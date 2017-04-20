Apr 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 19, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aspinwall and Co. Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Credit Aspinwall and Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 45 Reaffirmed Balaji Enterprises - Patna BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned ECap Equities Ltd ST Debt (Enhanced CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed from Rs.600 Crore) Imperial Readymade Garments Factory LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Imperial Readymade Garments Factory Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 85 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Credit Ivcon BG CRISIL A4+ 15.5 Assigned Nelito Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 160 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 16000 Reaffirmed Pratipa Cashews Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Pratipa Cashews Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 12.8 Reaffirmed Credit RSV Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Sri S. Subbiah and Company BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Tata Motors Finance Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process for these instruments. Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Afras Cashew Traders CC CRISIL BB- 47.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Afras Cashew Traders LT Loan CRISIL BB- 3.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Aspinwall and Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Aspinwall and Co. Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 455 Outlook Credit revised from and rating reaffirmed Aspinwall and Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 200 Outlook Credit revised from and rating reaffirmed Aspinwall and Co. Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB 90 Assigned Aspinwall and Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1 Assigned Loan Fac Balaji Enterprises - Patna CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Dharampal Pipe and Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Health-Tech Chhattisgarh Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Health-Tech Chhattisgarh Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 44.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Health-Tech Chhattisgarh Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Hi-Quality Foods & Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B Imperial Readymade Garments Factory CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Ivcon CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Jay Durga Enzymatic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Jay Durga Enzymatic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Jay Durga Enzymatic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Kanpur Packagers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 29.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kanpur Packagers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Kanpur Packagers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B Nelito Systems Ltd CC CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed Nelito Systems Ltd TL CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed Pancham Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 240 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Pancham Jewellers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB PMR Infrastractures Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B 40 Assigned Fac PMR Infrastractures Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 10 Assigned Fac Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Pratipa Cashews Export Packing CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Credit Pratipa Cashews TL CRISIL BB- 7.2 Reaffirmed Raipur Kerala Samajam TL CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Rose Metals CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Rose Metals Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned RSV Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Sanjeev Industrial Corporation CC CRISIL BB 125 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Satluj Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 970 Issuer Not Co-operating; Downgraded from CRISIL BBB-* *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information Satluj Spintex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.5 Issuer Not Loan Fac Co-operating; Downgraded from CRISIL BBB-* *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information Satluj Spintex Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1217.5 Issuer Not Co-operating; Downgraded from CRISIL BBB-* *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information Sri S. Subbiah and Company CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Sri S. Subbiah and Company Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit Tata Motors Finance Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL A+ 4150 Reaffirmed *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Tata Motors Finance Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process for these instruments. Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCD* CRISIL AA 20000 Reaffirmed *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Tata Motors Finance Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process for these instruments. Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCD * CRISIL AA 30000 Reaffirmed *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Tata Motors Finance Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process for these instruments. Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCD * CRISIL AA 50000 Reaffirmed *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Tata Motors Finance Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process for these instruments. Tata Motors Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 14000 Reaffirmed Programme *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Tata Motors Finance Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and the rating process for these instruments. Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 20000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Ultra Ready Mix Concrete Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Ultra Ready Mix Concrete Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 196.8 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 