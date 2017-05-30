May 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 29, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AL-HAMD Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 135 Reaffirmed Forward AL-HAMD Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 44.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alicon Castalloy Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Alicon Castalloy Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 122 Reaffirmed Anna Aluminium Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 12.6 Reassigned Chaudhary Const. Co Overdraft CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Competent Synergies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed DelVal Flow Controls Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Devee Biologicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Fairdeal Consumer Durables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed K. S. Bigili LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Kamdhenu Cotton and Spinning Mills Pvt BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Kamdhenu Cotton and Spinning Mills Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd L N Malviya Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 48 Reaffirmed L N Malviya Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 117 Reaffirmed Mars Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Mars Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 310 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Mars Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 60 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4 Nascent Info Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bank guarantee Oblum Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Oblum Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed P Ramesh BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Precision Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL A3 600 Reaffirmed Precision Infratech Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Premier Steel Complex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Radha Rani Wire Product LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Radhika Opto Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned Ramlal Durgadutt Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Rohit Surgical Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned S H Marine Exim Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed under LOC S.L.Thakur BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Sanctum Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Santhosh Buildwel Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 95 Assigned SCJ Plastics Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A4+ 160 Assigned Shanti Gold International Ltd Standby LOC* CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned *Fully Interchangeable Sharma Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Shree Narshing Construction BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Shree Sainath Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Singhal Energy Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A2+ 140 Assigned; Suspension Revoked #Bank Guarantee of Rs.1.00 Cr is sub-limit of Letter of Credit of Rs.14.00 Crs. Singhal Energy Pvt Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A2+ 10 Assigned; Risk Limits Suspension Revoked SIS Cash Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Spectrum Scan Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Spenzzer Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Steelman Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed Unitech Fabricators and Engineers Pvt BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Unitech Fabricators and Engineers Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd under LOC Issuer Not Cooperating Uttorayon Tea Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Vaishno Associates Vidyut Projects LLP BG CRISIL A4+ 260 Assigned Vihan Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AL-HAMD Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed AL-HAMD Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 770 Reaffirmed Credit AL-HAMD Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30.6 Assigned Alicon Castalloy Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1150 Reaffirmed Alicon Castalloy Ltd TL CRISIL A- 750 Reaffirmed Alluri Sitarama Raju Educational LT Loan CRISIL B+ 210 Reaffirmed Society Anand Realtors WC TL CRISIL BB- 97.5 Reaffirmed Anandamela Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 49 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Anandamela Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 49.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Anandamela Electronics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Anna Aluminium Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 116 Reaffirmed Ashoka GVR Mudhol Nipani Roads Ltd CC CRISIL BBB(SO) 150 Reaffirmed Ashoka GVR Mudhol Nipani Roads Ltd TL CRISIL BBB(SO) 2650 Reaffirmed Basudeb Auto Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Basudeb Auto Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 100.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Basudeb Auto Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Bhagyoday Cotton Industries CC CRISIL BB- 220 Reaffirmed Chaudhary Const. Co Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Chaudhary Const. Co Loan Against CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Property Chaudhary Const. Co LT Loan CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Cheran Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Cheran Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 4 Assigned Loan Fac Cheran Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 46 Assigned Competent Synergies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 145 Reaffirmed Competent Synergies Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 71.6 Reaffirmed Competent Synergies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 68.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac CPR Capital Services Ltd Overdraft CRISIL C 65 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Crescent Innovative Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Crescent Innovative Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 107.7 Reaffirmed Crescent Innovative Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 230 Reaffirmed DelVal Flow Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed DelVal Flow Controls Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 47.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac DelVal Flow Controls Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 52.8 Reaffirmed Devee Biologicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- DLP Cotton CC CRISIL B+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B DLP Cotton TL CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B DMS Builders and Developers Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed E-Lights Techno Park Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 804.4 Reaffirmed Fairdeal Consumer Durables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Farmgate Agro Milch Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Farmgate Agro Milch Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 600 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Food Corporation of India Bond (Series V) CRISIL AAA (SO)50000 Reaffirmed Food Corporation of India Bond (Series VI) CRISIL AAA (SO)80000 Reaffirmed Jai Shree Radhey Woven Sack CC CRISIL BB- 25 Jai Shree Radhey Woven Sack TL CRISIL BB- 44 K. S. Bigili Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Loan Fac K. S. Bigili CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Kamdhenu Cotton and Spinning Mills Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 58 Reaffirmed Ltd Kamdhenu Cotton and Spinning Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Kamdhenu Cotton and Spinning Mills Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Kamdhenu Cotton and Spinning Mills Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 172 Reaffirmed Ltd L N Malviya Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 3.5 Reaffirmed L N Malviya Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed L N Malviya Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 31.5 Reaffirmed Livtar Singh Bajaj And Company CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Manasa Rice Industry CC CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Mars Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 85 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Maxvel Realtech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maxvel Realtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Mr. Brown Bakery & Food Products Pvt LtdTL CRISIL B+ 82 Upgraded from CRISIL B MRG Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 115 Reaffirmed Nascent Info Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 100 Reaffirmed Oblum Electrical Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed P P Rubber Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 125 Reaffirmed P Ramesh CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed P Ramesh Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 4 Reaffirmed Credit Pacifica (India) Projects Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BBB+ 700 Upgraded from Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB Pacifica (India) Projects Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Precision Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 115 Reaffirmed Precision Infratech Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 187.5 Reaffirmed Precision Infratech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Premier Steel Complex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed R. N. Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Radha Rani Wire Product CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Radha Rani Wire Product Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Radhika Opto Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Loan Fac Radhika Opto Electronics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 210 Assigned Radhika Opto Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Raghuvesh Agri Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 135 Assigned Raghuvesh Warehousing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned Rajmahal Silks and Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ramlal Durgadutt Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ramlal Durgadutt Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB 170 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB+ Ramlal Durgadutt Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ribbel International Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB 26.5 Reaffirmed Ribbel International Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Ribbel International Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Credit Ribbel International Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 63.5 Reaffirmed Rohit Surgical Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Rohit Surgical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned S H Marine Exim Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B S.L.Thakur TL CRISIL B+ 3.7 Assigned S.L.Thakur Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6.3 Assigned Loan Fac S.L.Thakur CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Santhosh Buildwel Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 105 Assigned SCJ Plastics Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Assigned Shanti Gold International Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Shanti Gold International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac Shanti Gold International Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned *Fully Interchangeable Shanti Gold International Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned *Fully Interchangeable Shanti Gold International Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Sharma Construction Co. CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sharma Construction Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 28 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sharma Construction Co. Standby LOC CRISIL B+ 12 Reaffirmed Shree Narshing Construction CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Shree Sainath Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Shree Sainath Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 77 Reaffirmed Shreyas Enterprises - Gorakhpur CC CRISIL B+ 92.5 Reaffirmed Singhal Energy Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 170 Assigned; Suspension Revoked *WCDL of Rs.5.00 Crs is sub-limit of Cash Credit of Rs.10.00 Crs Singhal Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 340 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Singhal Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 20 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked SIS Cash Services Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed *Includes cash credit sublimit of Rs 5 Crore SIS Cash Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Spectrum Scan Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Spectrum Scan Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Spenzzer Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Spenzzer Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 35.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Spenzzer Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 49.6 Reaffirmed SPS Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 34.5 Assigned SPS Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 65.5 Assigned Sre Vengadalakshmi Spinners Cash TL CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sre Vengadalakshmi Spinners Open CC CRISIL B+ 22 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sre Vengadalakshmi Spinners WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 88 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sri Swami Chitrath Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Steelman Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Purchase* * PC/PCFC sub limit of Rs.3 crores Steelman Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac Subh Laxmi Multisolution Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Subh Laxmi Multisolution Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 10.9 Reaffirmed Limits Subh Laxmi Multisolution Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 19.1 Reaffirmed Tirupati Paddy Products CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Tirupati Paddy Products Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 100 Assigned Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 334 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 2432.2 Reaffirmed Unitech Fabricators and Engineers Pvt CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Uttorayon Tea Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 24.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Uttorayon Tea Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 57.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Uttorayon Tea Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Vaishno Associates CC CRISIL BB 55 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Vaishno Associates Vidyut Projects LLP CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Vayas Multi-trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 82.2 Reaffirmed VC Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed VC Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Vihan Enterprises BG* CRISIL BB+ 250 Assigned *interchangeable with cash credit -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.