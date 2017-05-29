May 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 26, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed
Aeon Medical Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Anjan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
AOV Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Issuer Not Cooperating
AOV Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded
under LOC from CRISIL
A3+
Issuer Not Cooperating
AOV Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 250 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
A3+
Issuer Not Cooperating
AOV Exports Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4 550 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Aqueduct Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Issuer Not
Cooperating
Bidesh Plywood Factory Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 180 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Bidesh Plywood Factory Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL D 18 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 12000 Assigned
Banaskantha District Co-Operative Milk ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 2250 Assigned
Producers Union Ltd
Barnala Steel Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
under LOC
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bestin Plast Overdraft CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Brakes India Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed
Brakes India Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
** Interchangeable with bank guarantee
Continental Furnishers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Issuer Not
Cooperating
Continental Furnishers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 6 Issuer Not
Cooperating
Delite Hi-Tech Furniture Industries Pvt BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Designers Point (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Designers Point (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned;
Foreign Currency Suspension
Revoked
Desu Veeraiah Sons BG CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
E.I.D. Parry India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1750 Reaffirmed
E.I.D. Parry India Ltd Deferred Payment CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed
Guarantee
E.I.D. Parry India Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with bank guarantee
E.I.D. Parry India Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
E.I.D. Parry India Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 9500 Reaffirmed
CP)
Emdet Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Emdet Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 3.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Gujarat Colourlam Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 7.5 Assigned
Hotel Sukhamaya Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ilasakaa Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jai Hind Wire Rod Mills Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1000 Reaffirmed
Libra International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed
Link Quest Telecom Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Link Quest Telecom Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Link Quest Telecom Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 3.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
M/S M.P.Khaitan BG CRISIL A4+ 425 Reaffirmed
Magnum Steels Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Maimoon Impex L.L.P LOC CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Manipal Media Network Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Manipal Media Network Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 180 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Metal Gems LOC CRISIL A3 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Miter and Miter Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Issuer Not
Cooperating
Mohit Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mohit Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mujawadia Tractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
MY Store Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Oasis Distilleries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 47.5 Issuer Not
Cooperating
Oasis Distilleries Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Issuer Not
Cooperating
P N Shanavas BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
P. D. Shah and Sons BG CRISIL A4 2.4 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rabindra Surgicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Raffles Green Pet India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 9.5 Reaffirmed
S P Iron Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
S. Roy Engineering Co BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Assigned
Sanjay Kumar Agrawal BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shresid Interiors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shri Shyam Ispat India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 27.5 Assigned
Shri Shyam Ispat India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 22.5 Assigned
Singhal Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 30 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Singhal Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2+ 20 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
*Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee
Sri Bhagavathy Traders BG CRISIL A3 95 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Sri Bhagavathy Traders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Sushitex Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Swizzer Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Vedanta Ltd EPCG Guarantee CRISIL A1+ 30321.2 Reaffirmed
(ST)#
# Equivalent to USD 450 million, 1 USD=INR 67.38
Vedanta Ltd Non-FBL* CRISIL A1+ 159250 Reaffirmed
* Non-fund-based limit of Rs 1500 crore interchangeable with fund-based limit
Vedanta Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 130000 Reaffirmed
CP Programme)
Venus Garments India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 149.1 Reaffirmed
Zuri Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A V Anjaneya Prasad LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Adams Marketing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Adams Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 215 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Adams Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Adams Marketing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Aeon Medical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Aeon Medical Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ahinsa Flour Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned
Ahinsa Flour Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 34 Assigned
Anjan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Anjan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 29.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
AOV Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL B+ 33.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
AOV Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 53.6 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
AOV Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 70.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Aqueduct Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 104.7 Issuer Not
Loan Fac Cooperating
Aqueduct Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 8.1 Issuer Not
Cooperating
Astha Beej Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 13.4 Assigned
Astha Beej Company Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 3.5 Assigned
Credit
Astha Beej Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
Astha Beej Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18.1 Assigned
Loan Fac
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd SEFASU Loan@ CRISIL AA 1490.1 Assigned
@Scheme for Extending Financial Assistance to Sugar Undertaking (SEFASU)
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd Proposed CC Limit^^CRISIL AA 164.9 Assigned
^^current outstanding is NIL
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 9530 Assigned
*interchangeable with non-fund based facility of Rs 20 crore and
forward cover facility of Rs 4 crore
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd CC# CRISIL AA 2720 Assigned
#interchangeable with non-fund based facility of Rs 25 crore
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA 3750 Assigned
^interchangeable with non-fund based facility of Rs 50 crore
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 345 Assigned
Banaskantha District Co-Operative Milk CC* CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Producers Union Ltd
* Cash credit is interchangeable with short-term loan
Banaskantha District Co-Operative Milk LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 2680 Reaffirmed
Producers Union Ltd
Banaskantha District Co-Operative Milk Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 1070 Assigned
Producers Union Ltd Loan Fac
Bansal Associates Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Barnala Steel Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B 600 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Barnala Steel Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Beena Metals Overdraft CRISIL B 21 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Beena Metals Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 29 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bhavani Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned
Bidesh Plywood Factory Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Bidesh Plywood Factory Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Bidesh Plywood Factory Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 37 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Brakes India Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 200 Reaffirmed
Brakes India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 2250 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with short-term loan, working capital demand loan,
packing credit, and other fund- based limits
Clavecon India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Clavecon India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Continental Furnishers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 22.5 Reaffirmed
Continental Furnishers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 21.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Delite Hi-Tech Furniture Industries Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Delite Hi-Tech Furniture Industries Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Delite Hi-Tech Furniture Industries Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned
Ltd Loan Fac
Designers Point (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Designers Point (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Assigned;
Loan Fac Suspension
Revoked
Desu Veeraiah Sons CC CRISIL B 175 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
E.I.D. Parry India Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 4000 Upgraded from
CRISIL A+
#Interchangeable with other fund-based limits, including working capital
demand loan, packing credit, short-term loans, and buyer's credit.
E.I.D. Parry India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 6765 Upgraded from
CRISIL A+
E.I.D. Parry India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 3037 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A+
E.I.D. Parry India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1000 Upgraded from
CRISIL A+
E.I.D. Parry India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1000 Upgraded from
CRISIL A+
Emdet Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Emdet Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 101.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Gujarat Colourlam Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 185 Assigned
Gujarat Colourlam Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Gujarat Colourlam Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Assigned
Gujral and Sons CC CRISIL D 65 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Hind Charity Trust Overdraft CRISIL B 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Hind Charity Trust TL CRISIL B 330 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Hotel Sukhamaya Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Hotel Sukhamaya Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 42.5 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ilasakaa Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B 290 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ilasakaa Steels Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 2.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jai Bhavani Furnishing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jai Hind Wire Rod Mills Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Jai Hind Wire Rod Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed
Jai Hind Wire Rod Mills Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 85.6 Reaffirmed
Limits
Jai Hind Wire Rod Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Jai Maakali Poultry Farms CC CRISIL D 95 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jai Maakali Poultry Farms LT Loan CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jamshedpur Minerals & Chemicals CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Jamshedpur Minerals & Chemicals Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Jamshedpur Minerals & Chemicals TL CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Jomsons Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 110 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jomsons Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 95 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kakarania Innovative Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Kakarania Innovative Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Upgraded from
Limits CRISIL BB+
Kakarania Innovative Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned
Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 2200 Reaffirmed
Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 26039.1 Reaffirmed
Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 3150 Reaffirmed
Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1613.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
KMB Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
KMB Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
KMB Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 41.5 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
KMB Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 127.2 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
KMB Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 11.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Lal Baba Seamless Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 135 Reaffirmed
Lal Baba Seamless Tubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 18.2 Reaffirmed
Libra International Ltd CC CRISIL BB 77.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Libra International Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Link Quest Telecom Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Link Quest Telecom Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 15.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Link Quest Telecom Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 14.3 Assigned
Loan Fac
M/S M.P.Khaitan CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Magnum Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Magnum Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 55 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Maimoon Impex L.L.P CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Manipal Media Network Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Manipal Media Network Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 159.6 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Manipal Media Network Ltd TL CRISIL B 0.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Manjushree Innovations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 350 Reaffirmed
Manjushree Polypacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Manjushree Polypacks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
Metal Gems CC CRISIL BBB- 175 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Miter and Miter Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Issuer Not
Cooperating
Miter and Miter Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Issuer Not
Loan Fac Cooperating
Miter and Miter Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 90 Issuer Not
Cooperating
Mohit Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Moonak Ispat Udyog CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Moonak Ispat Udyog Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mujawadia Tractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 1 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
MY Store Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
MY Store Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
National Highways Authority of India LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 590000 Reaffirmed
Programme
National Highways Authority of India LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 331180 Reaffirmed
Programme
National Highways Authority of India TFBs CRISIL AAA 190000 Reaffirmed
National Highways Authority of India TFBs CRISIL AAA 100000 Reaffirmed
National Highways Authority of India TFBs CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed
National Highways Authority of India NCD* CRISIL AAA 40000 Withdrawal
*partly raised as 54 EC Capital Gain Tax Exemption Bonds
Oasis Distilleries Ltd CC CRISIL B 415 Issuer Not
Cooperating
Oasis Distilleries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Issuer Not
Loan Fac Cooperating
Oasis Distilleries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 40 Issuer Not
Credit Cooperating
Oasis Distilleries Ltd TL CRISIL B 190 Issuer Not
Cooperating
P N Shanavas Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned
P N Shanavas CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned
P. D. Shah and Sons CC CRISIL B 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
P. D. Shah and Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 70.1 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
P. D. Shah and Sons TL CRISIL B 57.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
PEW Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
R.K. Pulses Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed
Rabindra Surgicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Raffles Green Pet India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL C
Raffles Green Pet India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL C
Raffles Green Pet India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 49.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL C
Raghavendra Cotton Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Ram Nath Memorial Trust Society Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 35.5 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ram Nath Memorial Trust Society TL CRISIL D 163 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rose Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Rose Industries TL CRISIL B 16 Assigned
S P Iron Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
S P Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
S. Roy Engineering Co CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned
Sabaris Educational Trust CC CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed
Sabaris Educational Trust TL CRISIL D 112 Reaffirmed
Sanjay Kumar Agrawal CC CRISIL BB 1 Assigned
Issuer Not Cooperating
Service Master Clean Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 470 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 420 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 309.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 670.3 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shresid Interiors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shri Shiv Shakti Cot Fab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shri Shiv Shakti Cot Fab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 103.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shri Shiv Shakti Cot Fab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 81.8 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shri Shyam Ispat India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 230 Assigned
Shri Shyam Ispat India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shri Shyam Ispat India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Assigned
Singhal Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 350 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Siva Filling Station CC CRISIL B+ 17 Assigned
Siva Filling Station Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 33 Assigned
Loan Fac
Smart Agro Food Park Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 270 Assigned
Sri Bhagavathy Traders CC CRISIL BBB- 3 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Sri Bhagavathy Traders LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Sri Bhagavathy Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 105.2 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
Sri Bhagavathy Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Sri Lakshmi Ganesh Spinning Mills O.E. CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Division
Sri Lakshmi Ganesh Spinning Mills O.E. LT Loan CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed
Division
SunBorne Energy Gujarat One Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1440 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Sushitex Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sushitex Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 135 Reaffirmed
Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sushitex Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 45.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sushitex Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Swachha Beverages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Issuer Not
Cooperating
Swachha Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Issuer Not
Cooperating
Swachha Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7 Issuer Not
Loan Fac Cooperating
Swachha Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 35 Issuer Not
Cooperating
Swati Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Swizzer Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Swizzer Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 215 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Teknoflow Green Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 37.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Teknoflow Green Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 95 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tuli Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B- 47 Reaffirmed
Limits
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tuli Motors Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B- 18 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tuli Motors Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vardhman Ispat Udyog CC CRISIL B 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vedanta Ltd External CRISIL AA 33091 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
Vedanta Ltd FB Fac** CRISIL AA 47300 Reaffirmed
**Fund-based limit completely interchangeable with non-fund-based limit
Vedanta Ltd Non-FBL## CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed
## Capex letter of credit limit, interchangeable with operational non-fund based limits
Vedanta Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed
Vedanta Ltd TL CRISIL AA 142450 Reaffirmed
Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 500 Assigned
Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed
Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed
Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed
Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 12500 Reaffirmed
Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 15000 Reaffirmed
Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 56000 Reaffirmed
Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 21000 Reaffirmed
Vedanta Ltd PS CRISIL AA 30100 Reaffirmed
Venus Garments India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 31.7 Revised
Loan Fac
Venus Garments India Ltd TL CRISIL B- 738.3 Revised
Venus Garments India Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B- 690 Revised
Vij Agro Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 600 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vohra Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed
Zuri Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)