL A2 15050 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A2 380 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Angelique International Ltd Bills Receivable CRISIL A2 1350 Reaffirmed Discounting Angelique International Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 1800 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd CP CRISIL A2 100 @ Atlas Copco India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1680 Reaffirmed Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 217.5 Reaffirmed Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 310 Reaffirmed Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 840 Reaffirmed Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL A3+ 75 Reaffirmed Divya Creations LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Engineers and Consultants Pvt BG CRISIL A3 400 Assigned Ltd Indian Stitchers BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Indian Stitchers Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ International Panaacea Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Assigned JP Structures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 300 Reaffirmed Leela Trade Steel and Commodities India Cheque Purchase CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A3 Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd BG* CRISIL A1 100 $ Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 100 $ *100% two-way interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee limits Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd BG* CRISIL A1 500 $ *100% two-way interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee limits Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1 1000 @ Prompt Barrier Films Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reassigned R. Gems Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 165 Reaffirmed Credit R.R.Thulasi Builders India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 R.R.Thulasi Builders India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A3+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 R.R.Thulasi Builders India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 49.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A3 Rajalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 11 Reaffirmed Rama Auto Dealers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 3.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rawmin Mining and Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Usance CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Bills Purchase - Discounting Rawmin Mining and Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 270 Reaffirmed SRG Apparels Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 350 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3+ SRG Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ SRG Apparels Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 400 Upgraded from Credit% CRISIL A3+ % Aggregate exposure along with export packing credit restricted to Rs 50 Cr Sterling Tapes Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Techno Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Assigned Techno Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. Pal Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Aditya Steel Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 170 Upgraded from CRISIL D Aditya Steel Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D Andhra Baryte Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Andhra Baryte Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 135 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Andhra Baryte Corporation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 220 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arjun Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Arjun Enterprises Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Atlas Copco India Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1060 Reaffirmed Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 3722.4 Reaffirmed Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 315 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Divya Creations FB Fac CRISIL BBB 120 Assigned Hi-Tech Engineers and Consultants Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Ltd Indian Stitchers Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL BB- Indian Stitchers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- International Panaacea Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 13.4 Reaffirmed International Panaacea Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 125 Reaffirmed Jehan Numa Palace Hotel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 46 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Jehan Numa Palace Hotel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 54 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB JP Structures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 140 Reaffirmed JP Structures Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 140 Reaffirmed Leela Trade Steel and Commodities India CC CRISIL BB+ 650 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BBB- Leela Trade Steel and Commodities India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 92.5 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Natural Gold Pulse & Flour Mill CC CRISIL BB+ 85 Assigned Natural Gold Pulse & Flour Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.2 Assigned Loan Fac P Dass Forging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB P Dass Forging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A 1000 $ Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 300 $ Loan Fac Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 500 $ Pratisthan Coal Bricket CC CRISIL B 125 Assigned Prompt Barrier Films Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Prompt Barrier Films Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed R. C. Gems CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed R. C. Gems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R.R.Thulasi Builders India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- R.R.Thulasi Builders India Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BBB 180 Upgraded from Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- R.R.Thulasi Builders India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 13.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Rainbow Rice Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 500 Assigned Rainbow Rice Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Rajalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Rajalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 61.7 Reaffirmed Rajalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajasthan Pulses CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Rajasthan Pulses Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajasthan Pulses Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Rama Auto Dealers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Rama Auto Dealers Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B 10 Downgraded Overdraft Fac from CRISIL B+ Rama Auto Dealers Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 50 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL B+ Rosebey Resorts LL Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1 Assigned Loan Fac Rosebey Resorts LL TL CRISIL B 129 Assigned Safi Traders CC CRISIL BB 240 Reaffirmed Safi Traders Channel Financing CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Safi Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 57.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Safi Traders Overdraft CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Safi Traders LT Loan CRISIL BB 12.5 Reaffirmed Sahana Clothing Company Pvt Ltd Key CC CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned Sahana Clothing Company Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 220 Assigned Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Sahana Clothing Company Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 80 Assigned Credit Sahana Clothing Company Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 60 Assigned Sahana Clothing Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Assigned Shree Gautam Labdhi Trade Links CC CRISIL B 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Slipons India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Assigned Slipons India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Assigned SRG Apparels Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC^ CRISIL BBB+ 146.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB ^ Convertible into Buyer's credit SRG Apparels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 230 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Sterling Tapes Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Sterling Tapes Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 21.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tara Health Foods Ltd CC CRISIL D 2175.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B Tara Health Foods Ltd TL CRISIL D 844.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B Techno Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Assigned Teja Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL BB- 56.5 Reaffirmed Teja Educational Society Overdraft CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Teja Educational Society TL CRISIL BB- 54.5 Reaffirmed Union Mutual Fund Union Liquid Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Vedic And Futuristic Edutech TL CRISIL B+ 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 