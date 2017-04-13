Apr 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 12, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshay Enterprises - Mumbai Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Avtar Steel Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 115 Reaffirmed Chicago Constructions International Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Ltd Elica Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Goldstone Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL A3 487.9 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Goldstone Infratech Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 170 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Grace Micron LLP BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Hanuman Rice Mills - Karnal Capex LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Assigned K.P.R.Agrochem Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 1500 Assigned K.P.R.Agrochem Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 15 Assigned Lahliwala Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.5 Reaffirmed Perth Ceramic Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Refex Energy Ltd BG CRISIL A3 192 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Refex Energy Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Shilpa Medicare Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Shilpa Medicare Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Sneham International LOC & BG CRISIL A3 6 Reaffirmed Sneham International Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 7 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aathi Velan Mills CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Aathi Velan Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aathi Velan Mills Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Aurangabad Gymkhana Club Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B 95 Reaffirmed Aurangabad Gymkhana Club Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Avtar Steel Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Balkrishna Ginning and Pressing Factory CC CRISIL B+ 190 Reaffirmed Balkrishna Ginning and Pressing Factory Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chicago Constructions International Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Ltd Class Restaurant CC CRISIL B- 90 Reaffirmed Class Restaurant Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Elica Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Elica Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 53.5 Reaffirmed Goldstone Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 330 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Goldstone Infratech Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ Gopimal Kaur Sain Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 280 Assigned Grace Micron LLP LT Loan CRISIL B 67.5 Assigned Grace Micron LLP CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Hanuman Rice Mills - Karnal Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned Loan Fac Hanuman Rice Mills - Karnal CC* CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned *Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit HR Food Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 3.7 Reaffirmed HR Food Processing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 71.3 Reaffirmed K.P.R.Agrochem Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 230 Assigned Loan Fac K.P.R.Agrochem Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 1015 Assigned K.P.R.Agrochem Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 2240 Assigned Lahliwala Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Lahliwala Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Perth Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 125 Reaffirmed Perth Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 330 Reaffirmed Perth Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Phoolchand Bhagatsingh Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Phoolchand Bhagatsingh CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Refex Energy Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Refex Energy Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 345.5 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Shilpa Medicare Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1100 Reaffirmed Shilpa Medicare Ltd External CRISIL A- 1000 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Shilpa Medicare Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Shilpa Medicare Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed Sneham International CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Sneham International Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Sneham International Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 2 Reaffirmed Credit Sneham International TL CRISIL BBB- 12 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Narayana Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Sumit Wool Processors CC CRISIL D 170 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sumit Wool Processors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Sumit Wool Processors TL CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ VE-7 Ceramic BG CRISIL D 26.5 Reaffirmed VE-7 Ceramic CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed VE-7 Ceramic LT Loan CRISIL D 69.5 Reaffirmed VNR Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 750 Reaffirmed VNR Seeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 78.6 Reaffirmed VNR Seeds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 21.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)