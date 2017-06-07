Jun 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India
(CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 6, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed
Akash Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 108.2 Reaffirmed
Avani Dyechem Industries BG CRISIL A4 0.2 Reaffirmed
Avani Dyechem Industries Foreign CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Discounting Bill
Purchase
Avani Dyechem Industries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
B. N. Agritech Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
B. N. Agritech Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed
B. N. Agritech Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 595 Assigned
Loan Fac
Chaudhary Timber Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 865 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Crown Engineering Enterprises Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Crown Engineering Enterprises LOC Bill CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded
Discounting from CRISIL
A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Deva Interiors Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 35 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
* Interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Devkinandan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Dinman Polypacks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Dream Home Carpets Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Dream Home Carpets Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed
Dynamic Electricals and Switchgear Pvt BG CRISIL A4 25 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Dynamic Electricals and Switchgear Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 8 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
G-Next Media Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 21.5 Assigned
Goldstone Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Gruh Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 0 Reaffirmed
Hassia Packaging Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Hassia Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed
Jagdish Agro Foods BG CRISIL A4 1.6 Reaffirmed
Jagdish Agro Foods Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 0.7 Reaffirmed
Forward
JNB Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 0.6 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
A4+
JSR Infra Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Jyoti Steel Industries LOC CRISIL A4 74.9 Reaffirmed
Jyoti Steel Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 107.5 Reaffirmed
Kashmiri Lal Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 115 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
M.B.D. Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed
Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 800 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 350 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Nisan Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 550 Reaffirmed
P. Das Infrastructures BG CRISIL A4 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Pragati Construction Consultants BG CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rajendra Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 190 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Salzer Electronics Ltd BG CRISIL A1 88.4 Reaffirmed
Salzer Electronics Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 120 Reaffirmed
Salzer Electronics Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 160 Reaffirmed
SBEM Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
SBEM Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded
Forward from CRISIL
A4+
SBEM Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Selve Cashews Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating: Removed from Notice of withdrawal
SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating: Removed from Notice of withdrawal
Sundaram Finance Ltd Rs.1750 Crore ST CRISIL A1+ 17500 Reaffirmed
Debt Programme
(Including CP)
Tata Industries Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Tata Industries Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
CP and ST NCDs)
Trinity Transformers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed
Trinity Transformers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Ultima Switchgears Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Ultima Switchgears Ltd BG * CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with Inland letter of credit
Ultima Switchgears Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
under LOC
V. S. Y. International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Versatile Mobile Distributors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 51.5 Reaffirmed
Vijay Fire Vehicles and Pumps Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Vijay Fire Vehicles and Pumps Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Vikas Ecotech Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 410 Reaffirmed
Visa Powertech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Sundaram Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed
Gruh Finance Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akash Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Akash Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 379.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Al Ameen Green Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1200 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Avani Dyechem Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Avani Dyechem Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 6.3 Reaffirmed
B. N. Agritech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed
B. N. Agritech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Brindco Sales Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed
*Includes sublimit for bank guarantee of Rs 5 crore
Brindco Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 170 Reaffirmed
Chaudhary Timber Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Cluster Jewellery Ltd CC CRISIL B 46.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Cluster Jewellery Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 71.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Couple International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 59 Downgraded
Credit* from CRISIL B+
* Interchangeability with Foreign bill discounting
Couple International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 4.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Couple International Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 0.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Crown Engineering Enterprises CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Crown Engineering Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Deva Interiors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed
Devkinandan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 45 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
* Inland/ Import Letter of Credit is sublimit of Cash Credit to the extent of Rs.20.0 million
Devkinandan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.1 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Devkinandan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 3.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Dinman Polypacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Dinman Polypacks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 92.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Dynamic Electricals and Switchgear Pvt CC CRISIL B 25 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Elite Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 225 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Energetic Globetex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Enigma Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Enigma Ventures Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
ESS AAR Automotive Pvt Ltd FB Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Eswari Global Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned
G-Next Media Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB+ 3.5 Assigned
Limits
G-Next Media Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 115 Assigned
Goldstone Technologies Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Goldstone Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Goraya Industries - Jalalabad CC CRISIL B 87.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Goraya Industries - Jalalabad TL CRISIL B 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Goraya Industries - Jalalabad Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 12.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Gruh Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 0 Assigned
Gruh Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 0 Assigned
Gujarat Export Company Packing Credit CRISIL D 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Gujarat Export Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB
Hassia Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Hemco Garment Pvt Ltd. CC CRISIL B- 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Hemco Garment Pvt Ltd. TL CRISIL B- 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Jagdish Agro Foods CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed
Jagdish Agro Foods TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
Jagdish Agro Foods TL# CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
# includes Sub limit for onetime import LC-DA basis for import
of machinery usance of 720 days from Bill of Lading
Jay Construction India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 95 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
JNB Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 180 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
JNB Steel Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 48 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
JSR Infra Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 370 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
JSR Infra Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 110 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB
Jyoti Steel Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Jyoti Steel Industries TL CRISIL B 27.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Kapadia Textile CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Kapadia Textile Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Kohinoor Eximtex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Kohinoor Eximtex Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
M.B.D. Industries CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
M.B.D. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Nagar Dairy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 500 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 264 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 81 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 780 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
Nisan Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 111.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
P. Das Infrastructures CC CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Pal and Paul Builders Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B 139 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Pal and Paul Builders Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 111 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Pragati Construction Consultants CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Primordial Systems Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B 55 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Primordial Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 27.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Primordial Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 67.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Raj Chopra & Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 253.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Raj Chopra & Company Pvt Ltd Proposed TL 346.6 Withdrawal
Rajendra Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Rajendra Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Rajesh Housing Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL B+(SO) 1400 Reaffirmed
Salzer Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL A- 732.5 Reaffirmed
Salzer Electronics Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A- 320 Reaffirmed
Salzer Electronics Ltd TL CRISIL A- 514.9 Assigned
Samson And Sons Builders And Developers Project Loan CRISIL B 140 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+
SBEM Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
SBEM Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Selve Cashews CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Selve Cashews Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 220 Reaffirmed
Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating: Removed from Notice of withdrawal
SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 257.5 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Issuer Not Cooperating: Removed from Notice of withdrawal
SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 290 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating: Removed from Notice of withdrawal
SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating: Removed from Notice of withdrawal
Sundaram Finance Ltd Rs.400 CRISIL AA+ 4000 Assigned
Crore Tier-II Bonds
Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs Rs.5750 Crore CRISIL AA+ 57500 Reaffirmed
Sundaram Finance Ltd Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 11500 Reaffirmed
Rs.1150 Crore
Synkromax Biotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Synkromax Biotech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 87.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Synkromax Biotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Tirupati Vehicles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Tirupati Vehicles Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from
Financing CRISIL B
Scheme(e-DFS)
Tirupati Vehicles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 14.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Tirupati Vehicles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 3 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL B
Tirupati Vehicles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned
Trinity Transformers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
Trinity Transformers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 210 Reaffirmed
Trinity Transformers Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed
Tulsi Infra Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 97.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Ultima Switchgears Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ultima Switchgears Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Urban Land Management Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 300 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
V. S. Y. International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Versatile Mobile Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 88.5 Reaffirmed
Vijay Fire Vehicles and Pumps Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Vijay Fire Vehicles and Pumps Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 58.6 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Vijay Fire Vehicles and Pumps Ltd TL CRISIL B 16.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Vikas Ecotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 560 Reaffirmed
Vikas Ecotech Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
Vikas Ecotech Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 360 Reaffirmed
Credit & Export
Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting
Vikas Ecotech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed
Visa Powertech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
VTC Tradewings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Wobillahi CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Wobillahi Rupee TL CRISIL B 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Yeskay Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Yeskay Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)