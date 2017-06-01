Jun 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 31, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A E Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
A E Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 3.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
ACB India Ltd BG ** CRISIL A1 99 Reaffirmed
** Sublimit of Rs.20 crore for letter of credit
ACB India Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A1 15 Assigned
Discounting
Akashdeep Construction Co BG CRISIL A4 7 Assigned
Amrit Dwellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Anshu Automotives Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.9 Reaffirmed
Antony Motors Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned
Antony Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned
Aquarian Enterprises Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Aquarian Enterprises Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 7 Assigned
Aston Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 1.4 Reaffirmed
Automatic Electric Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.75 Reaffirmed
Automatic Electric Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 2.25 Reaffirmed
Baba Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.58 Assigned
Balajee Ply-Product Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed
Balmukund Concast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 4.5 Assigned
Bee Kay Precision India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Bhagwati Autocast Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1.5 Reaffirmed
Bowry Memorial Educational and Medical Overdraft CRISIL A4 2 Assigned
Trust
Capshare Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Captab Biotec Unit - II Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.17 Assigned
Captab Biotec Unit - II LOC CRISIL A4+ 0.7 Assigned
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed
@ Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are interchangeable.
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 14.4 Reaffirmed
Chiranji Lal Gupta and Sons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Assigned
Classy Sanitarywares BG CRISIL A4 0.25 Assigned
Cmm Infraprojects Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Assigned
Dhar Coal Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Eastern Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Eastman International Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed
Elgi Equipments Ltd LOC & BG## CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed
##Interchangeable with bill discounting
Elgi Equipments Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 105.5 Reaffirmed
Elgi Equipments Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CRISIL A1+ 19 Reaffirmed
@ Interchangeable between Letter of Credit (LC) and Bank Guarantee (BG)
Elgi Equipments Ltd ST Bk Fac# CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable between PCFC and Non-Fund based Working capital facilities
Elgi Equipments Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 317.5 Reaffirmed
Elgi Equipments Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed
Esstee Exports Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 9 Assigned
Foreign Currency
Esstee Exports Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 3 Assigned
Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 9 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable Rs. 3.70 cr as Buyer's Credit
G.D. Foods Mfg. (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 4 Assigned
G.D. Foods Mfg. (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1.5 Assigned
Global Impex Trading Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed
Green Teak (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reassigned
H S Mehta Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 38 Assigned
H S Mehta Infra Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 23 Assigned
Halleys Blue Steels Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 2.45 Assigned
Halleys Blue Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned
Hitech Grain Processing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 148.8 Reaffirmed
HPM Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2 42 Reaffirmed
^Fully interchangeable between fund based and non fund based limits
INCI Construction & Interior Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed
Indus Towers Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Buyer's Credit/Letter of Credit
Indus Towers Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A1+ 1400 Reaffirmed
Indus Towers Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Indus Towers Ltd ST Loan# CRISIL A1+ 550 Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with overdraft / purchase bill /invoice financing
Indus Towers Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Jay Jagdamba Profile Engineering BG CRISIL A3+ 1 Reaffirmed
Products Ltd
Jay Jagdamba Profile Engineering Foreign CRISIL A3+ 29.8 Reaffirmed
Products Ltd Discounting Bill
Purchase
Jay Jagdamba Profile Engineering Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
Products Ltd
Jay Jagdamba Profile Engineering LOC CRISIL A3+ 17 Reaffirmed
Products Ltd
Jay Jagdamba Profile Engineering Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 61.2 Reaffirmed
Products Ltd
JPW Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Kerry Indev Logistics Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 20 Assigned
Kiri and Company Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.24 Reaffirmed
KTL Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3.25 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
KTL Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 30.75 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A4+
L&T Valves Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed
Magneti Marelli UM Electronics Systems BG CRISIL A4+ 0.15 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Magneti Marelli UM Electronics Systems Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10.35 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Manohar Capital Markets Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 6 Assigned
Mercury Manufacturing Co. Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A2+ 2 Rating Watch
with Positive
Implications
Merlon Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned
Miku Traders BG CRISIL A4+ 23.25 Reaffirmed
Murti Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned
Megha Granules Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.97 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Nandini Enterprises - Jaipur BG CRISIL A4 6 Assigned
Narmada Cereal Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed
NCC Urban Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 2 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Nimar Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
Nimar Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed
NK Power and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Odisha Power Generation Corporation Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 600 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Permanent Magnets Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Popular Auto Dealers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5.4 Reaffirmed
Prathista Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
R P Foam Home Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
R.B.Agarwalla and Co. BG ^ CRISIL A3 4 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
^Bank guarantee and letter of credit limit are completely interchangeable with each other,
subject to an overall limit of Rs.8.0 crore.
R.B.Agarwalla and Co. LOC ^ CRISIL A3 4 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
^Bank guarantee and letter of credit limit are completely interchangeable with each other,
subject to an overall limit of Rs.8.0 crore.
R.B.Agarwalla and Co. Packing Credit ** CRISIL A3 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
**Among fund-based limits, the Export Packing Credit (EPC) limit is Rs.35 crore; Foreign Bill
Purchase / Foreign Currency Bill Discounting (FBP/FCBD) limit is Rs.35 crore; rupee finance
limit is Rs.20 crore. But the overall limit cannot exceed Rs.40 crore
Ramesh Chandra Rai - Jhansi BG CRISIL A4+ 2.9 Assigned
Rangpur Tea Association Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.4 Reaffirmed
RDS Project Ltd BG CRISIL A3 436 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
RDS Project Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 24 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1+ 85 Reaffirmed
Credit@
@ Interchangeable with overdraft facility/short term loans facility/export bills discounting
facility/credit bills negotiated - discrepant facility/bond and guarantees facility/import
letter of credit/import invoice financing facility
Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed
Credit++
++ Interchangeable with inland bills purchased - inland bills discounted/foreign usance bills
discounted - foreign bills purchased/packing credit in foreign currency/post-shipment credit in
foreign currency/working capital demand loans/buyer's credit/letter of credit/bank guarantee.
Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd Inland/Import CRISIL A1+ 3.75 Reaffirmed
LOC< >
< > Interchangeable with acceptance related to buyer's credit/ performance bank
guarantee/financial bank guarantee
Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd LOC@@ CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed
@@ Interchangeable with bank guarantees/letter of undertaking
Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd LOC@@ CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed
@@ Interchangeable with bank guarantees/letter of undertaking
Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 100 Assigned
S. Rajiv and Co. Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 0.26 Upgraded
Forward from CRISIL A4
Sai Hanumant Industries BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned
Sarvari Forging Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Assigned
Satnam Global Infraprojects Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Satnam Global Infraprojects Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Satyam Solutions Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned
Scenario Powertech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned
Seshaasai Business Forms Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 21 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Shaf Broadcast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Shaf Broadcast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 14.5 Reaffirmed
Shah Foils Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed
Shah Foils Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed
Shri Hari Forging Products BG CRISIL D 0.85 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Shimnit Kiwalite Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 7 Reaffirmed
Shivangouda B. Patil (Prop Patil Overdraft CRISIL A4 1.4 Assigned
Engineering Co) - Bijapur
Shivangouda B. Patil (Prop Patil BG CRISIL A4 4.05 Assigned
Engineering Co) - Bijapur
Shri Siddhi Kumar Infrastructure Pvt LtdLetter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed
Shyam Tex Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed
Shyam Tex Exports Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 13.8 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency *
*100% interchangeable with Export Packing Credit
Smart Commodity Brokers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A1 185 Reaffirmed
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4+ 0.55 Reaffirmed
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 4.6 Reaffirmed
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Credit
ST Woven Bags Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 0.3 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sunita Natural Forest Product Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Suprabha Construction Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Swastik Plyboard Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned
Swastik Plyboard Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned
Taneja Vidyut Control Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Assigned
Tayo Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned
Texmaco Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Texmaco Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Texmaco Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Texmaco Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Vin Semiconductors Pvt Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
Virola International LOC CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed
Virola International Post Shipment CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Credit
Vishal Car World Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Zetts Cosmetics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 0.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Zetts Cosmetics Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 2.15 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL A4+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A E Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Aaj Ka Anand Papers Ltd CC CRISIL D 38 Reaffirmed
Aaj Ka Anand Papers Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 15.2 Reaffirmed
Aaj Ka Anand Papers Ltd LOC CRISIL D 46.85 Reaffirmed
Aaj Ka Anand Papers Ltd TL CRISIL D 20.22 Reaffirmed
Aaj Ka Anand Papers Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 31.73 Reaffirmed
Abhishek Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 7.5 Reaffirmed
Abhishek Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Abhishek Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 5.9 Reaffirmed
ABR Petro Products Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 0.2 Assigned
ABR Petro Products Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 11.55 Assigned
ABR Petro Products Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B 3.25 Assigned
ACB India Ltd BG # CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed
# Sublimit of Rs.50 crore for working capital demand loan/cash credit
ACB India Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 47 Reaffirmed
ACB India Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A+ 46.55 Reaffirmed
ACB India Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed
ACB India Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 200 Reaffirmed
ACB India Ltd BG Withdrawal 300 Withdrawal
ACB India Ltd CC Withdrawal 60 Withdrawal
ACB India Ltd Corporate Loan Withdrawal 313.75 Withdrawal
ACB India Ltd Foreign Currency TLWithdrawal 180.87 Withdrawal
ACB India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 158.31 Withdrawal
Loan Fac
ACB India Ltd WC Demand Loan Withdrawal 65 Withdrawal
ACB India Ltd TL Withdrawal 659.76 Assigned
Actis Generics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 4.5 Reaffirmed
Actis Generics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 8 Reaffirmed
Akashdeep Construction Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.85 Assigned
Loan Fac
Akashdeep Construction Co Loan Against CRISIL B+ 1.35 Assigned
Property
Akashdeep Construction Co CC CRISIL B+ 0.8 Assigned
Ampa Housing Development Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BB 88.18 Downgraded
Discounting Loan from CRISIL
BBB-/Negative
Amrit Dwellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 2 Reaffirmed
AMRR Maharaja Dhall Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 0.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
AMRR Maharaja Dhall Mills CC CRISIL BBB 8 Assigned
AMRR Maharaja Dhall Mills LT Loan CRISIL BBB 4.8 Assigned
Ananda Bharathi Fertilizers (India) Pvt CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 1 Assigned
Ltd
Ananda Bharathi Fertilizers (India) Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B 9 Assigned
Ltd
Anshu Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed
Anshu Automotives Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 0.6 Reaffirmed
Antony Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 8.5 Assigned
Aquarian Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 1 Assigned
Arora Yarn Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL B 2.5 Reaffirmed
Arora Yarn Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 4 Reaffirmed
Arora Yarn Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 1.7 Reaffirmed
Asmitha Microfin Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL D 988.35 Reaffirmed
Asmitha Microfin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 11.65 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Aston Ceramic CC CRISIL B 3.5 Reaffirmed
Aston Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Aston Ceramic TL CRISIL B 3.5 Reaffirmed
Attire Designers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 19 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Attire Designers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 6 Reaffirmed
Automatic Electric Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Automatic Electric Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
B+/St
Baba Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 0.18 Assigned
Baba Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Balajee Ply-Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 3 Reaffirmed
Balajee Ply-Product Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 2 Reaffirmed
Balaji Agrotech Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 6 Assigned
Balaji Agrotech Industries Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 7.93 Assigned
Balmukund Concast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 18 Assigned
Balmukund Concast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Bee Kay Precision India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 8 Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Beehive Educational Society CC CRISIL B- 2 Assigned
Beehive Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Beehive Educational Society TL CRISIL B- 6.5 Assigned
Bella Jewelry Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 7.5 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Bella Jewelry Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 2.49 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bhagwati Autocast Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 4 Reaffirmed
Bhagwati Autocast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 4.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bhagwati Autocast Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1.4 Reaffirmed
Bolton Petforms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 5.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Bolton Petforms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 3 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Bowry Memorial Educational and Medical Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4 Assigned
Trust Loan Fac
Bowry Memorial Educational and Medical TL CRISIL B+ 7 Assigned
Trust
Brilliant Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 12 Reaffirmed
Brilliant Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.16 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Brilliant Alloys Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 12.75 Reaffirmed
Britex Cotton International Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed
Britex Cotton International Ltd LOC CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed
Capshare Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Capshare Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 3.75 Assigned
Captab Biotec Unit - II TL CRISIL BB- 2.25 Assigned
Captab Biotec Unit - II Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 3 Assigned
Captab Biotec Unit - II Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned
Captab Biotec Unit - II CC CRISIL BB- 3 Assigned
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd External CRISIL AA- 69.16 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd External CRISIL AA- 4207.38 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings^
^ Equivalent to USD 640 Mn @ 65.74 USD/INR rate
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 136.45 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 466.17 Reaffirmed
Chiranji Lal Gupta and Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 3 Assigned
Choice Precitech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 0.63 Reaffirmed
Choice Precitech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 3.5 Reaffirmed
Choice Precitech India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 1 Reaffirmed
Choice Precitech India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 2.16 Reaffirmed
Choice Precitech India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 0.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Choice Precitech India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 2 Reaffirmed
Classy Sanitarywares TL CRISIL B+ 3.9 Assigned
Classy Sanitarywares CC CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned
CMJ Breweries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 54.4 Reaffirmed
CMJ Breweries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 11.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
CMJ Breweries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 164.3 Reaffirmed
Cmm Infraprojects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned
D C Metals CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed
Decon India Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed
Deesan Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 15 Reaffirmed
Deesan Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 1.8 Reaffirmed
Dhar Coal Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 3 Reaffirmed
Dhar Coal Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd TL# CRISIL A- 270 Reaffirmed
#Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit, letter of credit, and letter of undertaking
DVP Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1 Assigned
DVP Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 8.5 Assigned
Eastern Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB- 1.5 Assigned
Eastman International Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 3.25 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Eastman International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.75 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Elgi Equipments Ltd CC CRISIL AA 33 Reaffirmed
Emaar Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 9.54 Reaffirmed
Emaar Diamonds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 9 Reaffirmed
Emaar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Epitome Petrochemical Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1 Reaffirmed
Epitome Petrochemical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
Epitome Petrochemical Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 2.89 Reaffirmed
Epitome Petrochemical Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed
Epitome Petrochemical Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 16.56 Reaffirmed
Epitome Petrochemical Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 14.02 Reaffirmed
Esstee Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Esstee Exports Cash TL CRISIL BBB- 2.2 Assigned
Esstee Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned
Discounting
Extol Industries Ltd WC Fac CRISIL C 12.5 Reaffirmed
Fastlink Connections Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 7 Reaffirmed
Fastlink Connections Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 1 Reaffirmed
Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 6.75 Reaffirmed
Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 1 Reaffirmed
Credit
Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2.24 Reaffirmed
FPC Petro Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 1.5 Reaffirmed
FPC Petro Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 12 Reaffirmed
FPC Petro Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 6.5 Reaffirmed
G.D. Foods Mfg. (India) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 4.25 Assigned
G.D. Foods Mfg. (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB 21.5 Assigned
Limits
G.D. Foods Mfg. (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 44 Assigned
Ganesa Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 12.9 Reaffirmed
Ganesa Modern Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 0.72 Reaffirmed
Ganpati Structures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 8 Assigned
Ganpati Structures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 4.76 Assigned
Global Impex Trading Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 2 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Goodone Traders Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 19 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Goodone Traders Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 6 Reaffirmed
Govindam Tex Fab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 7.05 Assigned
Govindam Tex Fab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 0.7 Assigned
Govindam Tex Fab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.25 Assigned
Loan Fac
Green Field Hi-Tech Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB- 0.4 Assigned
Green Field Hi-Tech Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Green Field Hi-Tech Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Green Teak (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 4.75 Reaffirmed
Green Teak (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 0.78 Reaffirmed
Green Teak (India) Pvt Ltd SME Gold Card CRISIL B- 0.47 Reaffirmed
Gupta Global Resources Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 21.3 Reaffirmed
Gupta Global Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 14.8 Reaffirmed
Gupta Global Resources Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 22.04 Reaffirmed
Gupta Global Resources Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 53.86 Reaffirmed
Gupta Global Resources Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 141.52 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gupta Global Resources Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 100.4 Reaffirmed
H S Mehta Infra Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 12 Assigned
Fac
Halleys Blue Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5.38 Assigned
Loan Fac
Halleys Blue Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 0.17 Assigned
Hariyana International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed
High Value Exim Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 37 Reaffirmed
Purchase
High Value Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 8 Reaffirmed
Hitech Grain Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 154.3 Reaffirmed
Hitech Grain Processing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 6.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
HPM Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 15 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with non fund based limits
HPM Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 36 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
HPM Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 113 Reaffirmed
^Fully interchangeable between fund based and non fund based limits
INCI Construction & Interior Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
India Mega Agro Anaj Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 113.3 Assigned
India Mega Agro Anaj Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 12.75 Assigned
Loan Fac
India Mega Agro Anaj Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 23.95 Assigned
IndoSpace AS Industrial Park Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB 205 Reaffirmed
Discounting Loan
IndoSpace AS Industrial Park Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 159 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Indus Towers Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA+ 6707.9 Reaffirmed
Indus Towers Ltd TL CRISIL AA+ 2192.1 Reaffirmed
Indus Towers Ltd Bond CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Intouch Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Intouch Trading Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 9.5 Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Jagat Jagdamba Flour Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 14 Reaffirmed
Jagdamba Cereals Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 19.75 Reaffirmed
Jagdamba Cereals Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 0.25 Reaffirmed
Jagdamba Cereals Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jay Bhavani Ginning Pressing And Oil CC CRISIL B+ 6.5 Reaffirmed
Industries
Jay Jagdamba Profile Engineering Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BBB 2.44 Reaffirmed
Products Ltd
Jay Jagdamba Profile Engineering CC CRISIL BBB 102 Reaffirmed
Products Ltd
Jay Jagdamba Profile Engineering Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1.11 Reaffirmed
Products Ltd Loan Fac
Jay Jagdamba Profile Engineering TL CRISIL BBB 48.95 Reaffirmed
Products Ltd
Jay Mahakali Industries CC CRISIL B- 4.5 Reaffirmed
Jay Mahakali Industries Cash TL CRISIL B- 1.6 Reaffirmed
Jay Mahakali Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
JPW Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 3 Assigned
Kamakshi Cotton Industries Ginning and CC CRISIL D 8.25 Reaffirmed
Pressing Unit
Kamakshi Cotton Industries Ginning and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.25 Reaffirmed
Pressing Unit Loan Fac
Kamakshi Cotton Industries Ginning and TL CRISIL D 1 Reaffirmed
Pressing Unit
Kamna Medical Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 0.75 Reaffirmed
Kamna Medical Centre Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 5.25 Reaffirmed
Kiri and Company Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Kiri and Company Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1.62 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
KTL Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL
BB+/Stable
KTL Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB- 63 Upgraded from
Financing CRISIL
Scheme(e-DFS) BB+/Stable
KTL Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 16 Upgraded from
Fac CRISIL
BB+/Stable
L&T Valves Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA+ 90 Reaffirmed
Magneti Marelli UM Electronics Systems CC CRISIL BB 3.19 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd CRISIL
BB-/Stable
Magneti Marelli UM Electronics Systems LT Loan CRISIL BB 5.61 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd CRISIL
BB-/Stable
Magneti Marelli UM Electronics Systems TL CRISIL BB 2.7 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd CRISIL
BB-/Stable
Mahabir Techno Ltd CC CRISIL D 33 Reaffirmed
Mahabir Techno Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mahabir Techno Ltd TL CRISIL D 1 Reaffirmed
Mahadev Profiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 7.5 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mahadev Profiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 5.4 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mahadev Profiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mahipal Food and Gum Industries CC CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Manohar Capital Markets Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 8 Assigned
Manohar Capital Markets Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Manohar Capital Markets Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 28.5 Assigned
Manohar Capital Markets Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 9.9 Assigned
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Matrix Fine Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 12 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Matrix Fine Sciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 0.6 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Matrix Fine Sciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 5.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Megha Granules Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 29 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B/Stable
Megha Granules Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 10.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B/Stable
Megha Granules Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 42.24 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B/Stable
Megha Granules Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 9.99 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B/Stable
Mercury Manufacturing Co. Ltd Adhoc Limit CRISIL A 3 Rating Watch
with Positive
Implications
Mercury Manufacturing Co. Ltd FB Fac CRISIL A- 6 Rating Watch
with Positive
Implications
Merlon Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 3 Assigned
Fac
Merlon Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Miku Traders CC CRISIL BB 74.5 Reaffirmed
Miku Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 0.25 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
MJ and Sons Distilliery and Breweries CC CRISIL B- 17 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
MJ and Sons Distilliery and Breweries LT Loan CRISIL B- 38 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
MJ and Sons Distilliery and Breweries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 9 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Murti Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 1.2 Assigned
Murti Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 2.4 Assigned
MY Bike CC CRISIL BB- 6 Reaffirmed
Nandini Enterprises - Jaipur CC CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned
Narmada Cereal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42 Reaffirmed
Narmada Cereal Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Narmada Cereal Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB 7.75 Assigned
Nath Bio-Genes India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 49.5 Reaffirmed
Nath Bio-Genes India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 0.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Nath Bio-Genes India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 49.5 Reaffirmed
Nath Bio-Genes India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 0.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
NCC Urban Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 4 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
NCC Urban Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
New - Tech Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed
New - Tech Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed
New - Tech Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.08 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
New - Tech Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 10.42 Reaffirmed
Neysa Jewellery Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 9.37 Reaffirmed
Neysa Jewellery Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 7.58 Reaffirmed
Credit
Neysa Jewellery Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 27 Reaffirmed
Neysa Jewellery Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 26.67 Reaffirmed
Neysa Jewellery Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 31.39 Reaffirmed
Credit
Neysa Jewellery Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 8.47 Reaffirmed
Neysa Jewellery Ltd TL CRISIL D 2.11 Reaffirmed
Neysa Jewellery Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 17.94 Reaffirmed
Neysa Jewellery Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 44.47 Reaffirmed
Nimar Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 6 Reaffirmed
Nimar Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 3 Reaffirmed
Nithya Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45.4 Reaffirmed
Nithya Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 33.6 Reaffirmed
NK Power and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 13 Reaffirmed
Pan Synthetics Pvt. Ltd. Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB- 22 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Pan Synthetics Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL BB- 3 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Permanent Magnets Ltd CC CRISIL C 15 Reaffirmed
Permanent Magnets Ltd Export Bill CRISIL C 3.2 Reaffirmed
Negotiation
Permanent Magnets Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 1.23 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Permanent Magnets Ltd TL CRISIL C 2.57 Assigned
Popular Auto Dealers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 6 Upgraded from
CRISIL
BB-/Stable
Popular Auto Dealers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 0.04 Upgraded from
CRISIL
BB-/Stable
Prathista Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Prathista Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 17 Assigned
Prathista Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 22 Assigned
Pratul Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 8 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Issuer Not Cooperating
R P Foam Home Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 7.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL
B+/Stable
R P Foam Home Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL
B+/Stable
R. P. Printers BG CRISIL D 3 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
R. P. Printers CC CRISIL D 3.5 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
R. P. Printers TL CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
R.B.Agarwalla and Co. Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 2.78 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL
BB+/Stable
Radha Industries CC CRISIL BB- 4.95 Assigned
Radha Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.05 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ramesh Chandra Rai - Jhansi Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 4 Assigned
Fac
Rangpur Tea Association Ltd CC CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed
Rangpur Tea Association Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 0.05 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rangpur Tea Association Ltd TL CRISIL B- 9.55 Reaffirmed
RBD International Foreign Bill CRISIL D 16 Reaffirmed
Purchase
RBD International Packing Credit CRISIL D 4 Reaffirmed
RCH Orthopaedics CC CRISIL B+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
RCH Orthopaedics LT Loan CRISIL B+ 3.85 Reaffirmed
RCH Orthopaedics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.65 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
RDS Project Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
RDS Project Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 35 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB
Richa International LOC CRISIL D 1 Reaffirmed
Richa International Packing Credit CRISIL D 6 Reaffirmed
Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd CC! CRISIL AA- 75 Reaffirmed
! Interchangeable with working capital demand loan/pre- and post-shipment credit (export packing
credit)/foreign usance bills discounted - foreign bills purchased/purchase bills - invoice
discounting/sales bills - invoice discounting
Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd CC!! CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed
!! Interchangeable with inland bills purchased - inland bills discounted/working capital demand
loan/foreign usance bills discounted - foreign bills purchased
Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 28.12 Reaffirmed
Interchangeable With working capital demand loan/ pre-shipment export credit/post-shipment
export credit
Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd Overdraft^^ CRISIL AA- 53.13 Reaffirmed
^^ Interchangeable with working capital demand loan/pre-shipment export credit/post-shipment
export credit/bank guarantee
Royal Shelter Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Royal Shelter Overdraft CRISIL BB- 3 Assigned
Royal Shelter CC CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Royal Shelter LT Loan CRISIL BB- 7 Assigned
Rudra Automart Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed
Rushiprabha Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 4.75 Upgraded from
CRISIL
B-/Stable
Rushiprabha Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 7 Upgraded from
CRISIL
B-/Stable
Rushiprabha Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.25 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL
B-/Stable
S. Rajiv and Co. Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 6 Upgraded
Credit from CRISIL
B+/Stable
S. Rajiv and Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.74 Upgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
B+/Stable
S. S. Agro CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
S.S. Overseas CC CRISIL B 19.94 Reaffirmed
S.S. Overseas LT Loan CRISIL B 0.06 Reaffirmed
Sai Amrut Murali Enterprises Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 5.62 Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sai Hanumant Industries TL CRISIL B+ 4.63 Assigned
Sai Hanumant Industries Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 0.87 Assigned
Sai Hanumant Industries CC CRISIL B+ 6 Assigned
Sarvari Forging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4.1 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sarvari Forging Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BB 3.6 Assigned
Sarvari Forging Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 1.8 Assigned
Satnam Global Infraprojects Ltd CC CRISIL B- 6.4 Reaffirmed
Satnam Global Infraprojects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Satnam Global Infraprojects Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 9.6 Reaffirmed
Satyam Solutions Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
SBA Education Society LT Loan CRISIL D 10.1 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Scenario Powertech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 3 Assigned
Scenario Powertech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 1.5 Assigned
Senthiyappa Modern Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB- 0.85 Assigned
Senthiyappa Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Senthiyappa Modern Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.15 Assigned
Loan Fac
Seshaasai Business Forms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL
BBB/Stable
Seshaasai Business Forms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 34.68 Upgraded from
CRISIL
BBB/Stable
Shaf Broadcast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed
Shah Foils Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed
Shah Foils Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 3.55 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shah Foils Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 3.95 Reaffirmed
Shakti Industries - Tarapur CC CRISIL B+ 1.9 Assigned
Shakti Industries - Tarapur TL CRISIL B+ 6.75 Assigned
Shivangouda B. Patil (Prop Patil Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 4.05 Assigned
Engineering Co) - Bijapur
Shivangouda B. Patil (Prop Patil CC CRISIL B+ 0.5 Assigned
Engineering Co) - Bijapur
Shree Saibaba Jeevandhara Hospital TL CRISIL D 8.8 Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shri Hari Forging Products Bill Discounting CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B/Stable
Shri Hari Forging Products CC CRISIL D 3.25 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B/Stable
Shri Hari Forging Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 12.46 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
B/Stable
Shri Hari Forging Products TL CRISIL D 3.85 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B/Stable
Shri Omtee Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
Shri Omtee Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 2.11 Reaffirmed
Shri Omtee Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 10.39 Reaffirmed
Shri Siddhi Kumar Infrastructure Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 13 Reaffirmed
Shri Siddhi Kumar Infrastructure Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shyam Tex Exports Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 3.25 Reaffirmed
Shyam Tex Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 0.95 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shyma Ma Enterprise CC CRISIL B+ 4 Assigned
Shyma Ma Enterprise Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11 Assigned
Loan Fac
Siddh Sai Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 9 Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Siddh Sai Developers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 3 Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Siddh Sai Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Siddh Sai Developers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 1.8 Reaffirmed
Credit
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL D 308.75 Reaffirmed
Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 83.5 Reaffirmed
Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 129.32 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd TL CRISIL D 222.06 Reaffirmed
Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd WC TL* CRISIL D 49.99 Reaffirmed
* Working capital term loan was sanctioned as a part of corporate debt restructuring
Singh Cycle And Motor Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 1 Reaffirmed
Singh Cycle And Motor Co. Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed
Overdraft Fac
Singh Cycle And Motor Co. Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Fac
Siri Smelters and Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 6.45 Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Siri Smelters and Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 8.55 Reaffirmed
Smart Commodity Brokers Pvt Ltd BG Withdrawal 14.5 Assigned
Solace Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 18.7 Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Souparnika Export Enterprises Export Packing CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Credit
Sowbhagyalakshmi Raw and Boiled Rice CC CRISIL BB 22.4 Reaffirmed
Mill
Sowbhagyalakshmi Raw and Boiled Rice LT Loan CRISIL BB 0.6 Reaffirmed
Mill
Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 115 Reaffirmed
Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 0.29 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 579.71 Reaffirmed
Sre Ram and Co. CC CRISIL BBB- 12 Assigned
Sri Bhagavan Venkaiah Swamy Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB 19.5 Reaffirmed
Sri Bhagavan Venkaiah Swamy Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 0.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sri Jalaram Plastics CC CRISIL D 6 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Jalaram Plastics Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 7 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Karpagam Steels CC CRISIL BB- 6 Assigned
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL BB 2 Reaffirmed
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1.85 Reaffirmed
ST Woven Bags Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 2.5 Reaffirmed
ST Woven Bags Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 7.2 Reaffirmed
Sulaiman Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 4 Reaffirmed
Sulaiman Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 3.7 Reaffirmed
Sulaiman Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sumohan Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 3 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sumohan Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 21 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sunita Natural Forest Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 3.5 Assigned
Suprabha Construction Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Suprabha Construction Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.7 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
Suprabha Construction Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 2 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Surya Contractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 8 Assigned
Surya Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 25 Assigned
Loan Fac
SUS Agro Foods India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 3.5 Reaffirmed
SUS Agro Foods India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.22 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
SUS Agro Foods India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 8.28 Reaffirmed
Swastik Plyboard Ltd CC CRISIL B- 3 Assigned
Taneja Vidyut Control Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned
Tara Sales Ltd CC CRISIL D 18 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Target Equipments And Machines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 0.5 Assigned
Target Equipments And Machines Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 9.5 Assigned
Tayo Enterprises TL CRISIL BB+ 3 Assigned
Tayo Enterprises CC CRISIL BB+ 9 Assigned
Texmaco Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Texmaco Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Texmaco Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB/Negative
* Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Bills Discounting, Export Packing Credit,
Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, and Foreign Bills Discounting
Texmaco Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB/Negative
Tuffware Industries BG CRISIL D 0.05 Reaffirmed
Tuffware Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL D 8 Reaffirmed
Tuffware Industries LOC CRISIL D 0.5 Reaffirmed
Tuffware Industries Overdraft CRISIL D 0.26 Reaffirmed
Tuffware Industries Packing Credit CRISIL D 4.75 Reaffirmed
Tuffware Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 0.54 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Twin Cities Steel Re-Rolling Mills Pvt CC CRISIL D 6.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Twin Cities Steel Re-Rolling Mills Pvt Corporate Loan CRISIL D 2.42 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Unibiotech Formulations CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 6 Assigned
Varsha Autolines TL CRISIL B+ 0.5 Assigned
Varsha Autolines CC CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned
Varsha Autolines Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
VDV Infraventures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Victory Oil Gram Udyog Association CC CRISIL B+ 9.5 Reaffirmed
Vin Semiconductors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Vin Semiconductors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4.28 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Virola International Packing Credit* CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with cash credit limit
Virola International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vishal Car World Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 3 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Vishal Car World Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 9 Upgraded from
Financing Scheme CRISIL B+
Vishal Car World Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 3 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Viswabharathi Educational Society BG CRISIL D 9.5 Reaffirmed
Viswabharathi Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL D 155 Reaffirmed
Viswabharathi Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Welldone Exim Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Welldone Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed
Zetts Cosmetics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 6.25 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)