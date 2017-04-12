Apr 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 11, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abharan Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.1 Reaffirmed Alinta Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 32.5 Reassigned P. V. Ramanaiah and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Parksons Packaging Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 75.5 Reaffirmed Saibaba Flameproof Switchgears Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 245 Reaffirmed Saibaba Ship Breaking Corporation LOC CRISIL A4 460 Reaffirmed Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 113 Reaffirmed Credit Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 253 Reaffirmed Discounting Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abharan Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed Abharan Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Abharan Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6 Assigned Alinta Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B Alinta Granito Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 237 Upgraded from CRISIL B Alinta Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Devi Auto Components Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 95 Assigned Loan Fac HM Grains and Pulses Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned ICICI Prudential Flexible Income Plan ICICI Prudential CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Flexible Income Plan Indraprasth Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 360 Assigned Indraprasth Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 360 Assigned K Chandrasekharbabu Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Fac K Chandrasekharbabu Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned K Chandrasekharbabu Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Loan Fac Omax Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed P. V. Ramanaiah and Company CC CRISIL BB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Paper Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Parksons Packaging Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A+ 146.2 Reaffirmed Parksons Packaging Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A+ 764.3 Reaffirmed Parksons Packaging Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 364 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Parksons Packaging Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A+ 900 Reaffirmed Recore Ceramic CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Recore Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 27.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Recore Ceramic TL CRISIL B+ 67.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Saibaba Flameproof Switchgears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Saibaba Ship Breaking Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed SIPL Textile Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 11 Reaffirmed SIPL Textile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 37.5 Reaffirmed SIPL Textile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 35.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SIPL Textile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 40.6 Reaffirmed Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 33.5 Reaffirmed Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 28.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 55 Reaffirmed Credit -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.