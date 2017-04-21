Apr 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 20, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alliance Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Bharat Rail Automations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Chakri Fisheries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL 2.5 Reaffirmed A4 (Issuer Not Cooperating) Chakri Fisheries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL 60 Reaffirmed A4 (Issuer Not Cooperating) Crystal Crop Protection Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 1750 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Crystal Crop Protection Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 380 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A2+ Crystal Crop Protection Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1 500 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ CTM Technical Textiles Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed CTM Technical Textiles Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Global Acqua Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reassigned ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Jai Jagdish Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 950 Reaffirmed Kamalesh Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Kaycee Industries BG CRISIL A4 1.2 Reaffirmed Kaycee Industries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A4+ 176 Reaffirmed Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Metaflux Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Metaflux Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed MIRC Electronics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 2370 Reaffirmed MIRC Electronics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 880 Assigned Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 132.5 Reaffirmed Sachdeva Steel Products (Ship Breakers) LOC CRISIL A4+ 420 Reaffirmed LLP Skema International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Sri Sakthi Vinayaga Ginning Mills Bill Negotiation CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sri Sakthi Vinayaga Ginning Mills Overdraft CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Suchitra Education Trust Overdraft CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) T.C. Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Assigned T.C. Spinners Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Uni Profiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Reliance Mutual Fund (RMF) Reliance Liquid CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund - Treasury Plan A B Convention TL CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from BB- Alliance Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Alliance Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 32.5 Reaffirmed Alliance Vitrified Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 13 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arihant Packwell CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Arihant Packwell Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 68.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arihant Packwell TL CRISIL B 16.8 Reaffirmed Athena Educational Trust Overdraft CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Athena Educational Trust TL CRISIL B 64 Reaffirmed Ayursundra Health Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 4 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Ayursundra Health Care Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Ayursundra Health Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 453.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Bharat Rail Automations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 (Upgraded from CRISIL BB BNR Egg Farms CC CRISIL B 17.2 Reaffirmed BNR Egg Farms LT Loan CRISIL B 54 Reaffirmed BNR Egg Farms Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 3.8 Reaffirmed Bogeashavara Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 195 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Bogeashavara Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 36 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Bombay Intelligence Security India Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Chakri Fisheries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Discounting Chakri Fisheries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 12 Reaffirmed Chakri Fisheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Choice Research and Breeding Farm CC CRISIL BB- 44 Reaffirmed Choice Research and Breeding Farm LT Loan CRISIL BB- 56 Reaffirmed Choosy Fashions CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed City Max Hospital and Research Centre TL CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed Crystal Crop Protection Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1400 Reaffirmed Crystal Crop Protection Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A- 650 Reaffirmed Crystal Crop Protection Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 235 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Crystal Crop Protection Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 85 Assigned CTM Technical Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed CTM Technical Textiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 14.6 Reaffirmed CTM Technical Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 55.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Darshita Aashiyana Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 350 Assigned Darshita Aashiyana Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 25 Assigned Loan Fac Global Acqua Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of letter of credit (LC) and buyer's credit (BC) to the extent of Rs 20 crore Global Acqua Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan (WCDL) Hindustan Herbals Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed Hindustan Herbals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hindustan Herbals Ltd TL CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Hindustan Herbals Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 500 Assigned ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA 4400 Reaffirmed Innova Childrens Heart Hospital Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 47.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Innova Childrens Heart Hospital Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 117.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Jai Jagdish Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed Jai Jagdish Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 19 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kamalesh Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 32 Reaffirmed Kaycee Industries CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Kaycee Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kirtiman Cements and Packaging CC CRISIL BB 180 Assigned Industries Ltd Kirtiman Cements and Packaging Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 0.2 Assigned Industries Ltd Loan Fac Kirtiman Cements and Packaging TL CRISIL BB 49.8 Assigned Industries Ltd Laxmi Builders and Transport Co. CC CRISIL B+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL B Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB+ 450 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BB+ 14 Upgraded from Gold Card CRISIL BB Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 9.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Maxim Tubes Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Metaflux Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Metaflux Company Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB+ 14.5 Reaffirmed Limits Metaflux Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 2.4 Reaffirmed MIRC Electronics Ltd CC - 50 notice of withdrawal MIRC Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed MIRC Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 1150 notice of withdrawal Oxina Cars Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 99 Assigned Oxina Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Oxina Cars Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1 Assigned Loan Fac R Misrilal Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Reaffirmed Raj Rajendra Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Raj Rajendra Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rama Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd CC - 150 Withdrawal Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 40 Withdrawal Loan Fac Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd LOC - 167.5 Withdrawal Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Sachdeva Steel Products (Ship Breakers) CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed LLP Sachdeva Steel Products (Ship Breakers) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8.4 Reaffirmed LLP Loan Fac Sakthi Vinayaga Gin and Pressing Mills CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Shanmukha Cotton Products CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Shanmukha Cotton Products Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 12.5 Reaffirmed Shanmukha Cotton Products SME Credit CRISIL B 2.5 Reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Paper Mills Ltd BG CRISIL D 5.1 Reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Paper Mills Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Paper Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 41.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Sidhbali Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL D 73.5 Reaffirmed Simhapuri Transport CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Skema International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Sri Laxmi Venkateshwara Rice Mill Overdraft CRISIL B 75 Assigned Ginning Factory Sri Sakthi Vinayaga Ginning Mills CC CRISIL B 47.5 Downgraded from B+ Sri Sakthi Vinayaga Ginning Mills Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 2.5 Downgraded from B+ Sri Sakthi Vinayaga Ginning Mills TL CRISIL B 12.5 Downgraded from B+ Sri Venkateswara Rice Mill WC Fac CRISIL B 130 Downgraded from B+ Srikara Parenterals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Srikara Parenterals Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 25.8 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Srikara Parenterals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 25.2 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Srikara Parenterals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Srikara Parenterals Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 21.8 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Star Battery Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 67.5 Assigned Loan Fac Star Battery Ltd TL CRISIL B 52.5 Assigned Suchitra Education Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suchitra Education Trust TL CRISIL B 36 Reaffirmed Surya Charitable And Welfare Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Regd. Loan Fac T.C. Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 380 Assigned T.C. Spinners Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned T.C. Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 360.4 Assigned T.C. Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 69.6 Assigned Loan Fac T.C. Spinners Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Uni Profiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Uni Profiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Uni Profiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 9.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ V. N. Pethe Bros CC CRISIL B 45.5 Assigned V. N. Pethe Bros TL CRISIL B 14.5 Assigned VJR Poultry Farms CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed VJR Poultry Farms LT Loan CRISIL B 36 Reaffirmed VJR Poultry Farms Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 49 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Yamuna Industries CC CRISIL BB- 66.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.