Apr 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhambhani Shipping Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 18.4 Assigned Bhambhani Shipping Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 21.6 Assigned Diamond Shipping Agencies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed Distichemi Process Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 20.7 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Eva Exotica Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Eva Exotica Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Kaneriya Oil Industries BG CRISIL A3+ 3 Reaffirmed Makharia Machineries Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 5 Assigned Metal Forgings Pvt Ltd Bill Negotiation CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Metal Forgings Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Metal Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed CP) Oriental Veneer Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Issuer Not Cooperating; Removed from Notice of withdrawal; Rating Reaffirmed Powerica Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1650 Reaffirmed Powerica Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 2330 Reaffirmed Rajesh Power Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed Ricela Health Foods Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned Securens Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Shivam Transcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 705 Reaffirmed Shivam Transcon Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 610 Reaffirmed Shrawasthi Agrotech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Ultimo Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Varun Beverages Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- NTPC Ltd FD FAAA 0 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Oilfield Services Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 150 Notice of Withdrawal Asian Oilfield Services Ltd CC 250 Withdrawal Asian Oilfield Services Ltd Proposed LOC 70 Withdrawal Asian Oilfield Services Ltd Standby LOC 380 Withdrawal Begorra Infrastructure and Developers CC CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Bhambhani Shipping Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 260 Assigned Diamond Shipping Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Diamond Shipping Agencies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Diamond Shipping Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Distichemi Process Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B Distichemi Process Engineering Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 330 Downgraded from CRISIL B Eva Exotica Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 210 Assigned Eva Exotica Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd TL CRISIL A 1050 Reaffirmed Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd CC 50 Withdrawal Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd TL 1250 Withdrawal Kaneriya Oil Industries CC CRISIL BBB 450 Reaffirmed Makharia Machineries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Assigned Loan Fac Makharia Machineries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned Metal Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Reaffirmed NM Coconut Oil Mercchants CC CRISIL BB 190 Reaffirmed NM Coconut Oil Mercchants Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed XIII-A) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed XIII-B) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed XVI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed XVII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed XIX) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XX) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed XXI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXIV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXVI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 3500 Reaffirmed XXVII) NTPC Ltd ond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed XXVIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5500 Reaffirmed XXIX) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 7000 Reaffirmed XXX) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXXI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 1050 Reaffirmed XXXII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 1950 Reaffirmed XXXIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 1500 Reaffirmed (Series XXXIV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 1200 Reaffirmed XXXV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed XXXVI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed XXXVII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed XXXVIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 1050 Reaffirmed XXXIX) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed XL) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed XLI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XLII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed XLIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XLIV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed XLV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed XLVI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 3900 Reaffirmed XLVII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed XLVIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed XLIX) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 17500 Reaffirmed L) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed LI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed LII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed LIII) NTPC Ltd NCD (Series LIV) * CRISIL AAA 103068.3Reaffirmed * Refers to Rs 10306.8305 crore bonus debentures issued by NTPC to mark its 40th year of operations. The debentures have a 10-year tenor with repayments in the 8th, 9th, and 10th years and will carry an interest rate of government security (G-Sec) rate plus 50 basis points. NTPC Ltd NCDs (Series LV) CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd NCDs (Series LVI) CRISIL AAA 7000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd NCDs (Series LVII) CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd NCDs (Series LVIII)CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd NCDs (Series LIX) CRISIL AAA 6550 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd NCDs (Series LX) CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd NCDs (Series LXI) CRISIL AAA 10725 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 8000 Reaffirmed LXII) ** ** CRISIL has rated Rs 10,000 crore of non-convertible debentures, against which the company has issued bond series LXII, LXIII, LXIV, LXV and LXVI NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 6700 Reaffirmed LXIII) ** ** CRISIL has rated Rs 10,000 crore of non-convertible debentures, against which the company has issued bond series LXII, LXIII, LXIV, LXV and LXVI NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 7000 Reaffirmed LXIV) ** ** CRISIL has rated Rs 10,000 crore of non-convertible debentures, against which the company has issued bond series LXII, LXIII, LXIV, LXV and LXVI NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 7000 Reaffirmed LXV) ** ** CRISIL has rated Rs 10,000 crore of non-convertible debentures, against which the company has issued bond series LXII, LXIII, LXIV, LXV and LXVI NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 39250 Reaffirmed LXVI) ** ** CRISIL has rated Rs 10,000 crore of non-convertible debentures, against which the company has issued bond series LXII, LXIII, LXIV, LXV and LXVI NTPC Ltd 05 NCDs ** CRISIL AAA 32050 Reaffirmed ** CRISIL has rated Rs 10,000 crore of non-convertible debentures, against which the company has issued bond series LXII, LXIII, LXIV, LXV and LXVI NTPC Ltd NCDs (including CRISIL AAA 4725 Reaffirmed Tax-Free Bonds) NTPC Ltd Non-Convertible CRISIL AAA 40000 Withdrawal Secured Bonds Oneworld Creations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450 Reaffirmed Oneworld Creations Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Oneworld Creations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 160 Reaffirmed Oriental Veneer Products Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Powerica Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1300 Reaffirmed Rajesh Power Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Ricela Health Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ricela Health Foods Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB 203 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ricela Health Foods Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BBB 220 Assigned Ricela Health Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 177 Assigned Securens Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Securens Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Securens Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Shivam Transcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 95 Reaffirmed Shivam Transcon Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 90 Assigned Shrawasthi Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned Shrawasthi Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 6.9 Assigned Loan Fac Shrawasthi Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 3.1 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Modern Rice CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Industry Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Modern Rice Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 37.5 Assigned Industry Loan Fac Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Modern Rice SME Credit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Industry Sundaram Asset Management Company Ltd Sundaram Money FundCRISIL AAAmfs 0 Reaffirmed The Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 900 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ultimo Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed Ultimo Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 98.8 Reaffirmed Ultimo Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 91.2 Reaffirmed Varun Beverages Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 3085 Reaffirmed Varun Beverages Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Varun Beverages Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 4455 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)