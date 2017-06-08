Jun 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 7, 2017.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Allied Engineers - Karnal BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Arun Oil Trade LOC CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed
Developing Implications
Blue Diamond Leders LOC CRISIL A4+ 14.6 Assigned
Creative and Crofts Industries India Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Creative International Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 115 Reaffirmed
Credit
Creative International Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 135 Reaffirmed
D R Buildestate Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned
D R Buildestate Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
D R Buildestate Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned
Dreamfolks Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ess Gee Trendz Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Export Import Bank of India ST CD Programme* CRISIL A1+ 156519.5Reaffirmed
Enhanced from 15397.25 Crore; *Amount outstanding under long-term and short-term certificates of
deposit programmes and commercial paper programme will not exceed Rs 15651.95 crore at any point
in time
Export Import Bank of India CP Programme* CRISIL A1+ 156519.5Reaffirmed
Enhanced from 15397.25 Crore; *Amount outstanding under long-term and short-term certificates of
deposit programmes and commercial paper programme will not exceed Rs 15651.95 crore at any point
in time
Goldstone Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL A3 487.9 Reaffirmed
Developing Implications
Goldstone Infratech Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 170 Reaffirmed
Developing Implications
Gurudev Overseas Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jai Gopal International Impex Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
K V Barad BG CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kaleesuwari Refinery And Industry Pvt LOC CRISIL A3 500 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Developing Implications
Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 4260 Reaffirmed
Developing Implications
Maa Bijasani Petro Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Maa Bijasani Petro Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Adhoc Limit CRISIL A4+ 142.5 Reaffirmed
Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 393.7 Reaffirmed
Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 448.8 Reaffirmed
Credit
Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
MSC Impex LOC CRISIL A4 50* Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
* Includes sublimit of Rs.100.00 million for buyer's credit; Issuer Not Cooperating
National Highway Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
NK Power and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 740 Reaffirmed
P.P.Kharpatil Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 516.4 Reaffirmed
Parichitha Constructions BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Premium Ferro Alloys Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Prince Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.7 Reaffirmed
Prince Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
R. C. Industries Export Packing CRISIL A4 210 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rubykon Manufacturing Company LOC CRISIL A4 1 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rughani Brothers Export Packing CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sai Indo Metal Resources Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Sai Indo Metal Resources Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Foreign Currency
Saluja Steel and Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Saluja Steel and Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Saluja Steel and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 220 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Sant Valves Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sheth Construction Co BG CRISIL A4+ 280 Reaffirmed
Shree Balaji Ethnicity Retail Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 96.5 Reaffirmed
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Super Shoes Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 4.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sur Gems Pre Shipment CRISIL A4 250 Downgraded
Credit# from CRISIL
A4+
# interchangeable with Direct Export; Issuer Not Cooperating
Triveni Ship Breakers LOC CRISIL A4+ 440 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Victus Dyeings BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Victus Dyeings Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 170 Assigned;
Credit# Suspension
Revoked
#100% interchangeable between EPC and Foreign bill discounting (Non LC)
Victus Dyeings Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned;
Discounting# Suspension
Revoked
#100% interchangeable between EPC and Foreign bill discounting (Non LC)
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Export Import Bank of India Term Deposit FAAA Reaffirmed
Programme
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Allied Engineers - Karnal CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ambe Agro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Reaffirmed
Ambe Agrofoods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 198.6 Reaffirmed
Ambe Agrofoods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 141.4 Reaffirmed
Andhra Pradesh State Financial 9.48% Bond Series CRISIL BB+ (SO)2000 Negative
Corporation V/2012* Implications
* Amount outstanding as on March 31. 2015
Andhra Pradesh State Financial 8.7% Bond Series CRISIL BB+ (SO)774 Negative
Corporation II/2008* Implications
* Amount outstanding as on March 31. 2015
Andhra Pradesh State Financial 9.2% Bond Series CRISIL BB+ (SO)800 Negative
Corporation III/2008* Implications
* Amount outstanding as on March 31. 2015
Andhra Pradesh State Financial 8.35% Bond Series CRISIL BB+ (SO)1210 Negative
Corporation IV/2010* Implications
* Amount outstanding as on March 31. 2015
Andhra Pradesh State Financial Bonds Series VII & CRISIL BB+ (SO)2080 Negative
Corporation VIII/2014* Implications
* Amount outstanding as on March 31. 2015
Arun Oil Trade CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Developing Implications
Blue Diamond Leders Export Packing CRISIL BB 72.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Blue Diamond Leders Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 72.9 Reaffirmed
Discounting
C B & Sons Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 70 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Chadalavada Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL D 930 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Chadalavada Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL D 220 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Chadalavada Infratech Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 650 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Creative and Crofts Industries India CC CRISIL B 9.5 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Creative and Crofts Industries India Foreign Bill CRISIL B 27.5 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd Purchase from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Creative and Crofts Industries India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 13 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Creative International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
D R Buildestate Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 44.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
D R Buildestate Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 15.5 Assigned
Dreamfolks Services Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 40 Downgraded
Limits from CRISIL
BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
ECR Buildtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 60 Assigned
Ess Gee Trendz Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Export Import Bank of India Tier-1 Bonds Under CRISIL AA+ 11000 Reaffirmed
Basel III
Export Import Bank of India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 30000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac*
* No term loans outstanding as on date
Export Import Bank of India Bonds Issue CRISIL AAA 50000 Assigned
Export Import Bank of India Bonds Issue CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed
Export Import Bank of India Bonds CRISIL AAA 455319 Reaffirmed
Export Import Bank of India LT CD Programme* CRISIL AAA 156519.5Reaffirmed
Enhanced from 15397.25 Crore; *Amount outstanding under long-term and short-term certificates of
deposit programmes and commercial paper programme will not exceed Rs 15651.95 crore at any point
in time
Girindra Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 65 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Goldstone Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 330 Reaffirmed
Developing Implications
Goldstone Infratech Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Credit
Developing Implications
Gurudev Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jai Gopal International Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
K V Barad CC CRISIL B 3 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
K V Barad Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kaleesuwari Jewellery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed
Developing Implications
Kaleesuwari Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Developing Implications
Kaleesuwari Refinery And Industry Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Developing Implications
Kaleesuwari Refinery And Industry Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Developing Implications
Kaleesuwari Refinery And Industry Pvt TL CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Developing Implications
Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A- 2690 Reaffirmed
Developing Implications
Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 800 Reaffirmed
Developing Implications
Krishak Vikas Samiti Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kumar Drinks CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kumar Drinks Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Lohchab Motor Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Lohchab Motor Company Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 93 Upgraded from
Fac CRISIL B+
Lohchab Motor Company Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Lohchab Motor Company Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Maa Bijasani Petro Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 4100 Reaffirmed
Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB+ 947.5 Reaffirmed
Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 332.5 Reaffirmed
Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 2270 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Adhoc Limit CRISIL BB- 33.5 Reaffirmed
Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 80.4 Reaffirmed
Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 87.1 Reaffirmed
Credit
MSC Impex CC CRISIL B 50* Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
* Includes sublimit of Rs.100.00 million for buyer's credit; Issuer Not Cooperating
National Highway Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned
NK Power and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed
North Karnataka Expressway Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA (SO)1376 Reaffirmed
NRU Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 48.5 Reaffirmed
NRU Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL D 8.5 Reaffirmed
NRU Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 36.9 Reaffirmed
NRU Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Nufarm Frozens Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Nufarm Frozens Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Nufarm Frozens Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Orai Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
P.P.Kharpatil Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
P.P.Kharpatil Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 13 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
P.P.Kharpatil Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50.6 Assigned
Parichitha Constructions Overdraft CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed
Premium Ferro Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Premium Ferro Alloys Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating
Premium Foods CC CRISIL B 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Premium Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Prince Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed
R. C. Industries CC CRISIL B 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
R. C. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 26.7 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
R. C. Industries TL CRISIL B 23.3 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rubykon Manufacturing Company CC CRISIL B 130 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rubykon Manufacturing Company Foreign LOC CRISIL B 57 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rubykon Manufacturing Company LT Loan CRISIL B 67 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sai Indo Metal Resources Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed
(pre-shipment
credit)
Saluja Steel and Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 65 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Saluja Steel and Power Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 35 Upgraded from
Limits CRISIL BB
Sanimo Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 137.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sanimo Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 47.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sanimo Polymers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sant Valves Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sant Valves Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 26 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sant Valves Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL B 2.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sant Valves Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 4 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Saya Automobiles Ltd CC CRISIL B 450 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sheth Construction Co CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Shree Ambe Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 135 Reaffirmed
Shree Balaji Ethnicity Retail Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Shree Balaji Ethnicity Retail Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 59.3 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Shree Balaji Ethnicity Retail Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Sindu Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 14 Reaffirmed
Sindu Enterprises LT Loan CRISIL BB 76 Reaffirmed
Spento Floor Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Spento Floor Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Spento Floor Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd TL CRISIL BB 18.5 Reaffirmed
Sri Laxmi Venkatadri Agro Food CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Industries
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Laxmi Venkatadri Agro Food LT Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed
Industries
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Laxmi Venkatadri Agro Food WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Industries
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Venkateshwara Farms CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned
Sri Venkateshwara Farms Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Assigned
Loan Fac
Suma Shilp Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed
Suma Shilp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Suma Shilp Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 828.6 Reaffirmed
Super Shoes Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Super Shoes Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Super Shoes Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15.2 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sur Gems Post Shipment CRISIL B 250 Downgraded
Credit* from CRISIL
BB+
* interchangeable with Export Pre-finance; Issuer Not Cooperating
Thirumala Cabs CC CRISIL BB- 35 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Thirumala Cabs LT Loan CRISIL BB- 39.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Thirumala Cabs Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25.3 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
TI Automotives Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 140 Upgraded from
Fac CRISIL BB-
Triveni Ship Breakers CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Triveni Ship Breakers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9.8 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Uppal-Chadha Hi-Tech Developers Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 1500 Reaffirmed
Uppal-Chadha Hi-Tech Developers Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BBB 450 Reaffirmed
Overdraft Fac
Uppal-Chadha Hi-Tech Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1450 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Uppal-Chadha Hi-Tech Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 3600 Assigned
Victus Dyeings LT Loan CRISIL BBB 220 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Victus Dyeings Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned;
Credit Suspension
Revoked
Vinod Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 700 Reaffirmed
Vinod Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Vishal Chain and Jewellery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vishal Chain and Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 150 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vivanta Realty Project Loan CRISIL B+ 99 Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
