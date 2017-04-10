Apr 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 7, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dilip Singh Raghuvanshi BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Fancy Fittings Ltd BG CRISIL A3 6 Reaffirmed Fancy Fittings Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Himangi Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1 650 Reaffirmed @ Includes bank guarantee, letter of credit & letter of undertakings Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed @ Includes bank guarantee, letter of credit & letter of undertakings Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed @ Includes bank guarantee, letter of credit & letter of undertakings Konark Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1525 Issuer Not Cooperating Lee Builders BG CRISIL A4+ 92 Reaffirmed R.K. Transport and Constructions Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 430 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Issuer Not Cooperating R.K. Transport and Constructions Pvt LtdOverdraft CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Issuer Not Cooperating Rockeira Engineering LLP BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 ST. George Electronica Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 204.5 Reassigned Suyog Telematics Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A P Organics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- A P Organics Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Aishwarya Infrastructure and Developers Overdraft CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Dhanalakshmi Poultry Complex CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Dhanraj Cotton Industries - Mehsana CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Dhanraj Cotton Industries - Mehsana TL CRISIL B 28.8 Reaffirmed Dilip Singh Raghuvanshi Overdraft CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Fancy Fittings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Fancy Fittings Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Fancy Fittings Ltd LOC* CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with CC Fancy Fittings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 64 Assigned Loan Fac Garon Dehydrates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B Garon Dehydrates Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B Garon Dehydrates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Garon Dehydrates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 43 Assigned Himangi Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Himangi Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd CC**## CRISIL A 400 Reaffirmed ** Includes bill discount, buyer credit, packing credit, short-term working capital demand loan; ## Fund-based to non-fund-based interchangeability allowed Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd CC**## CRISIL A 550 Reaffirmed ** Includes bill discount, buyer credit, packing credit, short-term working capital demand loan; ## Fund-based to non-fund-based interchangeability allowed Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd CC**## CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed ** Includes bill discount, buyer credit, packing credit, short-term working capital demand loan; ## Fund-based to non-fund-based interchangeability allowed Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd CC**## CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed ** Includes bill discount, buyer credit, packing credit, short-term working capital demand loan; ## Fund-based to non-fund-based interchangeability allowed Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG@# CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed @ Includes bank guarantee, letter of credit & letter of undertakings; # Non-fund-based to fund-based interchangeability allowed Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 250 Assigned Loan Fac Konark Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL B- 907.3 Reaffirmed Konark Infrastructure Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Konark Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL B- 850 Reaffirmed Lee Builders CC CRISIL BB- 178 Reaffirmed R.K. Transport and Constructions Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating Rockeira Engineering LLP Open CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Rockeira Engineering LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 370 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Samarth Fablon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating ST. George Electronica Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 51.5 Reaffirmed ST. George Electronica Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 34 Reaffirmed Subam Papers Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB 190 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ ^ Sub limit LC Rs 14 Cr Subam Papers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 299 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Subam Papers Pvt Ltd CC% CRISIL BBB 260 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ % Sublimit Bill Discounting Rs 18 Cr; Sublimit LC of Rs 16 Cr Suyog Telematics Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 870 Reaffirmed Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 600 Reaffirmed Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 270 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 