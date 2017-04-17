Apr 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 13, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cannanore Handloom Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Discounting Cannanore Handloom Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed FirstRand Bank Ltd CD CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed GH Reddy and Associates (Construction) BG CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd GNT Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 8500 Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications; placed on Notice of Withdrawa J Korin Spinning Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 21 Reaffirmed J Korin Spinning Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed Credit Jaypeem Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Foreign Currency Jaypeem Granites Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned KND Engineering Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A4 350 Issuer Not Cooperating Removed from Notice of withdrawal Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Nem Laboratories Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned Nem Laboratories Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 16 Assigned Nem Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Assigned Rajshree Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned S.S. Constructions BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Salarpuria Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1 843.7 Reaffirmed Samal Equip BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sattva Developers Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A1 50 Assigned Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ayaan Exclusive Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Ayaan Exclusive Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 100 Assigned Fac Ayaan Exclusive Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Assigned Bhojeshwar Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Bhojeshwar Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BNP Paribas Overnight Fund BNP Paribas Mutual CRISIL AAAmfs 0 Reaffirmed Fund Cannanore Handloom Exports TL CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Chevron Builders And Realtors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Chevron Builders And Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned Loan Fac Coremind Software Services Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 85.5 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Coremind Software Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 114.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Darshita Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 2250 Assigned Loan Fac Debonair Realtors Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 580 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Debonair Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 270 Reaffirmed Loan Fac DNV Realty Project Loan CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- GH Reddy and Associates (Construction) CC CRISIL B 10 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ GH Reddy and Associates (Construction) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ GNT Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Greenage Griha Nirman Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd TL** CRISIL A+ 5201.3 Continues on Rating Watch with Negative Implications Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A+ 13500 Withdrawal Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 46478.1 Withdrawal Gupta Trading Company CC CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned Gupta Trading Company Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Harkeshwar Realtors Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Harkeshwar Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 950 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hindustan Engineering Training Centre CC CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Hindustan Engineering Training Centre TL CRISIL BBB+ 310 Reaffirmed India Infradebt Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 40000 Assigned India Infradebt Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed India Infradebt Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 40000 Reaffirmed J Korin Spinning Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed J Korin Spinning Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 151.9 Reaffirmed J Korin Spinning Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jaypeem Granites Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 3 Assigned Jaypeem Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 52 Assigned Loan Fac Jaypeem Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL B 5 Assigned Jaypeem Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KND Engineering Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Issuer Not Cooperating Removed from Notice of withdrawal Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ KND Engineering Technologies Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 200 Issuer Not Cooperating Removed from Notice of withdrawal Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Koelle Designs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9.2 Assigned Koelle Designs Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned # Packing Credit facility upto Rs.1 crore as a sub-limit of cash credit facility Koelle Designs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20.8 Assigned Loan Fac Life Line Feeds India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 175 Reaffirmed Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 11000 Reaffirmed Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Manappuram Home Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Manappuram Home Finance Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 650 Reaffirmed Manappuram Home Finance Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed Mascot Properties Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Mascot Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 400 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mindcomp Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1500 Assigned Loan Fac Mindcomp Tech Park Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 480 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Mindcomp Tech Park Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 420 Assigned Loan Fac Monotype Grihanirman Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 700 Assigned Loan Fac Mukesh and Associates CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 83.5 Assigned Mukesh and Associates Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned N. Satish Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 137.5 Reaffirmed Credit N. Satish Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB 162.5 Reaffirmed Credit N. Satish Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Neelanchal Projects LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1000 Assigned Loan Fac Neelanchal Realtors LLP CC CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Neelanchal Realtors LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nem Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 17.5 Assigned Nem Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7 Assigned Loan Fac Nem Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Nirupama Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Nirupama Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nirupama Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 8.4 Reaffirmed Nirupama Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Northern Sky Properties Pvt Ltd LT Loan - 190 Withdrawal Northern Sky Properties Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed OSL Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1610 Reaffirmed Pluto Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Poorna Build-Tech Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 200 Assigned Overdraft Fac Poorna Build-Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 600 Assigned Loan Fac Poppy Realtors Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Poppy Realtors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed Quadro Info Technologies Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 531 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Quadro Info Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 93.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Quadro Info Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 375.5 Reaffirmed Rajlaxmi Griha Nirman Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajmata Realtors Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Rajmata Realtors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Rajshree Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4.7 Assigned Loan Fac Rajshree Impex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 35.3 Assigned Rajshree Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned S.S. Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Salarpuria Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 133.75 Assigned Salarpuria Developers Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 133.75 Assigned Overdraft Fac Salarpuria Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 107.5 Assigned Loan Fac Salarpuria Griha Nirman Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 310 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Salarpuria Griha Nirman Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 690 Reaffirmed Salarpuria Housing Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Salarpuria Properties Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 910 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Salarpuria Properties Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 910 Reaffirmed Salarpuria Real Estates Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed Salarpuria Real Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 225 Assigned Loan Fac Samal Equip CC CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Samal Equip Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 125 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL B+ Sattva Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 370 Reaffirmed Sattva Developers Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 830 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Sattva Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sattva Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 130 Reaffirmed Sattva Housing Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 299.3 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Sattva Real Estate Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 60 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Sattva Real Estate Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sattva Real Estate Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 60 Reaffirmed Shakti Mines and Minerals (A Unit of CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Shakti Agencies Pvt Ltd) Shakti Mines and Minerals (A Unit of Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Shakti Agencies Pvt Ltd) Loan Fac Softzone Tech Park Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 3000 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Softzone Tech Park Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 1750 Reaffirmed SPPL Property Management Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A 150 Assigned SPPL Property Management Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 225 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Jagannath Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL BBB- 295 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sri Jagannath Roller Flour Mills Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sri Jagannath Roller Flour Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 29 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Sri Jagannath Roller Flour Mills TL CRISIL BBB- 36 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sri Sai Swarupa Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned *Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit Vantage Motors LLP Cash TL CRISIL B 24 Assigned Vantage Motors LLP Inventory Funding CRISIL B 45 Assigned Fac Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 314.5 Reaffirmed Vitthalrao Shinde Sahakari Sakhar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 350 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd Loan Fac Vitthalrao Shinde Sahakari Sakhar Sugar Pledge CC CRISIL B+ 3250 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd Worldwide Realcon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 4000 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.