May 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 29, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
AL-HAMD Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 135 Reaffirmed
Forward
AL-HAMD Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 44.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Alicon Castalloy Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Alicon Castalloy Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 122 Reaffirmed
Anna Aluminium Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 12.6 Reassigned
Chaudhary Const. Co Overdraft CRISIL A4 35 Assigned
Competent Synergies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
DelVal Flow Controls Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Devee Biologicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed
Fairdeal Consumer Durables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed
K. S. Bigili LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Kamdhenu Cotton and Spinning Mills Pvt BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Kamdhenu Cotton and Spinning Mills Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Ltd
L N Malviya Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 48 Reaffirmed
L N Malviya Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 117 Reaffirmed
Mars Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Mars Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 310 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Mars Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 60 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL A4
Nascent Info Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned
NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with bank guarantee
Oblum Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Oblum Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
P Ramesh BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Precision Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL A3 600 Reaffirmed
Precision Infratech Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
Premier Steel Complex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Radha Rani Wire Product LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Radhika Opto Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned
Ramlal Durgadutt Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Rohit Surgical Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
S H Marine Exim Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed
under LOC
S.L.Thakur BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Sanctum Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Assigned
Santhosh Buildwel Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 95 Assigned
SCJ Plastics Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A4+ 160 Assigned
Shanti Gold International Ltd Standby LOC* CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned
*Fully Interchangeable
Sharma Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Shree Narshing Construction BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Shree Sainath Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Singhal Energy Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A2+ 140 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
#Bank Guarantee of Rs.1.00 Cr is sub-limit of Letter of Credit of Rs.14.00 Crs.
Singhal Energy Pvt Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A2+ 10 Assigned;
Risk Limits Suspension
Revoked
SIS Cash Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed
Spectrum Scan Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Spenzzer Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Steelman Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed
Unitech Fabricators and Engineers Pvt BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Unitech Fabricators and Engineers Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Ltd under LOC
Issuer Not Cooperating
Uttorayon Tea Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed
Vaishno Associates Vidyut Projects LLP BG CRISIL A4+ 260 Assigned
Vihan Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
AL-HAMD Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
AL-HAMD Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 770 Reaffirmed
Credit
AL-HAMD Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30.6 Assigned
Alicon Castalloy Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1150 Reaffirmed
Alicon Castalloy Ltd TL CRISIL A- 750 Reaffirmed
Alluri Sitarama Raju Educational LT Loan CRISIL B+ 210 Reaffirmed
Society
Anand Realtors WC TL CRISIL BB- 97.5 Reaffirmed
Anandamela Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 49 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Anandamela Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 49.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Anandamela Electronics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Anna Aluminium Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 116 Reaffirmed
Ashoka GVR Mudhol Nipani Roads Ltd CC CRISIL BBB(SO) 150 Reaffirmed
Ashoka GVR Mudhol Nipani Roads Ltd TL CRISIL BBB(SO) 2650 Reaffirmed
Basudeb Auto Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Basudeb Auto Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 100.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Basudeb Auto Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Bhagyoday Cotton Industries CC CRISIL BB- 220 Reaffirmed
Chaudhary Const. Co Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned
Chaudhary Const. Co Loan Against CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned
Property
Chaudhary Const. Co LT Loan CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned
Cheran Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed
Cheran Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Cheran Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 46 Assigned
Competent Synergies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 145 Reaffirmed
Competent Synergies Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 71.6 Reaffirmed
Competent Synergies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 68.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
CPR Capital Services Ltd Overdraft CRISIL C 65 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Crescent Innovative Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed
Crescent Innovative Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 107.7 Reaffirmed
Crescent Innovative Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 230 Reaffirmed
DelVal Flow Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed
DelVal Flow Controls Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 47.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
DelVal Flow Controls Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 52.8 Reaffirmed
Devee Biologicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
DLP Cotton CC CRISIL B+ 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
DLP Cotton TL CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
DMS Builders and Developers Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed
E-Lights Techno Park Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 804.4 Reaffirmed
Fairdeal Consumer Durables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed
Farmgate Agro Milch Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Farmgate Agro Milch Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 600 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Food Corporation of India Bond (Series V) CRISIL AAA (SO)50000 Reaffirmed
Food Corporation of India Bond (Series VI) CRISIL AAA (SO)80000 Reaffirmed
Jai Shree Radhey Woven Sack CC CRISIL BB- 25
Jai Shree Radhey Woven Sack TL CRISIL BB- 44
K. S. Bigili Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 40 Assigned
Loan Fac
K. S. Bigili CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned
Kamdhenu Cotton and Spinning Mills Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 58 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Kamdhenu Cotton and Spinning Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 27.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Kamdhenu Cotton and Spinning Mills Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd Credit
Kamdhenu Cotton and Spinning Mills Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 172 Reaffirmed
Ltd
L N Malviya Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 3.5 Reaffirmed
L N Malviya Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed
L N Malviya Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 31.5 Reaffirmed
Livtar Singh Bajaj And Company CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed
Manasa Rice Industry CC CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Mars Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 85 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Maxvel Realtech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Maxvel Realtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Mr. Brown Bakery & Food Products Pvt LtdTL CRISIL B+ 82 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
MRG Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 115 Reaffirmed
Nascent Info Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned
NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 100 Reaffirmed
Oblum Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed
P P Rubber Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 125 Reaffirmed
P Ramesh CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
P Ramesh Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 4 Reaffirmed
Credit
Pacifica (India) Projects Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BBB+ 700 Upgraded from
Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB
Pacifica (India) Projects Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 500 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Precision Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 115 Reaffirmed
Precision Infratech Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 187.5 Reaffirmed
Precision Infratech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Premier Steel Complex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed
R. N. Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned
Radha Rani Wire Product CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Radha Rani Wire Product Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Radhika Opto Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Assigned
Loan Fac
Radhika Opto Electronics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 210 Assigned
Radhika Opto Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned
Raghuvesh Agri Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 135 Assigned
Raghuvesh Warehousing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned
Rajmahal Silks and Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Ramlal Durgadutt Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Ramlal Durgadutt Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB 170 Upgraded from
Fac CRISIL BB+
Ramlal Durgadutt Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Ribbel International Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB 26.5 Reaffirmed
Ribbel International Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Ribbel International Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed
Credit
Ribbel International Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 63.5 Reaffirmed
Rohit Surgical Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Rohit Surgical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned
S H Marine Exim Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
S.L.Thakur TL CRISIL B+ 3.7 Assigned
S.L.Thakur Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6.3 Assigned
Loan Fac
S.L.Thakur CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Santhosh Buildwel Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 105 Assigned
SCJ Plastics Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Assigned
Shanti Gold International Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Shanti Gold International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shanti Gold International Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned
*Fully Interchangeable
Shanti Gold International Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned
*Fully Interchangeable
Shanti Gold International Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Sharma Construction Co. CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Sharma Construction Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 28 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sharma Construction Co. Standby LOC CRISIL B+ 12 Reaffirmed
Shree Narshing Construction CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Shree Sainath Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed
Shree Sainath Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 77 Reaffirmed
Shreyas Enterprises - Gorakhpur CC CRISIL B+ 92.5 Reaffirmed
Singhal Energy Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 170 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
*WCDL of Rs.5.00 Crs is sub-limit of Cash Credit of Rs.10.00 Crs
Singhal Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 340 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Singhal Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 20 Assigned;
Loan Fac Suspension
Revoked
SIS Cash Services Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed
*Includes cash credit sublimit of Rs 5 Crore
SIS Cash Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Spectrum Scan Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Spectrum Scan Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Spenzzer Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed
Spenzzer Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 35.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Spenzzer Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 49.6 Reaffirmed
SPS Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 34.5 Assigned
SPS Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 65.5 Assigned
Sre Vengadalakshmi Spinners Cash TL CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Sre Vengadalakshmi Spinners Open CC CRISIL B+ 22 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Sre Vengadalakshmi Spinners WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 88 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Sri Swami Chitrath Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed
Steelman Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned
Purchase*
* PC/PCFC sub limit of Rs.3 crores
Steelman Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Loan Fac
Subh Laxmi Multisolution Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed
Subh Laxmi Multisolution Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 10.9 Reaffirmed
Limits
Subh Laxmi Multisolution Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 19.1 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Paddy Products CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Tirupati Paddy Products Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 100 Assigned
Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed
Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 334 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 2432.2 Reaffirmed
Unitech Fabricators and Engineers Pvt CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Uttorayon Tea Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 24.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Uttorayon Tea Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 57.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Uttorayon Tea Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Vaishno Associates CC CRISIL BB 55 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Vaishno Associates Vidyut Projects LLP CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned
Vayas Multi-trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 82.2 Reaffirmed
VC Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
VC Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Vihan Enterprises BG* CRISIL BB+ 250 Assigned
*interchangeable with cash credit
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
