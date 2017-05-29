May 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 26, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Aeon Medical Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Anjan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating AOV Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Issuer Not Cooperating AOV Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded under LOC from CRISIL A3+ Issuer Not Cooperating AOV Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 250 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A3+ Issuer Not Cooperating AOV Exports Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4 550 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Issuer Not Cooperating Aqueduct Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Issuer Not Cooperating Bidesh Plywood Factory Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 180 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Bidesh Plywood Factory Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL D 18 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 12000 Assigned Banaskantha District Co-Operative Milk ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 2250 Assigned Producers Union Ltd Barnala Steel Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed under LOC Issuer Not Cooperating Bestin Plast Overdraft CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Brakes India Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Brakes India Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with bank guarantee Continental Furnishers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Issuer Not Cooperating Continental Furnishers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 6 Issuer Not Cooperating Delite Hi-Tech Furniture Industries Pvt BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Designers Point (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Designers Point (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned; Foreign Currency Suspension Revoked Desu Veeraiah Sons BG CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating E.I.D. Parry India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1750 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry India Ltd Deferred Payment CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Guarantee E.I.D. Parry India Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee E.I.D. Parry India Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed E.I.D. Parry India Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 9500 Reaffirmed CP) Emdet Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Emdet Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 3.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Gujarat Colourlam Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 7.5 Assigned Hotel Sukhamaya Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ilasakaa Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Jai Hind Wire Rod Mills Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1000 Reaffirmed Libra International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Link Quest Telecom Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Link Quest Telecom Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Link Quest Telecom Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 3.4 Assigned Loan Fac M/S M.P.Khaitan BG CRISIL A4+ 425 Reaffirmed Magnum Steels Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Maimoon Impex L.L.P LOC CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Manipal Media Network Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Manipal Media Network Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 180 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Metal Gems LOC CRISIL A3 120 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Miter and Miter Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Issuer Not Cooperating Mohit Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Mohit Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Mujawadia Tractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating MY Store Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Oasis Distilleries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 47.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Oasis Distilleries Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Issuer Not Cooperating P N Shanavas BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned P. D. Shah and Sons BG CRISIL A4 2.4 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rabindra Surgicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Raffles Green Pet India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 9.5 Reaffirmed S P Iron Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed S. Roy Engineering Co BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Assigned Sanjay Kumar Agrawal BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Issuer Not Cooperating Shresid Interiors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shri Shyam Ispat India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 27.5 Assigned Shri Shyam Ispat India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 22.5 Assigned Singhal Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 30 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Singhal Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2+ 20 Assigned; Suspension Revoked *Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Sri Bhagavathy Traders BG CRISIL A3 95 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sri Bhagavathy Traders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sushitex Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Swizzer Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Vedanta Ltd EPCG Guarantee CRISIL A1+ 30321.2 Reaffirmed (ST)# # Equivalent to USD 450 million, 1 USD=INR 67.38 Vedanta Ltd Non-FBL* CRISIL A1+ 159250 Reaffirmed * Non-fund-based limit of Rs 1500 crore interchangeable with fund-based limit Vedanta Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 130000 Reaffirmed CP Programme) Venus Garments India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 149.1 Reaffirmed Zuri Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A V Anjaneya Prasad LT Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Adams Marketing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Adams Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 215 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Adams Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Adams Marketing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Aeon Medical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Aeon Medical Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Ahinsa Flour Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Ahinsa Flour Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 34 Assigned Anjan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Anjan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 29.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating AOV Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL B+ 33.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating AOV Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 53.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating AOV Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 70.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Issuer Not Cooperating Aqueduct Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 104.7 Issuer Not Loan Fac Cooperating Aqueduct Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 8.1 Issuer Not Cooperating Astha Beej Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 13.4 Assigned Astha Beej Company Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 3.5 Assigned Credit Astha Beej Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Astha Beej Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18.1 Assigned Loan Fac Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd SEFASU Loan@ CRISIL AA 1490.1 Assigned @Scheme for Extending Financial Assistance to Sugar Undertaking (SEFASU) Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd Proposed CC Limit^^CRISIL AA 164.9 Assigned ^^current outstanding is NIL Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 9530 Assigned *interchangeable with non-fund based facility of Rs 20 crore and forward cover facility of Rs 4 crore Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd CC# CRISIL AA 2720 Assigned #interchangeable with non-fund based facility of Rs 25 crore Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA 3750 Assigned ^interchangeable with non-fund based facility of Rs 50 crore Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 345 Assigned Banaskantha District Co-Operative Milk CC* CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Producers Union Ltd * Cash credit is interchangeable with short-term loan Banaskantha District Co-Operative Milk LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 2680 Reaffirmed Producers Union Ltd Banaskantha District Co-Operative Milk Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 1070 Assigned Producers Union Ltd Loan Fac Bansal Associates Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Barnala Steel Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B 600 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Barnala Steel Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Beena Metals Overdraft CRISIL B 21 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Beena Metals Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 29 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Bhavani Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned Bidesh Plywood Factory Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Bidesh Plywood Factory Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Bidesh Plywood Factory Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 37 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Brakes India Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 200 Reaffirmed Brakes India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 2250 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with short-term loan, working capital demand loan, packing credit, and other fund- based limits Clavecon India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Clavecon India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 120 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Continental Furnishers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 22.5 Reaffirmed Continental Furnishers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 21.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Delite Hi-Tech Furniture Industries Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Delite Hi-Tech Furniture Industries Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Ltd Delite Hi-Tech Furniture Industries Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Designers Point (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Designers Point (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Desu Veeraiah Sons CC CRISIL B 175 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating E.I.D. Parry India Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 4000 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ #Interchangeable with other fund-based limits, including working capital demand loan, packing credit, short-term loans, and buyer's credit. E.I.D. Parry India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 6765 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ E.I.D. Parry India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 3037 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A+ E.I.D. Parry India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ E.I.D. Parry India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Emdet Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Emdet Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 101.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Gujarat Colourlam Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 185 Assigned Gujarat Colourlam Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Gujarat Colourlam Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Assigned Gujral and Sons CC CRISIL D 65 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Hind Charity Trust Overdraft CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Hind Charity Trust TL CRISIL B 330 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Hotel Sukhamaya Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Hotel Sukhamaya Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 42.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ilasakaa Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B 290 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Ilasakaa Steels Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Jai Bhavani Furnishing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Jai Hind Wire Rod Mills Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Jai Hind Wire Rod Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Jai Hind Wire Rod Mills Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 85.6 Reaffirmed Limits Jai Hind Wire Rod Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Jai Maakali Poultry Farms CC CRISIL D 95 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Jai Maakali Poultry Farms LT Loan CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Jamshedpur Minerals & Chemicals CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Jamshedpur Minerals & Chemicals Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Jamshedpur Minerals & Chemicals TL CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Jomsons Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 110 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Jomsons Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 95 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Kakarania Innovative Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Kakarania Innovative Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL BB+ Kakarania Innovative Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 2200 Reaffirmed Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 26039.1 Reaffirmed Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 3150 Reaffirmed Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1613.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KMB Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating KMB Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating KMB Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 41.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating KMB Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 127.2 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating KMB Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 11.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Lal Baba Seamless Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 135 Reaffirmed Lal Baba Seamless Tubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 18.2 Reaffirmed Libra International Ltd CC CRISIL BB 77.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Libra International Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Link Quest Telecom Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Link Quest Telecom Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 15.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Link Quest Telecom Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 14.3 Assigned Loan Fac M/S M.P.Khaitan CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Magnum Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Magnum Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 55 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Maimoon Impex L.L.P CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Manipal Media Network Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Manipal Media Network Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 159.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Manipal Media Network Ltd TL CRISIL B 0.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Manjushree Innovations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 350 Reaffirmed Manjushree Polypacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Manjushree Polypacks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Metal Gems CC CRISIL BBB- 175 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Miter and Miter Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Issuer Not Cooperating Miter and Miter Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Issuer Not Loan Fac Cooperating Miter and Miter Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 90 Issuer Not Cooperating Mohit Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Moonak Ispat Udyog CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Moonak Ispat Udyog Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Mujawadia Tractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 1 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating MY Store Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating MY Store Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating National Highways Authority of India LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 590000 Reaffirmed Programme National Highways Authority of India LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 331180 Reaffirmed Programme National Highways Authority of India TFBs CRISIL AAA 190000 Reaffirmed National Highways Authority of India TFBs CRISIL AAA 100000 Reaffirmed National Highways Authority of India TFBs CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed National Highways Authority of India NCD* CRISIL AAA 40000 Withdrawal *partly raised as 54 EC Capital Gain Tax Exemption Bonds Oasis Distilleries Ltd CC CRISIL B 415 Issuer Not Cooperating Oasis Distilleries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Issuer Not Loan Fac Cooperating Oasis Distilleries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 40 Issuer Not Credit Cooperating Oasis Distilleries Ltd TL CRISIL B 190 Issuer Not Cooperating P N Shanavas Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned P N Shanavas CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned P. D. Shah and Sons CC CRISIL B 250 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating P. D. Shah and Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 70.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating P. D. Shah and Sons TL CRISIL B 57.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating PEW Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB R.K. Pulses Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Rabindra Surgicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Raffles Green Pet India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL C Raffles Green Pet India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL C Raffles Green Pet India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 49.5 Upgraded from CRISIL C Raghavendra Cotton Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Ram Nath Memorial Trust Society Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 35.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ram Nath Memorial Trust Society TL CRISIL D 163 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rose Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Rose Industries TL CRISIL B 16 Assigned S P Iron Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed S P Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed S. Roy Engineering Co CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Sabaris Educational Trust CC CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Sabaris Educational Trust TL CRISIL D 112 Reaffirmed Sanjay Kumar Agrawal CC CRISIL BB 1 Assigned Issuer Not Cooperating Service Master Clean Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 470 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 420 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 309.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Credit Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Vaishnav Casting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 670.3 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shresid Interiors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shri Shiv Shakti Cot Fab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shri Shiv Shakti Cot Fab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 103.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Shri Shiv Shakti Cot Fab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 81.8 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Shri Shyam Ispat India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 230 Assigned Shri Shyam Ispat India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Shri Shyam Ispat India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Assigned Singhal Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 350 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Siva Filling Station CC CRISIL B+ 17 Assigned Siva Filling Station Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 33 Assigned Loan Fac Smart Agro Food Park Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 270 Assigned Sri Bhagavathy Traders CC CRISIL BBB- 3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sri Bhagavathy Traders LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sri Bhagavathy Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 105.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Sri Bhagavathy Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sri Lakshmi Ganesh Spinning Mills O.E. CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Division Sri Lakshmi Ganesh Spinning Mills O.E. LT Loan CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Division SunBorne Energy Gujarat One Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1440 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Sushitex Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sushitex Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 135 Reaffirmed Credit Issuer Not Cooperating Sushitex Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 45.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Sushitex Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Swachha Beverages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Issuer Not Cooperating Swachha Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Issuer Not Cooperating Swachha Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7 Issuer Not Loan Fac Cooperating Swachha Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 35 Issuer Not Cooperating Swati Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Swizzer Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Swizzer Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 215 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Teknoflow Green Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 37.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Teknoflow Green Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 95 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Tuli Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B- 47 Reaffirmed Limits Issuer Not Cooperating Tuli Motors Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B- 18 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Tuli Motors Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Vardhman Ispat Udyog CC CRISIL B 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Vedanta Ltd External CRISIL AA 33091 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Vedanta Ltd FB Fac** CRISIL AA 47300 Reaffirmed **Fund-based limit completely interchangeable with non-fund-based limit Vedanta Ltd Non-FBL## CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed ## Capex letter of credit limit, interchangeable with operational non-fund based limits Vedanta Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd TL CRISIL AA 142450 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 500 Assigned Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 12500 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 15000 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 56000 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 21000 Reaffirmed Vedanta Ltd PS CRISIL AA 30100 Reaffirmed Venus Garments India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 31.7 Revised Loan Fac Venus Garments India Ltd TL CRISIL B- 738.3 Revised Venus Garments India Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B- 690 Revised Vij Agro Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 600 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Vohra Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Zuri Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 