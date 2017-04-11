Apr 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Vikas Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 460 Reaffirmed Bhadiyadra Gems Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Credit Bhagwati Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Assigned Bhagwati Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3+ 2.9 Assigned Bhagwati Steel Cast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 67.5 Assigned Bhagwati Steel Cast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 14.6 Assigned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 163120 Reaffirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 1100 Reaffirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 19825 Reaffirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed Drishti Apparels Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 80 Upgraded from Discounting* CRISIL A4 * Includes a sub limit of EPC/PCFC of Rs 8 crore, and overdraft limit of Rs 0.50 crore. Drishti Apparels Proposed Bill CRISIL A4+ 35 Upgraded from Discounting Fac CRISIL A4 Drishti Apparels Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 25 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A4 Drishti Apparels Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from Negotiation CRISIL A4 DTDC Express Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 110 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Evergreen Publications India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Evergreen Publications India Ltd Overdraft# CRISIL A3 292.5 Reaffirmed # Includes working capital demand loan of Rs 21 cr and foreign letter of credit/inland letter of credit of Rs 3 cr Gautam International Pratisthan BG CRISIL A3 114 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd BG CRISIL A1 40 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd CP CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed Kastum Engineers - Aurangabad BG CRISIL A4 73 Reaffirmed Marymatha Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 1100 Reaffirmed Nova Publications BG$ CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed $Include sublimit LC of Rs 5 crore Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Ricela Health Foods Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Shiraj Timber Traders LOC CRISIL A4 145 Reaffirmed Silver Jubilee Motors Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Soriso Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Sri Jaya Maaruthi Yarn (Indiaa) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 5.2 Reaffirmed Forward Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Vasavi Lubricants Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ved Parkash and Sons BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Vikas Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Bhadiyadra Gems Export Packing CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Credit Bhadiyadra Gems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhagwati Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 600 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 67.6 Assigned Bhagwati Steel Cast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 149.7 Assigned Bhagwati Steel Cast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 92.8 Assigned Loan Fac Bhagwati Steel Cast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 260 Assigned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AAA 228550 Reaffirmed * Rs 3690.0 crore is interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd FB Fac# CRISIL AAA 99125 Reaffirmed #Equivalent to USD 1625 million. 1 USD=INR 61 Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AAA 6100 Reaffirmed Limits Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AAA 165615 Reaffirmed Limits$ $ Equivalent to USD 2715 million. 1 USD=INR 61 Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Drishti Apparels Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB- 20 Assigned DTDC Express Ltd CC CRISIL A- 700 Reaffirmed DTDC Express Ltd TL CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Evergreen Publications India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 186.3 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limits for foreign bank guarantee/domestic bank guarantee/foreign letter of credit/inland letter of credit/packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency/foreign bill discounting/foreign bill usance discounting/direct recourse under letter of credit of Rs 2 cr Evergreen Publications India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Evergreen Publications India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 13.1 Reaffirmed Gautam International Pratisthan TL CRISIL BBB- 86 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd CC CRISIL A 770 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 16.6 Reaffirmed Gloster Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 343.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gloster Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 130 Reaffirmed HM Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB HM Jewellers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 2.5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB HM Jewellers Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B+ 67.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Kastum Engineers - Aurangabad CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Kurukshetra Expressway Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 7480 Assigned Marymatha Construction Company CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 240 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Marymatha Construction Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 410 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Nova Publications CC* CRISIL BBB- 188.4 Reaffirmed *Include sublimit working capital demand loan of Rs.17 crore Nova Publications Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 56.1 Reaffirmed Nova Publications TL CRISIL BBB- 11 Reaffirmed Nova Publications CC# CRISIL BBB- 217.5 Reaffirmed #Include sublimit-foreign bank guarantee/domestic bank guarantee/foreign letter of credit/inland letter of credit/packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency/foreign bill discounting/foreign bill usance discounting/direct recourse under letter of credit of Rs.5 crore Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed *Include sublimit letter of credit of Rs.1 crore Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 16.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 108.5 Reaffirmed PVSRSN Enterprise Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed PVSRSN Enterprise Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed PVSRSN Enterprise Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R.B. Gears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed R.B. Gears Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed R.N. Dwivedi Foundation TL CRISIL B+ 73 Assigned Rayfam Enterprises Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Rayfam Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Rayfam Enterprises Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Ricela Health Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1500 Reaffirmed Ricela Health Foods Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Ricela Health Foods Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB 3 Reaffirmed Ricela Health Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 177 Reaffirmed Ricela Health Foods Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BBB 220 Assigned Shiraj Timber Traders CC* CRISIL B- 255 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Shivali Udyog India Ltd CC CRISIL B 31.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shivali Udyog India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 212.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Shivali Udyog India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 72 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Silver Jubilee Motors Ltd CC CRISIL B 537.5 Reaffirmed Silver Jubilee Motors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Soriso Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Soriso Ceramic Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Sri Jaya Maaruthi Yarn (Indiaa) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Jaya Maaruthi Yarn (Indiaa) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 163.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Jaya Maaruthi Yarn (Indiaa) Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 20.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sun Art Exporters Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 437.5 Reaffirmed Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 61.8 Reaffirmed Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 245.9 Reaffirmed Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB- 13.3 Reaffirmed Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 680.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 56 Reaffirmed Credit Tripura Natural Gas Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 170 Reaffirmed Vasavi Lubricants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 72.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Vasavi Lubricants Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Ved Parkash and Sons CC* CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed * Include sublimit Invoice bill purchase/invoice bills discounting of Rs.1 crore Ved Parkash and Sons Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Ved Parkash and Sons Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.