May 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 30, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abacus BG CRISIL A4 11 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Adnan Traders Packing Credit CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Adnan Traders Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Adpro Ceramics India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Adpro Ceramics India Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Adpro Ceramics India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 12 Reaffirmed Amit Capacitors Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Arun Polymers LOC CRISIL A4 75.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Arun Polymers Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Arun Polymers BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Aspire Systems India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Avaneesh Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Balkrishna Industries Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+ 3600 Reaffirmed *Includes Rs 100 crore interchangeable as packing credit Balkrishna Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 4550 Reaffirmed Buland Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 67.5 Reaffirmed Buland Construction Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Chandi Mata Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Divya Global Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase East End Silks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed East End Silks Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed Discounting East End Silks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed East End Silks Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 45 Reaffirmed Electro Copper and Alloys Manufacturing BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Company Electro Copper and Alloys Manufacturing Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Company Electro Copper and Alloys Manufacturing Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Company Purchase Electro Copper and Alloys Manufacturing Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Company Electro Copper and Alloys Manufacturing Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Company G.S. Alloy Castings Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed G.S. Alloy Castings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Goodrich Gasket Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Goodrich Gasket Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed GPI Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Reaffirmed GPI Projects Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Gujarat Co-Operative Milk Marketing Inland/Import LOC**CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Federation Ltd **Interchangeable with inland guarantees Gujarat Co-Operative Milk Marketing ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Federation Ltd Himalaya Communications Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 215 Assigned HVK International Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Forward HVK International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed HVK International Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed Credit Jain Housing and Constructions Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Juhu Beach Resorts Ltd BG CRISIL A1 65 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Ropes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Assigned Kottex Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 240 Assigned Kottex Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 13 Assigned Kunjal Synergies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 305 Reaffirmed Kunjal Synergies Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A3 325 Reaffirmed Laxmi Agni Components and Forgings Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed Ltd M. E. Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Aluminium and Alloys Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Makson Health Care Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 87.8 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ PE Engineers Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed under LOC PE Engineers Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed R. G. International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Raghav Trading Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned S. B. Packagings Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A2 10 Assigned S. M. Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed S. M. Exports Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Savorit Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 190 Assigned SCOPE T & M Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Sree Durga Cashew Factory Packing Credit CRISIL A4 140 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Sri City Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Sri City Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Constructions BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Steelex Electrocast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 18 Reaffirmed Subasree Jewellers BG CRISIL A4 18.5 Assigned Suryamitra Exim Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.6 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Suryamitra Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 8.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Suryamitra Exim Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 400 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A3 Suryamitra Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A3 Swastik Panels Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed *Includes sub limit of Rs.2.50 crore for buyer's credit Tata Ceramics Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Tata Ceramics Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 185 Reaffirmed Credit Tata Ceramics Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 45 Reaffirmed Tata Ceramics Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed The Buxa Dooars Tea Co. India Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 The Jewelry Co Export Packing CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Credit The Jewelry Co Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The National Small Industries CP CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Thirumathi Muthammal Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.8 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Thirumathi Muthammal Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 5.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Thomas Cook India Ltd BG ## CRISIL A1+ 2650 Reaffirmed ## Facility of Rs 162.0 crore interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs 25.0 crore Thomas Cook India Ltd LOC ^^ CRISIL A1+ 1800 Reaffirmed ^^ Facility of Rs 75.0 crore interchangeable with BG and post-shipment credit in foreign currency (PSFC) to the extent of Rs.25 crore Thomas Cook India Ltd Overdraft @@ CRISIL A1+ 740 Reaffirmed @@ Facility of Rs 49.0 crore interchangeable with Letter of Credit to the extent of Rs.25 crore; facility of Rs 15.0 crore fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee Transnational LOC CRISIL A4 62 Reaffirmed Transnational Proposed Buyer CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Credit Limit TRIL Infopark Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 1500 Reaffirmed Trinetra Constructions BG CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating V. Jayantilal and Co. Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed V. Jayantilal and Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Vinar Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 360 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Vinar Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ VST Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Wagad Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abacus CC CRISIL B 15.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Abacus Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 31 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Abacus TL CRISIL B 23.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ ACE Augusta Project Loan CRISIL B 99 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Adpro Ceramics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Adpro Ceramics India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 8 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Aggarwal Industries. CC CRISIL B 75 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Al Ammar Frozen Foods Exports Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL B 95 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Amit Capacitors Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Amit Capacitors Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Arun Polymers CC CRISIL B 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Arun Polymers SME Credit CRISIL B 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Arun Polymers TL CRISIL B 24 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Aspire Systems India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 400 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aspire Systems India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Auro Sundram International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 300 Assigned Avaneesh Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Balkrishna Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed Balkrishna Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 1750 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Balkrishna Industries Ltd LOC & BG WD 250 Withdrawal Balkrishna Industries Ltd Packing Credit WD 500 Withdrawal Bhavesh Ginning Industries CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Buland Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 37.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chandi Mata Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 44 Reaffirmed Chandi Mata Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 4.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chandi Mata Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 20.7 Reaffirmed Divya Global Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 110 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Electro Copper and Alloys Manufacturing CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Company Electro Copper and Alloys Manufacturing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 42.5 Reaffirmed Company Loan Fac Electro Copper and Alloys Manufacturing TL CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Company Fiza Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Fiza Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Loan Fac Fresh Chicken Trading CC CRISIL B+ 17.5 Assigned Fresh Chicken Trading Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 32.5 Assigned Loan Fac G.S. Alloy Castings Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed G.S. Alloy Castings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 70 Assigned Genie Commercial Ventures Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ 850 Reaffirmed Globsyn Technologies Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B 84 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Goodrich Gasket Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Goodrich Gasket Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 72.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ GPI Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Gujarat Co-Operative Milk Marketing CC CRISIL AAA 359 Reaffirmed Federation Ltd Gujarat Co-Operative Milk Marketing CC* CRISIL AAA 1600 Reaffirmed Federation Ltd *Interchangeable with short-term advance limit Gujarat Co-Operative Milk Marketing CC# CRISIL AAA 930 Reaffirmed Federation Ltd #Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Gujarat Co-Operative Milk Marketing WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Federation Ltd Gujarat Co-Operative Milk Marketing WC Demand Loan@ CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Federation Ltd @Interchangeable with cash credit Gujarat Co-Operative Milk Marketing WC Demand Loan^ CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Federation Ltd ^Interchangeable with packing credit Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd LOC CRISIL B+ 4000 Reaffirmed Hariyana Ship Demolition Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL B+ 2000 Reaffirmed HDFC High Interest Fund - Dynamic Plan HDFC Income Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed HDFC High Interest Fund - Dynamic Plan HDFC High Interest CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund - Dynamic Plan HDFC Income Fund and HDFC High Interest HDFC Income Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund - Dynamic Plan HDFC Income Fund and HDFC High Interest HDFC High Interest CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund - Dynamic Plan Fund - Dynamic Plan Hemkunt Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Hemkunt Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hemkunt Rice Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Himalaya Communications Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned HVK International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 1062.5 Reaffirmed HVK International Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 2498.5 Reaffirmed Credit HVK International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1050 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HVK International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 639 Reaffirmed Credit Jain Housing and Constructions Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Jain Housing and Constructions Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 900 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Jain Housing and Constructions Ltd NCD CRISIL BB- 2200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Jamals LT Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Jamals Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 85 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Jayaam Galvanizers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Jayaam Galvanizers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Juhu Beach Resorts Ltd CC CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Juhu Beach Resorts Ltd TL CRISIL A 700 Reaffirmed Juhu Beach Resorts Ltd External Withdrawal 300 Withdrawal Commercial Borrowings* *The total sanction of the ECB has been USD 1 crore Juhu Beach Resorts Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 185 Withdrawal Loan Fac Kirpa Foods CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Kirpa Foods LT Loan CRISIL B- 75 Reaffirmed Kirpa Foods Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Ropes Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned Kohinoor Ropes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned Loan Fac Kohinoor Ropes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned Kottex Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 376 Assigned Kottex Industries Pvt Ltd Fund & NFBL CRISIL BBB 11 Assigned Kottex Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 310 Assigned Kunjal Synergies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed Kunjal Synergies Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Limits Kunjal Synergies Pvt Ltd CC Withdrawal 30 Withdrawal Kunjal Synergies Pvt Ltd LOC Withdrawal 420 Withdrawal Kunjal Synergies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 10 Withdrawal Loan Fac Lancy Constructions Overdraft CRISIL D 130 (Downgraded from CRISIL B- M. E. Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed M. E. Energy Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Magnewin Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Magnewin Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Magnewin Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Magnewin Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 16.8 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Magnewin Energy Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 2 Reaffirmed Credit Issuer Not Cooperating Mahakaushal Sugar and Power Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB- Mahakaushal Sugar and Power Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 134.1 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB- Mahakaushal Sugar and Power Industries Sugar Pledge CC CRISIL BB+ 295 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB- Mahakaushal Sugar and Power Industries Proposed BG Withdrawal 20 Withdrawal Ltd Mahakaushal Sugar and Power Industries Proposed CC Limit Withdrawal 205 Withdrawal Ltd Mahakaushal Sugar and Power Industries Proposed TL Withdrawal 312 Withdrawal Ltd Maharashtra Aluminium and Alloys Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Maharashtra Aluminium and Alloys Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Makson Health Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 46.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Makson Health Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 186.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Manipal Energy and Infratech Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Manna Industries Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 295 Assigned Fac Manorama Ropes India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Manorama Ropes India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Mayank Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Mayank Processors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Metro Superspeciality Hospitals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB-(SO)105 Assigned Metro Superspeciality Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB-(SO)550 Assigned Moon Beverages Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed Moon Beverages Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 630 Reaffirmed Nikhath Noor LT Loan CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed PE Engineers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded Discounting from CRISIL BB- PE Engineers Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- PE Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 29.1 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- PE Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 0.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- R. G. International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed R. K. Lighting Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Loan Fac R. K. Lighting Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 145 Assigned R. K. Lighting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Raghav Trading Corporation CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned S. B. Packagings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Assigned S. B. Packagings Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 130 Assigned S. K. Masala and Foods Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 56 Assigned S. M. Exports Packing Credit CRISIL BB+ 55 Reaffirmed Samrat Vijay Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Samrat Vijay Construction Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 198.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Satya Warehouse TL CRISIL D 125 Reaffirmed Savorit Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 39 Assigned Savorit Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Assigned Loan Fac SCOPE T & M Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- SCOPE T & M Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB 220 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- SCOPE T & M Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Shree Bhatter Industries CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shree Rajasvi Polyesters CC CRISIL B- 160 Reaffirmed Shree Rajasvi Polyesters Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Rajasvi Polyesters TL CRISIL B- 21.8 Reaffirmed Shree Vaishnav Metal and Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Shree Vaishnav Metal and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Shree Vaishnav Metal and Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Shree Vaishnav Metal and Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 312.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Vaishnav Metal and Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 227.3 Reaffirmed Shreyas Sortex Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shreyas Sortex Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sindh Garment CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Sindh Garment Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Sree Durga Cashew Factory CC CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Sree Veera Brahmendra Swamy Spinning CC CRISIL B- 65 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Sree Veera Brahmendra Swamy Spinning Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 54 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Sree Veera Brahmendra Swamy Spinning Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 21.1 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Sri City Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1150 Reaffirmed Sri City Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 657 Reaffirmed Sri City Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB 75.5 Reaffirmed Sri City Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB 717.5 Reaffirmed Fac Sri Lakshmi Constructions LT Loan CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Constructions Overdraft CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Sri Sai Ram Service Station CC CRISIL BB- 12 Assigned Sri Sai Ram Service Station Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 38 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Sainadh Rice Industries Open CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Sri Sainadh Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Steelex Electrocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Steelex Electrocast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 58.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Subasree Jewellers WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 17.6 Assigned Subasree Jewellers LT Loan CRISIL B- 22.9 Assigned Subasree Jewellers CC CRISIL B- 21 Assigned Sundaram Mahadeo Autoworld Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Sundaram Mahadeo Autoworld Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Surya Teja Raw and Boiled Rice CC CRISIL BB 140 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Suryamitra Exim Pvt Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BB+ 130 Downgraded Gold Card from CRISIL BBB- Suryamitra Exim Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 650 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB- Suryamitra Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Swaraj Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Swaraj Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 24.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Swastik Panels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed T.C. Agro Foods Industries CC CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 26950 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 30670 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 22380 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tata Ceramics Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed The Buxa Dooars Tea Co. India Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B- The Buxa Dooars Tea Co. India Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL D 12 Downgraded from CRISIL B- The Buxa Dooars Tea Co. India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B- The Buxa Dooars Tea Co. India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- The Buxa Dooars Tea Co. India Ltd TL CRISIL D 58 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Thirumathi Muthammal Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Thirumathi Muthammal Textiles Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B 48.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Thirumathi Muthammal Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Thomas Cook India Ltd CC * CRISIL AA- 650 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan (WCDL), commercial paper, and letter of credit (LC) Thomas Cook India Ltd Overdraft ~~ CRISIL AA- 1550 Reaffirmed ~~ Facility of Rs 15.0 crore interchangeable with WCDL to the extent of Rs 12.0 crore; facilities of Rs 50.0 crore interchangeable with WCDL and Short Term Loans, Rs 30.0 crore with Bank Guarantee and Rs 10.0 crore with Letter of Credit; facility of Rs 70.0 crore interchangeable with WCDL & Short term loan (STL) to the extent of 50 crore, Rs.60 crore with Letter of Credit; facility of Rs 20 crore fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan (WCDL), Letter of Credit (LC) and Bank Guarantee (BG) Titan - Antony Aviation India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Titan - Antony Aviation India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Transnational CC CRISIL B 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ TRIL Infopark Ltd CC CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed TRIL Infopark Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 10000 Reaffirmed TRIL Infopark Ltd TL CRISIL A- 8500 Reaffirmed Tristar Global Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 155 Reaffirmed Tristar Global Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Tristar Global Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Tristar Global Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tristar Global Infrastructure Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 145 Reaffirmed VGN Developers Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL D 4000 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Vinar Systems Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL BBB- 20 Downgraded Discounting Fac from CRISIL BBB Vinar Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Voora Shreeram Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Wagad Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)