Jun 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 2, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aashiana Rolling Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Aditya Auto Products and Engineering Export Packing CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Credit Aditya Auto Products and Engineering LOC CRISIL A2 130 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Aditya Auto Products and Engineering Packing Credit CRISIL A2 238.5 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Aditya Auto Products and Engineering Vendor Financing CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Ibex Engineering Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 22.5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ LEDVANCE Pvt Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1 406 Reassigned Leebo Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Leebo Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Masti Health & Beauty Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Melody Healthcare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 34 Reaffirmed Om Sharda Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 74 Assigned Om Sharda Logistics Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 58.5 Assigned Omega Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Omega Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Paramount Forge Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 66.2 Reaffirmed Rishabh Diamond Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 240 Reaffirmed Purchase Soriso Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed SRF Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 500 Assigned Universal Erectors Pvt Ltd Cash Management CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Service Universal Erectors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned Vishwaa Apparels Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Discounting Vishwaa Apparels Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aashiana Rolling Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed Aashiana Rolling Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed Aditya Auto Products and Engineering Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 56.5 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Aditya Auto Products and Engineering CC CRISIL BBB+ 265 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Aditya Auto Products and Engineering Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Anand Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 97.9 Assigned Loan Fac Anand Education Society TL CRISIL B 2.1 Assigned B.Bucha Reddy and Co BG CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed B.Bucha Reddy and Co Overdraft CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed B.Bucha Reddy and Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bajrang Cotton CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Bajrang Cotton Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 16.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 18000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 18000 Reaffirmed Dhruv Medicos Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Ibex Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ibex Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ibex Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB K.C. Timber Traders Buyer`s Credit CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed K.C. Timber Traders CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed LEDVANCE Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 300 @ LEDVANCE Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 294 @ LEDVANCE Pvt Ltd CC Withdrawal 794 Withdrawal LEDVANCE Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 206 Withdrawal Loan Fac Leebo Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 115 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Leebo Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 11 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Mahenju Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Mahenju Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 42 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahenju Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 18 Reaffirmed Masti Health & Beauty Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Masti Health & Beauty Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 27 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Masti Health & Beauty Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 55 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Melody Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Melody Healthcare Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 40 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB Midas Petrochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Muthu Silk House CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Muthu Silk House Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Om Esha Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Om Esha Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 145 Reaffirmed Om Esha Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Om Sharda Logistics Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB 2.5 Assigned Omega Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Pac Bio Fungbact Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Pac Bio Fungbact Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 33.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pac Bio Fungbact Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 9.8 Assigned Paramount Forge CC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Paramount Forge Foreign Usance CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Bills Purchase - Discounting Paramount Forge Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 222.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Reliable Cashew Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sai Mahaavir Developers TL CRISIL B 200 Assigned Sayak Enterprise CC CRISIL BB- 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating; Shree Krishna Bhagavan Prasad Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Soriso Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Soriso Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sree Dhanalakshmi Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Sree Dhanalakshmi Modern Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Loan Fac SRF Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 3000 Assigned Sri Lakshmikantha Spinners Ltd CC*# CRISIL D 478.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- *Includes a sub-limit of Rs.90 million of export packing credit/foreign bill discounting.#Includes a sub-limit of Rs.60 million of export packing credit/foreign bill discounting Sri Lakshmikantha Spinners Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 651.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Universal Erectors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned Loan Fac Universal Erectors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Vaishnaoi Infratech And Developers Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Vishwaa Apparels CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Vishwaa Apparels Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB- 24 Reaffirmed Vishwaa Apparels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 36 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vrundavan Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 22.5 Reaffirmed Vrundavan Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 97.5 Reaffirmed Vrundavan Ceramic Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 33 Reaffirmed Vrundavan Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vrundavan Ceramic Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Zenith Drugs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 24.5 Assigned Zenith Drugs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 28.4 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.