Jun 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 31, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A E Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ A E Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 3.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ ACB India Ltd BG ** CRISIL A1 99 Reaffirmed ** Sublimit of Rs.20 crore for letter of credit ACB India Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A1 15 Assigned Discounting Akashdeep Construction Co BG CRISIL A4 7 Assigned Amrit Dwellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Anshu Automotives Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.9 Reaffirmed Antony Motors Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Antony Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Aquarian Enterprises Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Loan Fac Aquarian Enterprises Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 7 Assigned Aston Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 1.4 Reaffirmed Automatic Electric Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.75 Reaffirmed Automatic Electric Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 2.25 Reaffirmed Baba Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.58 Assigned Balajee Ply-Product Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Balmukund Concast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 4.5 Assigned Bee Kay Precision India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Bhagwati Autocast Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1.5 Reaffirmed Bowry Memorial Educational and Medical Overdraft CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Trust Capshare Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Captab Biotec Unit - II Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.17 Assigned Captab Biotec Unit - II LOC CRISIL A4+ 0.7 Assigned Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed @ Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are interchangeable. Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 14.4 Reaffirmed Chiranji Lal Gupta and Sons Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Assigned Classy Sanitarywares BG CRISIL A4 0.25 Assigned Cmm Infraprojects Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Dhar Coal Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Eastern Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Eastman International Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed Elgi Equipments Ltd LOC & BG## CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed ##Interchangeable with bill discounting Elgi Equipments Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 105.5 Reaffirmed Elgi Equipments Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CRISIL A1+ 19 Reaffirmed @ Interchangeable between Letter of Credit (LC) and Bank Guarantee (BG) Elgi Equipments Ltd ST Bk Fac# CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable between PCFC and Non-Fund based Working capital facilities Elgi Equipments Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 317.5 Reaffirmed Elgi Equipments Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Esstee Exports Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 9 Assigned Foreign Currency Esstee Exports Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 3 Assigned Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 9 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable Rs. 3.70 cr as Buyer's Credit G.D. Foods Mfg. (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 4 Assigned G.D. Foods Mfg. (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1.5 Assigned Global Impex Trading Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Green Teak (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reassigned H S Mehta Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 38 Assigned H S Mehta Infra Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 23 Assigned Halleys Blue Steels Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 2.45 Assigned Halleys Blue Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Hitech Grain Processing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 148.8 Reaffirmed HPM Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2 42 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable between fund based and non fund based limits INCI Construction & Interior Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Indus Towers Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Buyer's Credit/Letter of Credit Indus Towers Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A1+ 1400 Reaffirmed Indus Towers Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indus Towers Ltd ST Loan# CRISIL A1+ 550 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with overdraft / purchase bill /invoice financing Indus Towers Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Jay Jagdamba Profile Engineering BG CRISIL A3+ 1 Reaffirmed Products Ltd Jay Jagdamba Profile Engineering Foreign CRISIL A3+ 29.8 Reaffirmed Products Ltd Discounting Bill Purchase Jay Jagdamba Profile Engineering Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Products Ltd Jay Jagdamba Profile Engineering LOC CRISIL A3+ 17 Reaffirmed Products Ltd Jay Jagdamba Profile Engineering Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 61.2 Reaffirmed Products Ltd JPW Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Kerry Indev Logistics Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 20 Assigned Kiri and Company Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.24 Reaffirmed KTL Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3.25 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ KTL Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 30.75 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A4+ L&T Valves Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Magneti Marelli UM Electronics Systems BG CRISIL A4+ 0.15 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Magneti Marelli UM Electronics Systems Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10.35 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Manohar Capital Markets Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 6 Assigned Mercury Manufacturing Co. Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A2+ 2 Rating Watch with Positive Implications Merlon Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned Miku Traders BG CRISIL A4+ 23.25 Reaffirmed Murti Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Megha Granules Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.97 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Nandini Enterprises - Jaipur BG CRISIL A4 6 Assigned Narmada Cereal Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed NCC Urban Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 2 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Nimar Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Nimar Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed NK Power and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Odisha Power Generation Corporation Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 600 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Permanent Magnets Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Popular Auto Dealers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5.4 Reaffirmed Prathista Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned R P Foam Home Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 R.B.Agarwalla and Co. BG ^ CRISIL A3 4 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ ^Bank guarantee and letter of credit limit are completely interchangeable with each other, subject to an overall limit of Rs.8.0 crore. R.B.Agarwalla and Co. LOC ^ CRISIL A3 4 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ ^Bank guarantee and letter of credit limit are completely interchangeable with each other, subject to an overall limit of Rs.8.0 crore. R.B.Agarwalla and Co. Packing Credit ** CRISIL A3 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ **Among fund-based limits, the Export Packing Credit (EPC) limit is Rs.35 crore; Foreign Bill Purchase / Foreign Currency Bill Discounting (FBP/FCBD) limit is Rs.35 crore; rupee finance limit is Rs.20 crore. But the overall limit cannot exceed Rs.40 crore Ramesh Chandra Rai - Jhansi BG CRISIL A4+ 2.9 Assigned Rangpur Tea Association Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.4 Reaffirmed RDS Project Ltd BG CRISIL A3 436 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ RDS Project Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 24 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1+ 85 Reaffirmed Credit@ @ Interchangeable with overdraft facility/short term loans facility/export bills discounting facility/credit bills negotiated - discrepant facility/bond and guarantees facility/import letter of credit/import invoice financing facility Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit++ ++ Interchangeable with inland bills purchased - inland bills discounted/foreign usance bills discounted - foreign bills purchased/packing credit in foreign currency/post-shipment credit in foreign currency/working capital demand loans/buyer's credit/letter of credit/bank guarantee. Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd Inland/Import CRISIL A1+ 3.75 Reaffirmed LOC< > < > Interchangeable with acceptance related to buyer's credit/ performance bank guarantee/financial bank guarantee Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd LOC@@ CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed @@ Interchangeable with bank guarantees/letter of undertaking Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd LOC@@ CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed @@ Interchangeable with bank guarantees/letter of undertaking Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 100 Assigned S. Rajiv and Co. Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 0.26 Upgraded Forward from CRISIL A4 Sai Hanumant Industries BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Sarvari Forging Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Assigned Satnam Global Infraprojects Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Satnam Global Infraprojects Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Satyam Solutions Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Scenario Powertech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Seshaasai Business Forms Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 21 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Shaf Broadcast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Shaf Broadcast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 14.5 Reaffirmed Shah Foils Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Shah Foils Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Shri Hari Forging Products BG CRISIL D 0.85 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Shimnit Kiwalite Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 7 Reaffirmed Shivangouda B. Patil (Prop Patil Overdraft CRISIL A4 1.4 Assigned Engineering Co) - Bijapur Shivangouda B. Patil (Prop Patil BG CRISIL A4 4.05 Assigned Engineering Co) - Bijapur Shri Siddhi Kumar Infrastructure Pvt LtdLetter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Shyam Tex Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Shyam Tex Exports Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 13.8 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency * *100% interchangeable with Export Packing Credit Smart Commodity Brokers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A1 185 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4+ 0.55 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 4.6 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Credit ST Woven Bags Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 0.3 Reaffirmed Credit Sunita Natural Forest Product Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Suprabha Construction Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Swastik Plyboard Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned Swastik Plyboard Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Taneja Vidyut Control Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Assigned Tayo Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned Texmaco Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Texmaco Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Texmaco Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Texmaco Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Vin Semiconductors Pvt Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Virola International LOC CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed Virola International Post Shipment CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Credit Vishal Car World Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Zetts Cosmetics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 0.6 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Zetts Cosmetics Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 2.15 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A E Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Aaj Ka Anand Papers Ltd CC CRISIL D 38 Reaffirmed Aaj Ka Anand Papers Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 15.2 Reaffirmed Aaj Ka Anand Papers Ltd LOC CRISIL D 46.85 Reaffirmed Aaj Ka Anand Papers Ltd TL CRISIL D 20.22 Reaffirmed Aaj Ka Anand Papers Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 31.73 Reaffirmed Abhishek Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 7.5 Reaffirmed Abhishek Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Abhishek Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 5.9 Reaffirmed ABR Petro Products Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 0.2 Assigned ABR Petro Products Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 11.55 Assigned ABR Petro Products Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B 3.25 Assigned ACB India Ltd BG # CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed # Sublimit of Rs.50 crore for working capital demand loan/cash credit ACB India Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 47 Reaffirmed ACB India Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A+ 46.55 Reaffirmed ACB India Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed ACB India Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 200 Reaffirmed ACB India Ltd BG Withdrawal 300 Withdrawal ACB India Ltd CC Withdrawal 60 Withdrawal ACB India Ltd Corporate Loan Withdrawal 313.75 Withdrawal ACB India Ltd Foreign Currency TLWithdrawal 180.87 Withdrawal ACB India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 158.31 Withdrawal Loan Fac ACB India Ltd WC Demand Loan Withdrawal 65 Withdrawal ACB India Ltd TL Withdrawal 659.76 Assigned Actis Generics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 4.5 Reaffirmed Actis Generics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 8 Reaffirmed Akashdeep Construction Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.85 Assigned Loan Fac Akashdeep Construction Co Loan Against CRISIL B+ 1.35 Assigned Property Akashdeep Construction Co CC CRISIL B+ 0.8 Assigned Ampa Housing Development Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BB 88.18 Downgraded Discounting Loan from CRISIL BBB-/Negative Amrit Dwellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 2 Reaffirmed AMRR Maharaja Dhall Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 0.2 Assigned Loan Fac AMRR Maharaja Dhall Mills CC CRISIL BBB 8 Assigned AMRR Maharaja Dhall Mills LT Loan CRISIL BBB 4.8 Assigned Ananda Bharathi Fertilizers (India) Pvt CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 1 Assigned Ltd Ananda Bharathi Fertilizers (India) Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B 9 Assigned Ltd Anshu Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed Anshu Automotives Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 0.6 Reaffirmed Antony Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 8.5 Assigned Aquarian Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 1 Assigned Arora Yarn Pvt Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL B 2.5 Reaffirmed Arora Yarn Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 4 Reaffirmed Arora Yarn Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 1.7 Reaffirmed Asmitha Microfin Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL D 988.35 Reaffirmed Asmitha Microfin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 11.65 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aston Ceramic CC CRISIL B 3.5 Reaffirmed Aston Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aston Ceramic TL CRISIL B 3.5 Reaffirmed Attire Designers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 19 Reaffirmed Purchase Attire Designers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 6 Reaffirmed Automatic Electric Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Automatic Electric Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+/St Baba Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 0.18 Assigned Baba Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Balajee Ply-Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 3 Reaffirmed Balajee Ply-Product Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 2 Reaffirmed Balaji Agrotech Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 6 Assigned Balaji Agrotech Industries Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 7.93 Assigned Balmukund Concast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 18 Assigned Balmukund Concast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5.5 Assigned Loan Fac Bee Kay Precision India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 8 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Beehive Educational Society CC CRISIL B- 2 Assigned Beehive Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 3 Assigned Loan Fac Beehive Educational Society TL CRISIL B- 6.5 Assigned Bella Jewelry Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 7.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Bella Jewelry Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 2.49 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhagwati Autocast Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 4 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Autocast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 4.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhagwati Autocast Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1.4 Reaffirmed Bolton Petforms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 5.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B Bolton Petforms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 3 Downgraded from CRISIL B Bowry Memorial Educational and Medical Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4 Assigned Trust Loan Fac Bowry Memorial Educational and Medical TL CRISIL B+ 7 Assigned Trust Brilliant Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 12 Reaffirmed Brilliant Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.16 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Brilliant Alloys Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 12.75 Reaffirmed Britex Cotton International Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Britex Cotton International Ltd LOC CRISIL D 75 Reaffirmed Capshare Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2 Assigned Loan Fac Capshare Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 3.75 Assigned Captab Biotec Unit - II TL CRISIL BB- 2.25 Assigned Captab Biotec Unit - II Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 3 Assigned Captab Biotec Unit - II Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Captab Biotec Unit - II CC CRISIL BB- 3 Assigned Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd External CRISIL AA- 69.16 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd External CRISIL AA- 4207.38 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings^ ^ Equivalent to USD 640 Mn @ 65.74 USD/INR rate Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 136.45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 466.17 Reaffirmed Chiranji Lal Gupta and Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 3 Assigned Choice Precitech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 0.63 Reaffirmed Choice Precitech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 3.5 Reaffirmed Choice Precitech India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 1 Reaffirmed Choice Precitech India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 2.16 Reaffirmed Choice Precitech India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 0.5 Reaffirmed Credit Choice Precitech India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 2 Reaffirmed Classy Sanitarywares TL CRISIL B+ 3.9 Assigned Classy Sanitarywares CC CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned CMJ Breweries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 54.4 Reaffirmed CMJ Breweries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 11.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac CMJ Breweries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 164.3 Reaffirmed Cmm Infraprojects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned D C Metals CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Decon India Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Deesan Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 15 Reaffirmed Deesan Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 1.8 Reaffirmed Dhar Coal Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 3 Reaffirmed Dhar Coal Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7 Assigned Loan Fac Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd TL# CRISIL A- 270 Reaffirmed #Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit, letter of credit, and letter of undertaking DVP Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1 Assigned DVP Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 8.5 Assigned Eastern Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB- 1.5 Assigned Eastman International Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 3.25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Eastman International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.75 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Elgi Equipments Ltd CC CRISIL AA 33 Reaffirmed Emaar Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 9.54 Reaffirmed Emaar Diamonds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 9 Reaffirmed Emaar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Epitome Petrochemical Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1 Reaffirmed Epitome Petrochemical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Epitome Petrochemical Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 2.89 Reaffirmed Epitome Petrochemical Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Epitome Petrochemical Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 16.56 Reaffirmed Epitome Petrochemical Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 14.02 Reaffirmed Esstee Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2.8 Assigned Loan Fac Esstee Exports Cash TL CRISIL BBB- 2.2 Assigned Esstee Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned Discounting Extol Industries Ltd WC Fac CRISIL C 12.5 Reaffirmed Fastlink Connections Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 7 Reaffirmed Fastlink Connections Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 1 Reaffirmed Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 6.75 Reaffirmed Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 1 Reaffirmed Credit Flexipol Foams Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2.24 Reaffirmed FPC Petro Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 1.5 Reaffirmed FPC Petro Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 12 Reaffirmed FPC Petro Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 6.5 Reaffirmed G.D. Foods Mfg. (India) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 4.25 Assigned G.D. Foods Mfg. (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB 21.5 Assigned Limits G.D. Foods Mfg. (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 44 Assigned Ganesa Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 12.9 Reaffirmed Ganesa Modern Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 0.72 Reaffirmed Ganpati Structures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 8 Assigned Ganpati Structures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 4.76 Assigned Global Impex Trading Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 2 Reaffirmed Discounting Goodone Traders Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 19 Reaffirmed Purchase Goodone Traders Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 6 Reaffirmed Govindam Tex Fab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 7.05 Assigned Govindam Tex Fab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 0.7 Assigned Govindam Tex Fab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.25 Assigned Loan Fac Green Field Hi-Tech Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB- 0.4 Assigned Green Field Hi-Tech Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Green Field Hi-Tech Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.6 Assigned Loan Fac Green Teak (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 4.75 Reaffirmed Green Teak (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 0.78 Reaffirmed Green Teak (India) Pvt Ltd SME Gold Card CRISIL B- 0.47 Reaffirmed Gupta Global Resources Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 21.3 Reaffirmed Gupta Global Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 14.8 Reaffirmed Gupta Global Resources Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 22.04 Reaffirmed Gupta Global Resources Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 53.86 Reaffirmed Gupta Global Resources Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 141.52 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gupta Global Resources Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 100.4 Reaffirmed H S Mehta Infra Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 12 Assigned Fac Halleys Blue Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5.38 Assigned Loan Fac Halleys Blue Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 0.17 Assigned Hariyana International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed High Value Exim Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 37 Reaffirmed Purchase High Value Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 8 Reaffirmed Hitech Grain Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 154.3 Reaffirmed Hitech Grain Processing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 6.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HPM Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 15 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with non fund based limits HPM Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 36 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HPM Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 113 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable between fund based and non fund based limits INCI Construction & Interior Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed India Mega Agro Anaj Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 113.3 Assigned India Mega Agro Anaj Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 12.75 Assigned Loan Fac India Mega Agro Anaj Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 23.95 Assigned IndoSpace AS Industrial Park Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BBB 205 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan IndoSpace AS Industrial Park Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 159 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indus Towers Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA+ 6707.9 Reaffirmed Indus Towers Ltd TL CRISIL AA+ 2192.1 Reaffirmed Indus Towers Ltd Bond CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Intouch Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Intouch Trading Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 9.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Jagat Jagdamba Flour Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 14 Reaffirmed Jagdamba Cereals Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 19.75 Reaffirmed Jagdamba Cereals Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 0.25 Reaffirmed Jagdamba Cereals Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jay Bhavani Ginning Pressing And Oil CC CRISIL B+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Industries Jay Jagdamba Profile Engineering Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BBB 2.44 Reaffirmed Products Ltd Jay Jagdamba Profile Engineering CC CRISIL BBB 102 Reaffirmed Products Ltd Jay Jagdamba Profile Engineering Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1.11 Reaffirmed Products Ltd Loan Fac Jay Jagdamba Profile Engineering TL CRISIL BBB 48.95 Reaffirmed Products Ltd Jay Mahakali Industries CC CRISIL B- 4.5 Reaffirmed Jay Mahakali Industries Cash TL CRISIL B- 1.6 Reaffirmed Jay Mahakali Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JPW Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 3 Assigned Kamakshi Cotton Industries Ginning and CC CRISIL D 8.25 Reaffirmed Pressing Unit Kamakshi Cotton Industries Ginning and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.25 Reaffirmed Pressing Unit Loan Fac Kamakshi Cotton Industries Ginning and TL CRISIL D 1 Reaffirmed Pressing Unit Kamna Medical Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 0.75 Reaffirmed Kamna Medical Centre Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 5.25 Reaffirmed Kiri and Company Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Kiri and Company Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1.62 Downgraded from CRISIL BB KTL Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+/Stable KTL Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB- 63 Upgraded from Financing CRISIL Scheme(e-DFS) BB+/Stable KTL Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 16 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB+/Stable L&T Valves Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA+ 90 Reaffirmed Magneti Marelli UM Electronics Systems CC CRISIL BB 3.19 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB-/Stable Magneti Marelli UM Electronics Systems LT Loan CRISIL BB 5.61 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB-/Stable Magneti Marelli UM Electronics Systems TL CRISIL BB 2.7 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB-/Stable Mahabir Techno Ltd CC CRISIL D 33 Reaffirmed Mahabir Techno Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahabir Techno Ltd TL CRISIL D 1 Reaffirmed Mahadev Profiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 7.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Mahadev Profiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 5.4 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Mahadev Profiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Mahipal Food and Gum Industries CC CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B Manohar Capital Markets Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 8 Assigned Manohar Capital Markets Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.6 Assigned Loan Fac Manohar Capital Markets Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 28.5 Assigned Manohar Capital Markets Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 9.9 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Matrix Fine Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 12 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Matrix Fine Sciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 0.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Matrix Fine Sciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 5.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Megha Granules Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 29 Downgraded from CRISIL B/Stable Megha Granules Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 10.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B/Stable Megha Granules Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 42.24 Downgraded from CRISIL B/Stable Megha Granules Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 9.99 Downgraded from CRISIL B/Stable Mercury Manufacturing Co. Ltd Adhoc Limit CRISIL A 3 Rating Watch with Positive Implications Mercury Manufacturing Co. Ltd FB Fac CRISIL A- 6 Rating Watch with Positive Implications Merlon Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 3 Assigned Fac Merlon Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Assigned Loan Fac Miku Traders CC CRISIL BB 74.5 Reaffirmed Miku Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 0.25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MJ and Sons Distilliery and Breweries CC CRISIL B- 17 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd MJ and Sons Distilliery and Breweries LT Loan CRISIL B- 38 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd MJ and Sons Distilliery and Breweries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 9 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Murti Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 1.2 Assigned Murti Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 2.4 Assigned MY Bike CC CRISIL BB- 6 Reaffirmed Nandini Enterprises - Jaipur CC CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Narmada Cereal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42 Reaffirmed Narmada Cereal Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Narmada Cereal Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB 7.75 Assigned Nath Bio-Genes India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 49.5 Reaffirmed Nath Bio-Genes India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 0.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nath Bio-Genes India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 49.5 Reaffirmed Nath Bio-Genes India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 0.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac NCC Urban Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- NCC Urban Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- New - Tech Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed New - Tech Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed New - Tech Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.08 Reaffirmed Loan Fac New - Tech Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 10.42 Reaffirmed Neysa Jewellery Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 9.37 Reaffirmed Neysa Jewellery Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 7.58 Reaffirmed Credit Neysa Jewellery Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 27 Reaffirmed Neysa Jewellery Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 26.67 Reaffirmed Neysa Jewellery Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 31.39 Reaffirmed Credit Neysa Jewellery Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 8.47 Reaffirmed Neysa Jewellery Ltd TL CRISIL D 2.11 Reaffirmed Neysa Jewellery Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 17.94 Reaffirmed Neysa Jewellery Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 44.47 Reaffirmed Nimar Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 6 Reaffirmed Nimar Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 3 Reaffirmed Nithya Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45.4 Reaffirmed Nithya Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 33.6 Reaffirmed NK Power and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 13 Reaffirmed Pan Synthetics Pvt. Ltd. Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BB- 22 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Pan Synthetics Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL BB- 3 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Permanent Magnets Ltd CC CRISIL C 15 Reaffirmed Permanent Magnets Ltd Export Bill CRISIL C 3.2 Reaffirmed Negotiation Permanent Magnets Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 1.23 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Permanent Magnets Ltd TL CRISIL C 2.57 Assigned Popular Auto Dealers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB-/Stable Popular Auto Dealers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 0.04 Upgraded from CRISIL BB-/Stable Prathista Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 3 Assigned Loan Fac Prathista Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 17 Assigned Prathista Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 22 Assigned Pratul Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 8 Downgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating R P Foam Home Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+/Stable R P Foam Home Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+/Stable R. P. Printers BG CRISIL D 3 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating R. P. Printers CC CRISIL D 3.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating R. P. Printers TL CRISIL D 2.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating R.B.Agarwalla and Co. Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 2.78 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+/Stable Radha Industries CC CRISIL BB- 4.95 Assigned Radha Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.05 Assigned Loan Fac Ramesh Chandra Rai - Jhansi Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 4 Assigned Fac Rangpur Tea Association Ltd CC CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed Rangpur Tea Association Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 0.05 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rangpur Tea Association Ltd TL CRISIL B- 9.55 Reaffirmed RBD International Foreign Bill CRISIL D 16 Reaffirmed Purchase RBD International Packing Credit CRISIL D 4 Reaffirmed RCH Orthopaedics CC CRISIL B+ 1.5 Reaffirmed RCH Orthopaedics LT Loan CRISIL B+ 3.85 Reaffirmed RCH Orthopaedics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.65 Reaffirmed Loan Fac RDS Project Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB RDS Project Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 35 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Richa International LOC CRISIL D 1 Reaffirmed Richa International Packing Credit CRISIL D 6 Reaffirmed Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd CC! CRISIL AA- 75 Reaffirmed ! Interchangeable with working capital demand loan/pre- and post-shipment credit (export packing credit)/foreign usance bills discounted - foreign bills purchased/purchase bills - invoice discounting/sales bills - invoice discounting Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd CC!! CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed !! Interchangeable with inland bills purchased - inland bills discounted/working capital demand loan/foreign usance bills discounted - foreign bills purchased Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 28.12 Reaffirmed Interchangeable With working capital demand loan/ pre-shipment export credit/post-shipment export credit Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd Overdraft^^ CRISIL AA- 53.13 Reaffirmed ^^ Interchangeable with working capital demand loan/pre-shipment export credit/post-shipment export credit/bank guarantee Royal Shelter Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4 Assigned Loan Fac Royal Shelter Overdraft CRISIL BB- 3 Assigned Royal Shelter CC CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Royal Shelter LT Loan CRISIL BB- 7 Assigned Rudra Automart Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Rushiprabha Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 4.75 Upgraded from CRISIL B-/Stable Rushiprabha Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 7 Upgraded from CRISIL B-/Stable Rushiprabha Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B-/Stable S. Rajiv and Co. Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 6 Upgraded Credit from CRISIL B+/Stable S. Rajiv and Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.74 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+/Stable S. S. Agro CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed S.S. Overseas CC CRISIL B 19.94 Reaffirmed S.S. Overseas LT Loan CRISIL B 0.06 Reaffirmed Sai Amrut Murali Enterprises Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 5.62 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sai Hanumant Industries TL CRISIL B+ 4.63 Assigned Sai Hanumant Industries Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 0.87 Assigned Sai Hanumant Industries CC CRISIL B+ 6 Assigned Sarvari Forging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4.1 Assigned Loan Fac Sarvari Forging Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BB 3.6 Assigned Sarvari Forging Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 1.8 Assigned Satnam Global Infraprojects Ltd CC CRISIL B- 6.4 Reaffirmed Satnam Global Infraprojects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Satnam Global Infraprojects Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 9.6 Reaffirmed Satyam Solutions Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 10 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) SBA Education Society LT Loan CRISIL D 10.1 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Scenario Powertech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 3 Assigned Scenario Powertech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 1.5 Assigned Senthiyappa Modern Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB- 0.85 Assigned Senthiyappa Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Senthiyappa Modern Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.15 Assigned Loan Fac Seshaasai Business Forms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB/Stable Seshaasai Business Forms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 34.68 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB/Stable Shaf Broadcast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Shah Foils Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Shah Foils Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 3.55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shah Foils Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 3.95 Reaffirmed Shakti Industries - Tarapur CC CRISIL B+ 1.9 Assigned Shakti Industries - Tarapur TL CRISIL B+ 6.75 Assigned Shivangouda B. Patil (Prop Patil Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 4.05 Assigned Engineering Co) - Bijapur Shivangouda B. Patil (Prop Patil CC CRISIL B+ 0.5 Assigned Engineering Co) - Bijapur Shree Saibaba Jeevandhara Hospital TL CRISIL D 8.8 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Shri Hari Forging Products Bill Discounting CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B/Stable Shri Hari Forging Products CC CRISIL D 3.25 Downgraded from CRISIL B/Stable Shri Hari Forging Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 12.46 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B/Stable Shri Hari Forging Products TL CRISIL D 3.85 Downgraded from CRISIL B/Stable Shri Omtee Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Shri Omtee Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 2.11 Reaffirmed Shri Omtee Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 10.39 Reaffirmed Shri Siddhi Kumar Infrastructure Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 13 Reaffirmed Shri Siddhi Kumar Infrastructure Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shyam Tex Exports Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 3.25 Reaffirmed Shyam Tex Exports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 0.95 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shyma Ma Enterprise CC CRISIL B+ 4 Assigned Shyma Ma Enterprise Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11 Assigned Loan Fac Siddh Sai Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 9 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Siddh Sai Developers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 3 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Siddh Sai Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Siddh Sai Developers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 1.8 Reaffirmed Credit (Issuer Not Cooperating) Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL D 308.75 Reaffirmed Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 83.5 Reaffirmed Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 129.32 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd TL CRISIL D 222.06 Reaffirmed Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd WC TL* CRISIL D 49.99 Reaffirmed * Working capital term loan was sanctioned as a part of corporate debt restructuring Singh Cycle And Motor Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 1 Reaffirmed Singh Cycle And Motor Co. Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Singh Cycle And Motor Co. Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Fac Siri Smelters and Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 6.45 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Siri Smelters and Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 8.55 Reaffirmed Smart Commodity Brokers Pvt Ltd BG Withdrawal 14.5 Assigned Solace Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 18.7 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Souparnika Export Enterprises Export Packing CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Credit Sowbhagyalakshmi Raw and Boiled Rice CC CRISIL BB 22.4 Reaffirmed Mill Sowbhagyalakshmi Raw and Boiled Rice LT Loan CRISIL BB 0.6 Reaffirmed Mill Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 115 Reaffirmed Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 0.29 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 579.71 Reaffirmed Sre Ram and Co. CC CRISIL BBB- 12 Assigned Sri Bhagavan Venkaiah Swamy Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB 19.5 Reaffirmed Sri Bhagavan Venkaiah Swamy Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 0.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Jalaram Plastics CC CRISIL D 6 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Jalaram Plastics Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 7 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Karpagam Steels CC CRISIL BB- 6 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL BB 2 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1.85 Reaffirmed ST Woven Bags Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 2.5 Reaffirmed ST Woven Bags Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 7.2 Reaffirmed Sulaiman Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 4 Reaffirmed Sulaiman Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 3.7 Reaffirmed Sulaiman Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sumohan Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 3 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sumohan Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 21 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sunita Natural Forest Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 3.5 Assigned Suprabha Construction Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Suprabha Construction Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Suprabha Construction Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 2 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Surya Contractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 8 Assigned Surya Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 25 Assigned Loan Fac SUS Agro Foods India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 3.5 Reaffirmed SUS Agro Foods India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.22 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SUS Agro Foods India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 8.28 Reaffirmed Swastik Plyboard Ltd CC CRISIL B- 3 Assigned Taneja Vidyut Control Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Tara Sales Ltd CC CRISIL D 18 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Target Equipments And Machines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 0.5 Assigned Target Equipments And Machines Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 9.5 Assigned Tayo Enterprises TL CRISIL BB+ 3 Assigned Tayo Enterprises CC CRISIL BB+ 9 Assigned Texmaco Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Texmaco Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Texmaco Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB/Negative * Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Bills Discounting, Export Packing Credit, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, and Foreign Bills Discounting Texmaco Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB/Negative Tuffware Industries BG CRISIL D 0.05 Reaffirmed Tuffware Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL D 8 Reaffirmed Tuffware Industries LOC CRISIL D 0.5 Reaffirmed Tuffware Industries Overdraft CRISIL D 0.26 Reaffirmed Tuffware Industries Packing Credit CRISIL D 4.75 Reaffirmed Tuffware Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 0.54 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Twin Cities Steel Re-Rolling Mills Pvt CC CRISIL D 6.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Twin Cities Steel Re-Rolling Mills Pvt Corporate Loan CRISIL D 2.42 Reaffirmed Ltd Unibiotech Formulations CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 6 Assigned Varsha Autolines TL CRISIL B+ 0.5 Assigned Varsha Autolines CC CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned Varsha Autolines Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.5 Assigned Loan Fac VDV Infraventures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Victory Oil Gram Udyog Association CC CRISIL B+ 9.5 Reaffirmed Vin Semiconductors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Vin Semiconductors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4.28 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Virola International Packing Credit* CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with cash credit limit Virola International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vishal Car World Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 3 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Vishal Car World Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 9 Upgraded from Financing Scheme CRISIL B+ Vishal Car World Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 3 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Viswabharathi Educational Society BG CRISIL D 9.5 Reaffirmed Viswabharathi Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL D 155 Reaffirmed Viswabharathi Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Welldone Exim Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Purchase Welldone Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Zetts Cosmetics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 6.25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 