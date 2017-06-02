Jun 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 1, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhavani Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 192.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bhavani Saw Mill. LOC CRISIL A4 192.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Concept Shapers and Electronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Concept Shapers and Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Devendran Plastic Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed Devendran Plastic Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Discounting DJPR Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Karnataka Antibiotics and BG CRISIL A1 32.5 Reaffirmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd Karnataka Antibiotics and LOC CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd Mahindra Gears and Transmissions Pvt LtdExport Packing CRISIL A1 350 Reassigned Credit$ $Interchangeable with FCNR for working capital to the extent of Rs 35 crore, cash credit to the extent of Rs 25 crore, FUBD/FBP/PSFC to the extent of Rs 35 crore, letter of credit to the extent of Rs 35 crore, bank guarantee to the extent of Rs 35 crore, and letter of undertaking to the extent of Rs 35 crore Sahyadri Farmers Producer Co. Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Forward Sahyadri Farmers Producer Co. Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3 12 Reaffirmed Sahyadri Farmers Producer Co. Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 140 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 90 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed under LOC Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Thermo Cables Ltd BG CRISIL A3 430 Reaffirmed Thermo Cables Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Thermo Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Thermopads Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 40 Reaffirmed Thermosystems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 620 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Thermosystems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Vinko Auto Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Vinko Auto Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 55 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Vinko Auto Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. M. R. Rathinasabapathy and Bros CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Adani Power Ltd BG CRISIL BB- 11654 Notice of Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Adani Power Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 31120 Notice of Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Adani Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 18817.9 Notice of Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Adani Power Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB- 4000 Notice of Withdrawal Issuer Not Cooperating Ambika Electronics Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed Fac Aries Corporate Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 62.5 Assigned Ashruly Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ashruly Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 37.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ashruly Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ashruly Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 28 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ashruly Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 4.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Asian Hotels (North) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 3970 Reaffirmed Asian Hotels (North) Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 130 Assigned ATC Chemicals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating ATC Chemicals India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 15.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating ATC Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Bhavani Enterprises Overdraft CRISIL B- 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bhavani Saw Mill. Overdraft CRISIL B- 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bombay Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cheran Hardwares CC CRISIL B- 55 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Concept Shapers and Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Concept Shapers and Electronics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 28 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Devendran Plastic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Devendran Plastic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 41 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Devendran Plastic Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 2.9 Reaffirmed Devendran Plastic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 82.1 Assigned DJPR Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Dr.Shajis Mri and Medical Research LT Loan CRISIL D 135.8 Reaffirmed Centre Pvt Ltd Govaan Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Govaan Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Govaan Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Govaan Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 71.4 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Himalay Cold Storage Overdraft CRISIL B- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B Karnataka Antibiotics and CC CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd Karnataka Antibiotics and TL CRISIL A- 182.3 Reaffirmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd Kumar Dhall Mills CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Mahindra Gears and Transmissions Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 490 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mayuri Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 74 Assigned Mayuri Electronics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 1 Assigned Sadbhav Bhavnagar Highway Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 4344.9 Assigned Sahyadri Farmers Producer Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 338 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sahyadri Farmers Producer Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 70.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Sakthi Ganesh Textiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 20 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Sowbhagya Lakshmi Paddy Boiling CC CRISIL BB 158.5 Reaffirmed Industries Sri Sowbhagya Lakshmi Paddy Boiling LT Loan CRISIL BB 11.5 Reaffirmed Industries Sri Srinivasa Raw and Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 190 Reaffirmed Sri Srinivasa Raw and Boiled Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL BB- 18 Reaffirmed Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Stedman Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB Thermo Cables Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 550 Reaffirmed Thermo Cables Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 14.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Thermo Cables Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 35.2 Reaffirmed Thermo Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed Thermo Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 6.7 Reaffirmed Thermo Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 23.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Thermopads Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 8.5 Reaffirmed Thermopads Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 51.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Thermosystems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Thermosystems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Trans Tech Turnkey Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 350 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Trans Tech Turnkey Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 1950 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Trans Tech Turnkey Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Trans Tech Turnkey Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Trans Tech Turnkey Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Vaibhav Cotton Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Vaishnaoi Hotels (India) Pvt Lmited LT Loan CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Vaishnaoi Hotels (India) Pvt Lmited Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Vaishnaoi Resorts And Motels (India) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Vinayak Autolink Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Fac Vinko Auto Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B 29 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Vinko Auto Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 19.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Vinko Auto Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B 11.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating VNR Homes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 8.4 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating VNR Homes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating VNR Homes Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B- 61.6 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.