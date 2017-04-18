Apr 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 17, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AKJA Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ AKJA Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Amara Raja Infra Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A3+ 325 Reaffirmed ** Rs.2.5 crores interchangeable with Letter of credit and Bank guarantee Amara Raja Infra Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with LC and BG Bhagwati Steel Cast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 67.5 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Steel Cast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Bharti Enterprises (Holding) Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 23000 Reaffirmed Bharti Enterprises (Holding) Pvt Ltd ST NCD CRISIL A1+ 13000 Withdrawal Biorad Medisys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Clayris Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Clayris Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Econ Antri Ltd BG CRISIL A3 180 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Greatweld Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned JK Paper Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A1 2450 Assigned JK Paper Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A1 3700 Assigned JK Paper Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A1 50 Assigned JK Paper Ltd CP CRISIL A1 500 Assigned K. M. Mohammed Rasheed BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed K.N. Srinivasa BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed MCo Hospital Aids Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Nirav Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Nirav Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Redington India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 850 Reaffirmed Redington India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 3424 Reaffirmed Redington India Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 4730 Reaffirmed Redington India Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 14000 Reaffirmed CP) Saicon Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Simpex Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 26 Reaffirmed Sleek International Pvt Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Suntec Business Solutions Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 230 Reaffirmed Credit Suntec Business Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Credit Uniline Energy Systems Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 45 Downgraded Discounting Fac from CRISIL A3 V. Meenal BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed V. N. V. Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AKJA Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Amara Raja Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Steel Cast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 260 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Steel Cast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 7.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhagwati Steel Cast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 149.7 Reaffirmed Biorad Medisys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Biorad Medisys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 24.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Biorad Medisys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 68.8 Reaffirmed Clayris Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL C Clayris Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 283.6 Downgraded from CRISIL C Clayris Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL C Coimbatore Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 93 Reaffirmed East North Interconnection Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA(SO) 9250 Reaffirmed Econ Antri Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Econ Antri Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 344 Reaffirmed GMR Airports Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 5000 Assigned Greatweld Engineering Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Greatweld Engineering Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB 130 Assigned Greatweld Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Assigned Himachal Hydel Projects Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 180 Reaffirmed Hindustan Institute of Technology and CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Science Hindustan Institute of Technology and LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Science Hindustan Institute of Technology and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 125 Reaffirmed Science Loan Fac India Grid Trust Corporate Credit CCR AAA - Reaffirmed Rating Infissi Fenestration LLP CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Infissi Fenestration LLP LT Loan CRISIL B 33.5 Reaffirmed Infissi Fenestration LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J.K. Pulse Manufacturer Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed J.K. Pulse Manufacturer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed JK Paper Ltd TL CRISIL A 64.8 Assigned JK Paper Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 11251.1 Assigned JK Paper Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL A 4.1 Assigned JK Paper Ltd NCD CRISIL A 500 Assigned K. M. Mohammed Rasheed CC CRISIL B+ 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B K.N. Srinivasa Overdraft CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed K.N. Srinivasa Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B 40 Assigned Fac Keshav Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Keshav Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Keshav Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 24.5 Reaffirmed MCo Hospital Aids Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 68 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- MCo Hospital Aids Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Nirav Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed RAPP Transmission Co. Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 2200 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Redington India Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 7386.9 Reaffirmed Redington India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 1109.1 Reaffirmed S.K. Medical Foundation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Saicon Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Saicon Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 42.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Saicon Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 52.5 Reaffirmed Sandla Wind Project Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 742 Assigned Shere Punjab Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Shyam Enterprises CC CRISIL B 370.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shyam Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Simpex Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Simpex Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 63.3 Reaffirmed Sleek International Pvt Ltd Overdraft* CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed *Fully Interchangeable with letter of credit, bill discounting, invoice bill discounting, bank guarantee, buyer's credit, and letter of undertaking Uniline Energy Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Uniline Energy Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- V. Meenal CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed V. Meenal Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed V. N. V. Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB- 19 Reaffirmed V. N. V. Builders Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed V.R. Foundries Bill Discounting CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed V.R. Foundries CC CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed V.R. Foundries TL CRISIL D 420 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)